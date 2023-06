Multi-signer DNSSEC

Multi-signer DNSSEC consists of two models that allow different authoritative DNS providers to serve the same zone and have DNSSEC enabled at the same time.

This means better compatibility with DNS features that require live-signing of DNS records (at query time), and also allows you to migrate zones to Cloudflare without having to disable DNSSEC at any moment.

You can set up multi-signer DNSSEC using either one of the models described in RFC 8901 External link icon Open external link .