DNS Firewall Logs

ClientResponseCode Integer value of response code.

See here: Response code External link icon Open external link int

ClusterID The ID of the cluster which handled this request string

ColoCode IATA airport code of data center that received the request string

EDNSSubnet EDNS Client Subnet (IPv4 or IPv6).

See here: EDNS Client Subnet string

EDNSSubnetLength EDNS Client Subnet length.

See here: EDNS Client Subnet int

QueryDO Indicates if the client is capable of handling a signed response (DNSSEC answer OK) bool

QueryName Name of the query that was sent string

QueryRD Indicates if the client means a recursive query (Recursion Desired) bool

QuerySize The size of the query sent from the client in bytes int

QueryTCP Indicates if the query from the client was made via TCP (if false, then UDP) bool

QueryType Integer value of query type.

See here: Query type External link icon Open external link int

ResponseCached Whether the response was cached or not bool

ResponseCachedStale Whether the response was cached stale. In other words, the TTL had expired and the upstream nameserver was not reachable. bool

SourceIP IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6) string

Timestamp Timestamp at which the query occurred int or string

UpstreamIP IP of the upstream nameserver (IPv4 or IPv6) string

UpstreamResponseCode Integer value of response code from the upstream nameserver.

See here: Response code External link icon Open external link int