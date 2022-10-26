Cloudflare Docs
Logs
DNS Firewall Logs

The descriptions below detail the fields available for dns_firewall_logs.

FieldValueType
ClientResponseCodeInteger value of response code.
See here: Response code		int
ClusterIDThe ID of the cluster which handled this requeststring
ColoCodeIATA airport code of data center that received the requeststring
EDNSSubnetEDNS Client Subnet (IPv4 or IPv6).
See here: EDNS Client Subnet		string
EDNSSubnetLengthEDNS Client Subnet length.
See here: EDNS Client Subnet		int
QueryDOIndicates if the client is capable of handling a signed response (DNSSEC answer OK)bool
QueryNameName of the query that was sentstring
QueryRDIndicates if the client means a recursive query (Recursion Desired)bool
QuerySizeThe size of the query sent from the client in bytesint
QueryTCPIndicates if the query from the client was made via TCP (if false, then UDP)bool
QueryTypeInteger value of query type.
See here: Query type		int
ResponseCachedWhether the response was cached or notbool
ResponseCachedStaleWhether the response was cached stale. In other words, the TTL had expired and the upstream nameserver was not reachable.bool
SourceIPIP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6)string
TimestampTimestamp at which the query occurredint or string
UpstreamIPIP of the upstream nameserver (IPv4 or IPv6)string
UpstreamResponseCodeInteger value of response code from the upstream nameserver.
See here: Response code		int
UpstreamResponseTimeMsUpstream response time in milliseconds.int