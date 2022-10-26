DNS Firewall Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
dns_firewall_logs.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|ClientResponseCode
|Integer value of response code.
See here: Response code
|int
|ClusterID
|The ID of the cluster which handled this request
|string
|ColoCode
|IATA airport code of data center that received the request
|string
|EDNSSubnet
|EDNS Client Subnet (IPv4 or IPv6).
See here: EDNS Client Subnet
|string
|EDNSSubnetLength
|EDNS Client Subnet length.
See here: EDNS Client Subnet
|int
|QueryDO
|Indicates if the client is capable of handling a signed response (DNSSEC answer OK)
|bool
|QueryName
|Name of the query that was sent
|string
|QueryRD
|Indicates if the client means a recursive query (Recursion Desired)
|bool
|QuerySize
|The size of the query sent from the client in bytes
|int
|QueryTCP
|Indicates if the query from the client was made via TCP (if false, then UDP)
|bool
|QueryType
|Integer value of query type.
See here: Query type
|int
|ResponseCached
|Whether the response was cached or not
|bool
|ResponseCachedStale
|Whether the response was cached stale. In other words, the TTL had expired and the upstream nameserver was not reachable.
|bool
|SourceIP
|IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6)
|string
|Timestamp
|Timestamp at which the query occurred
|int or string
|UpstreamIP
|IP of the upstream nameserver (IPv4 or IPv6)
|string
|UpstreamResponseCode
|Integer value of response code from the upstream nameserver.
See here: Response code
|int
|UpstreamResponseTimeMs
|Upstream response time in milliseconds.
|int