Proxy status

3 min read

The Proxy status of a DNS record affects how Cloudflare treats incoming traffic to that record. Cloudflare recommends enabling our proxy for all A , AAAA , and CNAME records.

​​ Proxied records

Note that if you have multiple A/AAAA records on the same name and at least one of them is proxied, Cloudflare will treat all A/AAAA records on this name as being proxied.

When you proxy specific DNS records through Cloudflare - specifically A , AAAA , or CNAME records — DNS queries for these will resolve to Cloudflare Anycast IPs instead of their original DNS target. This means that all requests intended for proxied hostnames will go to Cloudflare first and then be forwarded to your origin server.

This behavior allows Cloudflare to optimize, cache, and protect all requests to your application, as well as protect your origin server from DDoS attacks External link icon Open external link .

Because requests to proxied hostnames go through Cloudflare before reaching your origin server, all requests will appear to be coming from Cloudflare’s IP addresses (and could potentially be blocked or rate limited). If you use proxied records, you may need to adjust your server configuration to allow Cloudflare IPs.

Cloudflare Anycast IPs used to proxy traffic on your domain are assigned automatically. These IPs might change at any time for operational reasons. If you need to allowlist Cloudflare IPs on your infrastructure or hosting provider, include the full list of Cloudflare Anycast IPs External link icon Open external link .

As an Enterprise customer, you have the option to get static IPs or bring your own IPs (BYOIP).

​​ Record types

By default, Cloudflare only supports proxied A , AAAA , and CNAME records. You cannot proxy other record types.

If you encounter a CNAME record that you cannot proxy — usually associated with another CDN provider — a proxied version of that record will cause connectivity errors. Cloudflare is purposely preventing that record from being proxied to protect you from a misconfiguration.

​​ Ports and protocols

By default, Cloudflare only proxies HTTP and HTTPS traffic.

If you need to connect to your origin using a non-HTTP protocol (SSH, FTP, SMTP) or the traffic targets an unsupported port at the origin, either leave your records unproxied (DNS-only) or use Cloudflare Spectrum.

​​ Pending domains

When you add a domain to Cloudflare, Cloudflare protection will be in a pending state until we can verify ownership. This could take up to 24 hours to complete.



This means that DNS records - even those set to proxy traffic through Cloudflare – will be DNS-only until your zone has been activated and any requests to your DNS records will return your origin server’s IP address.

If this warning is still present after 24 hours, refer to our troubleshooting guide.