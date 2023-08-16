Proxy DNS records
DNS stands for Domain Name System.
Without DNS, we would have to remember long strings of numbers to access our favorite websites. With DNS, you just have to remember something like
For more details on DNS, refer to the Learning Center.
DNS records are instructions that live in authoritative DNS servers and provide information about a domain including what IP address is associated with that domain and how to handle requests for that domain.
When you proxy specific DNS records through Cloudflare - specifically
This behavior allows Cloudflare to optimize, cache, and protect all requests to your application, as well as protect your origin server from DDoS attacks.
Prerequisites
Before proxying your records, review our guide that explains what proxying does and what limitations it has.
You may also need to allow Cloudflare IP addresses at your origin to prevent requests from being blocked.
How to do it
Then, update your Cloudflare DNS records so their Proxy status is Proxied.