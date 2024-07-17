Convert partial setup to secondary setup

If you initially set up a partial zone on Cloudflare, you can later convert it to use a secondary setup.

This page will guide you through this conversion using export and import and API calls.

​​ Before you begin

Make sure you consider the following:

​​ 1. Prepare a zone file

Export a zone file from the authoritatve DNS provider you were using with your partial (CNAME) setup. Edit the zone file to remove any occurrences of the cdn.cloudflare.net suffix.

If the CNAME target is only appending the Cloudflare suffix to the same hostname at which it is created, replace it by the records on the Cloudflare partial zone.

Example Original record in authoritative DNS provider: Type Name Content CNAME www.example.com www.example.com.cdn.cloudflare.net Records in the Cloudflare partial zone: Type Name Content A www.example.com <IPv4> A www.example.com <IPv4> Final records adjusted in the zone file: Type Name Content A www.example.com <IPv4> A www.example.com <IPv4>

If the CNAME record points to a different hostname, keep this record but remove the cdn.cloudflare.net suffix, and also bring the records from the Cloudflare partial zone.

Example Original record in authoritative DNS provider: Type Name Content CNAME www.example.com other-hostname.example.com.cdn.cloudflare.net Records in the Cloudflare partial zone: Type Name Content A other-hostname.example.com <IPv4> A other-hostname.example.com <IPv4> Final records adjusted in the zone file: Type Name Content CNAME www.example.com other-hostname.example.com A other-hostname.example.com <IPv4> A other-hostname.example.com <IPv4>

​​ 2. Configure the Cloudflare zone

This step is essential so that Cloudflare can keep the proxy status of the records after the conversion.

Use the Edit Zone endpoint API link label Open API docs link with type set to secondary , to convert the zone type. You can verify if it answers as expected by querying the new assigned secondary nameservers. You can find your nameservers in DNS > Records External link icon Open external link , and they should follow a format like ns0123.secondary.cloudflare.com .

dig example.com @ns0123.secondary.cloudflare.com

At your registrar, update your nameservers to point to the Cloudflare nameservers.

Once the time to live (TTL) of previous NS records is expired and this information is evicted from resolvers’ cache, your zone will be properly delegated to Cloudflare. In order to update DNS records, you must configure zone transfers in the next steps.

​​ 3. Configure the zone transfers

If you are also changing your primary provider If you are also migrating to a new primary DNS provider, import the same zone file you prepared in Step 1 onto your new primary zone. Make sure there are no records that still refer cdn.cloudflare.net . Otherwise, HTTP traffic for these hostnames will break.

Enable outgoing zone transfers at your primary provider and create a peer DNS server on your Cloudflare account.

Link your Cloudflare zone to the peer DNS server you just created.

Dashboard

API Go to DNS > Records. Under DNS Zone Transfers, select Manage linked peers. Choose a value for Zone refresh, which controls the number of seconds between zone updates from your primary DNS server. Cloudflare will not use the REFRESH value inside the SOA record that is served by your primary provider. Instead the value of zone refresh configured for your secondary zone on Cloudflare will be used to determine the interval after which the SOA serial of the primary zone will be checked for changes. Select the peer server you previously created. If needed, you can link more than one peer server to a zone. Select Save to confirm. Use the Update Secondary Zone Configuration endpoint API link label Open API docs link to link your Cloudflare zone to the peer DNS server.