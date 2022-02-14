Set up DNS Firewall

Prior to setting up DNS Firewall, you need:

Account access to DNS Firewall (provided by your Enterprise account team).

Access to DNS Administrator or Super Administrator privileges on your account.

or privileges on your account. Newly updated IP addresses for your nameservers (protects against previously compromised IP addresses).

​ Configure DNS Firewall

​ Create a Firewall Cluster

​ Using the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link with DNS Firewall. On the account homepage, expand the Manage Account section and click Configurations. Click DNS Firewall. Click Add Firewall Cluster. Fill out the required fields, including: IP Addresses : The upstream IPv4 and/or IPv6 addresses of your authoritative nameservers.

: The upstream IPv4 and/or IPv6 addresses of your authoritative nameservers. Minimum Cache TTL : Recommended setting of 30 seconds .

: Recommended setting of . Maximum Cache TTL : Recommended setting of 1 hour . Larger values increase the cache hit ratio, but also increase the time required for DNS changes to propagate.

: Recommended setting of . Larger values increase the cache hit ratio, but also increase the time required for DNS changes to propagate. ANY queries: Recommended setting is Off because these are often used as part of DDoS attacks. Also refer to this blog post External link icon Open external link . Click Continue. On the following screen, save the values for Your new DNS Firewall IP Addresses.

Note: If you forget to save your new IP addresses, find your cluster and click IP Addresses.

​ Using the API

You can also create a Firewall Cluster by sending a POST request External link icon Open external link to the API.

Update the A/AAAA glue records for your nameserver hostnames at your registrar with your DNS Firewall cluster IP addresses.

At your DNS servers, update the A/AAAA records for your nameserver hostnames in your DNS zone file with your DNS Firewall cluster IP addresses.

​ Test DNS resolution

Confirm that your nameservers are functioning correctly by running a dig command.