Custom nameservers

With custom (or vanity) nameservers, a domain can use Cloudflare DNS without using the hostnames of Cloudflare-assigned nameservers. For instance, you can configure ns1.example.com and ns2.example.com as nameservers for example.com .

When using subdomain support External link icon Open external link, a parent and child zone cannot share the same nameserver names.

Cloudflare domains on Business or Enterprise plans can set Custom Nameservers at Cloudflare:

Once you configure account-level custom nameservers, these nameservers can be applied and used by any zones in that account.

When you choose the names for your account-level nameservers, each hostname must be a subdomain of a zone that is part of your Cloudflare account and on a Business plan or higher.

​ Cloudflare Registrar

If you are using Cloudflare Registrar External link icon Open external link for the zone that provides the hostnames for the account-level custom nameservers, you have a simpler setup process.

​ Add account nameservers

Create between two and five account-level nameservers with a POST command External link icon Open external link . Cloudflare creates the glue records External link icon Open external link automatically. To enable the custom nameservers on existing zones, use a PUT command External link icon Open external link on each zone. Cloudflare will assign an IPv4 and IPv6 address to each custom nameserver hostname and automatically create the associated A or AAAA records.

To make this custom nameserver the default for all new zones, use a PUT command External link icon Open external link on an account and set the value of use_account_custom_ns_by_default to true .

​ Remove account nameservers

To remove account-level nameservers and their associated DNS records from a zone, use a PUT command External link icon Open external link.

If you are not using Cloudflare Registrar External link icon Open external link for the zone that provides the hostnames for the account-level custom nameservers, your setup is a bit more complicated.

​ Add account nameservers

To make this custom nameserver the default for all new zones added to your account from now on, use a PUT command External link icon Open external link on an account and set the value of use_account_custom_ns_by_default to true .

​ Remove account nameservers

To remove account-level nameservers and their associated DNS records from a zone, modify the zone's registrar to use your regular Cloudflare nameservers and then send a PUT command External link icon Open external link to the Cloudflare API.

When you choose the names for your zone-level nameservers, each hostname must be a subdomain of the zone this is configured for.

​ Create zone-level nameservers

​ Using the dashboard

To add custom nameservers to a specific zone:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to DNS. On Custom Nameservers, click Add Custom Nameservers and enter the subdomains used for the nameserver hostnames (like ns1, ns2, ns3). Cloudflare will assign an IPv4 and IPv6 address to each custom nameserver hostname and automatically create the associated A or AAAA records (visible after you refresh the page). The next step depends on whether you are using Cloudflare Registrar External link icon Open external link for your domain: If you are using Cloudflare Registrar for your domain, no further action is required. Glue records will be added automatically on your behalf.

If you are not using Cloudflare Registrar for your domain, add the Custom Nameservers and IP addresses to your domain's registrar as glue (A and AAAA) records External link icon Open external link . If you do not add these records, DNS lookups for your domain will fail.

​ Using the API

To add zone-level custom nameservers via the API, use a PATCH request External link icon Open external link and specify the custom nameservers in the payload:

"vanity_name_servers": ["ns1.example.com","ns2.example.com"]

​ Remove zone-level nameservers

​ Using the dashboard

To remove zone-level nameservers (and their associated, read-only DNS records) using the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to DNS. On Custom Nameservers, click Remove Custom Nameservers. Cloudflare will remove your nameservers and their associated read-only A or AAAA records.

​ Using the API

To remove zone-level custom nameservers (and their associated, read-only DNS records) via the API, use a PATCH request External link icon Open external link and include an empty array in the payload:

"vanity_name_servers": []

For both account-level and zone-level custom nameservers, you have to configure at least two custom nameservers and no more than five.