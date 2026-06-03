Agent class internals
The core of the
agents library is the
Agent class. You extend it, override a few methods, and get state management, WebSockets, scheduling, RPC, and more for free. This page explains how
Agent is built, layer by layer, so you understand what is happening under the hood.
The snippets shown here are illustrative and do not necessarily represent best practices. For the full API, refer to the API reference and the source code ↗.
The
Agent class is an extension of
DurableObject — agents are Durable Objects. If you are not familiar with Durable Objects, read What are Durable Objects first. At their core, Durable Objects are globally addressable (each instance has a unique ID), single-threaded compute instances with long-term storage (key-value and SQLite).
Agent does not extend
DurableObject directly. It extends
Server from the
partyserver ↗ package, which extends
DurableObject. Think of it as layers: DurableObject > Server > Agent.
Let's briefly consider which primitives are exposed by Durable Objects so we understand how the outer layers make use of them. The Durable Object class comes with:
The Workers runtime always calls the constructor to handle things internally. This means two things:
- While the constructor is called every time the Durable Object is initialized, the signature is fixed. Developers cannot add or update parameters from the constructor.
- Instead of instantiating the class manually, developers must use the binding APIs and do it through the DurableObjectNamespace.
By writing a Durable Object class which inherits from the built-in type
DurableObject, public methods are exposed as RPC methods, which developers can call using a DurableObjectStub from a Worker.
Durable Objects can take a
Request from a Worker and send a
Response back. This can only be done through the
fetch method (which the developer must implement).
Durable Objects include first-class support for WebSockets. A Durable Object can accept a WebSocket it receives from a
Request in
fetch and forget about it. The base class provides methods that developers can implement that are called as callbacks. They effectively replace the need for event listeners.
The base class provides
webSocketMessage(ws, message),
webSocketClose(ws, code, reason, wasClean) and
webSocketError(ws , error) (API).
HTTP and RPC requests are not the only entrypoints for a Durable Object. Alarms allow developers to schedule an event to trigger at a later time. Whenever the next alarm is due, the runtime will call the
alarm() method, which is left to the developer to implement.
To schedule an alarm, you can use the
this.ctx.storage.setAlarm() method. For more information, refer to Alarms.
The base
DurableObject class sets the DurableObjectState into
this.ctx. There are a lot of interesting methods and properties, but we will focus on
this.ctx.storage.
DurableObjectStorage is the main interface with the Durable Object's persistence mechanisms, which include both a KV and SQLITE synchronous APIs.
Lastly, it is worth mentioning that the Durable Object also has the Worker
Env in
this.env. Learn more in Bindings.
Now that you have seen what Durable Objects provide out of the box, the
Server class from
partyserver ↗ will make more sense. It is an opinionated
DurableObject wrapper that replaces low-level primitives with developer-friendly callbacks.
Server does not add any storage operations of its own — it only wraps the Durable Object lifecycle.
partyserver exposes helpers to address Durable Objects by name instead of going through bindings manually. This includes a URL routing scheme (
<your-worker>/servers/:durableClass/:durableName) that the Agent layer builds on.
The URL scheme also enables a request router. In the Agent layer, this is re-exported as
routeAgentRequest:
The addressing layer allows
Server to expose an
onStart callback that runs every time the Durable Object starts up (after eviction, hibernation, or first creation) and before any
fetch or RPC call.
Server already implements
fetch for the underlying Durable Object and exposes two different callbacks that developers can make use of,
onRequest and
onConnect for HTTP requests and incoming WS connections, respectively (WebSocket connections are accepted by default).
Just as
onConnect is the callback for every new connection,
Server also provides wrappers on top of the default callbacks from the
DurableObject class:
onMessage,
onClose and
onError.
There's also
this.broadcast that sends a WS message to all connected clients (no magic, just a loop over
this.getConnections()!).
It is hard to get a Durable Object's
name from within it.
partyserver tries to make it available in
this.name but it is not a perfect solution. Learn more about it in this GitHub issue ↗.
Now finally, the
Agent class.
Agent extends
Server and provides opinionated primitives for stateful, schedulable, and observable agents that can communicate via RPC, WebSockets, and (even!) email.
One of the core features of
Agent is automatic state persistence. Developers define the shape of their state via the generic parameter and
initialState (which is only used if no state exists in storage), and the Agent handles loading, saving, and broadcasting state changes (check
Server's
this.broadcast() above).
this.state is a getter that lazily loads state from storage (SQL). State is persisted across Durable Object evictions when it is updated with
this.setState(), which automatically serializes the state and writes it back to storage.
There's also
this.onStateChanged that you can override to react to state changes.
State is stored in the
cf_agents_state SQL table. State messages are sent with
type: "cf_agent_state" (both from the client and the server). Since
agents provides JS and React clients, real-time state updates are available out of the box.
The Agent provides a convenient
sql template tag for executing queries against the Durable Object's SQL storage. It constructs parameterized queries and executes them. This uses the synchronous SQL API from
this.ctx.storage.sql.
agents takes Durable Objects RPC one step further by implementing RPC through WebSockets, so clients can call methods on the Agent directly. To make a method callable through WebSocket, use the
@callable() decorator. Methods can return a serializable value or a stream (when using
@callable({ stream: true })).
Clients can invoke this method by sending a WebSocket message:
For example, with the provided
React client, it is as easy as:
Agents include a built-in task queue for deferred execution. This is useful for offloading work or retrying operations. The available methods are
this.queue,
this.dequeue,
this.dequeueAll,
this.dequeueAllByCallback,
this.getQueue, and
this.getQueues.
Tasks are stored in the
cf_agents_queues SQL table and are automatically flushed in sequence. If a task succeeds, it is automatically dequeued.
Agents support scheduled execution of methods by wrapping the Durable Object's
alarm(). The available methods are
this.schedule,
this.getSchedule,
this.getSchedules,
this.cancelSchedule. Schedules can be one-time, delayed, or recurring (using cron expressions).
Since Durable Objects only allow one alarm at a time, the
Agent class works around this by managing multiple schedules in SQL and using a single alarm.
Schedules are stored in the
cf_agents_schedules SQL table. Cron schedules automatically reschedule themselves after execution, while one-time schedules are deleted.
Agent includes a multi-server MCP client. This enables your Agent to interact with external services that expose MCP interfaces. The MCP client is properly documented in MCP client API.
Agents can receive and reply to emails using Cloudflare's Email Routing.
To route emails to your Agent, use
routeAgentEmail in your Worker's email handler:
agents wraps all your methods with an
AsyncLocalStorage to maintain context throughout the request lifecycle. This allows you to access the current agent, connection, request, or email (depending on what event is being handled) from anywhere in your code:
Agent extends
Server's
onError so it can be used to handle errors that are not necessarily WebSocket errors. It is called with a
Connection or
unknown error.
this.destroy() drops all tables, deletes alarms, clears storage, and aborts the context. To ensure that the Durable Object is fully evicted,
this.ctx.abort() is called asynchronously using
setTimeout() to allow any currently executing handlers (like scheduled tasks) to complete their cleanup operations before the context is aborted.
This means
this.ctx.abort() throws an uncatchable error that will show up in your logs, but it does so after yielding to the event loop (read more about it in abort()).
The
destroy() method can be safely called within scheduled tasks. When called from within a schedule callback, the Agent sets an internal flag to skip any remaining database updates, and yields
ctx.abort() to the event loop to ensure the alarm handler completes cleanly before the Agent is evicted.
Configure agent behavior by overriding
static options on your class. All fields are optional — defaults are applied at runtime.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
hibernate
boolean
true
|Whether the agent hibernates when inactive. WebSocket connections stay open while the DO sleeps
sendIdentityOnConnect
boolean
true
|Send identity (agent name, instance name) to clients on WebSocket connect. Set to
false to hide sensitive instance names
hungScheduleTimeoutSeconds
number
30
|Timeout before a running interval schedule is considered hung and force-reset. Increase for long-running callbacks
keepAliveIntervalMs
number
30000
|Interval in milliseconds for
keepAlive() alarm heartbeats. Lower values mean faster recovery but more frequent alarms
retry
RetryOptions
{ maxAttempts: 3, baseDelayMs: 100, maxDelayMs: 3000 }
|Default retry options for
schedule(),
queue(), and
this.retry(). Per-task options override these defaults
Durable Objects are evicted after a period of inactivity (typically 70–140 seconds with no incoming requests, WebSocket messages, or alarms). During long-running operations — streaming LLM responses, waiting on external APIs, running multi-step computations — the agent can be evicted mid-flight.
keepAlive() creates an alarm heartbeat that prevents eviction.
keepAliveWhile() wraps an async function and guarantees cleanup.
AIChatAgent uses
keepAliveWhile internally to keep the agent alive during streaming LLM responses. For more details, refer to Schedule tasks — Keeping the agent alive.
The
Agent class re-exports the addressing helpers as
getAgentByName and
routeAgentRequest.
The
AIChatAgent class from
@cloudflare/ai-chat extends
Agent with an opinionated layer for AI chat. It adds automatic message persistence to SQLite, resumable streaming, tool support (server-side, client-side, and human-in-the-loop), and a React hook (
useAgentChat) for building chat UIs.
The full hierarchy is: DurableObject > Server > Agent > AIChatAgent.
If you are building a chat agent, start with
AIChatAgent. If you need lower-level control or are not building a chat interface, use
Agent directly.