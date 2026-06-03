Agent Skills are on-demand instructions, resources, and scripts. A skill source provides a catalog of skill names and descriptions; the agent adds that catalog to the system prompt and exposes tools the model can use when a user task matches a skill — so a large library of capabilities does not bloat every prompt.

Note Agent Skills are experimental, and script execution in particular is early. The API may change in a future release.

The skills engine lives in agents/skills and is framework-agnostic, so any agent (including a plain AIChatAgent onChatMessage ) can build a SkillRegistry . @cloudflare/think re-exports it as the skills namespace and wires getSkills() into the turn automatically.

Using skills with Think

Bundled skills are usually imported with the Agents Vite plugin:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think , skills } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import bundledSkills from "agents:skills" ; // resolves to ./skills next to this file export class MyAgent extends Think { getSkills () { return [ bundledSkills , skills . r2 ( this . env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) , ] ; } getSkillScriptRunner () { return skills . runner ( { loader : this . env . LOADER , workspaceInstance : this . workspace , } ) ; } } TypeScript import { Think , skills } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import bundledSkills from "agents:skills" ; // resolves to ./skills next to this file type Env = { AI : Ai ; LOADER : WorkerLoader ; SKILLS_BUCKET : R2Bucket ; }; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getSkills () { return [ bundledSkills , skills . r2 ( this . env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) , ] ; } getSkillScriptRunner () { return skills . runner ( { loader : this . env . LOADER , workspaceInstance : this . workspace , } ) ; } }

agents:skills resolves to a ./skills directory next to the importing file; use agents:skills/<dir> to point at a differently named sibling directory. The agents:skills import is typed by ambient declarations that ship with agents , so importing Think in the same file brings the type into scope (for a file that imports only the specifier, add /// <reference types="agents/skills-module" /> ). If you are not using the Agents Vite plugin, build a source with skills.fromManifest(...) instead.

Sources are applied in order; the first source to register a skill name wins, and later duplicates (or a source that fails to load) are skipped with a logged warning rather than failing the agent.

The imported directory should contain one child directory per skill:

src/skills/release-notes/SKILL.md src/skills/release-notes/scripts/format-release-notes.ts src/skills/release-notes/references/style-guide.md

When skills are available, the agent exposes:

Tool Purpose activate_skill Load a matching skill's instructions and bundled resource list read_skill_resource Read a bundled resource by { name, path } or skill-name/path run_skill_script Run a bundled script when getSkillScriptRunner() returns a runner

Skills are not always-on system prompt text. Use getSystemPrompt() or a Session context block for behavior that should apply to every turn. Use skills for task-specific procedures, references, scripts, templates, and assets that should be loaded only when relevant.

Script execution

Script execution is opt-in and requires a Worker Loader binding:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " worker_loaders " : [{ " binding " : "LOADER" }] } TOML [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER"

skills.runner() is experimental and runs JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, and Bash scripts under scripts/ . TypeScript is compiled with @cloudflare/worker-bundler ; Python runs as Python Dynamic Workers; Bash runs through just-bash .

JavaScript and TypeScript scripts are function-style:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default async function run ( input , ctx ) { const guide = ctx . files [ "references/style-guide.md" ] ; // bundled text resources const docs = await ctx . workspace . readFile ( "README.md" ) ; // gated by permission const summary = await ctx . tools . call ( "summarize" , { input } ) ; // explicit tools await ctx . output . writeFile ( "notes.md" , summary ) ; // scratch artifact return { ok : true }; } TypeScript import type { SkillRunContext } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export default async function run ( input : unknown , ctx : SkillRunContext ) { const guide = ctx . files [ "references/style-guide.md" ] ; // bundled text resources const docs = await ctx . workspace . readFile ( "README.md" ) ; // gated by permission const summary = await ctx . tools . call ( "summarize" , { input } ) ; // explicit tools await ctx . output . writeFile ( "notes.md" , summary ) ; // scratch artifact return { ok : true }; }

ctx is { skill, files, workspace, tools, output } . ctx.files holds bundled text resources by relative path, ctx.workspace is gated by the workspace permission, ctx.tools only exposes tools the runner was given, and ctx.output.writeFile(name, content) returns scratch artifacts to the model (it does not mutate the workspace). Python and Bash use the path-based contract instead: /input.json , /context.json , bundled resources under /skill , and /output for artifacts.

Passing workspaceInstance gives scripts read-only workspace access by default. Network access, tools, and workspace writes are opt-in. The default timeout is 30 seconds.

Example

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think , skills } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class SkillsAgent extends Think { getSkills () { return [ skills . r2 ( this . env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } )] ; } } TypeScript import { Think , skills } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class SkillsAgent extends Think < Env > { getSkills () { return [ skills . r2 ( this . env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } )] ; } }

Refer to the agent-skills example ↗ for bundled skills, R2-backed skills, and script execution.

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