Migrate to MCP SDK v2

Overview Choose a server path Install the MCP packages Decide whether a temporary legacy lane is required Move a stateless server to SDK v2 Handler options for stateless servers Origin validation on Workers Understand compatibility with legacy clients Migrate an McpAgent server Migrate directly without legacy stateful features Plan stateless equivalents for stateful features Run stateless and legacy lanes together Update MCP clients Configure elicitation for stateless requests Update custom OAuth providers Review protocol differences Integration compatibility Plan the rollout

This guide covers the MCP SDK v2 ↗ upgrade in Agents SDK v0.20.0. It explains how to move servers to @modelcontextprotocol/server , use a temporary legacy lane only when sessionful features require it, and update MCP clients.

Choose a server path

Use the following table to select a migration path:

Current server Migration path SDK v1 server without sessionful dependencies Move the server definition to an SDK v2 factory and pass the factory to createMcpHandler . SDK v1 server with sessionful dependencies Add an SDK v2 route. Keep createLegacyMcpHandler only on a temporary legacy lane while replacing those dependencies. McpAgent without legacy stateful features Migrate directly to an SDK v2 factory and createMcpHandler . McpAgent that uses legacy stateful features Design stateless equivalents, serve stateless and legacy lanes together, then drain the legacy lane.

Agents SDK v0.20.0 deprecates these APIs:

Passing an SDK v1 server to createMcpHandler . Move the server to an SDK v2 factory. Use createLegacyMcpHandler only as a temporary bridge for sessionful behavior. This overload is scheduled for removal in the next major version.

. Move the server to an SDK v2 factory. Use only as a temporary bridge for sessionful behavior. This overload is scheduled for removal in the next major version. McpAgent . It is deprecated and feature-frozen. Migrate at your earliest convenience. No removal version is announced.

. It is deprecated and feature-frozen. Migrate at your earliest convenience. No removal version is announced. MCPClientManager.callTool(params, resultSchema, options) and withX402Client(...).callTool(confirm, params, resultSchema, options) . Use callTool(params, options) or callTool(confirm, params, options) instead. No removal version is announced.

experimental_createMcpHandler was already deprecated and remains scheduled for removal in the next major version. Move its SDK v1 server to an SDK v2 factory. Use createLegacyMcpHandler only on a temporary sessionful lane while migrating.

Install the MCP packages

Install only the MCP package generations that your application imports. Keep the v2 beta version exact.

For a stateless server:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i agents @modelcontextprotocol/server@2.0.0-beta.5 zod yarn add agents @modelcontextprotocol/server@2.0.0-beta.5 zod pnpm add agents @modelcontextprotocol/server@2.0.0-beta.5 zod bun add agents @modelcontextprotocol/server@2.0.0-beta.5 zod

For a temporary legacy lane:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk@1.29.0 zod yarn add agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk@1.29.0 zod pnpm add agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk@1.29.0 zod bun add agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk@1.29.0 zod

For an Agent that connects to MCP servers:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i agents @modelcontextprotocol/client@2.0.0-beta.5 yarn add agents @modelcontextprotocol/client@2.0.0-beta.5 pnpm add agents @modelcontextprotocol/client@2.0.0-beta.5 bun add agents @modelcontextprotocol/client@2.0.0-beta.5

Follow peer dependency instructions from your package manager. The exact v2 pin will change with later Agents releases while the MCP SDK remains in beta.

Decide whether a temporary legacy lane is required

Do not keep SDK v1 only because the server currently imports it. Move directly to an SDK v2 factory unless the endpoint depends on one of these sessionful features:

Protocol sessions or a supplied WorkerTransport

Transport storage or event replay

Standalone GET streams

Pushed elicitation, sampling, or roots requests

Session deletion with HTTP DELETE

If the endpoint uses one of these features, deploy the stateless route first. Keep the SDK v1 route only while you replace the sessionful dependency. Route requests with isLegacyRequest() as shown in Run stateless and legacy lanes together.

For an SDK v1 endpoint that does not use McpAgent , use createLegacyMcpHandler only on that temporary legacy branch. Remove it after clients migrate and existing sessions drain.

Move a stateless server to SDK v2

The stateless createMcpHandler accepts a factory. The factory returns McpServer or Server from @modelcontextprotocol/server .

Follow the upstream TypeScript SDK v2 migration guide ↗ for server registration changes. Import the server from @modelcontextprotocol/server . Move server construction and registration into a factory. Keep the Worker object default export. Inside its fetch() method, pass the factory to createMcpHandler and invoke the returned callable as before. Use the handler's fetch(request, options?) method only for lower-level request integration. Do not default-export the callable returned by the Agents handler. Wrangler interprets function default exports as WorkerEntrypoint classes. Remove SDK v1 transport and session options. Test the endpoint with stateless and legacy clients.

src/index.js js import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/server" ; import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp/server" ; import { z } from "zod" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ({ name: "example-server" , version: "1.0.0" , }); server. registerTool ( "hello" , { description: "Return a greeting" , inputSchema: { name: z. string (). optional () }, }, async ({ name }) => ({ content: [{ type: "text" , text: `Hello, ${ name ?? "World"}!` }], }), ); return server; } export default { fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return createMcpHandler (createServer)(request, env, ctx); }, }; src/index.ts ts import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/server" ; import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp/server" ; import { z } from "zod" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ({ name: "example-server" , version: "1.0.0" , }); server. registerTool ( "hello" , { description: "Return a greeting" , inputSchema: { name: z. string (). optional () }, }, async ({ name }) => ({ content: [{ type: "text" , text: `Hello, ${ name ?? "World"}!` }], }), ); return server; } export default { fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return createMcpHandler (createServer)(request, env, ctx); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ;

The Worker entrypoint remains an object. Only the handler call changes:

// SDK v1: pass a fresh constructed server. return createMcpHandler ( createServer ())(request, env, ctx); // SDK v2: pass the factory itself. return createMcpHandler (createServer)(request, env, ctx);

Do not simplify this to export default createMcpHandler(createServer) . The Agents handler is callable for composition inside another handler, but Wrangler treats any function default export as a WorkerEntrypoint class.

The SDK v2 handler creates one server for each MCP request. Concurrent Worker requests never share a connected server instance.

Handler options for stateless servers

The Agents wrapper adds route , corsOptions , allowedHostnames , allowedOriginHostnames , and authContext . It also passes supported SDK v2 options through to the upstream handler.

Common options include:

Option Behavior route Sets the exact request path. The default is /mcp . legacy Uses legacy compatibility by default. Set "reject" for a stateless-only endpoint. responseMode Selects automatic, JSON, or SSE response handling. allowedHostnames Restricts Host headers to specific hostnames. allowedOriginHostnames Restricts browser Origins, or accepts "*" when trusted middleware validates them. corsOptions Controls CORS response headers. Set false to remove them. onerror Reports handler errors without changing the response. maxSubscriptions , keepAliveMs Configure subscriptions/listen delivery.

The stateless handler rejects these SDK v1 options:

transport

storage

sessionIdGenerator

onsessioninitialized and onsessionclosed

and enableJsonResponse

eventStore

allowedHosts and allowedOrigins

and enableDnsRebindingProtection

retryInterval

Use responseMode: "json" instead of enableJsonResponse: true . JSON mode drops notifications emitted before the final result.

Origin validation on Workers

The Workers wrapper validates every present Origin. It rejects malformed, opaque, and non-HTTP Origins with 403 .

Its default allowlist includes localhost-class Origins and the endpoint's workers.dev hostname. A concrete corsOptions.origin also adds its hostname automatically. The handler applies matching Host checks to localhost and workers.dev endpoints.

For a custom domain with wildcard CORS, configure both Host and Origin restrictions explicitly:

export default { fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return createMcpHandler (createServer, { allowedHostnames: [ "mcp.example.com" ], allowedOriginHostnames: [ "app.example.com" ], corsOptions: { origin: "https://app.example.com" }, })(request, env, ctx); }, }; export default { fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return createMcpHandler (createServer, { allowedHostnames: [ "mcp.example.com" ], allowedOriginHostnames: [ "app.example.com" ], corsOptions: { origin: "https://app.example.com" }, })(request, env, ctx); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ;

Set allowedOriginHostnames: "*" only when trusted middleware validates Origins before calling the handler. This value turns off the handler Origin check. MCP HTTP servers must validate browser Origins.

CORS headers do not authenticate a request. Protect the endpoint with OAuth or another authentication layer.

The handler does not infer a trusted Host allowlist from request.url . If your deployment accepts arbitrary Host values, validate them before calling the handler. For local servers outside Cloudflare Workers, follow the upstream SDK Host and Origin validation guidance.

Understand compatibility with legacy clients

The default legacy: "stateless" setting supports ordinary legacy tools, resources, and prompts. This lane uses the SDK v2 web-standard transport. It does not import WorkerTransport and is not a complete sessionful transport.

The fallback has these limits:

Each POST receives a new server and transport.

HTTP GET and DELETE return 405 .

. No MCP session ID or protocol session state persists.

Pushed sampling, elicitation, and roots requests fail immediately.

Standalone streams, event replay, and session deletion are unavailable.

Published experimental tasks are not supported through this fallback.

While migrating these features, route affected legacy clients to a temporary createLegacyMcpHandler or McpAgent lane.

Migrate an McpAgent server

During migration, McpAgent remains an SDK v1 server. Do not change the server import inside the legacy route to @modelcontextprotocol/server .

Migrate directly without legacy stateful features

If the server does not depend on MCP session state, RPC, pushed server-to-client requests, standalone streams, or event replay, move its tools to an SDK v2 factory and serve it with createMcpHandler .

Plan stateless equivalents for stateful features

If the server uses legacy stateful features, keep the existing McpAgent route while you design and deploy stateless equivalents:

Stateful feature on the legacy path Design for the stateless path Application data keyed by an MCP session Store data behind an explicit application boundary such as a Durable Object, D1, KV, or R2. Address it with an authenticated, server-issued handle instead of an MCP session ID. Multi-step interaction state Return integrity-protected requestState with input_required . Bind it to the authenticated user, original method and parameters, and an expiry. Pushed elicitation, sampling, or roots requests Return inputRequired(...) . The client fulfils the embedded requests and retries the original operation. Standalone list-change stream Publish changes through subscriptions/listen . Clients reopen the subscription if its stream ends. Session replay or transport recovery Make each stateless request independently recoverable. Persist business progress in application storage rather than the MCP transport. Agent-to- McpAgent RPC Replace the protocol-session dependency with an explicit application RPC or HTTP boundary, then expose the stateless MCP tools separately.

Do not remove the legacy route as soon as the stateless implementation exists. Serve both lanes while clients migrate and existing sessions drain.

Run stateless and legacy lanes together

A single URL can route stateless requests to SDK v2 and legacy requests to the existing sessionful server.

import { isLegacyRequest } from "@modelcontextprotocol/server" ; import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp/server" ; const stateless = createMcpHandler (createStatelessServer, { route: "/mcp" , legacy: "reject" , }); const legacy = MyMcpAgent. serve ( "/mcp" ); export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { if ( await isLegacyRequest (request)) { return legacy. fetch (request, env, ctx); } return stateless (request, env, ctx); }, }; import { isLegacyRequest } from "@modelcontextprotocol/server" ; import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp/server" ; const stateless = createMcpHandler (createStatelessServer, { route: "/mcp" , legacy: "reject" , }); const legacy = MyMcpAgent. serve ( "/mcp" ); export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { if ( await isLegacyRequest (request)) { return legacy. fetch (request, env, ctx); } return stateless (request, env, ctx); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Keep legacy: "reject" on the stateless handler. Otherwise, its legacy compatibility lane consumes requests before the sessionful route receives them.

Deploy both routes before moving clients. Monitor the legacy lane and let existing sessions drain. Remove the legacy route and its protocol-only Durable Object binding only after no clients depend on them. Handle Durable Object migration configuration as a separate deployment step.

Agents now uses @modelcontextprotocol/client internally. Existing addMcpServer calls negotiate the protocol era automatically.

Servers on the stateless path use server/discover . Agents falls back to initialize for legacy Streamable HTTP, SSE, and RPC servers.

The client API includes these changes:

callTool(params, options) is the preferred signature.

is the preferred signature. callTool(params, resultSchema, options) remains available but is deprecated.

remains available but is deprecated. MCP client types now come from @modelcontextprotocol/client .

. Required stateless HTTP headers are handled by the SDK.

List changes use stateless subscriptions or legacy notifications based on the negotiated lane.

Configure elicitation for stateless requests

Tools, prompts, and resources on the stateless path can return input_required through multi-round-trip requests (MRTR). The SDK calls the configured elicitation handler and retries the original operation. Your original callTool , getPrompt , or readResource promise remains pending.

Each retry contains responses for the immediately preceding input round, not every earlier response. The client also echoes the latest opaque requestState . Seal trusted intermediate values needed by later rounds into integrity-protected requestState ; do not expect inputResponses to accumulate across rounds.

Refer to the stateless elicitation example ↗ for a two-round tool flow.

export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this .mcp. configureElicitationHandlers ({ form : async ( request , serverId , signal ) => { return collectInput (request, serverId, signal); }, url : async ( request , serverId , signal ) => { return openExternalFlow (request, serverId, signal); }, }); } } export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { onStart () { this .mcp. configureElicitationHandlers ({ form : async ( request , serverId , signal ) => { return collectInput (request, serverId, signal); }, url : async ( request , serverId , signal ) => { return openExternalFlow (request, serverId, signal); }, }); } }

Handlers and in-flight calls remain in memory. Hibernation, isolate restart, transport loss, or connection reconstruction rejects an active interactive call. Retry the operation after the connection recovers.

Treat manually handled requestState as untrusted input. Bind it to the authenticated user and operation, protect its integrity, and set a short expiry.

A custom AgentMcpOAuthProvider must implement the v2 OAuthClientProvider contract:

Import OAuth types from @modelcontextprotocol/client .

. Store StoredOAuthClientInformation and StoredOAuthTokens .

and . Preserve the SDK issuer stamp on credentials.

Persist OAuthDiscoveryState across browser redirects.

across browser redirects. Accept "discovery" in invalidateCredentials .

in . Keep credentials separate when authorization issuers differ.

SDK v2 validates OAuth metadata issuers by default. A trusted legacy server with known mismatched metadata can use skipIssuerMetadataValidation: true . This weakens OAuth mix-up protection and should not be a general fallback.

Review protocol differences

MCP's stateless model changes the transport and lifecycle:

Area Previous behavior New behavior Startup initialize handshake No handshake. server/discover is optional for clients Request metadata Connection-scoped negotiation Version, client capabilities, and identity metadata on each request Sessions Optional Mcp-Session-Id No protocol session Server input requests Server sends JSON-RPC requests Server returns input_required . Client retries the original operation Change notifications Standalone GET stream and list-change notifications subscriptions/listen POST with an SSE response Stream recovery Last-Event-ID can resume configured streams Listen streams reopen after failure. There is no Last-Event-ID replay.

Custom transports, proxies, and gateways must preserve the draft request headers:

MCP-Protocol-Version

Mcp-Method

Mcp-Name for tool, prompt, and resource operations

for tool, prompt, and resource operations Declared Mcp-Param-* tool headers

The exact beta used by Agents is a draft snapshot. Beta.5 makes clientInfo optional and places server identity in result _meta . Use high-level SDK APIs and update MCP packages with the Agents release that supports each snapshot. Raw stateless results must include resultType .

The draft deprecates Roots, Sampling, Logging, the old HTTP+SSE transport, and Dynamic Client Registration. The types remain available during the deprecation window for legacy compatibility. The published experimental task methods become the io.modelcontextprotocol/tasks extension. Agents SDK v0.20.0 does not add that extension.

Integration compatibility

The following integrations retain SDK v1 server output in this release:

Current Code Mode codeMcpServer and openApiMcpServer helpers

and helpers The server-side withX402 helper

helper Existing OpenAI Apps examples that import an SDK v1 McpServer

Until these integrations produce SDK v2 servers, isolate their output behind a temporary createLegacyMcpHandler route. The Code Mode MCP connector and withX402Client accept either client generation.

Plan the rollout

Classify each endpoint by its sessionful dependencies. Pin the MCP SDK versions required by the Agents release. Move each server definition that can be stateless to an SDK v2 factory. Add stateless handlers beside endpoints that still need a temporary legacy lane. Route stateless and legacy requests with isLegacyRequest() . Test stateless and legacy clients independently. Test required HTTP headers through every proxy and gateway. Test OAuth after a clean login and after Durable Object hibernation. Test cancellation, multiple input rounds, and transport loss. Verify valid Origins and reject invalid Origins with 403 . Remove legacy routes only after existing sessions drain.

Stored HTTP session IDs from Agents releases before v0.20.0 do not include the negotiated protocol version. The upgraded client discards those IDs and reconnects instead of sending an unsafe resumed request. Existing in-flight work tied to an old remote session does not resume.