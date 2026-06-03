Programmatic submissions
Durably accept a Think turn and return before inference runs. Use
submitMessages() for webhook handlers, RPC callers, and parent Workers that need a fast acknowledgement, safe retry, and later status inspection.
Declarative scheduled prompt tasks use the same durable submission path under the hood. Use
getScheduledTasks() when the trigger is recurring and code-declared; use
submitMessages() directly when an external caller or webhook creates one-off work. To wait for the response inline, use
saveMessages() instead.
submitMessages() accepts serializable
UIMessage[] values. It does not accept the function form supported by
saveMessages((messages) => ...), because durable submissions persist work before execution and cannot store closures. The array must contain at least one message.
|Status
|Meaning
pending
|Accepted and waiting for its turn
running
|Claimed by the agent and executing
completed
|The Think turn completed successfully
aborted
|The submission was cancelled
skipped
|Turn state was reset before the submission ran
error
|Execution failed or recovery was unsafe
Pass an
idempotencyKey from your external system. Retrying with the same key returns the existing submission with
accepted: false instead of inserting duplicate messages:
If you pass both
submissionId and
idempotencyKey, they must identify the same submission. If they point at different existing submissions,
submitMessages() throws.
Use the submission APIs to inspect active work, cancel a durable submission, and clean up terminal records:
Use
cancelSubmission(submissionId) for durable cancellation across Worker and Durable Object RPC boundaries. Use
AbortSignal with
saveMessages() or
continueLastTurn() only when the caller creates the signal inside the Durable Object that runs the turn.
Think stores accepted submissions in a submission ledger first. It appends submitted messages to the conversation Session only when the submission starts executing. Later accepted submissions are not visible to the model until their own turn starts, which preserves first-in, first-out turn semantics.
If the chat is cleared or turn state is reset before a pending submission runs, the submission is marked
skipped.
Use Workflows for multi-step orchestration, retries per step, long waits, external events, human approvals, or pipelines that may trigger Think as one part of a larger process. Refer to Think Workflows.