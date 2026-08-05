Accept payments with MPP

Use Cloudflare Workers to accept Machine Payments Protocol (MPP) payments. Choose an integration based on the service you want to protect:
-
mpp-proxy ↗ — Charge for HTTP content without changing your origin code. Refer to Charge for HTTP content.
- Worker route — Add
mppx payment middleware to a Worker application.
- MCP tool — Require payment before an MCP tool returns its result.
Create a Cloudflare account. You also need a payment recipient and an MPP secret key.
The examples use a stablecoin payment method on testnet. For other methods, refer to MPP payment methods ↗.
Charge for a Worker route
Add
mppx middleware when you control the Worker application:
-
Install Hono and
mppx in the Worker project:
-
Store the MPP signing key as a Worker secret:
npx wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY
yarn wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY
pnpm wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY
-
Add the payment middleware before the paid route handler:
-
Deploy the Worker:
-
Request the paid route without a payment:
The Worker returns
402 Payment Required and a
WWW-Authenticate: Payment header. A paid retry reaches the handler and returns a
Payment-Receipt header.
Add the MPP transport to an
McpAgent:
-
Install the required packages in an Agents project:
npm i agents mppx @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod
yarn add agents mppx @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod
pnpm add agents mppx @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod
bun add agents mppx @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod
-
Bind the
McpAgent Durable Object in the Wrangler configuration:
-
Store
MPP_SECRET_KEY as a Worker secret:
npx wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY
yarn wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY
pnpm wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY
-
Check payment before returning the tool result:
-
Deploy the Worker:
An unpaid
premium_search call returns an MPP Challenge. A paid retry returns the tool result and an MPP Receipt in
_meta.
To test both payment flows from a Cloudflare Agent, refer to Pay from the Agents SDK. For production billing patterns, refer to MPP payment intents ↗.