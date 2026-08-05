Accept payments with MPP

Overview Prerequisites Charge for a Worker route Charge for an MCP tool

Use Cloudflare Workers to accept Machine Payments Protocol (MPP) payments. Choose an integration based on the service you want to protect:

mpp-proxy ↗ — Charge for HTTP content without changing your origin code. Refer to Charge for HTTP content.

— Charge for HTTP content without changing your origin code. Refer to Charge for HTTP content. Worker route — Add mppx payment middleware to a Worker application.

— Add payment middleware to a Worker application. MCP tool — Require payment before an MCP tool returns its result.

Prerequisites

Create a Cloudflare account. You also need a payment recipient and an MPP secret key.

The examples use a stablecoin payment method on testnet. For other methods, refer to MPP payment methods ↗.

Charge for a Worker route

Add mppx middleware when you control the Worker application:

Install Hono and mppx in the Worker project: npm yarn pnpm bun npm i hono mppx yarn add hono mppx pnpm add hono mppx bun add hono mppx Store the MPP signing key as a Worker secret: npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY yarn wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY pnpm wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY Add the payment middleware before the paid route handler: src/index.js js import { env } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import { Hono } from "hono" ; import { Mppx, tempo } from "mppx/hono" ; const workerEnv = env; const app = new Hono (); const mppx = Mppx. create ({ methods: [tempo. charge ({ testnet: true })], secretKey: workerEnv. MPP_SECRET_KEY , }); app. get ( "/premium" , mppx. charge ({ amount: "0.01" , currency: "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000" , description: "Premium API access" , recipient: "<YOUR_WALLET_ADDRESS>" , }), ( c ) => c. json ({ access: "paid" }), ); export default app; src/index.ts ts import { env } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import { Hono } from "hono" ; import { Mppx, tempo } from "mppx/hono" ; const workerEnv = env as Env & { MPP_SECRET_KEY : string }; const app = new Hono (); const mppx = Mppx. create ({ methods: [tempo. charge ({ testnet: true })], secretKey: workerEnv. MPP_SECRET_KEY , }); app. get ( "/premium" , mppx. charge ({ amount: "0.01" , currency: "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000" , description: "Premium API access" , recipient: "<YOUR_WALLET_ADDRESS>" , }), ( c ) => c. json ({ access: "paid" }), ); export default app; Deploy the Worker: npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler deploy yarn wrangler deploy pnpm wrangler deploy Request the paid route without a payment: curl -i https:// < YOUR_WORKE R > .workers.dev/premium The Worker returns 402 Payment Required and a WWW-Authenticate: Payment header. A paid retry reaches the handler and returns a Payment-Receipt header.

Charge for an MCP tool

Add the MPP transport to an McpAgent :

Install the required packages in an Agents project: npm yarn pnpm bun npm i agents mppx @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod yarn add agents mppx @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod pnpm add agents mppx @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod bun add agents mppx @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod Bind the McpAgent Durable Object in the Wrangler configuration: { "$schema" : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , "name" : "mpp-server" , "main" : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date "compatibility_date" : "2026-08-05" , "compatibility_flags" : [ "nodejs_compat" ], "durable_objects" : { "bindings" : [ { "name" : "MCP_OBJECT" , "class_name" : "PaidMCP" } ] }, "migrations" : [ { "tag" : "v1" , "new_sqlite_classes" : [ "PaidMCP" ] } ] } name = "mpp-server" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-08-05" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MCP_OBJECT" class_name = "PaidMCP" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "PaidMCP" ] Store MPP_SECRET_KEY as a Worker secret: npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY yarn wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY pnpm wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY Check payment before returning the tool result: src/index.js js import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { Mppx, tempo, Transport } from "mppx/server" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class PaidMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ({ name: "paid-search" , version: "1.0.0" }); async init () { const mppx = Mppx. create ({ methods: [tempo. charge ({ testnet: true })], secretKey: this .env. MPP_SECRET_KEY , transport: Transport. mcpSdk (), }); this .server. tool ( "premium_search" , "Search premium content" , { query: z. string () }, async ({ query }, extra ) => { const payment = await mppx. charge ({ amount: "0.01" , currency: "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000" , description: "Premium search" , recipient: "<YOUR_WALLET_ADDRESS>" , })(extra); if (payment.status === 402 ) throw payment.challenge; return payment. withReceipt ({ content: [{ type: "text" , text: `Results for: ${ query }` }], }); }, ); } } export default PaidMCP. serve ( "/mcp" ); src/index.ts ts import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { Mppx, tempo, Transport } from "mppx/server" ; import { z } from "zod" ; type PaymentEnv = Env & { MPP_SECRET_KEY : string }; export class PaidMCP extends McpAgent < PaymentEnv > { server = new McpServer ({ name: "paid-search" , version: "1.0.0" }); async init () { const mppx = Mppx. create ({ methods: [tempo. charge ({ testnet: true })], secretKey: this .env. MPP_SECRET_KEY , transport: Transport. mcpSdk (), }); this .server. tool ( "premium_search" , "Search premium content" , { query: z. string () }, async ({ query }, extra ) => { const payment = await mppx. charge ({ amount: "0.01" , currency: "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000" , description: "Premium search" , recipient: "<YOUR_WALLET_ADDRESS>" , })(extra); if (payment.status === 402 ) throw payment.challenge; return payment. withReceipt ({ content: [{ type: "text" , text: `Results for: ${ query }` }], }); }, ); } } export default PaidMCP. serve ( "/mcp" ); Deploy the Worker: npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler deploy yarn wrangler deploy pnpm wrangler deploy An unpaid premium_search call returns an MPP Challenge. A paid retry returns the tool result and an MPP Receipt in _meta .

To test both payment flows from a Cloudflare Agent, refer to Pay from the Agents SDK. For production billing patterns, refer to MPP payment intents ↗.