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Accept payments with MPP

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Use Cloudflare Workers to accept Machine Payments Protocol (MPP) payments. Choose an integration based on the service you want to protect:

  • mpp-proxy — Charge for HTTP content without changing your origin code. Refer to Charge for HTTP content.
  • Worker route — Add mppx payment middleware to a Worker application.
  • MCP tool — Require payment before an MCP tool returns its result.

Prerequisites

Create a Cloudflare account. You also need a payment recipient and an MPP secret key.

The examples use a stablecoin payment method on testnet. For other methods, refer to MPP payment methods.

Charge for a Worker route

Add mppx middleware when you control the Worker application:

  1. Install Hono and mppx in the Worker project:

    npm i hono mppx

  2. Store the MPP signing key as a Worker secret:

    npx wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY

  3. Add the payment middleware before the paid route handler:

    src/index.jsjs
    import { env } from "cloudflare:workers";
import { Hono } from "hono";
import { Mppx, tempo } from "mppx/hono";

const workerEnv = env;
const app = new Hono();
const mppx = Mppx.create({
	methods: [tempo.charge({ testnet: true })],
	secretKey: workerEnv.MPP_SECRET_KEY,
});

app.get(
	"/premium",
	mppx.charge({
		amount: "0.01",
		currency: "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000",
		description: "Premium API access",
		recipient: "<YOUR_WALLET_ADDRESS>",
	}),
	(c) => c.json({ access: "paid" }),
);

export default app;
    src/index.tsts
    import { env } from "cloudflare:workers";
import { Hono } from "hono";
import { Mppx, tempo } from "mppx/hono";

const workerEnv = env as Env & { MPP_SECRET_KEY: string };
const app = new Hono();
const mppx = Mppx.create({
  methods: [tempo.charge({ testnet: true })],
  secretKey: workerEnv.MPP_SECRET_KEY,
});

app.get(
  "/premium",
  mppx.charge({
    amount: "0.01",
    currency: "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000",
    description: "Premium API access",
    recipient: "<YOUR_WALLET_ADDRESS>",
  }),
  (c) => c.json({ access: "paid" }),
);

export default app;

  4. Deploy the Worker:

    npx wrangler deploy

  5. Request the paid route without a payment:

    curl -i https://<YOUR_WORKER>.workers.dev/premium

    The Worker returns 402 Payment Required and a WWW-Authenticate: Payment header. A paid retry reaches the handler and returns a Payment-Receipt header.

Charge for an MCP tool

Add the MPP transport to an McpAgent:

  1. Install the required packages in an Agents project:

    npm i agents mppx @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod

  2. Bind the McpAgent Durable Object in the Wrangler configuration:

    {
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "name": "mpp-server",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  // Set this to today's date
  "compatibility_date": "2026-08-05",
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [
      {
        "name": "MCP_OBJECT",
        "class_name": "PaidMCP"
      }
    ]
  },
  "migrations": [
    {
      "tag": "v1",
      "new_sqlite_classes": [
        "PaidMCP"
      ]
    }
  ]
}
    name = "mpp-server"
main = "src/index.ts"
# Set this to today's date
compatibility_date = "2026-08-05"
compatibility_flags = ["nodejs_compat"]

[[durable_objects.bindings]]
name = "MCP_OBJECT"
class_name = "PaidMCP"

[[migrations]]
tag = "v1"
new_sqlite_classes = ["PaidMCP"]

  3. Store MPP_SECRET_KEY as a Worker secret:

    npx wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY

  4. Check payment before returning the tool result:

    src/index.jsjs
    import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js";
import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp";
import { Mppx, tempo, Transport } from "mppx/server";
import { z } from "zod";

export class PaidMCP extends McpAgent {
	server = new McpServer({ name: "paid-search", version: "1.0.0" });

	async init() {
		const mppx = Mppx.create({
			methods: [tempo.charge({ testnet: true })],
			secretKey: this.env.MPP_SECRET_KEY,
			transport: Transport.mcpSdk(),
		});

		this.server.tool(
			"premium_search",
			"Search premium content",
			{ query: z.string() },
			async ({ query }, extra) => {
				const payment = await mppx.charge({
					amount: "0.01",
					currency: "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000",
					description: "Premium search",
					recipient: "<YOUR_WALLET_ADDRESS>",
				})(extra);

				if (payment.status === 402) throw payment.challenge;

				return payment.withReceipt({
					content: [{ type: "text", text: `Results for: ${query}` }],
				});
			},
		);
	}
}

export default PaidMCP.serve("/mcp");
    src/index.tsts
    import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js";
import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp";
import { Mppx, tempo, Transport } from "mppx/server";
import { z } from "zod";

type PaymentEnv = Env & { MPP_SECRET_KEY: string };

export class PaidMCP extends McpAgent<PaymentEnv> {
  server = new McpServer({ name: "paid-search", version: "1.0.0" });

  async init() {
    const mppx = Mppx.create({
      methods: [tempo.charge({ testnet: true })],
      secretKey: this.env.MPP_SECRET_KEY,
      transport: Transport.mcpSdk(),
    });

    this.server.tool(
      "premium_search",
      "Search premium content",
      { query: z.string() },
      async ({ query }, extra) => {
        const payment = await mppx.charge({
          amount: "0.01",
          currency: "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000",
          description: "Premium search",
          recipient: "<YOUR_WALLET_ADDRESS>",
        })(extra);

        if (payment.status === 402) throw payment.challenge;

        return payment.withReceipt({
          content: [{ type: "text", text: `Results for: ${query}` }],
        });
      },
    );
  }
}

export default PaidMCP.serve("/mcp");

  5. Deploy the Worker:

    npx wrangler deploy

    An unpaid premium_search call returns an MPP Challenge. A paid retry returns the tool result and an MPP Receipt in _meta.

To test both payment flows from a Cloudflare Agent, refer to Pay from the Agents SDK. For production billing patterns, refer to MPP payment intents.

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