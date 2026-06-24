Build a search and execute MCP server

Use openApiMcpServer() to publish a large OpenAPI service through two Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools:

search runs model-written code against the OpenAPI document.

runs model-written code against the OpenAPI document. execute adds a host-provided codemode.request() function.

The OpenAPI document stays outside the model context unless search code returns part of it. Authentication remains in the host Worker.

Warning Code Mode is experimental and may have breaking changes. Use caution in production.

Prerequisites

You need a Cloudflare Workers project, an OpenAPI 3.x document, and a host-side method for authenticating API requests.

Publish the service

Install Code Mode and the MCP dependencies: npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod yarn add @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod pnpm add @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod bun add @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod Add a Worker Loader binding and the nodejs_compat compatibility flag: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "openapi-codemode-mcp" , " main " : "src/server.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-24" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" } ] } TOML name = "openapi-codemode-mcp" main = "src/server.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-24" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER" Load the OpenAPI document on the host. Create the MCP server with an authenticated request function: JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/server.js import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { openApiMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; const SPEC_URL = "https://api.example.com/openapi.json" ; const API_ORIGIN = "https://api.example.com" ; let specCache ; async function loadSpec () { if ( specCache ) return specCache ; const response = await fetch ( SPEC_URL ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `OpenAPI request failed: ${ response . status } ` ) ; } specCache = await response . json () ; return specCache ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const authorization = request . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ; if ( ! authorization ?. startsWith ( "Bearer " )) { return new Response ( "Bearer token required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } const server = openApiMcpServer ( { spec : await loadSpec () , executor : new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) , name : "example-api" , version : "1.0.0" , request : async ( options ) => { if ( ! options . path . startsWith ( "/" )) { throw new Error ( "API path must start with a slash" ) ; } const url = new URL ( ` ${ API_ORIGIN }${ options . path } ` ) ; for ( const [ key , value ] of Object . entries ( options . query ?? {} )) { if ( value !== undefined) { url . searchParams . set ( key , String ( value )) ; } } const headers = { Authorization : authorization }; if ( options . contentType ) { headers [ "Content-Type" ] = options . contentType ; } else if ( options . body !== undefined) { headers [ "Content-Type" ] = "application/json" ; } const response = await fetch ( url , { method : options . method , headers , body : options . body === undefined ? undefined : options . rawBody ? options . body : JSON . stringify ( options . body ) , } ) ; if ( response . status === 204 ) return null ; const responseType = response . headers . get ( "Content-Type" ) ?? "" ; const result = responseType . includes ( "application/json" ) ? await response . json () : await response . text () ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `API request failed: ${ response . status } ` ) ; } return result ; }, } ) ; return createMcpHandler ( server , { route : "/mcp" } )( request , env , ctx ) ; }, }; src/server.ts import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { openApiMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; const SPEC_URL = "https://api.example.com/openapi.json" ; const API_ORIGIN = "https://api.example.com" ; let specCache : Record < string , unknown > | undefined ; async function loadSpec () : Promise < Record < string , unknown >> { if ( specCache ) return specCache ; const response = await fetch ( SPEC_URL ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `OpenAPI request failed: ${ response . status } ` ) ; } specCache = ( await response . json ()) as Record < string , unknown >; return specCache ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const authorization = request . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ; if ( ! authorization ?. startsWith ( "Bearer " )) { return new Response ( "Bearer token required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } const server = openApiMcpServer ( { spec : await loadSpec () , executor : new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) , name : "example-api" , version : "1.0.0" , request : async ( options ) => { if ( ! options . path . startsWith ( "/" )) { throw new Error ( "API path must start with a slash" ) ; } const url = new URL ( ` ${ API_ORIGIN }${ options . path } ` ) ; for ( const [ key , value ] of Object . entries ( options . query ?? {} )) { if ( value !== undefined) { url . searchParams . set ( key , String ( value )) ; } } const headers : Record < string , string > = { Authorization : authorization }; if ( options . contentType ) { headers [ "Content-Type" ] = options . contentType ; } else if ( options . body !== undefined) { headers [ "Content-Type" ] = "application/json" ; } const response = await fetch ( url , { method : options . method , headers , body : options . body === undefined ? undefined : options . rawBody ? ( options . body as string ) : JSON . stringify ( options . body ) , } ) ; if ( response . status === 204 ) return null ; const responseType = response . headers . get ( "Content-Type" ) ?? "" ; const result = responseType . includes ( "application/json" ) ? await response . json () : await response . text () ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `API request failed: ${ response . status } ` ) ; } return result ; }, } ) ; return createMcpHandler ( server , { route : "/mcp" } )( request , env , ctx , ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Deploy the Worker: npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler deploy yarn wrangler deploy pnpm wrangler deploy In an MCP client, connect to https://<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp . Include the bearer token required by your Worker. List the MCP tools. Verify that the server exposes search and execute .

Search the OpenAPI document

Call search before execute . Search code can inspect the document without making API requests:

JavaScript async () => { const spec = await codemode . spec () ; return Object . entries ( spec . paths ) . filter ( ([ path ]) => path . includes ( "/orders" )) . map ( ([ path , operations ]) => ( { path , methods : Object . keys ( operations ) , } )) ; };

Local OpenAPI $ref values resolve inside the sandbox when code calls codemode.spec() . External references remain unresolved.

Call the API

The execute tool includes the same codemode.spec() method and the host-provided codemode.request() method:

JavaScript async () => { const response = await codemode . request ( { method : "GET" , path : "/orders" , query : { status : "processing" , limit : 20 }, } ) ; return response . items . map ( ({ id , status }) => ( { id , status } )) ; };

The host callback receives method , path , optional query , optional body , optional contentType , and optional rawBody fields. For exact types, refer to the openApiMcpServer() API.

The search and execute tools use fixed example snippets. An optional description is appended to the execute tool description. This function does not use the {{types}} or {{example}} placeholders supported by codeMcpServer() .

Protect the API

The example reads the bearer token before creating the MCP server. Its request callback adds that token to outbound requests. The token never enters the sandbox.

openApiMcpServer() does not provide durable approval for each request inside execute . Enforce authorization and any required per-operation approval in the host callback before applying side effects. Validate paths instead of accepting arbitrary origins.

Do not include secrets in the OpenAPI document or API results. Both are available to model-written code.

DynamicWorkerExecutor blocks direct external fetch() and connect() calls by default. Generated code reaches the service only through the host request callback.

Limit results

Have model-written code select, map, aggregate, or paginate data before returning. The publisher limits final MCP responses to approximately 6,000 estimated tokens and marks truncated responses with --- TRUNCATED --- .

Truncation does not reduce API work already performed. Return focused identifiers, status fields, counts, and errors that support the model's next decision.