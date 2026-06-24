Build a search and execute MCP server

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In an MCP client, connect to https://<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp. Include the bearer token required by your Worker.
List the MCP tools. Verify that the server exposes search and execute.
Search the OpenAPI document
Call search before execute. Search code can inspect the document without making API requests:
Local OpenAPI $ref values resolve inside the sandbox when code calls codemode.spec(). External references remain unresolved.
Call the API
The execute tool includes the same codemode.spec() method and the host-provided codemode.request() method:
The host callback receives method, path, optional query, optional body, optional contentType, and optional rawBody fields. For exact types, refer to the openApiMcpServer() API.
The search and execute tools use fixed example snippets. An optional description is appended to the execute tool description. This function does not use the {{types}} or {{example}} placeholders supported by codeMcpServer().
Protect the API
The example reads the bearer token before creating the MCP server. Its request callback adds that token to outbound requests. The token never enters the sandbox.
openApiMcpServer() does not provide durable approval for each request inside execute. Enforce authorization and any required per-operation approval in the host callback before applying side effects. Validate paths instead of accepting arbitrary origins.
Do not include secrets in the OpenAPI document or API results. Both are available to model-written code.
DynamicWorkerExecutor blocks direct external fetch() and connect() calls by default. Generated code reaches the service only through the host request callback.
Limit results
Have model-written code select, map, aggregate, or paginate data before returning. The publisher limits final MCP responses to approximately 6,000 estimated tokens and marks truncated responses with --- TRUNCATED ---.
Truncation does not reduce API work already performed. Return focused identifiers, status fields, counts, and errors that support the model's next decision.