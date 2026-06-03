Handle OAuth with MCP servers

When connecting to OAuth-protected MCP servers (like Slack or Notion), your users need to authenticate before your Agent can access their data. This guide covers implementing OAuth flows for seamless authorization.

How it works

Call addMcpServer() with the server URL If OAuth is required, an authUrl is returned instead of connecting immediately Present the authUrl to your user (redirect, popup, or link) User authenticates on the provider's site Provider redirects back to your Agent's callback URL Your Agent completes the connection automatically

The MCP client uses a built-in DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider to manage OAuth state securely — storing a nonce and server ID, validating on callback, and cleaning up after use or expiration.

Initiate OAuth

When connecting to an OAuth-protected server, check if authUrl is returned. If present, redirect your user to complete authorization:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/connect" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Cloudflare Observability" , "https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( authUrl ) { // OAuth required - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( authUrl , 302 ) ; } // Already authenticated - connection complete return Response . json ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/connect" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Cloudflare Observability" , "https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( authUrl ) { // OAuth required - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( authUrl , 302 ) ; } // Already authenticated - connection complete return Response . json ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } }

Alternative approaches

Instead of an automatic redirect, you can present the authUrl to your user as a:

Popup window : window.open(authUrl, '_blank', 'width=600,height=700') for dashboard-style apps

: for dashboard-style apps Clickable link : Display as a button or link for multi-step flows

: Display as a button or link for multi-step flows Deep link: Use custom URL schemes for mobile apps

Configure callback behavior

After OAuth completes, the provider redirects back to your Agent's callback URL. By default, successful authentication redirects to your application origin, while failed authentication displays an HTML error page with the error message.

Redirect to your application

Redirect users back to your application after OAuth completes:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" , } ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" , } ) ; } }

Users return to /dashboard on success or /auth-error?error=<message> on failure.

If you opened OAuth in a popup, close it automatically when complete:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : () => { // Close the popup after OAuth completes return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : () => { // Close the popup after OAuth completes return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } }

Your main application can detect the popup closing and refresh the connection status. If OAuth fails, the connection state becomes "failed" and the error message is stored in server.error for display in your UI.

Monitor connection status

React applications

Use the useAgent hook for real-time updates via WebSocket:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; function App () { const [ mcpState , setMcpState ] = useState ( { prompts : [] , resources : [] , servers : {}, tools : [] , } ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "my-agent" , name : "session-id" , onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers ) => { // Automatically called when MCP state changes! setMcpState ( mcpServers ) ; }, } ) ; return ( < div > { Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < div key = { id }> < strong >{ server . name }</ strong >: { server . state } { server . state === "authenticating" && server . auth_url && ( < button onClick = {() => window . open ( server . auth_url , "_blank" )}> Authorize </ button > )} { server . state === "failed" && server . error && ( < p className = "error" >{ server . error }</ p > )} </ div > ))} </ div > ) ; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; import type { MCPServersState } from "agents" ; function App () { const [ mcpState , setMcpState ] = useState < MCPServersState > ( { prompts : [] , resources : [] , servers : {}, tools : [] , } ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "my-agent" , name : "session-id" , onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers : MCPServersState ) => { // Automatically called when MCP state changes! setMcpState ( mcpServers ) ; }, } ) ; return ( < div > { Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < div key = { id } > < strong > { server. name } </ strong >: { server . state } { server . state === " authenticating " && server . auth_url && ( < button onClick = { () => window.open(server. auth_url , "_blank" )}> Authorize </button> )} {server.state === "failed" && server.error && ( <p className= "error" >{server.error}</p> )} </div> ))} </div> ); }

The onMcpUpdate callback fires automatically when MCP state changes — no polling needed.

Other frameworks

Poll the connection status via an endpoint:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "connection-status" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; const connections = Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ) . map ( ([ id , server ]) => ( { serverId : id , name : server . name , state : server . state , isReady : server . state === "ready" , needsAuth : server . state === "authenticating" , authUrl : server . auth_url , } ) , ) ; return Response . json ( connections ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "connection-status" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; const connections = Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ) . map ( ([ id , server ]) => ( { serverId : id , name : server . name , state : server . state , isReady : server . state === "ready" , needsAuth : server . state === "authenticating" , authUrl : server . auth_url , } ) , ) ; return Response . json ( connections ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } }

Connection states flow: authenticating (needs OAuth) → connecting (completing setup) → ready (available for use)

Handle failures

When OAuth fails, the connection state becomes "failed" and the error message is stored in the server.error field. Display this error in your UI and allow users to retry:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; function App () { const [ mcpState , setMcpState ] = useState ( { prompts : [] , resources : [] , servers : {}, tools : [] , } ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "my-agent" , name : "session-id" , onMcpUpdate : setMcpState , } ) ; const handleRetry = async ( serverId , serverUrl , name ) => { // Remove failed connection await fetch ( `/agents/my-agent/session-id/disconnect` , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( { serverId } ) , } ) ; // Retry connection const response = await fetch ( `/agents/my-agent/session-id/connect` , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( { serverUrl , name } ) , } ) ; const { authUrl } = await response . json () ; if ( authUrl ) window . open ( authUrl , "_blank" ) ; }; return ( < div > { Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < div key = { id }> < strong >{ server . name }</ strong >: { server . state } { server . state === "failed" && ( < div > { server . error && < p className = "error" >{ server . error }</ p >} < button onClick = {() => handleRetry ( id , server . server_url , server . name )} > Retry Connection </ button > </ div > )} </ div > ))} </ div > ) ; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; import type { MCPServersState } from "agents" ; function App () { const [ mcpState , setMcpState ] = useState < MCPServersState > ( { prompts : [] , resources : [] , servers : {}, tools : [] , } ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "my-agent" , name : "session-id" , onMcpUpdate : setMcpState , } ) ; const handleRetry = async ( serverId : string , serverUrl : string , name : string , ) => { // Remove failed connection await fetch ( `/agents/my-agent/session-id/disconnect` , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( { serverId } ) , } ) ; // Retry connection const response = await fetch ( `/agents/my-agent/session-id/connect` , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( { serverUrl , name } ) , } ) ; const { authUrl } = await response . json () ; if ( authUrl ) window . open ( authUrl , "_blank" ) ; }; return ( < div > { Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < div key = { id } > < strong > { server. name } </ strong >: { server . state } { server . state === " failed " && ( < div > { server . error && < p className = "error" > { server. error } </ p > } < button onClick = { () => handleRetry ( id , server.server_url , server.name )} > Retry Connection </ button > </ div > ) } </ div > )) } </ div > ) ; }

Common failure reasons:

User canceled : Closed OAuth window before completing authorization

: Closed OAuth window before completing authorization Invalid credentials : Provider credentials were incorrect

: Provider credentials were incorrect Permission denied : User lacks required permissions

: User lacks required permissions Expired session: OAuth session timed out

Failed connections remain in state until removed with removeMcpServer(serverId) . The error message is automatically escaped to prevent XSS attacks, so it is safe to display directly in your UI.

Complete example

This example demonstrates a complete OAuth integration with Cloudflare Observability. Users connect, authorize in a popup window, and the connection becomes available. Errors are automatically stored in the connection state for display in your UI.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : () => { // Close popup after OAuth completes (success or failure) return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Connect to MCP server if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/connect" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Cloudflare Observability" , "https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( authUrl ) { return Response . json ( { serverId : id , authUrl : authUrl , message : "Please authorize access" , } ) ; } return Response . json ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) ; } // Check connection status if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/status" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; const connections = Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ) . map ( ([ id , server ]) => ( { serverId : id , name : server . name , state : server . state , authUrl : server . auth_url , } ) , ) ; return Response . json ( connections ) ; } // Disconnect if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/disconnect" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverId } = await request . json () ; await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; return Response . json ( { message : "Disconnected" } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true } )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; type Env = { MyAgent : DurableObjectNamespace < MyAgent >; }; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : () => { // Close popup after OAuth completes (success or failure) return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Connect to MCP server if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/connect" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Cloudflare Observability" , "https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( authUrl ) { return Response . json ( { serverId : id , authUrl : authUrl , message : "Please authorize access" , } ) ; } return Response . json ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) ; } // Check connection status if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/status" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; const connections = Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ) . map ( ([ id , server ]) => ( { serverId : id , name : server . name , state : server . state , authUrl : server . auth_url , } ) , ) ; return Response . json ( connections ) ; } // Disconnect if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/disconnect" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverId } = ( await request . json ()) as { serverId : string }; await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; return Response . json ( { message : "Disconnected" } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true } )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Related

Connect to an MCP server Get started without OAuth.