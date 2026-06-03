Handle OAuth with MCP servers

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When connecting to OAuth-protected MCP servers (like Slack or Notion), your users need to authenticate before your Agent can access their data. This guide covers implementing OAuth flows for seamless authorization.
How it works
Call addMcpServer() with the server URL
If OAuth is required, an authUrl is returned instead of connecting immediately
Present the authUrl to your user (redirect, popup, or link)
User authenticates on the provider's site
Provider redirects back to your Agent's callback URL
Your Agent completes the connection automatically
The MCP client uses a built-in DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider to manage OAuth state securely — storing a nonce and server ID, validating on callback, and cleaning up after use or expiration.
Initiate OAuth
When connecting to an OAuth-protected server, check if authUrl is returned. If present, redirect your user to complete authorization:
Instead of an automatic redirect, you can present the authUrl to your user as a:
Popup window: window.open(authUrl, '_blank', 'width=600,height=700') for dashboard-style apps
Clickable link: Display as a button or link for multi-step flows
Deep link: Use custom URL schemes for mobile apps
Configure callback behavior
After OAuth completes, the provider redirects back to your Agent's callback URL. By default, successful authentication redirects to your application origin, while failed authentication displays an HTML error page with the error message.
Redirect to your application
Redirect users back to your application after OAuth completes:
Your main application can detect the popup closing and refresh the connection status. If OAuth fails, the connection state becomes "failed" and the error message is stored in server.error for display in your UI.
Monitor connection status
React applications
Use the useAgent hook for real-time updates via WebSocket:
User canceled: Closed OAuth window before completing authorization
Invalid credentials: Provider credentials were incorrect
Permission denied: User lacks required permissions
Expired session: OAuth session timed out
Failed connections remain in state until removed with removeMcpServer(serverId). The error message is automatically escaped to prevent XSS attacks, so it is safe to display directly in your UI.
Complete example
This example demonstrates a complete OAuth integration with Cloudflare Observability. Users connect, authorize in a popup window, and the connection becomes available. Errors are automatically stored in the connection state for display in your UI.