Chat agents

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options.continuation is true for automatic continuations after tool results or approvals, calls to continueLastTurn(), and recovered turns. Use it to choose a different model, adjust your system prompt, or skip expensive context assembly for continuation turns.
this.messages
The current conversation history, loaded from SQLite. This is an array of UIMessage objects from the AI SDK. Messages are automatically persisted after each interaction.
maxPersistedMessages
Cap the number of messages stored in SQLite. When the limit is exceeded, the oldest messages are deleted. This controls storage only — it does not affect what is sent to the LLM.
Controls whether AIChatAgent waits for MCP server connections to settle before calling onChatMessage. This ensures this.mcp.getAITools() returns the full set of tools, especially after Durable Object hibernation when connections are being restored in the background.
Keep only the latest overlapping submission; superseded submissions still persist their user messages but do not start a model turn
"merge"
Queue overlapping submissions, then collapse their trailing user messages into one combined turn before the latest queued turn runs
"drop"
Ignore overlapping submissions entirely. Messages are not persisted.
{ strategy: "debounce", debounceMs?: number }
Trailing-edge latest with a quiet window (default 750ms)
This setting only applies to sendMessage() submissions. Regenerations, tool continuations, approvals, clears, and programmatic saveMessages() calls keep their existing serialized behavior.
persistMessages and saveMessages
persistMessages stores messages in SQLite and broadcasts the update to all connected clients, but does not trigger a model turn. Use it when you want to inject messages into the conversation without starting a new response.
saveMessages persists messages and triggers onChatMessage() for a new response. It waits for any active chat turn to finish before starting, so scheduled or programmatic messages never overlap an in-flight stream.
saveMessages accepts either an array of messages or a function that derives the next message list from the latest persisted this.messages. Use the function form to avoid stale baselines when multiple calls queue up:
saveMessages returns { requestId, status, error? } where status is "completed" if the turn ran, "error" if the stream reported an error, "skipped" if the chat was cleared before it started, or "aborted" if an external AbortSignal cancelled it before completion. When status is "error", error contains the stream error message when available.
Pass options.signal to cancel a programmatic turn from outside the chat agent. This is useful when a parent tool call needs to cancel a child agent turn without knowing the internally generated request ID:
continueLastTurn() accepts the same options.signal argument. AbortSignal objects cannot cross Durable Object RPC boundaries, so construct the controller inside the Durable Object that calls saveMessages() or continueLastTurn(). The signal is in memory only; if the Durable Object hibernates mid-turn and chatRecovery is enabled, the recovered turn runs without the original signal.
onChatResponse
Called after a chat turn produces and persists an assistant message. The turn lock is released before this hook runs, so it is safe to call saveMessages from inside. Fires for turn paths that persist an assistant message: WebSocket chat requests, saveMessages, and auto-continuation. If a turn fails before producing any assistant parts, the error is surfaced through the original request instead.
Whether this turn was a continuation of a previous assistant turn
status
"completed" | "error" | "aborted"
How the turn ended
error
string | undefined
Error message when status is "error"
sanitizeMessageForPersistence
Override this method to apply custom transformations to messages before they are persisted to storage. This hook runs after the built-in sanitization (OpenAI metadata stripping, Anthropic provider-executed tool payload truncation, empty reasoning part filtering).
Waits until the conversation is fully stable — no active stream, no pending client-tool interactions, and no queued continuation turns. Returns true when stable, or false if the timeout expires before a pending interaction resolves.
Subclasses can also cancel turns from inside the Durable Object:
Use abortRequest() when you know the request ID. Use abortAllRequests() for single-purpose helpers that should cancel whatever turn is currently running. Prefer SaveMessagesOptions.signal for programmatic turns when you can pass a signal at the call site.
Stream recovery
Automatic stream resumption (the resume option on useAgentChat) is client reconnect recovery — it resumes an active stream when a client disconnects and reconnects. It does not cover Durable Object eviction: if the Worker process or Durable Object is evicted while the model call is in flight, the stream itself is gone. chatRecovery handles that case.
When a Durable Object is evicted mid-stream (code update, inactivity timeout, resource limit), the LLM connection is severed permanently and the in-memory streaming state is lost. chatRecovery wraps each chat turn in a runFiber(), providing automatic keepAlive during streaming and a recovery hook on restart.
AIChatAgent defaults chatRecovery to false, so existing chat agents only get client reconnect and resumable-stream behavior unless they opt in. Think defaults it to true.
When enabled, every onChatMessage call runs inside a fiber. If the agent is evicted mid-stream, the fiber row survives in SQLite. On the next activation, the framework detects the interrupted fiber, reconstructs the partial response from buffered stream chunks, and calls onChatRecovery.
chatRecovery can also be set to a configuration object to bound recovery and customize the terminal experience when recovery cannot succeed:
Current attempt number for this incident, starting at 1
maxAttempts
number
Configured attempt cap before terminal exhaustion
recoveryKind
"retry" | "continue"
Whether recovery will retry an unanswered user turn or continue a partial assistant turn
streamId
string
ID of the interrupted stream
requestId
string
ID of the original chat request
partialText
string
Text generated before eviction
partialParts
MessagePart[]
Message parts (text, reasoning, tool calls) generated before eviction
recoveryData
unknown | null
Data from this.stash() — entirely user-controlled
messages
ChatMessage[]
Full conversation history
lastBody
Record<string, unknown> | undefined
The original request body
lastClientTools
ClientToolSchema[] | undefined
Client tool schemas from the original request
createdAt
number
Epoch milliseconds when the interrupted turn started
ChatRecoveryOptions:
Field
Default
Description
persist
true
Save the partial response as an assistant message
continue
true
Schedule a continuation via continueLastTurn()
Common return values:
{} — persist partial + auto-continue (default, works with providers that support assistant prefill)
{ continue: false } — persist partial but do not auto-continue (handle continuation yourself)
{ persist: false, continue: false } — do not persist the unsettled remainder and handle everything yourself (for example, retrieve a completed response from the provider)
Settled work is never dropped: persist: false only suppresses persistence of a partial that has nothing settled to lose. A partial that already carries settled tool results (completed, often non-idempotent work) is persisted regardless, so an app cannot accidentally discard completed tool calls — and never needs { persist: true } just to stay safe.
When recovery happens before any stream chunks were written, there is no partial assistant message to continue. If the latest persisted message is still the unanswered user message from the interrupted turn, the framework retries that turn automatically unless continue is false.
Use ctx.createdAt to skip stale recoveries:
continueLastTurn
Appends to the last assistant message by re-calling onChatMessage with the saved request body. The response is streamed as a continuation — appended to the existing assistant message, not a new one. No synthetic user message is created.
Called automatically by the default recovery path. Can also be called manually from scheduled callbacks or other entry points. The optional body parameter overrides the saved request body for this continuation. Pass options.signal to cancel the continuation while it is running.
Stashing recovery data
Use this.stash() inside onChatMessage to persist provider-specific data for recovery. The stash is stored in the fiber's SQLite row, separate from agent state, and available as ctx.recoveryData in onChatRecovery.
The right strategy depends on whether the provider supports assistant prefill and whether the response continues server-side after disconnection:
Provider
Strategy
Token cost
Workers AI
continueLastTurn() — model continues via assistant prefill
Low
OpenAI (Responses API)
Retrieve completed response by ID — zero wasted tokens
Zero
Anthropic
Persist partial, send a synthetic user message to continue
Medium
Recovering status on the client
While a turn is being recovered, the agent broadcasts a cf_agent_chat_recovering status frame so clients can show a "recovering…" indicator instead of looking frozen. It is set when a recovery continuation is scheduled and cleared on every terminal outcome, so the indicator never spins forever. Consume it through useAgentChat's isRecovering flag (see Return values). The signal is advisory and backward-compatible — clients that do not understand it ignore it.
Transcript repairs — healing orphaned tool calls (preserved as errored results rather than deleted, so the record survives and the model does not silently re-run the tool) and normalizing malformed or missing tool inputs before a provider call — are emitted on the transcript observability channel.
Advanced: dynamically register client-executed tools from the browser
autoContinueAfterToolResult
boolean
true
Auto-continue conversation after client tool results and approvals
resume
boolean
true
Enable automatic stream resumption on reconnect
cancelOnClientAbort
boolean
false
Cancel the server turn when generic client stream abort or cleanup occurs
body
object | () => object
—
Custom data sent with every request
prepareSendMessagesRequest
(options) => { body?, headers? }
—
Advanced per-request customization
getInitialMessages
(options) => Promise<UIMessage[]> or null
—
Custom initial message loader. Set to null to skip the HTTP fetch entirely (useful when providing messages directly)
Return values
Property
Type
Description
messages
UIMessage[]
Current conversation messages
sendMessage
(message) => void
Send a message
clearHistory
() => void
Clear conversation (client and server)
addToolOutput
({ toolCallId, output }) => void
Provide output for a client-side tool
addToolApprovalResponse
({ id, approved }) => void
Approve or reject a tool requiring approval
setMessages
(messages | updater) => void
Set messages directly (syncs to server)
status
string
"ready", "submitted", "streaming", or "error"
isStreaming
boolean
true while the agent is streaming or waiting on an active client tool
isServerStreaming
boolean
true while a server-initiated stream or active client-tool phase is in progress
isToolContinuation
boolean
true while an automatic continuation after a tool result or approval is running
isRecovering
boolean
true while a durable turn is being recovered (interrupted and resuming). Distinct from isStreaming — a recovering turn is not producing tokens yet. Render a "recovering…" hint; most UIs treat isStreaming || isRecovering as "busy"
Use isToolContinuation when your UI should distinguish a fresh user submit from a continuation after a tool result. For example, show a typing indicator only for status === "submitted" && !isToolContinuation, while keeping loading controls disabled whenever isStreaming is true.
Tools
AIChatAgent supports three tool patterns, all using the AI SDK's tool() function:
Pattern
Where it runs
When to use
Server-side
Server (automatic)
API calls, database queries, computations
Client-side
Browser (via onToolCall)
Geolocation, clipboard, camera, local storage
Approval
Server (after user approval)
Payments, deletions, external actions
Server-side tools
Tools with an execute function run automatically on the server:
When the LLM invokes getLocation, the stream pauses. The onToolCall callback fires, your code provides the output, and the conversation continues.
For SDKs or platforms where the browser decides the available tools at runtime, pass a tools object to useAgentChat. Tools with client-side execute functions are serialized and sent to the server automatically. On the server, options.clientTools and createToolsFromClientSchemas() remain supported for this dynamic tool pattern.
Tool approval (human-in-the-loop)
Use needsApproval for tools that require user confirmation before executing.
Server:
Client:
Custom denial messages with addToolOutput
When a user rejects a tool, addToolApprovalResponse({ id, approved: false }) sets the tool state to output-denied with a generic message. To give the LLM a more specific reason for the denial, use addToolOutput with state: "output-error" instead:
This sends a tool_result to the LLM with your custom error text, so it can respond appropriately (for example, suggest an alternative or ask clarifying questions).
addToolApprovalResponse (with approved: false) auto-continues the conversation when autoContinueAfterToolResult is enabled (the default). addToolOutput with state: "output-error" does not auto-continue — call sendMessage() afterward if you want the LLM to respond to the error.
Set cancelOnClientAbort: true when your app intentionally wants the browser lifecycle to own the server lifecycle, such as request-lifetime or token-saving flows. Explicit stop() always cancels server work regardless of this option.
Workers SQLite rows have a hard maximum size of 2 MB. To stay below that limit, AIChatAgent starts compacting a serialized message at roughly 1.8 MB, for example when a tool returns a very large output:
Tool output compaction — Large tool outputs are replaced with an LLM-friendly summary that instructs the model to suggest re-running the tool
Text truncation — If the message is still too large after tool compaction, text parts are truncated with a note
Compacted messages include metadata.compactedToolOutputs so clients can detect and display this gracefully.
Controlling LLM context vs storage
Storage (maxPersistedMessages) and LLM context are independent:
Since onChatMessage gives you full control over the streamText call, you can use any AI SDK feature directly. The patterns below all work out of the box — no special AIChatAgent configuration is needed.
Dynamic model and tool control
Use prepareStep ↗ to change the model, available tools, or system prompt between steps in a multi-step agent loop: