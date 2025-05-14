Build AI-powered chat interfaces with AIChatAgent and useAgentChat . Messages are automatically persisted to SQLite, streams resume on disconnect, and tool calls work across server and client.

Overview

The @cloudflare/ai-chat package provides two primary APIs:

Export Import Purpose AIChatAgent @cloudflare/ai-chat Server-side agent class with message persistence and streaming useAgentChat @cloudflare/ai-chat/react React hook for building chat UIs

Advanced helpers are also available from @cloudflare/ai-chat/react , @cloudflare/ai-chat/types , and agents/chat ; see Exports for the full package surface.

Built on the AI SDK ↗ and Cloudflare Durable Objects, you get:

Automatic message persistence — conversations stored in SQLite, survive restarts

— conversations stored in SQLite, survive restarts Resumable streaming — disconnected clients resume mid-stream without data loss

— disconnected clients resume mid-stream without data loss Real-time sync — messages broadcast to all connected clients via WebSocket

— messages broadcast to all connected clients via WebSocket Tool support — server-side, client-side, and human-in-the-loop tool patterns

— server-side, client-side, and human-in-the-loop tool patterns Data parts — attach typed JSON (citations, progress, usage) to messages alongside text

— attach typed JSON (citations, progress, usage) to messages alongside text Row size protection — automatic compaction when messages approach SQLite limits

Quick start

Install

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai workers-ai-provider

Server

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { // Use any provider such as workers-ai-provider, openai, anthropic, google, etc. const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { // Use any provider such as workers-ai-provider, openai, anthropic, google, etc. const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Client

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg . id }> < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === "text" ? < span key = { i }>{ part . text }</ span > : null , )} </ div > ))} < form onSubmit = {( e ) => { e . preventDefault (); const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" ) ; sendMessage ({ text: input . value }); input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Type a message..." /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { status !== "ready" }> Send </ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg. id } > < strong > { msg. role } : < / strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === " text " ? < span key = { i } > { part. text } </ span > : null , ) } </ div > )) } < form onSubmit = { (e) => { e . preventDefault () ; const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" , ) as HTMLInputElement ; sendMessage ( { text : input . value } ) ; input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Type a message..." /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { status !== "ready" } > Send </ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; }

Wrangler configuration

JSONC // wrangler.jsonc { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [{ " name " : "ChatAgent" , " class_name " : "ChatAgent" }], }, " migrations " : [{ " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "ChatAgent" ] }], }

The new_sqlite_classes migration is required — AIChatAgent uses SQLite for message persistence and stream chunk buffering.

How it works

sequenceDiagram participant Client as Client (useAgentChat) participant Agent as AIChatAgent participant DB as SQLite Client->>Agent: CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_REQUEST (WebSocket) Agent->>DB: Persist messages Agent->>Agent: onChatMessage() loop Streaming response Agent-->>Client: CF_AGENT_USE_CHAT_RESPONSE (chunks) Agent->>DB: Buffer chunks end Agent->>DB: Persist final message Agent-->>Client: CF_AGENT_CHAT_MESSAGES (broadcast to all clients)

The client sends a message via WebSocket AIChatAgent persists messages to SQLite and calls your onChatMessage method Your method returns a streaming Response (typically from streamText ) Chunks stream back over WebSocket in real-time When the stream completes, the final message is persisted and broadcast to all connections

Server API

AIChatAgent

Extends Agent from the agents package. Manages conversation state, persistence, and streaming.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { // Access current messages // this.messages: UIMessage[] // Limit stored messages (optional) maxPersistedMessages = 200 ; async onChatMessage ( onFinish , options ) { // onFinish: callback for streamText (cleanup is automatic) // options.abortSignal: cancel signal // options.body: custom data from client // options.continuation: true for continuation turns // Return a Response (streaming or plain text) } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { // Access current messages // this.messages: UIMessage[] // Limit stored messages (optional) maxPersistedMessages = 200 ; async onChatMessage ( onFinish , options ? ) { // onFinish: callback for streamText (cleanup is automatic) // options.abortSignal: cancel signal // options.body: custom data from client // options.continuation: true for continuation turns // Return a Response (streaming or plain text) } }

onChatMessage

This is the main method you override. It receives the conversation context and should return a Response .

Streaming response (most common):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , system : "You are a helpful assistant." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Plain text response:

TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { return new Response ( "Hello! I am a simple agent." , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" }, } ) ; } }

Accessing custom body data and request ID:

TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const { timezone , userId } = options ?. body ?? {}; // Use these values in your LLM call or business logic // options.requestId — unique identifier for this chat request, // useful for logging and correlating events console . log ( "Request ID:" , options ?. requestId ) ; if ( options ?. continuation ) { // This turn continues a previous assistant message after a tool result, // continueLastTurn(), or recovery. } } }

options.continuation is true for automatic continuations after tool results or approvals, calls to continueLastTurn() , and recovered turns. Use it to choose a different model, adjust your system prompt, or skip expensive context assembly for continuation turns.

The current conversation history, loaded from SQLite. This is an array of UIMessage objects from the AI SDK. Messages are automatically persisted after each interaction.

maxPersistedMessages

Cap the number of messages stored in SQLite. When the limit is exceeded, the oldest messages are deleted. This controls storage only — it does not affect what is sent to the LLM.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { maxPersistedMessages = 200 ; } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { maxPersistedMessages = 200 ; }

To control what is sent to the model, use the AI SDK's pruneMessages() :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , pruneMessages } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : pruneMessages ( { messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , reasoning : "before-last-message" , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , pruneMessages } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : pruneMessages ( { messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , reasoning : "before-last-message" , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

waitForMcpConnections

Controls whether AIChatAgent waits for MCP server connections to settle before calling onChatMessage . This ensures this.mcp.getAITools() returns the full set of tools, especially after Durable Object hibernation when connections are being restored in the background.

Value Behavior { timeout: 10_000 } Wait up to 10 seconds (default) { timeout: N } Wait up to N milliseconds true Wait indefinitely until all connections ready false Do not wait (old behavior before 0.2.0)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { // Default — waits up to 10 seconds // waitForMcpConnections = { timeout: 10_000 }; // Wait forever waitForMcpConnections = true ; // Disable waiting waitForMcpConnections = false ; } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { // Default — waits up to 10 seconds // waitForMcpConnections = { timeout: 10_000 }; // Wait forever waitForMcpConnections = true ; // Disable waiting waitForMcpConnections = false ; }

For lower-level control, call this.mcp.waitForConnections() directly inside your onChatMessage instead.

messageConcurrency

Controls how overlapping user submissions behave when a chat turn is already active or queued.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { messageConcurrency = "queue" ; } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { messageConcurrency = "queue" ; }

Strategy Behavior "queue" (default) Queue every submission and process in order "latest" Keep only the latest overlapping submission; superseded submissions still persist their user messages but do not start a model turn "merge" Queue overlapping submissions, then collapse their trailing user messages into one combined turn before the latest queued turn runs "drop" Ignore overlapping submissions entirely. Messages are not persisted. { strategy: "debounce", debounceMs?: number } Trailing-edge latest with a quiet window (default 750ms)

This setting only applies to sendMessage() submissions. Regenerations, tool continuations, approvals, clears, and programmatic saveMessages() calls keep their existing serialized behavior.

persistMessages and saveMessages

persistMessages stores messages in SQLite and broadcasts the update to all connected clients, but does not trigger a model turn. Use it when you want to inject messages into the conversation without starting a new response.

saveMessages persists messages and triggers onChatMessage() for a new response. It waits for any active chat turn to finish before starting, so scheduled or programmatic messages never overlap an in-flight stream.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Store messages without triggering a response await this . persistMessages ( messages ) ; // Store messages AND trigger onChatMessage const { requestId , status } = await this . saveMessages ( messages ) ; TypeScript // Store messages without triggering a response await this . persistMessages ( messages ) ; // Store messages AND trigger onChatMessage const { requestId , status } = await this . saveMessages ( messages ) ;

saveMessages accepts either an array of messages or a function that derives the next message list from the latest persisted this.messages . Use the function form to avoid stale baselines when multiple calls queue up:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Summarize the latest data" } ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ; TypeScript await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Summarize the latest data" } ] , createdAt : new Date () , }, ]) ;

saveMessages returns { requestId, status, error? } where status is "completed" if the turn ran, "error" if the stream reported an error, "skipped" if the chat was cleared before it started, or "aborted" if an external AbortSignal cancelled it before completion. When status is "error" , error contains the stream error message when available.

Pass options.signal to cancel a programmatic turn from outside the chat agent. This is useful when a parent tool call needs to cancel a child agent turn without knowing the internally generated request ID:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const controller = new AbortController () ; const result = await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , syntheticUserMessage ] , { signal : controller . signal }, ) ; if ( result . status === "aborted" ) { // Partial chunks already streamed are persisted. } TypeScript const controller = new AbortController () ; const result = await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , syntheticUserMessage ] , { signal : controller . signal }, ) ; if ( result . status === "aborted" ) { // Partial chunks already streamed are persisted. }

continueLastTurn() accepts the same options.signal argument. AbortSignal objects cannot cross Durable Object RPC boundaries, so construct the controller inside the Durable Object that calls saveMessages() or continueLastTurn() . The signal is in memory only; if the Durable Object hibernates mid-turn and chatRecovery is enabled, the recovered turn runs without the original signal.

onChatResponse

Called after a chat turn produces and persists an assistant message. The turn lock is released before this hook runs, so it is safe to call saveMessages from inside. Fires for turn paths that persist an assistant message: WebSocket chat requests, saveMessages , and auto-continuation. If a turn fails before producing any assistant parts, the error is surfaced through the original request instead.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatResponse ( result ) { if ( result . status === "completed" ) { console . log ( "Turn completed:" , result . requestId ) ; } if ( result . status === "error" ) { console . error ( "Turn failed:" , result . error ) ; } } } TypeScript import type { ChatResponseResult } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { protected async onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { if ( result . status === "completed" ) { console . log ( "Turn completed:" , result . requestId ) ; } if ( result . status === "error" ) { console . error ( "Turn failed:" , result . error ) ; } } }

The ChatResponseResult contains:

Field Type Description message UIMessage The finalized assistant message from this turn requestId string The request ID associated with this turn continuation boolean Whether this turn was a continuation of a previous assistant turn status "completed" | "error" | "aborted" How the turn ended error string | undefined Error message when status is "error"

Note Responses triggered from inside onChatResponse (for example, via saveMessages ) do not fire onChatResponse recursively.

sanitizeMessageForPersistence

Override this method to apply custom transformations to messages before they are persisted to storage. This hook runs after the built-in sanitization (OpenAI metadata stripping, Anthropic provider-executed tool payload truncation, empty reasoning part filtering).

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { sanitizeMessageForPersistence ( message ) { return { ... message , parts : message . parts . map ( ( part ) => { if ( "output" in part && typeof part . output === "string" && part . output . length > 1000 ) { return { ... part , output : "[redacted]" }; } return part ; } ) , }; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { protected sanitizeMessageForPersistence ( message : UIMessage ) : UIMessage { return { ... message , parts : message . parts . map ( ( part ) => { if ( "output" in part && typeof part . output === "string" && part . output . length > 1000 ) { return { ... part , output : "[redacted]" }; } return part ; } ) , }; } }

Turn lifecycle helpers

These methods help you coordinate programmatic turns and wait for pending interactions.

Returns true when an assistant message is waiting on a client tool result or approval.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript if ( this . hasPendingInteraction ()) { console . log ( "Waiting for user to approve or provide tool output" ) ; } TypeScript if ( this . hasPendingInteraction ()) { console . log ( "Waiting for user to approve or provide tool output" ) ; }

Waits until the conversation is fully stable — no active stream, no pending client-tool interactions, and no queued continuation turns. Returns true when stable, or false if the timeout expires before a pending interaction resolves.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( stable ) { console . log ( "All turns complete, safe to proceed" ) ; } TypeScript const stable = await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 30_000 } ) ; if ( stable ) { console . log ( "All turns complete, safe to proceed" ) ; }

This is especially useful with saveMessages for server-driven flows:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , syntheticUserMessage ]) ; await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 60_000 } ) ; // The assistant has finished responding TypeScript await this . saveMessages ( ( messages ) => [ ... messages , syntheticUserMessage ]) ; await this . waitUntilStable ( { timeout : 60_000 } ) ; // The assistant has finished responding

Aborts the active turn and invalidates queued continuations. The built-in CF_AGENT_CHAT_CLEAR handler calls this automatically, but you can call it manually if needed.

Lifecycle hooks

Override onConnect and onClose to add custom logic. Stream resumption and message sync are handled for you:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { // Your custom logic (e.g., logging, auth checks) console . log ( "Client connected:" , connection . id ) ; // Stream resumption and message sync are handled automatically } async onClose ( connection , code , reason , wasClean ) { console . log ( "Client disconnected:" , connection . id ) ; // Connection cleanup is handled automatically } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { // Your custom logic (e.g., logging, auth checks) console . log ( "Client connected:" , connection . id ) ; // Stream resumption and message sync are handled automatically } async onClose ( connection , code , reason , wasClean ) { console . log ( "Client disconnected:" , connection . id ) ; // Connection cleanup is handled automatically } }

The destroy() method cancels any pending chat requests and cleans up stream state. It is called automatically when the Durable Object is evicted, but you can call it manually if needed.

Request cancellation

When a user clicks "stop" in the chat UI, the client sends a CF_AGENT_CHAT_REQUEST_CANCEL message. The server propagates this to the abortSignal in options :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , abortSignal : options ?. abortSignal , // Pass through for cancellation } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , abortSignal : options ?. abortSignal , // Pass through for cancellation } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Warning If you do not pass abortSignal to streamText , the LLM call will continue running in the background even after the user cancels. Always forward it when possible.

Subclasses can also cancel turns from inside the Durable Object:

TypeScript protected abortRequest ( requestId : string , reason ?: unknown ): void protected abortAllRequests (): void

Use abortRequest() when you know the request ID. Use abortAllRequests() for single-purpose helpers that should cancel whatever turn is currently running. Prefer SaveMessagesOptions.signal for programmatic turns when you can pass a signal at the call site.

Stream recovery

Automatic stream resumption (the resume option on useAgentChat ) is client reconnect recovery — it resumes an active stream when a client disconnects and reconnects. It does not cover Durable Object eviction: if the Worker process or Durable Object is evicted while the model call is in flight, the stream itself is gone. chatRecovery handles that case.

When a Durable Object is evicted mid-stream (code update, inactivity timeout, resource limit), the LLM connection is severed permanently and the in-memory streaming state is lost. chatRecovery wraps each chat turn in a runFiber() , providing automatic keepAlive during streaming and a recovery hook on restart.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { chatRecovery = true ; } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { override chatRecovery = true ; }

AIChatAgent defaults chatRecovery to false , so existing chat agents only get client reconnect and resumable-stream behavior unless they opt in. Think defaults it to true .

When enabled, every onChatMessage call runs inside a fiber. If the agent is evicted mid-stream, the fiber row survives in SQLite. On the next activation, the framework detects the interrupted fiber, reconstructs the partial response from buffered stream chunks, and calls onChatRecovery .

chatRecovery can also be set to a configuration object to bound recovery and customize the terminal experience when recovery cannot succeed:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { chatRecovery = { maxAttempts : 6 , stableTimeoutMs : 10_000 , terminalMessage : "The assistant was interrupted and could not recover." , async onExhausted ( ctx ) { console . warn ( "Chat recovery exhausted" , ctx . incidentId ) ; }, }; } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { override chatRecovery = { maxAttempts : 6 , stableTimeoutMs : 10_000 , terminalMessage : "The assistant was interrupted and could not recover." , async onExhausted ( ctx ) { console . warn ( "Chat recovery exhausted" , ctx . incidentId ) ; }, }; }

Monitor terminal exhaustion through observability:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsubscribe = subscribe ( "chat" , ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "chat:recovery:exhausted" ) { console . error ( "Chat recovery exhausted" , event . payload ) ; } } ) ; TypeScript import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsubscribe = subscribe ( "chat" , ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "chat:recovery:exhausted" ) { console . error ( "Chat recovery exhausted" , event . payload ) ; } } ) ;

onChatRecovery

Override to implement provider-specific recovery. The default behavior persists the partial response and schedules a continuation via continueLastTurn() .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { chatRecovery = true ; async onChatRecovery ( ctx ) { console . log ( `Recovered ${ ctx . partialText . length } chars of partial text` ) ; // Default: persist partial + schedule continuation return {}; } } TypeScript import type { ChatRecoveryContext , ChatRecoveryOptions , } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { override chatRecovery = true ; override async onChatRecovery ( ctx : ChatRecoveryContext , ) : Promise < ChatRecoveryOptions > { console . log ( `Recovered ${ ctx . partialText . length } chars of partial text` ) ; // Default: persist partial + schedule continuation return {}; } }

ChatRecoveryContext :

Field Type Description incidentId string Stable ID for this recovery incident attempt number Current attempt number for this incident, starting at 1 maxAttempts number Configured attempt cap before terminal exhaustion recoveryKind "retry" | "continue" Whether recovery will retry an unanswered user turn or continue a partial assistant turn streamId string ID of the interrupted stream requestId string ID of the original chat request partialText string Text generated before eviction partialParts MessagePart[] Message parts (text, reasoning, tool calls) generated before eviction recoveryData unknown | null Data from this.stash() — entirely user-controlled messages ChatMessage[] Full conversation history lastBody Record<string, unknown> | undefined The original request body lastClientTools ClientToolSchema[] | undefined Client tool schemas from the original request createdAt number Epoch milliseconds when the interrupted turn started

ChatRecoveryOptions :

Field Default Description persist true Save the partial response as an assistant message continue true Schedule a continuation via continueLastTurn()

Common return values:

{} — persist partial + auto-continue (default, works with providers that support assistant prefill)

— persist partial + auto-continue (default, works with providers that support assistant prefill) { continue: false } — persist partial but do not auto-continue (handle continuation yourself)

— persist partial but do not auto-continue (handle continuation yourself) { persist: false, continue: false } — do not persist the unsettled remainder and handle everything yourself (for example, retrieve a completed response from the provider)

Settled work is never dropped: persist: false only suppresses persistence of a partial that has nothing settled to lose. A partial that already carries settled tool results (completed, often non-idempotent work) is persisted regardless, so an app cannot accidentally discard completed tool calls — and never needs { persist: true } just to stay safe.

When recovery happens before any stream chunks were written, there is no partial assistant message to continue. If the latest persisted message is still the unanswered user message from the interrupted turn, the framework retries that turn automatically unless continue is false .

Use ctx.createdAt to skip stale recoveries:

TypeScript override async onChatRecovery ( ctx : ChatRecoveryContext , ): Promise < ChatRecoveryOptions > { if ( Date.now( ) - ctx.createdAt > 2 * 60 * 1000) { return { continue : false }; } return {} ; }

continueLastTurn

Appends to the last assistant message by re-calling onChatMessage with the saved request body. The response is streamed as a continuation — appended to the existing assistant message, not a new one. No synthetic user message is created.

TypeScript protected continueLastTurn ( body ?: Record < string , unknown > , options ?: SaveMessagesOptions , ): Promise < SaveMessagesResult > ;

Called automatically by the default recovery path. Can also be called manually from scheduled callbacks or other entry points. The optional body parameter overrides the saved request body for this continuation. Pass options.signal to cancel the continuation while it is running.

Stashing recovery data

Use this.stash() inside onChatMessage to persist provider-specific data for recovery. The stash is stored in the fiber's SQLite row, separate from agent state, and available as ctx.recoveryData in onChatRecovery .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { chatRecovery = true ; async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const result = streamText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-5.4" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , providerOptions : { openai : { store : true } }, includeRawChunks : true , onChunk : ({ chunk }) => { if ( chunk . type === "raw" ) { const raw = chunk . rawValue ; if ( raw ?. type === "response.created" && raw . response ?. id ) { this . stash ( { responseId : raw . response . id } ) ; } } }, } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { override chatRecovery = true ; async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const result = streamText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-5.4" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , providerOptions : { openai : { store : true } }, includeRawChunks : true , onChunk : ({ chunk }) => { if ( chunk . type === "raw" ) { const raw = chunk . rawValue as { type ?: string ; response ?: { id ?: string }; }; if ( raw ?. type === "response.created" && raw . response ?. id ) { this . stash ( { responseId : raw . response . id } ) ; } } }, } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Recovery strategies by provider

The right strategy depends on whether the provider supports assistant prefill and whether the response continues server-side after disconnection:

Provider Strategy Token cost Workers AI continueLastTurn() — model continues via assistant prefill Low OpenAI (Responses API) Retrieve completed response by ID — zero wasted tokens Zero Anthropic Persist partial, send a synthetic user message to continue Medium

Recovering status on the client

While a turn is being recovered, the agent broadcasts a cf_agent_chat_recovering status frame so clients can show a "recovering…" indicator instead of looking frozen. It is set when a recovery continuation is scheduled and cleared on every terminal outcome, so the indicator never spins forever. Consume it through useAgentChat 's isRecovering flag (see Return values). The signal is advisory and backward-compatible — clients that do not understand it ignore it.

Note @cloudflare/ai-chat broadcasts the live signal but does not yet replay it on connect, so a client connecting mid-recovery is not re-told until it reconnects to an active stream. Think replays it on connect.

Transcript repairs — healing orphaned tool calls (preserved as errored results rather than deleted, so the record survives and the model does not silently re-run the tool) and normalizing malformed or missing tool inputs before a provider call — are emitted on the transcript observability channel.

For how chat recovery fits into the broader long-running agents story, refer to Long-running agents: Recovering interrupted LLM streams. For the underlying fiber API, refer to Durable Execution.

Client API

useAgentChat

React hook that connects to an AIChatAgent over WebSocket. Wraps the AI SDK's useChat with a native WebSocket transport.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , clearHistory , addToolOutput , addToolApprovalResponse , setMessages , status , isStreaming , isServerStreaming , isToolContinuation , isRecovering , } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // ... } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , clearHistory , addToolOutput , addToolApprovalResponse , setMessages , status , isStreaming , isServerStreaming , isToolContinuation , isRecovering , } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // ... }

Options

Option Type Default Description agent ReturnType<typeof useAgent> Required Agent connection from useAgent onToolCall ({ toolCall, addToolOutput }) => void — Handle client-side tool execution tools Record<string, AITool> — Advanced: dynamically register client-executed tools from the browser autoContinueAfterToolResult boolean true Auto-continue conversation after client tool results and approvals resume boolean true Enable automatic stream resumption on reconnect cancelOnClientAbort boolean false Cancel the server turn when generic client stream abort or cleanup occurs body object | () => object — Custom data sent with every request prepareSendMessagesRequest (options) => { body?, headers? } — Advanced per-request customization getInitialMessages (options) => Promise<UIMessage[]> or null — Custom initial message loader. Set to null to skip the HTTP fetch entirely (useful when providing messages directly)

Return values

Property Type Description messages UIMessage[] Current conversation messages sendMessage (message) => void Send a message clearHistory () => void Clear conversation (client and server) addToolOutput ({ toolCallId, output }) => void Provide output for a client-side tool addToolApprovalResponse ({ id, approved }) => void Approve or reject a tool requiring approval setMessages (messages | updater) => void Set messages directly (syncs to server) status string "ready" , "submitted" , "streaming" , or "error" isStreaming boolean true while the agent is streaming or waiting on an active client tool isServerStreaming boolean true while a server-initiated stream or active client-tool phase is in progress isToolContinuation boolean true while an automatic continuation after a tool result or approval is running isRecovering boolean true while a durable turn is being recovered (interrupted and resuming). Distinct from isStreaming — a recovering turn is not producing tokens yet. Render a "recovering…" hint; most UIs treat isStreaming || isRecovering as "busy"

Use isToolContinuation when your UI should distinguish a fresh user submit from a continuation after a tool result. For example, show a typing indicator only for status === "submitted" && !isToolContinuation , while keeping loading controls disabled whenever isStreaming is true.

AIChatAgent supports three tool patterns, all using the AI SDK's tool() function:

Pattern Where it runs When to use Server-side Server (automatic) API calls, database queries, computations Client-side Browser (via onToolCall ) Geolocation, clipboard, camera, local storage Approval Server (after user approval) Payments, deletions, external actions

Tools with an execute function run automatically on the server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { const data = await fetchWeather ( city ) ; return { temperature : data . temp , condition : data . condition }; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { const data = await fetchWeather ( city ) ; return { temperature : data . temp , condition : data . condition }; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Define a tool on the server without execute , then handle it on the client with onToolCall . Use this for tools that need browser APIs.

Server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript tools : { getLocation : tool ( { description : "Get the user's location from the browser" , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , // No execute — the client handles it } ) ; } TypeScript tools : { getLocation : tool ( { description : "Get the user's location from the browser" , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , // No execute — the client handles it } ) ; }

Client:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , onToolCall : async ({ toolCall , addToolOutput }) => { if ( toolCall . toolName === "getLocation" ) { const pos = await new Promise ( ( resolve , reject ) => navigator . geolocation . getCurrentPosition ( resolve , reject ) , ) ; addToolOutput ( { toolCallId : toolCall . toolCallId , output : { lat : pos . coords . latitude , lng : pos . coords . longitude }, } ) ; } }, } ) ; TypeScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , onToolCall : async ({ toolCall , addToolOutput }) => { if ( toolCall . toolName === "getLocation" ) { const pos = await new Promise ( ( resolve , reject ) => navigator . geolocation . getCurrentPosition ( resolve , reject ) , ) ; addToolOutput ( { toolCallId : toolCall . toolCallId , output : { lat : pos . coords . latitude , lng : pos . coords . longitude }, } ) ; } }, } ) ;

When the LLM invokes getLocation , the stream pauses. The onToolCall callback fires, your code provides the output, and the conversation continues.

For SDKs or platforms where the browser decides the available tools at runtime, pass a tools object to useAgentChat . Tools with client-side execute functions are serialized and sent to the server automatically. On the server, options.clientTools and createToolsFromClientSchemas() remain supported for this dynamic tool pattern.

Tool approval (human-in-the-loop)

Use needsApproval for tools that require user confirmation before executing.

Server:

TypeScript tools : { processPayment : tool ( { description : "Process a payment" , inputSchema : z . object ( { amount : z . number () , recipient : z . string () , } ) , needsApproval : async ({ amount }) => amount > 100 , execute : async ({ amount , recipient }) => charge ( amount , recipient ) , } ) ; }

Client:

TypeScript import { getToolName , isToolUIPart } from "ai" ; import { getToolApproval , getToolCallId , getToolPartState , } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; const { messages , addToolApprovalResponse } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // Render pending approvals from message parts { messages . map ( ( msg ) => msg . parts . filter ( ( part ) => isToolUIPart ( part ) && getToolPartState ( part ) === "waiting-approval" , ) . map ( ( part ) => ( < div key = { getToolCallId ( part )} > < p > Approve { getToolName ( part ) } ? </ p > < button onClick = { () => { const approval = getToolApproval ( part ) ; if ( ! approval ) return ; addToolApprovalResponse ( { id : approval . id , approved : true , } ) ; }} > Approve </ button > < button onClick = { () => { const approval = getToolApproval ( part ) ; if ( ! approval ) return ; addToolApprovalResponse ( { id : approval . id , approved : false , } ) ; }} > Reject </ button > </ div > )) , ); }

Custom denial messages with addToolOutput

When a user rejects a tool, addToolApprovalResponse({ id, approved: false }) sets the tool state to output-denied with a generic message. To give the LLM a more specific reason for the denial, use addToolOutput with state: "output-error" instead:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { addToolOutput } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // Reject with a custom error message addToolOutput ( { toolCallId : part . toolCallId , state : "output-error" , errorText : "User declined: insufficient budget for this quarter" , } ) ; TypeScript const { addToolOutput } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // Reject with a custom error message addToolOutput ( { toolCallId : part . toolCallId , state : "output-error" , errorText : "User declined: insufficient budget for this quarter" , } ) ;

This sends a tool_result to the LLM with your custom error text, so it can respond appropriately (for example, suggest an alternative or ask clarifying questions).

addToolApprovalResponse (with approved: false ) auto-continues the conversation when autoContinueAfterToolResult is enabled (the default). addToolOutput with state: "output-error" does not auto-continue — call sendMessage() afterward if you want the LLM to respond to the error.

For more patterns, refer to Human-in-the-loop.

Custom request data

Include custom data with every chat request using the body option:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , body : { timezone : Intl . DateTimeFormat () . resolvedOptions () . timeZone , userId : currentUser . id , }, } ) ; TypeScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , body : { timezone : Intl . DateTimeFormat () . resolvedOptions () . timeZone , userId : currentUser . id , }, } ) ;

For dynamic values, use a function:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript body : () => ( { token : getAuthToken () , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) ; TypeScript body : () => ( { token : getAuthToken () , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) ;

Access these fields on the server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const { timezone , userId } = options ?. body ?? {}; // ... } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( _onFinish , options ) { const { timezone , userId } = options ?. body ?? {}; // ... } }

For advanced per-request customization (custom headers, different body per request), use prepareSendMessagesRequest :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , prepareSendMessagesRequest : async ({ messages , trigger }) => ( { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ await getToken () } ` }, body : { requestedAt : Date . now () }, } ) , } ) ; TypeScript const { messages , sendMessage } = useAgentChat ( { agent , prepareSendMessagesRequest : async ({ messages , trigger }) => ( { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ await getToken () } ` }, body : { requestedAt : Date . now () }, } ) , } ) ;

Data parts

Data parts let you attach typed JSON to messages alongside text — progress indicators, source citations, token usage, or any structured data your UI needs.

Writing data parts (server)

Use createUIMessageStream with writer.write() to send data parts from the server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , createUIMessageStream , createUIMessageStreamResponse , } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const stream = createUIMessageStream ( { execute : async ({ writer }) => { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; // Merge the LLM stream writer . merge ( result . toUIMessageStream ()) ; // Write a data part — persisted to message.parts writer . write ( { type : "data-sources" , id : "src-1" , data : { query : "agents" , status : "searching" , results : [] }, } ) ; // Later: update the same part in-place (same type + id) writer . write ( { type : "data-sources" , id : "src-1" , data : { query : "agents" , status : "found" , results : [ "Agents SDK docs" , "Durable Objects guide" ] , }, } ) ; }, } ) ; return createUIMessageStreamResponse ( { stream } ) ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , createUIMessageStream , createUIMessageStreamResponse , } from "ai" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const stream = createUIMessageStream ( { execute : async ({ writer }) => { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; // Merge the LLM stream writer . merge ( result . toUIMessageStream ()) ; // Write a data part — persisted to message.parts writer . write ( { type : "data-sources" , id : "src-1" , data : { query : "agents" , status : "searching" , results : [] }, } ) ; // Later: update the same part in-place (same type + id) writer . write ( { type : "data-sources" , id : "src-1" , data : { query : "agents" , status : "found" , results : [ "Agents SDK docs" , "Durable Objects guide" ] , }, } ) ; }, } ) ; return createUIMessageStreamResponse ( { stream } ) ; } }

Three patterns

Pattern How Persisted? Use case Reconciliation Same type + id → updates in-place Yes Progressive state (searching → found) Append No id , or different id → appends Yes Log entries, multiple citations Transient transient: true → not added to message.parts No Ephemeral status (thinking indicator)

Transient parts are broadcast to connected clients in real time but excluded from SQLite persistence and message.parts . Use the onData callback to consume them.

Reading data parts (client)

Non-transient data parts appear in message.parts . Use the UIMessage generic to type them:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; // Typed access — no casts needed for ( const msg of messages ) { for ( const part of msg . parts ) { if ( part . type === "data-sources" ) { console . log ( part . data . results ) ; // string[] } } } TypeScript import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; import type { UIMessage } from "ai" ; type ChatMessage = UIMessage < unknown , { sources : { query : string ; status : string ; results : string [] }; usage : { model : string ; inputTokens : number ; outputTokens : number }; } >; const { messages } = useAgentChat < unknown , ChatMessage > ( { agent } ) ; // Typed access — no casts needed for ( const msg of messages ) { for ( const part of msg . parts ) { if ( part . type === "data-sources" ) { console . log ( part . data . results ) ; // string[] } } }

Transient parts with onData

Transient data parts are not in message.parts . Use the onData callback instead:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const [ thinking , setThinking ] = useState (false) ; const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent , onData ( part ) { if ( part . type === "data-thinking" ) { setThinking (true) ; } }, } ) ; TypeScript const [ thinking , setThinking ] = useState (false) ; const { messages } = useAgentChat < unknown , ChatMessage > ( { agent , onData ( part ) { if ( part . type === "data-thinking" ) { setThinking (true) ; } }, } ) ;

On the server, write transient parts with transient: true :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript writer . write ( { transient : true , type : "data-thinking" , data : { model : "glm-4.7-flash" , startedAt : new Date () . toISOString () }, } ) ; TypeScript writer . write ( { transient : true , type : "data-thinking" , data : { model : "glm-4.7-flash" , startedAt : new Date () . toISOString () }, } ) ;

onData fires on all code paths — new messages, stream resumption, and cross-tab broadcasts.

Resumable streaming

Streams automatically resume when a client disconnects and reconnects. No configuration is needed — it works out of the box.

When streaming is active:

All chunks are buffered in SQLite as they are generated If the client disconnects, the server continues streaming and buffering When the client reconnects, it receives all buffered chunks and resumes live streaming

Generic client stream abort or cleanup stays local to the browser by default, so the server turn keeps running and can be resumed later. Calling stop() explicitly still cancels the server turn:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages , stop } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return < button onClick = { stop }>Stop</ button >; TypeScript const { messages , stop } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return < button onClick = { stop } > Stop </ button > ;

Set cancelOnClientAbort: true when your app intentionally wants the browser lifecycle to own the server lifecycle, such as request-lifetime or token-saving flows. Explicit stop() always cancels server work regardless of this option.

Disable with resume: false :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent , resume : false } ) ; TypeScript const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent , resume : false } ) ;

Storage management

Row size protection

Workers SQLite rows have a hard maximum size of 2 MB. To stay below that limit, AIChatAgent starts compacting a serialized message at roughly 1.8 MB, for example when a tool returns a very large output:

Tool output compaction — Large tool outputs are replaced with an LLM-friendly summary that instructs the model to suggest re-running the tool Text truncation — If the message is still too large after tool compaction, text parts are truncated with a note

Compacted messages include metadata.compactedToolOutputs so clients can detect and display this gracefully.

Controlling LLM context vs storage

Storage ( maxPersistedMessages ) and LLM context are independent:

Concern Control Scope How many messages SQLite stores maxPersistedMessages Persistence What the model sees pruneMessages() LLM context Row size limits Automatic compaction Per-message

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : pruneMessages ( { // LLM context limit messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , reasoning : "before-last-message" , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : pruneMessages ( { // LLM context limit messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , reasoning : "before-last-message" , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

Using different AI providers

AIChatAgent works with any AI SDK-compatible provider. The server code determines which model to use — the client does not need to change it manually.

Workers AI (Cloudflare)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ;

OpenAI

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; const openai = createOpenAI ( { apiKey : this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : openai . chat ( "gpt-4o" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; const openai = createOpenAI ( { apiKey : this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : openai . chat ( "gpt-4o" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ;

Anthropic

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createAnthropic } from "@ai-sdk/anthropic" ; const anthropic = createAnthropic ( { apiKey : this . env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : anthropic ( "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { createAnthropic } from "@ai-sdk/anthropic" ; const anthropic = createAnthropic ( { apiKey : this . env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : anthropic ( "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" ) , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ;

Advanced patterns

Since onChatMessage gives you full control over the streamText call, you can use any AI SDK feature directly. The patterns below all work out of the box — no special AIChatAgent configuration is needed.

Dynamic model and tool control

Use prepareStep ↗ to change the model, available tools, or system prompt between steps in a multi-step agent loop:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : cheapModel , // Default model for simple steps messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { search : searchTool , analyze : analyzeTool , summarize : summarizeTool , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , prepareStep : async ({ stepNumber , messages }) => { // Phase 1: Search (steps 0-2) if ( stepNumber <= 2 ) { return { activeTools : [ "search" ] , toolChoice : "required" , // Force tool use }; } // Phase 2: Analyze with a stronger model (steps 3-5) if ( stepNumber <= 5 ) { return { model : expensiveModel , activeTools : [ "analyze" ] , }; } // Phase 3: Summarize return { activeTools : [ "summarize" ] }; }, } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : cheapModel , // Default model for simple steps messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { search : searchTool , analyze : analyzeTool , summarize : summarizeTool , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , prepareStep : async ({ stepNumber , messages }) => { // Phase 1: Search (steps 0-2) if ( stepNumber <= 2 ) { return { activeTools : [ "search" ] , toolChoice : "required" , // Force tool use }; } // Phase 2: Analyze with a stronger model (steps 3-5) if ( stepNumber <= 5 ) { return { model : expensiveModel , activeTools : [ "analyze" ] , }; } // Phase 3: Summarize return { activeTools : [ "summarize" ] }; }, } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

prepareStep runs before each step and can return overrides for model , activeTools , toolChoice , system , and messages . Use it to:

Switch models — use a cheap model for simple steps, escalate for reasoning

— use a cheap model for simple steps, escalate for reasoning Phase tools — restrict which tools are available at each step

— restrict which tools are available at each step Manage context — prune or transform messages to stay within token limits

— prune or transform messages to stay within token limits Force tool calls — use toolChoice: { type: "tool", toolName: "search" } to require a specific tool

Language model middleware

Use wrapLanguageModel ↗ to add guardrails, RAG, caching, or logging without modifying your chat logic:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , wrapLanguageModel } from "ai" ; const guardrailMiddleware = { wrapGenerate : async ({ doGenerate }) => { const { text , ... rest } = await doGenerate () ; // Filter PII or sensitive content from the response const cleaned = text ?. replace ( / \b \d {3} -\d {2} -\d {4}\b / g , "[REDACTED]" ) ; return { text : cleaned , ... rest }; }, }; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const model = wrapLanguageModel ( { model : baseModel , middleware : [ guardrailMiddleware ] , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , wrapLanguageModel } from "ai" ; import type { LanguageModelV3Middleware } from "@ai-sdk/provider" ; const guardrailMiddleware : LanguageModelV3Middleware = { wrapGenerate : async ({ doGenerate }) => { const { text , ... rest } = await doGenerate () ; // Filter PII or sensitive content from the response const cleaned = text ?. replace ( / \b \d {3} -\d {2} -\d {4}\b / g , "[REDACTED]" ) ; return { text : cleaned , ... rest }; }, }; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const model = wrapLanguageModel ( { model : baseModel , middleware : [ guardrailMiddleware ] , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

The AI SDK includes built-in middlewares:

extractReasoningMiddleware — surface chain-of-thought from models like DeepSeek R1

— surface chain-of-thought from models like DeepSeek R1 defaultSettingsMiddleware — apply default temperature, max tokens, etc.

— apply default temperature, max tokens, etc. simulateStreamingMiddleware — add streaming to non-streaming models

Multiple middlewares compose in order: middleware: [first, second] applies as first(second(model)) .

Structured output

Use generateObject ↗ inside tools for structured data extraction:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText , generateObject , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs , } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : myModel , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { extractContactInfo : tool ( { description : "Extract structured contact information from the conversation" , inputSchema : z . object ( { text : z . string () . describe ( "The text to extract contact info from" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ text }) => { const { object } = await generateObject ( { model : myModel , schema : z . object ( { name : z . string () , email : z . string () . email () , phone : z . string () . optional () , } ) , prompt : `Extract contact information from: ${ text } ` , } ) ; return object ; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { streamText , generateObject , convertToModelMessages , tool , stepCountIs , } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : myModel , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { extractContactInfo : tool ( { description : "Extract structured contact information from the conversation" , inputSchema : z . object ( { text : z . string () . describe ( "The text to extract contact info from" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ text }) => { const { object } = await generateObject ( { model : myModel , schema : z . object ( { name : z . string () , email : z . string () . email () , phone : z . string () . optional () , } ) , prompt : `Extract contact information from: ${ text } ` , } ) ; return object ; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

In-process subagent delegation

Note This section covers in-process subagents using the AI SDK's ToolLoopAgent . For Durable Object sub-agents with their own isolated storage and typed RPC, refer to Sub-agents. To run Think or AIChatAgent sub-agents as retained, streaming tools, refer to Agent tools.

Tools can delegate work to focused sub-calls with their own context. Use ToolLoopAgent ↗ to define a reusable agent, then call it from a tool's execute :