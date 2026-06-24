Build a single-tool Code Mode MCP server
Use
codeMcpServer() to wrap an existing Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. MCP clients receive one
code tool instead of every upstream tool.
The
code tool contains generated type definitions for the upstream tools. Model-written JavaScript can call several tools, process their results, and return one focused value.
You need a Cloudflare Workers project and an existing
McpServer.
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Install Code Mode and the MCP dependencies:
npm i @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod
yarn add @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod
pnpm add @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod
bun add @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod
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Add a Worker Loader binding and the
nodejs_compatcompatibility flag:
-
Create the upstream server and pass it to
codeMcpServer():
-
Deploy the Worker:
npx wrangler deploy
yarn wrangler deploy
pnpm wrangler deploy
-
In an MCP client, connect to
https://<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp. Verify that the server exposes one tool named
code.
The model can use the generated
codemode namespace inside the
code tool:
When an upstream tool returns
structuredContent, Code Mode exposes that value directly. Text-only content is joined and parsed as JSON when possible. Upstream MCP errors become exceptions that model-written code can catch. Mixed text and binary content remains in its MCP result structure.
If you provide a custom
description, use
{{types}} where the generated TypeScript declarations should appear. Use
{{example}} where the SDK should insert an example call based on the first upstream MCP tool. Both placeholders are optional.
codeMcpServer() does not provide durable approval for each upstream tool call. It invokes upstream handlers from inside the outer
code tool.
Enforce authorization and any required per-operation approval in each upstream handler before applying side effects. Do not include credentials in tool results.
DynamicWorkerExecutor blocks external
fetch() and
connect() calls by default. Generated code can reach external systems only through the upstream MCP tools.
Model-written code can select, map, aggregate, or paginate upstream data before returning. This prevents large intermediate results from entering the model context.
The publisher limits the final MCP response to approximately 6,000 estimated tokens. A larger response is cut off and includes a
--- TRUNCATED --- marker. This does not reduce work already performed by upstream tools.
To publish an OpenAPI service with separate
search and
execute tools, refer to Build a search and execute MCP server.