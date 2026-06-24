Build a single-tool Code Mode MCP server

Use codeMcpServer() to wrap an existing Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. MCP clients receive one code tool instead of every upstream tool.

The code tool contains generated type definitions for the upstream tools. Model-written JavaScript can call several tools, process their results, and return one focused value.

Warning Code Mode is experimental and may have breaking changes. Use caution in production.

Prerequisites

You need a Cloudflare Workers project and an existing McpServer .

Wrap the server

Install Code Mode and the MCP dependencies: npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod yarn add @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod pnpm add @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod bun add @cloudflare/codemode agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod Add a Worker Loader binding and the nodejs_compat compatibility flag: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "codemode-mcp-server" , " main " : "src/server.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-24" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" } ] } TOML name = "codemode-mcp-server" main = "src/server.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-24" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER" Create the upstream server and pass it to codeMcpServer() : JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/server.js import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { codeMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { z } from "zod" ; function createOrderServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "orders" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; server . registerTool ( "get_order" , { description : "Get an order by ID" , inputSchema : { orderId : z . string () . describe ( "Order ID" ) , }, }, async ({ orderId }) => ( { structuredContent : { id : orderId , status : "processing" , }, content : [ { type : "text" , text : JSON . stringify ( { id : orderId , status : "processing" } ) , }, ] , } ) , ) ; return server ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const upstream = createOrderServer () ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const server = await codeMcpServer ( { server : upstream , executor , } ) ; return createMcpHandler ( server , { route : "/mcp" } )( request , env , ctx ) ; }, }; src/server.ts import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { codeMcpServer } from "@cloudflare/codemode/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { z } from "zod" ; function createOrderServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "orders" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; server . registerTool ( "get_order" , { description : "Get an order by ID" , inputSchema : { orderId : z . string () . describe ( "Order ID" ) , }, }, async ({ orderId }) => ( { structuredContent : { id : orderId , status : "processing" , }, content : [ { type : "text" , text : JSON . stringify ( { id : orderId , status : "processing" } ) , }, ] , } ) , ) ; return server ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const upstream = createOrderServer () ; const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const server = await codeMcpServer ( { server : upstream , executor , } ) ; return createMcpHandler ( server , { route : "/mcp" } )( request , env , ctx , ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Deploy the Worker: npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler deploy yarn wrangler deploy pnpm wrangler deploy In an MCP client, connect to https://<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp . Verify that the server exposes one tool named code .

The model can use the generated codemode namespace inside the code tool:

JavaScript async () => { const order = await codemode . get_order ( { orderId : "order-123" } ) ; return { id : order . id , status : order . status }; };

When an upstream tool returns structuredContent , Code Mode exposes that value directly. Text-only content is joined and parsed as JSON when possible. Upstream MCP errors become exceptions that model-written code can catch. Mixed text and binary content remains in its MCP result structure.

If you provide a custom description , use {{types}} where the generated TypeScript declarations should appear. Use {{example}} where the SDK should insert an example call based on the first upstream MCP tool. Both placeholders are optional.

Protect upstream operations

codeMcpServer() does not provide durable approval for each upstream tool call. It invokes upstream handlers from inside the outer code tool.

Enforce authorization and any required per-operation approval in each upstream handler before applying side effects. Do not include credentials in tool results.

DynamicWorkerExecutor blocks external fetch() and connect() calls by default. Generated code can reach external systems only through the upstream MCP tools.

Limit results

Model-written code can select, map, aggregate, or paginate upstream data before returning. This prevents large intermediate results from entering the model context.

The publisher limits the final MCP response to approximately 6,000 estimated tokens. A larger response is cut off and includes a --- TRUNCATED --- marker. This does not reduce work already performed by upstream tools.