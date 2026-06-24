AI SDK integration

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The example uses generateText() for a completed response. You can pass the same codemode tool to streamText() for streaming. The generated tool description includes TypeScript definitions for getWeather. The model still writes JavaScript, such as:
The default namespace is codemode. createCodeTool() also accepts a custom description. Include {{types}} in that description where Code Mode should insert the generated definitions.
Organize tools with providers
A tool provider groups tools under one sandbox namespace. Pass the tool set directly when every tool belongs under codemode.*.
Use aiTools() when combining AI SDK tools with providers from other packages. The following optional workspace example also requires @cloudflare/shell:
The generated code can then call weather.getWeather() and notifications.send(). Provider names must be unique, valid JavaScript identifiers.
Use AI SDK tools with the durable runtime
Use ToolSetConnector or its toolSetConnector() convenience function when runs need durable state. The connector adapts an AI SDK ToolSet for createCodemodeRuntime(). The helper returns new ToolSetConnector(ctx, options).
Create the connector from inside an Agent or another Durable Object:
The example exports CodemodeRuntime manually. If you configure the Code Mode Vite plugin as described in Create a durable Code Mode runtime, remove that manual export because the plugin adds it.
The connector defaults to the tools namespace when name is omitted. It excludes tools without an execute function from both generated types and sandbox bindings.
The durable runtime adds an execution log, pause and resume behavior, and on-demand connector discovery. The model can find methods with codemode.search() and inspect their types with codemode.describe().
Approval behavior
The two integration patterns handle AI SDK approvals differently.
createCodeTool() approvals
createCodeTool() filters out tools where needsApproval is true or a function. Filtered tools do not appear in generated types and cannot run from sandbox code. A tool with needsApproval: false remains available.
This stateless path does not pause execution for AI SDK approval. Use a standard AI SDK tool outside Code Mode if that tool needs the AI SDK approval flow.
ToolSetConnector approvals
ToolSetConnector maps AI SDK needsApproval to the durable runtime's requiresApproval annotation. Calling that tool pauses the run. Your application can inspect pending actions and resume the same execution with runtime.approve({ executionId }).
A function-valued needsApproval cannot be evaluated before the sandbox supplies arguments. The connector therefore treats the tool as always requiring approval. needsApproval: false executes without pausing.
This approval uses the Code Mode runtime's durable pause, approval, and replay flow. It does not use the AI SDK per-call approval flow.