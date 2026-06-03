Email is a communication channel for agents that need to interact with users or systems through inboxes instead of chat UIs. Agents can send outbound email, receive inbound email, route replies back to an existing session, and use email content as part of an agent workflow.
Use email when you want an agent to:
- Send notifications, summaries, receipts, or follow-up messages.
- Process inbound messages through Cloudflare Email Service.
- Continue a conversation from a reply.
- Route support, sales, or operational workflows through an agent.
Outbound email uses a
send_email binding in your Worker. Inbound email uses an Email Service routing rule that sends messages to your Worker, where the agent can parse the sender, recipients, headers, and body before deciding how to respond.
For reply handling, include a stable identifier in the reply address, message metadata, or headers so the Worker can route follow-up messages to the right agent instance.
Implement
onEmail() to handle inbound email, and use
sendEmail() or
replyToEmail() when the agent needs to send a response.
Add a
send_email binding for outbound email, then configure an Email Service routing rule to send inbound mail to your Worker.
The
remote = true option lets you call the real Email Service API during local development with
wrangler dev.
For a complete walkthrough, including domain setup, bindings, inbound routing, and secure replies, use the email agent example.