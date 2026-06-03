Cross-domain authentication

When your Agents are deployed, to keep things secure, send a token from the client, then verify it on the server. This guide covers authentication patterns for WebSocket connections to agents.
WebSockets are not HTTP, so the handshake is limited when making cross-domain connections.
You cannot send:
Custom headers during the upgrade
Authorization: Bearer ... on connect
You can:
Put a signed, short-lived token in the connection URL as query parameters
Verify the token in your server's connect path
If the client and server share the origin, the browser will send cookies during the WebSocket handshake. Session-based auth can work here. Prefer HTTP-only cookies.
Cookies do not help across origins. Pass credentials in the URL query, then verify on the server.
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function ChatComponent () { // Use agent to make calls, access state, etc. import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function ChatComponent () { // Use agent to make calls, access state, etc.
Build query values right before connect. Use Suspense for async setup.
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { Suspense , useCallback } from "react" ; function ChatComponent () { const asyncQuery = useCallback ( async () => { const [ token , user ] = await Promise . all ([ getAuthToken () , getCurrentUser ()]) ; timestamp : Date . now () . toString () , // Use agent to make calls, access state, etc. < Suspense fallback = {< div >Authenticating...</ div >}> import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { Suspense , useCallback } from "react" ; function ChatComponent () { const asyncQuery = useCallback ( async () => { const [ token , user ] = await Promise . all ([ getAuthToken () , getCurrentUser ()]) ; timestamp : Date . now () . toString () , // Use agent to make calls, access state, etc. < Suspense fallback = { <div>Authenticating ...</ div > } >
Refresh the token when the connection fails due to authentication error.
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useCallback } from "react" ; const validateToken = async ( token ) => { // An example of how you might implement this const res = await fetch ( ` ${ API_HOST } /api/users/me` , { Authorization : `Bearer ${ token } ` , const refreshToken = async () => { // Depends on implementation: // - You could use a longer-lived token to refresh the expired token // - De-auth the app and prompt the user to log in manually function useJWTAgent ( agentName ) { const asyncQuery = useCallback ( async () => { let token = localStorage . getItem ( "jwt" ) ; // If no token OR the token is no longer valid if ( ! token || ! ( await validateToken ( token ))) { token = await refreshToken () ; localStorage . setItem ( "jwt" , token ) ; queryDeps : [] , // Run on mount import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useCallback } from "react" ; const validateToken = async ( token : string ) => { // An example of how you might implement this const res = await fetch ( ` ${ API_HOST } /api/users/me` , { Authorization : `Bearer ${ token } ` , const refreshToken = async () => { // Depends on implementation: // - You could use a longer-lived token to refresh the expired token // - De-auth the app and prompt the user to log in manually function useJWTAgent ( agentName : string ) { const asyncQuery = useCallback ( async () => { let token = localStorage . getItem ( "jwt" ) ; // If no token OR the token is no longer valid if ( ! token || ! ( await validateToken ( token ))) { token = await refreshToken () ; localStorage . setItem ( "jwt" , token ) ; queryDeps : [] , // Run on mount
Cross-domain authentication
Pass credentials in the URL when connecting to another host, then verify on the server.
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function StaticCrossDomainAuth () { host : "https://my-agent.example.workers.dev" , // Use agent to make calls, access state, etc. import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function StaticCrossDomainAuth () { host : "https://my-agent.example.workers.dev" , // Use agent to make calls, access state, etc.
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useCallback } from "react" ; function AsyncCrossDomainAuth () { const asyncQuery = useCallback ( async () => { const [ token , user ] = await Promise . all ([ getAuthToken () , getCurrentUser ()]) ; timestamp : Date . now () . toString () , host : "https://my-agent.example.workers.dev" , // Use agent to make calls, access state, etc. import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useCallback } from "react" ; function AsyncCrossDomainAuth () { const asyncQuery = useCallback ( async () => { const [ token , user ] = await Promise . all ([ getAuthToken () , getCurrentUser ()]) ; timestamp : Date . now () . toString () , host : "https://my-agent.example.workers.dev" , // Use agent to make calls, access state, etc.
On the server side, verify the token in the
onConnect handler:
import { Agent , Connection , ConnectionContext } from "agents" ; export class SecureAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; const userId = url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; if ( ! token || ! ( await this . verifyToken ( token , userId ))) { connection . close ( 4001 , "Unauthorized" ) ; // Store user info on the connection state connection . setState ( { userId , authenticated : true } ) ; async verifyToken ( token , userId ) { // Implement your token verification logic // For example, verify a JWT signature, check expiration, etc. const payload = await verifyJWT ( token , this . env . JWT_SECRET ) ; return payload . sub === userId && payload . exp > Date . now () / 1000 ; async onMessage ( connection , message ) { // Check if connection is authenticated if ( ! connection . state ?. authenticated ) { connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { error : "Not authenticated" } )) ; // Process message for authenticated user const userId = connection . state . userId ; import { Agent , Connection , ConnectionContext } from "agents" ; export class SecureAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; const userId = url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; if ( ! token || ! ( await this . verifyToken ( token , userId ))) { connection . close ( 4001 , "Unauthorized" ) ; // Store user info on the connection state connection . setState ( { userId , authenticated : true } ) ; private async verifyToken ( token : string , userId : string ) : Promise < boolean > { // Implement your token verification logic // For example, verify a JWT signature, check expiration, etc. const payload = await verifyJWT ( token , this . env . JWT_SECRET ) ; return payload . sub === userId && payload . exp > Date . now () / 1000 ; async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : string ) { // Check if connection is authenticated if ( ! connection . state ?. authenticated ) { connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { error : "Not authenticated" } )) ; // Process message for authenticated user const userId = connection . state . userId ;
Use short-lived tokens - Tokens in URLs may be logged. Keep expiration times short (minutes, not hours).
Scope tokens appropriately - Include the agent name or instance in the token claims to prevent token reuse across agents.
Validate on every connection - Always verify tokens in
onConnect, not just once.
Use HTTPS - Always use secure WebSocket connections (
wss://) in production.
Rotate secrets - Regularly rotate your JWT signing keys or token secrets.
Log authentication failures - Track failed authentication attempts for security monitoring.
Routing Routing and authentication hooks.
GitHub OAuth agent example Protect an app built with Agents using GitHub OAuth, HTTP-only cookies, and server-owned Durable Object routing. Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.