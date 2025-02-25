Testing your Agents

Because Agents run on Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects, they can be tested using the same tools and techniques as Workers and Durable Objects.
Writing and running tests
Before you write your first test, install the necessary packages:
Ensure that your
vitest.config.js file is identical to the following:
Add the Agent configuration
Add a
durableObjects configuration to
vitest.config.js with the name of your Agent class:
Tests use the
vitest framework. A basic test suite for your Agent can validate how your Agent responds to requests, but can also unit test your Agent's methods and state.
Running tests is done using the
vitest CLI:
Review the documentation on testing for additional examples and test configuration.
You can also run an Agent locally using the
wrangler CLI:
This spins up a local development server that runs the same runtime as Cloudflare Workers, and allows you to iterate on your Agent's code and test it locally without deploying it.
Visit the
wrangler dev ↗ docs to review the CLI flags and configuration options.