Pay from the Agents SDK

Overview Prerequisites Configure payments Pay an HTTP service Pay an MCP tool Pay x402 services

Use the Cloudflare Agents SDK to pay MPP services. The mppx SDK handles payment retries for HTTP requests and Model Context Protocol (MCP) tool calls.

Prerequisites

Create a Cloudflare Agents project. Fund an account for the payment method that the service accepts.

Configure payments

Install the Agents SDK, mppx , and viem : npm yarn pnpm bun npm i agents mppx viem yarn add agents mppx viem pnpm add agents mppx viem bun add agents mppx viem Store the payment private key as a Worker secret: npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler secret put MPP_PRIVATE_KEY yarn wrangler secret put MPP_PRIVATE_KEY pnpm wrangler secret put MPP_PRIVATE_KEY Create the payment method once: src/payments.js js import { tempo } from "mppx/client" ; import { privateKeyToAccount } from "viem/accounts" ; export function createPaymentMethods ( privateKey ) { const account = privateKeyToAccount (privateKey); return [tempo. charge ({ account })]; } src/payments.ts ts import { tempo } from "mppx/client" ; import { privateKeyToAccount } from "viem/accounts" ; export function createPaymentMethods ( privateKey : string ) { const account = privateKeyToAccount (privateKey as `0x${ string }` ); return [tempo. charge ({ account })] as const ; }

Note For production Agents, use a scoped access key. Apply spending limits and recipient restrictions. For more information, refer to Manage Agent spend ↗.

Pay an HTTP service

Create a payment-aware client in onStart() . Restrict automatic payments to trusted origins:

src/agent.js js import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { Mppx } from "mppx/client" ; import { createPaymentMethods } from "./payments" ; export class BuyerAgent extends Agent { methods ; payments ; async onStart () { this .methods = createPaymentMethods ( this .env. MPP_PRIVATE_KEY ); this .payments = Mppx. create ({ acceptPaymentPolicy: { origins: [ "https://api.example.com" ] }, methods: this .methods, polyfill: false , }); } async buyReport () { const response = await this .payments. fetch ( "https://api.example.com/reports/latest" , ); if ( ! response.ok) throw new Error ( `Request failed: ${ response . status }` ); return response. json (); } } src/agent.ts ts import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { Mppx } from "mppx/client" ; import { createPaymentMethods } from "./payments" ; type PaymentEnv = Env & { MPP_PRIVATE_KEY : string }; export class BuyerAgent extends Agent < PaymentEnv > { methods !: ReturnType < typeof createPaymentMethods>; payments !: ReturnType < typeof Mppx.create>; async onStart () { this .methods = createPaymentMethods ( this .env. MPP_PRIVATE_KEY ); this .payments = Mppx. create ({ acceptPaymentPolicy: { origins: [ "https://api.example.com" ] }, methods: this .methods, polyfill: false , }); } async buyReport () { const response = await this .payments. fetch ( "https://api.example.com/reports/latest" , ); if ( ! response.ok) throw new Error ( `Request failed: ${ response . status }` ); return response. json (); } }

Free endpoints pass through unchanged. Paid endpoints trigger the payment retry and return a Payment-Receipt header.

Pay an MCP tool

Connect the Agent with addMcpServer() . Wait for the connection before wrapping its client:

src/agent.js js import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { McpClient } from "mppx/mcp/client" ; import { createPaymentMethods } from "./payments" ; export class BuyerAgent extends Agent { methods ; async onStart () { this .methods = createPaymentMethods ( this .env. MPP_PRIVATE_KEY ); } async paidSearch () { const connection = await this . addMcpServer ( "premium-search" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , ); if (connection.state === "authenticating" ) { return { authUrl: connection.authUrl }; } await this .mcp. waitForConnections (); const server = this . getMcpServers ().servers[connection.id]; const mcpConnection = this .mcp.mcpConnections[connection.id]; if (server?.state !== "ready" || ! mcpConnection) { throw new Error ( "MCP server is not ready." ); } const client = McpClient. wrap (mcpConnection.client, { methods: this .methods, }); const result = await client. callTool ({ name: "premium_search" , arguments: { query: "Cloudflare Agents" }, }); return { content: result.content, receipt: result.receipt }; } } src/agent.ts ts import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { McpClient } from "mppx/mcp/client" ; import { createPaymentMethods } from "./payments" ; type PaymentEnv = Env & { MPP_PRIVATE_KEY : string }; export class BuyerAgent extends Agent < PaymentEnv > { methods !: ReturnType < typeof createPaymentMethods>; async onStart () { this .methods = createPaymentMethods ( this .env. MPP_PRIVATE_KEY ); } async paidSearch () { const connection = await this . addMcpServer ( "premium-search" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , ); if (connection.state === "authenticating" ) { return { authUrl: connection.authUrl }; } await this .mcp. waitForConnections (); const server = this . getMcpServers ().servers[connection.id]; const mcpConnection = this .mcp.mcpConnections[connection.id]; if (server?.state !== "ready" || ! mcpConnection) { throw new Error ( "MCP server is not ready." ); } const client = McpClient. wrap (mcpConnection.client, { methods: this .methods, }); const result = await client. callTool ({ name: "premium_search" , arguments: { query: "Cloudflare Agents" }, }); return { content: result.content, receipt: result.receipt }; } }

If paidSearch() returns an authUrl , send the user to that URL and retry after authorization.

The wrapper retries a paid tool call with an MPP Credential. The result includes the MPP Receipt as result.receipt .

By default, both clients pay compatible Challenges automatically. Use onChallenge for HTTP or onPaymentRequired for MCP when a payment needs approval. Challenge amounts are integer base units, not decimal display values.

Pay x402 services

The mppx HTTP client also recognizes x402 Challenges. Configure an x402-compatible EVM method next to the MPP method. The service does not need changes. For configuration, refer to Use MPP with x402 ↗.

To accept payments, refer to Accept payments with MPP. For MCP connection options, refer to the MCP client API.