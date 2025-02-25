Calling LLMs

Understanding LLM providers and model types

Different LLM providers offer models optimized for specific types of tasks. When building AI systems, choosing the right model is crucial for both performance and cost efficiency.

Reasoning Models

Models like OpenAI's o1, Anthropic's Claude, and DeepSeek's R1 are particularly well-suited for complex reasoning tasks. These models excel at:

Breaking down problems into steps

Following complex instructions

Maintaining context across long conversations

Generating code and technical content

For example, when implementing a travel booking system, you might use a reasoning model to analyze travel requirements and generate appropriate booking strategies.

Instruction Models

Models like GPT-4 and Claude Instant are optimized for following straightforward instructions efficiently. They work well for:

Content generation

Simple classification tasks

Basic question answering

Text transformation

These models are often more cost-effective for straightforward tasks that do not require complex reasoning.