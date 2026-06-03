Durable execution with fibers
Run work that survives Durable Object eviction.
runFiber() registers a task in SQLite, keeps the agent alive during execution, lets you checkpoint intermediate state with
stash(), and calls
onFiberRecovered() on the next activation if the agent was evicted mid-task.
Use
startFiber() when a caller needs to durably accept background work, return quickly, safely dedupe retries, inspect status later, or cancel a running job.
Durable Objects get evicted for three reasons:
- Inactivity timeout — ~70–140 seconds with no incoming requests or open WebSockets
- Code updates / runtime restarts — non-deterministic, 1–2x per day
- Alarm handler timeout — 15 minutes
When eviction happens mid-work, the upstream HTTP connection (to an LLM provider, an API, a database) is severed permanently. In-memory state — streaming buffers, partial responses, loop counters — is lost. Multi-turn agent loops lose their position entirely.
keepAlive() reduces the chance of eviction.
runFiber() makes eviction survivable.
For work that should run independently of the agent with per-step retries and multi-step orchestration, use Workflows instead. Fibers are for work that is part of the agent's own execution. Refer to Long-running agents: Workflows vs agent-internal patterns for a comparison.
Prevents idle eviction by creating a 30-second alarm heartbeat that resets the inactivity timer.
keepAliveWhile() is the recommended approach — it runs an async function and automatically cleans up the heartbeat when it completes or throws:
For manual control,
keepAlive() returns a disposer. Always call it when done — otherwise the heartbeat continues indefinitely:
While any
keepAlive ref is held, an alarm fires every 30 seconds that resets the inactivity timer. When all disposers are called, alarms stop and the DO can go idle naturally.
The heartbeat is invisible to
listSchedules() — no schedule rows are created. It does not conflict with your own schedules; the alarm system multiplexes all schedules and the keepAlive heartbeat through a single alarm slot.
Default: 30 seconds. The inactivity timeout is ~70–140 seconds, so 30 seconds gives comfortable margin. Override via static options:
keepAlive prevents eviction but does nothing about recovery. If the agent is evicted despite the heartbeat (code update, alarm timeout, resource limit), any in-progress work is lost.
runFiber calls
keepAlive internally and persists the work in SQLite so it can be recovered. Use
keepAlive alone when the work is cheap to redo or does not need checkpointing. Use
runFiber when the work is expensive and you need to resume from where you left off.
|Scenario
|Use
|Waiting on a slow API call
keepAlive()
|Streaming an LLM response (via
AIChatAgent)
|Automatic (built in)
|Multi-step computation with intermediate results
runFiber()
|Background research loop that takes 10+ minutes
runFiber() with
stash()
|Webhook job that must be accepted exactly once
startFiber()
Durable execution with checkpointing and recovery.
Both recovery paths call the same hook. The alarm path is critical for background agents that have no incoming client connections — the persisted alarm wakes the agent on its own.
Fibers also work inside sub-agents. The fiber row and snapshots are stored in the sub-agent's own SQLite database, and
onFiberRecovered() runs with the sub-agent as
this.
Sub-agents do not have independent alarm slots, so the top-level parent owns the physical heartbeat. When a sub-agent starts a fiber, the parent tracks enough metadata to route recovery checks back into the owning sub-agent, even if the child has no client connection or incoming RPC.
This keeps recovery local to the child while preserving the single physical alarm slot owned by the parent. A recovered continuation can use
schedule() from inside the facet; the parent owns the physical alarm and routes the callback back to the child.
No automatic retries. Recovery logic belongs in
onFiberRecovered, where you have the snapshot and full context about what went wrong.
runFiber() supports both patterns:
If the DO is evicted during an inline
await, the caller is gone. On recovery,
onFiberRecovered fires — it cannot return a result to the original caller. This is the inherent limitation of durable execution across process boundaries. For long-running work that is likely to outlive a single DO lifetime, use
startFiber() when callers need a retained status record, idempotent acceptance, or cancellation.
Use
startFiber() when a caller needs to durably accept background work, return quickly, and safely dedupe retries. It stores a retained fiber record before the callback runs, then starts the callback in the background using the same keep-alive and recovery machinery as
runFiber().
By default,
startFiber() returns after the work is durably accepted. Pass
waitForCompletion: true when the caller should remain open until the accepted fiber reaches a terminal status. Duplicate calls with the same idempotency key join an active in-memory execution when possible, then return the retained status with
accepted: false.
startFiber() is a durable acceptance API, not a value-return API. It returns the managed fiber status, but not the callback's result. Inspect status later with
inspectFiber() or
inspectFiberByKey().
By default,
deleteFibers() deletes settled
completed,
error, and
aborted rows. It does not delete
interrupted rows unless you pass that status explicitly, because interrupted rows often need inspection or manual resolution.
Cancellation is cooperative.
cancelFiber() records an aborted terminal state and aborts
ctx.signal if the fiber is running in the current isolate. Your callback should check
ctx.signal.aborted around expensive work and before visible side effects. Callers using
waitForCompletion: true return when the ledger reaches
aborted, even if a non-cooperative callback keeps running in the current isolate.
If the Durable Object is evicted mid-fiber, the retained record is marked
interrupted and
onFiberRecovered() receives the last checkpoint. The original closure cannot be replayed automatically; use
ctx.name,
ctx.snapshot, and metadata to decide whether to resume, compensate, or leave the record for inspection.
Return a
FiberRecoveryResult from
onFiberRecovered() to record the policy decision:
Returning
undefined keeps a managed fiber
interrupted. Throwing leaves it
interrupted and records the recovery error for inspection. Terminal managed fibers such as
aborted are not recovered again if a stale run row remains.
If recovery is triggered by a later duplicate webhook instead of
onFiberRecovered(), use
resolveFiber() with the same result shape after your application-level recovery succeeds.
resolveFiber() only updates managed fibers that are currently
interrupted; it returns
false for pending, running, or already-terminal rows.
ctx.stash(data) writes to SQLite synchronously. There is no async gap between "I decided to save" and "it is saved." If eviction happens after
stash() returns, the data is guaranteed to be in SQLite.
Each call fully replaces the previous snapshot — it is not a merge. Write the complete recovery state you need:
Both do the same thing.
ctx.stash() uses a direct closure over the fiber ID.
this.stash() uses
AsyncLocalStorage to find the currently executing fiber — it works correctly even with concurrent fibers, since each fiber's ALS context is independent.
this.stash() is convenient when calling from nested functions that do not have access to
ctx. It throws if called outside a
runFiber callback.
Override
onFiberRecovered to handle interrupted fibers. The default implementation logs a warning and deletes the row.
Key points:
- The original lambda is gone. On recovery, you only have the
nameand
snapshot. The lambda cannot be serialized — recovery logic must be in the hook.
- Unmanaged
runFiber()rows are deleted after the hook returns successfully. If you want to continue unmanaged work, call
runFiber()again inside the hook — this creates a new row.
- Managed
startFiber()rows are retained. Return a
FiberRecoveryResultto mark an interrupted managed fiber as
completed,
error,
aborted, or still
interrupted.
- You control what recovery means. Retry from the beginning, resume from a checkpoint, skip and notify the user, or do nothing. The framework does not impose a strategy.
- If the hook throws, the row is kept (up to a bound). A later startup or alarm scan retries recovery, which protects against transient storage or scheduling failures. Catch application-level errors yourself when you want to mark the work terminal instead of retrying — a hook that always throws is retried on every scan until the row exceeds
fiberRecoveryMaxAgeMs(default 24h), after which it is discarded with a
fiber:recovery:skipped(
reason: "max_age_exceeded") event. For managed work, the retained row stays
interruptedand records the recovery error for inspection.
AIChatAgent builds on fibers for LLM streaming recovery. When
chatRecovery is enabled, each chat turn is wrapped in a fiber automatically. The framework handles the internal recovery path and exposes
onChatRecovery for provider-specific strategies. Refer to Long-running agents: Recovering interrupted LLM streams for details.
Multiple fibers can run at the same time. Each has its own row in SQLite with its own snapshot, and each calls
keepAlive() independently (ref-counted, so the DO stays alive until all fibers complete).
On recovery, all orphaned rows are iterated and
onFiberRecovered is called for each. Use
ctx.name to distinguish between fiber types in your recovery hook.
In
wrangler dev, fiber recovery works identically to production. SQLite and alarm state persist to disk between restarts.
- Start your agent and trigger a fiber (
runFiber)
- Kill the wrangler process (Ctrl-C or SIGKILL)
- Restart wrangler
- Recovery fires automatically — via
onStart()if a request arrives, or via the persisted alarm if no clients connect
Execute a durable fiber. The fiber is registered in SQLite before
fn runs and deleted after it completes (or throws).
keepAlive() is held for the duration.
name— identifier for the fiber, used in
onFiberRecoveredto distinguish fiber types. Not unique — multiple fibers can share a name.
fn— async function receiving a
FiberContext. Closures work naturally (
thisand local variables are captured).
- Returns — the value returned by
fn. If the DO is evicted before completion, the return value is lost; recovery happens through the hook.
Durably accept a retained background fiber. The returned
StartFiberResult includes a generated
fiberId, current
status, optional
metadata, and
accepted, which is
false when an existing fiber matched the same idempotency key.
name— identifier for the managed fiber, used in inspection and recovery.
fn— async function receiving a
FiberContext. The function result is not stored.
options.idempotencyKey— stable external key used to dedupe retries.
options.metadata— JSON-serializable data stored with the retained row.
options.waitForCompletion— wait for terminal status before returning.
Return the retained status row for a managed fiber, or
null if no row exists.
List retained managed fibers. Filter by
status or
name, and use
limit to cap the result set.
Mark a managed fiber as
aborted and abort its in-memory
ctx.signal when it is running in the current isolate. Returns
false if the fiber does not exist or is already terminal.
Resolve an
interrupted managed fiber after application-level recovery succeeds. Returns
false for pending, running, or already-terminal rows.
Delete retained managed fiber rows. By default, settled
completed,
error, and
aborted rows are eligible. Pass
status,
settledBefore, or
limit to narrow cleanup.
Checkpoint the current fiber's state. Writes synchronously to SQLite. Each call fully replaces the previous snapshot.
data must be JSON-serializable.
Called once per orphaned fiber row on agent restart. Override to implement recovery. Unmanaged
runFiber() rows are deleted after this hook returns successfully; if recovery throws, the row is left for a later scan so transient failures do not lose the recovery handle. Managed
startFiber() rows stay retained and can be resolved by returning a
FiberRecoveryResult.
ctx.id— unique fiber ID
ctx.name— the name passed to
runFiber()
ctx.status— retained status for managed fibers
ctx.idempotencyKey— idempotency key for managed fibers, if supplied
ctx.metadata— metadata for managed fibers, if supplied
ctx.snapshot— the last
stash()data, or
nullif
stash()was never called
ctx.createdAt— epoch milliseconds when
runFiber()started. Compare against
Date.now()to skip recoveries that are too old to replay safely.
ctx.recoveryReason— why recovery is running. Currently always
"interrupted"for eviction or restart recovery.
Create a 30-second alarm heartbeat. Returns a disposer function. Idempotent — calling the disposer multiple times is safe.
Run an async function while keeping the DO alive. Heartbeat starts before
fn and stops when it completes or throws. Returns the value returned by
fn.
- Long-running agents — how fibers compose with schedules, plans, and async operations
- Schedule tasks —
keepAlivedetails and the alarm system
- Sub-agents — durable execution and schedules inside sub-agents
- Workflows — durable multi-step execution outside the agent
- Chat agents —
chatRecoveryand
onChatRecovery