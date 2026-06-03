Durable execution with fibers

Run work that survives Durable Object eviction. runFiber() registers a task in SQLite, keeps the agent alive during execution, lets you checkpoint intermediate state with stash() , and calls onFiberRecovered() on the next activation if the agent was evicted mid-task.

Use startFiber() when a caller needs to durably accept background work, return quickly, safely dedupe retries, inspect status later, or cancel a running job.

Note For how fibers fit into the bigger picture of building agents that run for weeks or months, refer to Long-running agents.

Quick start

TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import type { FiberRecoveryContext } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async doWork () { await this . runFiber ( "my-task" , async ( ctx ) => { const step1 = await expensiveOperation () ; ctx . stash ( { step1 } ) ; const step2 = await anotherExpensiveOperation ( step1 ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , result : step2 } ) ; } ) ; } async onFiberRecovered ( ctx : FiberRecoveryContext ) { if ( ctx . name !== "my-task" ) return ; const snapshot = ctx . snapshot as { step1 : unknown } | null ; if ( snapshot ) { const step2 = await anotherExpensiveOperation ( snapshot . step1 ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , result : step2 } ) ; } } }

Why fibers exist

Durable Objects get evicted for three reasons:

Inactivity timeout — ~70–140 seconds with no incoming requests or open WebSockets Code updates / runtime restarts — non-deterministic, 1–2x per day Alarm handler timeout — 15 minutes

When eviction happens mid-work, the upstream HTTP connection (to an LLM provider, an API, a database) is severed permanently. In-memory state — streaming buffers, partial responses, loop counters — is lost. Multi-turn agent loops lose their position entirely.

keepAlive() reduces the chance of eviction. runFiber() makes eviction survivable.

For work that should run independently of the agent with per-step retries and multi-step orchestration, use Workflows instead. Fibers are for work that is part of the agent's own execution. Refer to Long-running agents: Workflows vs agent-internal patterns for a comparison.

keepAlive

Prevents idle eviction by creating a 30-second alarm heartbeat that resets the inactivity timer.

TypeScript class Agent { keepAlive () : Promise <() => void >; keepAliveWhile < T >( fn : () => Promise < T >) : Promise < T >; }

keepAliveWhile() is the recommended approach — it runs an async function and automatically cleans up the heartbeat when it completes or throws:

TypeScript const result = await this . keepAliveWhile ( async () => { return await slowAPICall () ; } ) ;

For manual control, keepAlive() returns a disposer. Always call it when done — otherwise the heartbeat continues indefinitely:

TypeScript const dispose = await this . keepAlive () ; try { await longWork () ; } finally { dispose () ; }

How it works

While any keepAlive ref is held, an alarm fires every 30 seconds that resets the inactivity timer. When all disposers are called, alarms stop and the DO can go idle naturally.

The heartbeat is invisible to listSchedules() — no schedule rows are created. It does not conflict with your own schedules; the alarm system multiplexes all schedules and the keepAlive heartbeat through a single alarm slot.

Configurable interval

Default: 30 seconds. The inactivity timeout is ~70–140 seconds, so 30 seconds gives comfortable margin. Override via static options:

TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { static options = { keepAliveIntervalMs : 2_000 }; }

When to use keepAlive vs runFiber

keepAlive prevents eviction but does nothing about recovery. If the agent is evicted despite the heartbeat (code update, alarm timeout, resource limit), any in-progress work is lost.

runFiber calls keepAlive internally and persists the work in SQLite so it can be recovered. Use keepAlive alone when the work is cheap to redo or does not need checkpointing. Use runFiber when the work is expensive and you need to resume from where you left off.

Scenario Use Waiting on a slow API call keepAlive() Streaming an LLM response (via AIChatAgent ) Automatic (built in) Multi-step computation with intermediate results runFiber() Background research loop that takes 10+ minutes runFiber() with stash() Webhook job that must be accepted exactly once startFiber()

runFiber

Durable execution with checkpointing and recovery.

TypeScript class Agent { runFiber < T >( name : string , fn : ( ctx : FiberContext ) => Promise < T >) : Promise < T >; startFiber ( name : string , fn : ( ctx : FiberContext ) => Promise < void >, options ?: StartFiberOptions , ) : Promise < StartFiberResult >; inspectFiber ( fiberId : string ) : Promise < FiberInspection | null >; inspectFiberByKey ( idempotencyKey : string ) : Promise < FiberInspection | null >; listFibers ( options ?: ListFibersOptions ) : Promise < FiberInspection [] >; cancelFiber ( fiberId : string , reason ?: string ) : Promise < boolean >; cancelFiberByKey ( idempotencyKey : string , reason ?: string ) : Promise < boolean >; deleteFibers ( options ?: DeleteFibersOptions ) : Promise < number >; resolveFiber ( fiberId : string , result : FiberRecoveryResult ) : Promise < boolean >; stash ( data : unknown ) : void ; onFiberRecovered ( ctx : FiberRecoveryContext , ) : Promise < void | FiberRecoveryResult >; } type FiberContext = { id : string ; signal : AbortSignal ; stash ( data : unknown ) : void ; snapshot : unknown | null ; }; type FiberStatus = | "pending" | "running" | "completed" | "aborted" | "interrupted" | "error" ; type FiberRecoveryContext = { id : string ; name : string ; status ?: FiberStatus ; idempotencyKey ?: string ; metadata ?: Record < string , unknown > | null ; snapshot : unknown | null ; createdAt : number ; recoveryReason : "interrupted" ; };

Lifecycle

Normal execution

runFiber("work", fn) ├─ Persist recovery metadata ├─ keepAlive() — heartbeat starts ├─ Execute fn(ctx) │ ├─ ctx.stash(data) → persist snapshot │ ├─ ctx.stash(data) → persist snapshot │ └─ return result ├─ Delete recovery metadata ├─ keepAlive dispose — heartbeat stops └─ Return result to caller

Eviction and recovery

[DO evicted — all in-memory state lost] On next activation: ├─ Request/connection → onStart() → check for orphaned fibers [primary path] │ OR ├─ Persisted alarm fires → housekeeping check [fallback path] Recovery: ├─ Load interrupted fibers from storage ├─ For each interrupted fiber: │ ├─ Parse snapshot from JSON │ ├─ Call onFiberRecovered(ctx) │ └─ Delete recovery metadata after successful recovery └─ If onFiberRecovered calls runFiber() again → new fiber, normal execution

Both recovery paths call the same hook. The alarm path is critical for background agents that have no incoming client connections — the persisted alarm wakes the agent on its own.

Fibers also work inside sub-agents. The fiber row and snapshots are stored in the sub-agent's own SQLite database, and onFiberRecovered() runs with the sub-agent as this .

Sub-agents do not have independent alarm slots, so the top-level parent owns the physical heartbeat. When a sub-agent starts a fiber, the parent tracks enough metadata to route recovery checks back into the owning sub-agent, even if the child has no client connection or incoming RPC.

This keeps recovery local to the child while preserving the single physical alarm slot owned by the parent. A recovered continuation can use schedule() from inside the facet; the parent owns the physical alarm and routes the callback back to the child.

Error during execution

fn(ctx) throws Error ├─ DELETE row from cf_agents_runs ├─ keepAlive dispose └─ Error propagates to caller (or logged if fire-and-forget)

No automatic retries. Recovery logic belongs in onFiberRecovered , where you have the snapshot and full context about what went wrong.

Inline vs fire-and-forget

runFiber() supports both patterns:

TypeScript // Inline — await the result const result = await this . runFiber ( "work" , async ( ctx ) => { return computeExpensiveThing () ; } ) ; // Fire-and-forget — caller does not wait void this . runFiber ( "background" , async ( ctx ) => { await longRunningProcess () ; } ) ;

If the DO is evicted during an inline await , the caller is gone. On recovery, onFiberRecovered fires — it cannot return a result to the original caller. This is the inherent limitation of durable execution across process boundaries. For long-running work that is likely to outlive a single DO lifetime, use startFiber() when callers need a retained status record, idempotent acceptance, or cancellation.

startFiber

Use startFiber() when a caller needs to durably accept background work, return quickly, and safely dedupe retries. It stores a retained fiber record before the callback runs, then starts the callback in the background using the same keep-alive and recovery machinery as runFiber() .

TypeScript const receipt = await this . startFiber ( "reply-to-webhook" , async ( ctx ) => { ctx . stash ( { webhookId , threadId } ) ; await postReply ( threadId ) ; }, { idempotencyKey : `webhook: ${ webhookId } ` , metadata : { threadId }, }, ) ; if ( ! receipt . accepted ) { // This webhook was already accepted by an earlier delivery. }

By default, startFiber() returns after the work is durably accepted. Pass waitForCompletion: true when the caller should remain open until the accepted fiber reaches a terminal status. Duplicate calls with the same idempotency key join an active in-memory execution when possible, then return the retained status with accepted: false .

TypeScript const result = await this . startFiber ( "reply-to-webhook" , reply , { idempotencyKey : `webhook: ${ webhookId } ` , waitForCompletion : true , } ) ; if ( result . status === "error" ) { console . error ( result . error ) ; }

startFiber() is a durable acceptance API, not a value-return API. It returns the managed fiber status, but not the callback's result. Inspect status later with inspectFiber() or inspectFiberByKey() .

TypeScript const current = await this . inspectFiberByKey ( `webhook: ${ webhookId } ` ) ; if ( current ) { await this . cancelFiber ( current . fiberId , "No longer needed" ) ; } await this . deleteFibers ( { status : [ "completed" , "error" , "aborted" ] , settledBefore : new Date ( Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , } ) ;

By default, deleteFibers() deletes settled completed , error , and aborted rows. It does not delete interrupted rows unless you pass that status explicitly, because interrupted rows often need inspection or manual resolution.

Cancellation is cooperative. cancelFiber() records an aborted terminal state and aborts ctx.signal if the fiber is running in the current isolate. Your callback should check ctx.signal.aborted around expensive work and before visible side effects. Callers using waitForCompletion: true return when the ledger reaches aborted , even if a non-cooperative callback keeps running in the current isolate.

If the Durable Object is evicted mid-fiber, the retained record is marked interrupted and onFiberRecovered() receives the last checkpoint. The original closure cannot be replayed automatically; use ctx.name , ctx.snapshot , and metadata to decide whether to resume, compensate, or leave the record for inspection.

Return a FiberRecoveryResult from onFiberRecovered() to record the policy decision:

TypeScript async onFiberRecovered ( ctx : FiberRecoveryContext ) { if ( ctx . name !== "reply-to-webhook" ) return ; const snapshot = ctx . snapshot as { webhookId : string ; threadId : string }; await postRecoveryMessage ( snapshot . threadId ) ; return { status : "completed" , snapshot : { ... snapshot , recovered : true }, }; }

Returning undefined keeps a managed fiber interrupted . Throwing leaves it interrupted and records the recovery error for inspection. Terminal managed fibers such as aborted are not recovered again if a stale run row remains.

If recovery is triggered by a later duplicate webhook instead of onFiberRecovered() , use resolveFiber() with the same result shape after your application-level recovery succeeds. resolveFiber() only updates managed fibers that are currently interrupted ; it returns false for pending, running, or already-terminal rows.

Checkpoints with stash

ctx.stash(data) writes to SQLite synchronously. There is no async gap between "I decided to save" and "it is saved." If eviction happens after stash() returns, the data is guaranteed to be in SQLite.

Each call fully replaces the previous snapshot — it is not a merge. Write the complete recovery state you need:

TypeScript await this . runFiber ( "research" , async ( ctx ) => { const steps = [ "search" , "analyze" , "synthesize" ] ; const completed : string [] = [] ; const results : Record < string , unknown > = {}; for ( const step of steps ) { results [ step ] = await executeStep ( step ) ; completed . push ( step ) ; ctx . stash ( { completed , results , pendingSteps : steps . slice ( completed . length ) , } ) ; } } ) ;

this.stash vs ctx.stash

Both do the same thing. ctx.stash() uses a direct closure over the fiber ID. this.stash() uses AsyncLocalStorage to find the currently executing fiber — it works correctly even with concurrent fibers, since each fiber's ALS context is independent.

this.stash() is convenient when calling from nested functions that do not have access to ctx . It throws if called outside a runFiber callback.

Recovery

Override onFiberRecovered to handle interrupted fibers. The default implementation logs a warning and deletes the row.

TypeScript class ResearchAgent extends Agent { async onFiberRecovered ( ctx : FiberRecoveryContext ) { if ( ctx . name !== "research" ) return ; const snapshot = ctx . snapshot as { completed : string [] ; results : Record < string , unknown >; pendingSteps : string [] ; } | null ; if ( snapshot && snapshot . pendingSteps . length > 0 ) { void this . runFiber ( "research" , async ( fiberCtx ) => { const { completed , results , pendingSteps } = snapshot ; for ( const step of pendingSteps ) { results [ step ] = await this . executeStep ( step ) ; completed . push ( step ) ; fiberCtx . stash ( { completed , results , pendingSteps : pendingSteps . slice ( pendingSteps . indexOf ( step ) + 1 ) , } ) ; } } ) ; } } }

Key points:

The original lambda is gone. On recovery, you only have the name and snapshot . The lambda cannot be serialized — recovery logic must be in the hook.

On recovery, you only have the and . The lambda cannot be serialized — recovery logic must be in the hook. Unmanaged runFiber() rows are deleted after the hook returns successfully. If you want to continue unmanaged work, call runFiber() again inside the hook — this creates a new row.

If you want to continue unmanaged work, call again inside the hook — this creates a new row. Managed startFiber() rows are retained. Return a FiberRecoveryResult to mark an interrupted managed fiber as completed , error , aborted , or still interrupted .

Return a to mark an interrupted managed fiber as , , , or still . You control what recovery means. Retry from the beginning, resume from a checkpoint, skip and notify the user, or do nothing. The framework does not impose a strategy.

Retry from the beginning, resume from a checkpoint, skip and notify the user, or do nothing. The framework does not impose a strategy. If the hook throws, the row is kept (up to a bound). A later startup or alarm scan retries recovery, which protects against transient storage or scheduling failures. Catch application-level errors yourself when you want to mark the work terminal instead of retrying — a hook that always throws is retried on every scan until the row exceeds fiberRecoveryMaxAgeMs (default 24h), after which it is discarded with a fiber:recovery:skipped ( reason: "max_age_exceeded" ) event. For managed work, the retained row stays interrupted and records the recovery error for inspection.

Chat recovery

AIChatAgent builds on fibers for LLM streaming recovery. When chatRecovery is enabled, each chat turn is wrapped in a fiber automatically. The framework handles the internal recovery path and exposes onChatRecovery for provider-specific strategies. Refer to Long-running agents: Recovering interrupted LLM streams for details.

Concurrent fibers

Multiple fibers can run at the same time. Each has its own row in SQLite with its own snapshot, and each calls keepAlive() independently (ref-counted, so the DO stays alive until all fibers complete).

TypeScript void this . runFiber ( "fetch-data" , async ( ctx ) => { /* ... */ } ) ; void this . runFiber ( "process-queue" , async ( ctx ) => { /* ... */ } ) ;

On recovery, all orphaned rows are iterated and onFiberRecovered is called for each. Use ctx.name to distinguish between fiber types in your recovery hook.

Testing locally

In wrangler dev , fiber recovery works identically to production. SQLite and alarm state persist to disk between restarts.

Start your agent and trigger a fiber ( runFiber ) Kill the wrangler process (Ctrl-C or SIGKILL) Restart wrangler Recovery fires automatically — via onStart() if a request arrives, or via the persisted alarm if no clients connect

API reference

Execute a durable fiber. The fiber is registered in SQLite before fn runs and deleted after it completes (or throws). keepAlive() is held for the duration.

name — identifier for the fiber, used in onFiberRecovered to distinguish fiber types. Not unique — multiple fibers can share a name.

— identifier for the fiber, used in to distinguish fiber types. Not unique — multiple fibers can share a name. fn — async function receiving a FiberContext . Closures work naturally ( this and local variables are captured).

— async function receiving a . Closures work naturally ( and local variables are captured). Returns — the value returned by fn . If the DO is evicted before completion, the return value is lost; recovery happens through the hook.

Durably accept a retained background fiber. The returned StartFiberResult includes a generated fiberId , current status , optional metadata , and accepted , which is false when an existing fiber matched the same idempotency key.

name — identifier for the managed fiber, used in inspection and recovery.

— identifier for the managed fiber, used in inspection and recovery. fn — async function receiving a FiberContext . The function result is not stored.

— async function receiving a . The function result is not stored. options.idempotencyKey — stable external key used to dedupe retries.

— stable external key used to dedupe retries. options.metadata — JSON-serializable data stored with the retained row.

— JSON-serializable data stored with the retained row. options.waitForCompletion — wait for terminal status before returning.

Return the retained status row for a managed fiber, or null if no row exists.

List retained managed fibers. Filter by status or name , and use limit to cap the result set.

Mark a managed fiber as aborted and abort its in-memory ctx.signal when it is running in the current isolate. Returns false if the fiber does not exist or is already terminal.

Resolve an interrupted managed fiber after application-level recovery succeeds. Returns false for pending, running, or already-terminal rows.

Delete retained managed fiber rows. By default, settled completed , error , and aborted rows are eligible. Pass status , settledBefore , or limit to narrow cleanup.

Checkpoint the current fiber's state. Writes synchronously to SQLite. Each call fully replaces the previous snapshot. data must be JSON-serializable.

Called once per orphaned fiber row on agent restart. Override to implement recovery. Unmanaged runFiber() rows are deleted after this hook returns successfully; if recovery throws, the row is left for a later scan so transient failures do not lose the recovery handle. Managed startFiber() rows stay retained and can be resolved by returning a FiberRecoveryResult .

ctx.id — unique fiber ID

— unique fiber ID ctx.name — the name passed to runFiber()

— the name passed to ctx.status — retained status for managed fibers

— retained status for managed fibers ctx.idempotencyKey — idempotency key for managed fibers, if supplied

— idempotency key for managed fibers, if supplied ctx.metadata — metadata for managed fibers, if supplied

— metadata for managed fibers, if supplied ctx.snapshot — the last stash() data, or null if stash() was never called

— the last data, or if was never called ctx.createdAt — epoch milliseconds when runFiber() started. Compare against Date.now() to skip recoveries that are too old to replay safely.

— epoch milliseconds when started. Compare against to skip recoveries that are too old to replay safely. ctx.recoveryReason — why recovery is running. Currently always "interrupted" for eviction or restart recovery.

Create a 30-second alarm heartbeat. Returns a disposer function. Idempotent — calling the disposer multiple times is safe.

Run an async function while keeping the DO alive. Heartbeat starts before fn and stops when it completes or throws. Returns the value returned by fn .

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