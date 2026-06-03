Client tools
Think supports tools that execute in the browser. The client sends serializable tool schemas in the chat request body, Think merges them with server tools, and when the LLM calls a client tool, the call is routed to the client for execution.
For dynamic client-side tools, pass
tools to
useAgentChat. Tools with an
execute function are registered with the server as client-executed tools:
Client tools are tools without an
execute function on the server — they only have a schema. When the LLM produces a tool call for one, Think routes it to the client.
For most apps, prefer defining tools on the server and using
onToolCall for browser-only execution. The
tools option is most useful for SDKs or platforms where the browser decides the available tool surface at runtime.
Handle browser-side tool execution on the client with
onToolCall:
After a client tool result is received, Think automatically continues the conversation without a new user message. The continuation turn has
continuation: true in the
TurnContext, which you can use in
beforeTurn to adjust model or tool selection.
When a turn produces several client tool calls at once, Think waits for all of their results before starting a single continuation, instead of starting one continuation per result. An immediate resume request that arrives while a continuation is already pending attaches to that pending continuation rather than starting a duplicate, and server-side
needsApproval continuations resume reliably once the approval is recorded.
The
messageConcurrency property controls how overlapping user submits behave when a chat turn is already active.
|Strategy
|Behavior
"queue"
|Queue every submit and process them in order. Default.
"latest"
|Keep only the latest overlapping submission; superseded submissions still persist their user messages but do not start a model turn
"merge"
|Queue overlapping submissions, then collapse their trailing user messages into one combined turn before the latest queued turn runs
"drop"
|Ignore overlapping submits entirely. Messages are not persisted.
{ strategy: "debounce", debounceMs?: number }
|Trailing-edge latest with a quiet window (default 750ms).
Think broadcasts streaming responses to all connected WebSocket clients. When multiple browser tabs are connected to the same agent, all tabs see the streamed response in real time. Tool call states (pending, result, approval) are broadcast to all tabs.
Programmatic
chat() turns and
clearMessages() also broadcast message updates to connected
useAgentChat clients, so browser clients stay in sync without reconnecting.