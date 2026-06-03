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If your MCP server needs to maintain state across requests, use createMcpHandler with a WorkerTransport inside an Agent class. This allows you to persist session state in Durable Object storage and use advanced MCP features like elicitation ↗ and sampling ↗.
Streamable HTTP streams are resumable: configure an EventStore so clients can reconnect with a Last-Event-ID header and replay missed events, keeping in-flight tool calls alive across the edge idle-stream watchdog. DurableObjectEventStore is exported from agents/mcp for stateful WorkerTransport callers. Refer to McpAgent: Stream resumability.
RPC transport
The RPC transport is designed for internal applications where your MCP server and agent are both running on Cloudflare — they can even run in the same Worker. It sends JSON-RPC messages directly over Cloudflare's RPC bindings without going over the public internet.
Faster — no network overhead, direct function calls between Durable Objects
Simpler — no HTTP endpoints, no connection management
Internal only — perfect for agents calling MCP servers within the same Worker
RPC transport does not support authentication. Use Streamable HTTP for external connections that require OAuth.
Connecting an Agent to an McpAgent via RPC
1. Define your MCP server
Create your McpAgent with the tools you want to expose:
RPC connections are automatically restored after Durable Object hibernation, just like HTTP connections. The binding name and props are persisted to storage so the connection can be re-established without any extra code.
For RPC transport, if addMcpServer is called with a name that already has an active connection, the existing connection is returned instead of creating a duplicate. For HTTP transport, deduplication matches on both server name and URL (refer to MCP Client API for details). This makes it safe to call in onStart().
3. Configure Durable Object bindings
In your wrangler.jsonc, define bindings for both Durable Objects:
Props are type-safe (TypeScript extracts the Props type from your McpAgent generic), persistent (stored in Durable Object storage), and available immediately before any tool calls are made.
Configuring RPC transport server timeout
The RPC transport has a configurable timeout for waiting for tool responses. By default, the server waits 60 seconds for a tool handler to respond. You can customize this by overriding getRpcTransportOptions() in your McpAgent:
Need SSE support? Continue using McpAgent with serveSSE() for legacy client compatibility. See the McpAgent API reference.
Testing with MCP clients
You can test your MCP server using an MCP client that supports remote connections, or use mcp-remote ↗, an adapter that lets MCP clients that only support local connections work with remote MCP servers.
Follow this guide for instructions on how to connect to your remote MCP server to Claude Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, and other MCP clients.