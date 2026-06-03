Store and sync state

Agents provide built-in state management with automatic persistence and real-time synchronization across all connected clients.
State within an Agent is:
Persistent - Automatically saves to SQLite, survives restarts and hibernation
Synchronized - Changes are broadcast to all connected WebSocket clients instantly
Bidirectional - Both server and clients can update state
Type-safe - Full TypeScript support with generics
Immediately consistent - Read your own writes
Thread-safe - Safe for concurrent updates
Fast - State is colocated wherever the Agent is running
Agent state is stored in a SQL database embedded within each individual Agent instance. You can interact with it using the higher-level
this.setState API (recommended), which allows you to sync state and trigger events on state changes, or by directly querying the database with
this.sql.
import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class GameAgent extends Agent { // Default state for new agents // React to state changes onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source !== "server" && state . players . length >= 2 ) { // Client added a player, start the game this . setState ( { ... state , status : "playing" } ) ; players : [ ... this . state . players , name ] , import { Agent } from "agents" ; status : "waiting" | "playing" | "finished" ; export class GameAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { // Default state for new agents initialState : GameState = { // React to state changes onStateChanged ( state : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source !== "server" && state . players . length >= 2 ) { // Client added a player, start the game this . setState ( { ... state , status : "playing" } ) ; addPlayer ( name : string ) { players : [ ... this . state . players , name ] ,
Use the
initialState property to define default values for new agent instances:
export class ChatAgent extends Agent { settings : { theme : "dark" , notifications : true }, lastActive : string | null ; export class ChatAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { settings : { theme : "dark" , notifications : true },
The second generic parameter to
Agent defines your state type:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { initialState = { count : 0 }; // TypeScript knows this.state is MyState this . setState ( { count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , MyState > { initialState : MyState = { count : 0 }; // TypeScript knows this.state is MyState this . setState ( { count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ;
When initial state applies
Initial state is applied lazily on first access, not on every wake:
New agent -
initialState is used and persisted
Existing agent - Persisted state is loaded from SQLite
No -
initialState defined
this.state is
undefined
class MyAgent extends Agent { initialState = { count : 0 }; // Safe to access - returns initialState if new, or persisted state console . log ( "Current count:" , this . state . count ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { count : number }> { initialState = { count : 0 }; // Safe to access - returns initialState if new, or persisted state console . log ( "Current count:" , this . state . count ) ;
Access the current state via the
this.state getter:
class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const { players , status } = this . state ; if ( status === "waiting" && players . length < 2 ) { return new Response ( "Waiting for players..." ) ; return Response . json ( this . state ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent < { players : string [] ; status : "waiting" | "playing" | "finished" } async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const { players , status } = this . state ; if ( status === "waiting" && players . length < 2 ) { return new Response ( "Waiting for players..." ) ; return Response . json ( this . state ) ;
If you do not define
initialState,
this.state returns
undefined:
export class MinimalAgent extends Agent { // No initialState defined async onConnect ( connection ) { // First time - initialize state this . setState ( { initialized : true } ) ; export class MinimalAgent extends Agent { // No initialState defined async onConnect ( connection : Connection ) { // First time - initialize state this . setState ( { initialized : true } ) ;
Use
setState() to update state. This:
Saves to SQLite (persistent)
Broadcasts to all connected clients (excluding connections where
returned
shouldSendProtocolMessages
false)
Triggers
onStateChanged() (after broadcast; best-effort)
players : [ "Alice" , "Bob" ] , // Update specific fields (spread existing state) score : this . state . score + 10 , players : [ "Alice" , "Bob" ] , // Update specific fields (spread existing state) score : this . state . score + 10 ,
State must be serializable
State is stored as JSON, so it must be serializable:
// Good - plain objects, arrays, primitives metadata : { key : "value" }, // Bad - functions, classes, circular references // Functions do not serialize // Dates become strings, lose methods // Circular references fail // For dates, use ISO strings createdAt : new Date () . toISOString () , // Good - plain objects, arrays, primitives metadata : { key : "value" }, // Bad - functions, classes, circular references // Functions do not serialize // Dates become strings, lose methods // Circular references fail // For dates, use ISO strings createdAt : new Date () . toISOString () ,
Responding to state changes
Override
onStateChanged() to react when state changes (notifications/side-effects):
class MyAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { console . log ( "State updated:" , state ) ; console . log ( "Updated by:" , source === "server" ? "server" : source . id ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { onStateChanged ( state : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { console . log ( "State updated:" , state ) ; console . log ( "Updated by:" , source === "server" ? "server" : source . id ) ;
The
source shows who triggered the update:
Value Meaning
"server"
Agent called
setState()
Connection
A client pushed state via WebSocket
This is useful for:
Avoiding infinite loops (do not react to your own updates)
Validating client input
Triggering side effects only on client actions
class MyAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { // Ignore server-initiated updates if ( source === "server" ) return ; // A client updated state - validate and process const connection = source ; console . log ( `Client ${ connection . id } updated state` ) ; // Maybe trigger something based on the change if ( state . status === "submitted" ) { this . processSubmission ( state ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent < { status : "waiting" | "playing" | "finished" } onStateChanged ( state : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { // Ignore server-initiated updates if ( source === "server" ) return ; // A client updated state - validate and process const connection = source ; console . log ( `Client ${ connection . id } updated state` ) ; // Maybe trigger something based on the change if ( state . status === "submitted" ) { this . processSubmission ( state ) ;
Common pattern: Client-driven actions
class MyAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; // Client added a message const lastMessage = state . messages [ state . messages . length - 1 ] ; if ( lastMessage && ! lastMessage . processed ) { messages : state . messages . map ( ( m ) => m . id === lastMessage . id ? { ... m , processed : true } : m , class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { messages : Message [] }> { onStateChanged ( state : State , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; // Client added a message const lastMessage = state . messages [ state . messages . length - 1 ] ; if ( lastMessage && ! lastMessage . processed ) { messages : state . messages . map ( ( m ) => m . id === lastMessage . id ? { ... m , processed : true } : m ,
If you want to validate or reject state updates, override
validateStateChange():
Runs before persistence and broadcast
Must be synchronous
Throwing aborts the update
class MyAgent extends Agent { validateStateChange ( nextState , source ) { // Example: reject negative scores if ( nextState . score < 0 ) { throw new Error ( "score cannot be negative" ) ; // Example: only allow certain status transitions if ( this . state . status === "finished" && nextState . status !== "finished" ) { throw new Error ( "Cannot restart a finished game" ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { validateStateChange ( nextState : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { // Example: reject negative scores if ( nextState . score < 0 ) { throw new Error ( "score cannot be negative" ) ; // Example: only allow certain status transitions if ( this . state . status === "finished" && nextState . status !== "finished" ) { throw new Error ( "Cannot restart a finished game" ) ;
State synchronizes automatically with connected clients.
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; onStateUpdate : ( state , source ) => { console . log ( "State updated:" , state ) ; const addPlayer = ( name ) => { players : [ ... agent . state . players , name ] , return < div >Players: { agent . state ?. players . join ( ", " )}</ div >; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; onStateUpdate : ( state , source ) => { console . log ( "State updated:" , state ) ; const addPlayer = ( name : string ) => { players : [ ... agent . state . players , name ] return < div > Players : { agent.state?.players.join( ", " )}</div>;
import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { document . getElementById ( "score" ) . textContent = state . score ; client . setState ( { ... client . state , score : 100 } ) ; import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { document . getElementById ( "score" ) . textContent = state . score ; client . setState ( { ... client . state , score : 100 } ) ; flowchart TD
subgraph Agent
S["this.state<br/>(persisted in SQLite)"]
end
subgraph Clients
C1["Client 1"]
C2["Client 2"]
C3["Client 3"]
end
C1 & C2 & C3 -->|setState| S
S -->|broadcast via WebSocket| C1 & C2 & C3
When using
Workflows, you can update agent state from workflow steps:
class MyWorkflow extends Workflow { await step . updateAgentState ( { status : "processing" , progress : 0 } ) ; // Merge partial updates (preserves other fields) await step . mergeAgentState ( { progress : 50 } ) ; await step . resetAgentState () ; class MyWorkflow extends Workflow < Env > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent , step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { await step . updateAgentState ( { status : "processing" , progress : 0 } ) ; // Merge partial updates (preserves other fields) await step . mergeAgentState ( { progress : 50 } ) ; await step . resetAgentState () ;
These are durable operations - they persist even if the workflow retries.
Every individual Agent instance has its own SQL (SQLite) database that runs within the same context as the Agent itself. This means that inserting or querying data within your Agent is effectively zero-latency: the Agent does not have to round-trip across a continent or the world to access its own data.
You can access the SQL API within any method on an Agent via
this.sql. The SQL API accepts template literals:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { let userId = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; // 'users' is just an example here: you can create arbitrary tables and define your own schemas // within each Agent's database using SQL (SQLite syntax). let [ user ] = this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ userId } ` ; return Response . json ( user ) ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { let userId = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; // 'users' is just an example here: you can create arbitrary tables and define your own schemas // within each Agent's database using SQL (SQLite syntax). let [ user ] = this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ userId } ` ; return Response . json ( user ) ;
You can also supply a TypeScript type argument to the query, which will be used to infer the type of the result:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { let userId = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; // Supply the type parameter to the query when calling this.sql // This assumes the results returns one or more User rows with "id", "name", and "email" columns const [ user ] = this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ userId } ` ; return Response . json ( user ) ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { let userId = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; // Supply the type parameter to the query when calling this.sql // This assumes the results returns one or more User rows with "id", "name", and "email" columns const [ user ] = this . sql < User > `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ userId } ` ; return Response . json ( user ) ;
You do not need to specify an array type (
User[] or
Array<User>), as
this.sql will always return an array of the specified type.
The SQL API exposed to an Agent is similar to the one
within Durable Objects. You can use the same SQL queries with the Agent's database. Create tables and query data, just as you would with Durable Objects or D1.
State is broadcast to all clients on every change. For large data:
// Bad - storing large arrays in state allMessages : [] // Could grow to thousands of items // Good - store in SQL, keep state light // Query SQL for full data async getMessages ( limit = 50 ) { return this . sql `SELECT * FROM messages ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT ${ limit } ` ;
For responsive UIs, update client state immediately:
function sendMessage ( text ) { const optimisticMessage = { messages : [ ... agent . state . messages , optimisticMessage ] , // Server will confirm/update class MyAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; const pendingMessages = state . messages . filter ( ( m ) => m . pending ) ; for ( const msg of pendingMessages ) { messages : state . messages . map ( ( m ) => m . id === msg . id ? { ... m , pending : false , timestamp : Date . now () } : m , function sendMessage ( text : string ) { const optimisticMessage = { messages : [ ... agent . state . messages , optimisticMessage ] , // Server will confirm/update class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { messages : Message [] }> { onStateChanged ( state : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; const pendingMessages = state . messages . filter ( ( m ) => m . pending ) ; for ( const msg of pendingMessages ) { messages : state . messages . map ( ( m ) => m . id === msg . id ? { ... m , pending : false , timestamp : Date . now () } : m ,
Use State For Use SQL For UI state (loading, selected items) Historical data Real-time counters Large collections Active session data Relationships Configuration Queryable data
export class ChatAgent extends Agent { // State: current UI state async getMessages ( limit = 100 ) { async saveMessage ( message ) { INSERT INTO messages (id, text, user_id, created_at) VALUES ( ${ message . id } , ${ message . text } , ${ message . userId } , ${ Date . now () } ) // Update state for real-time UI unreadCount : this . state . unreadCount + 1 , export class ChatAgent extends Agent { // State: current UI state async getMessages ( limit = 100 ) { async saveMessage ( message : Message ) { INSERT INTO messages (id, text, user_id, created_at) VALUES ( ${ message . id } , ${ message . text } , ${ message . userId } , ${ Date . now () } ) // Update state for real-time UI unreadCount : this . state . unreadCount + 1 ,
Be careful not to trigger state updates in response to your own updates:
onStateChanged ( state : State ) { this . setState ( { ... state , lastUpdated : Date . now () } ) ; onStateChanged ( state : State , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; // Do not react to own updates this . setState ( { ... state , lastUpdated : Date . now () } ) ;
Use Agent state as model context
You can combine the state and SQL APIs in your Agent with its ability to
call AI models to include historical context within your prompts to a model. Modern Large Language Models (LLMs) often have very large context windows (up to millions of tokens), which allows you to pull relevant context into your prompt directly.
For example, you can use an Agent's built-in SQL database to pull history, query a model with it, and append to that history ahead of the next call to the model:
export class ReasoningAgent extends Agent { async callReasoningModel ( prompt ) { . sql `SELECT * FROM history WHERE user = ${ prompt . userId } ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 1000` ; for ( const row of result ) { const systemPrompt = prompt . system || "You are a helpful assistant." ; const userPrompt = ` ${ prompt . user } \n\n User history: \n ${ context . join ( " \n " ) } ` ; const response = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" , { { role : "system" , content : systemPrompt }, { role : "user" , content : userPrompt }, // Store the response in history . sql `INSERT INTO history (timestamp, user, entry) VALUES ( ${ new Date () } , ${ prompt . userId } , ${ response . response } )` ; return response . response ; console . error ( "Error calling reasoning model:" , error ) ; export class ReasoningAgent extends Agent < Env > { async callReasoningModel ( prompt : Prompt ) { . sql < History > `SELECT * FROM history WHERE user = ${ prompt . userId } ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 1000` ; for ( const row of result ) { const systemPrompt = prompt . system || "You are a helpful assistant." ; const userPrompt = ` ${ prompt . user } \n\n User history: \n ${ context . join ( " \n " ) } ` ; const response = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" , { { role : "system" , content : systemPrompt }, { role : "user" , content : userPrompt }, // Store the response in history . sql `INSERT INTO history (timestamp, user, entry) VALUES ( ${ new Date () } , ${ prompt . userId } , ${ response . response } )` ; return response . response ; console . error ( "Error calling reasoning model:" , error ) ;
This works because each instance of an Agent has its own database, and the state stored in that database is private to that Agent: whether it is acting on behalf of a single user, a room or channel, or a deep research tool. By default, you do not have to manage contention or reach out over the network to a centralized database to retrieve and store state.
Property Type Description
state
State
Current state (getter)
initialState
State
Default state for new agents
Method Signature Description
setState
(state: State) => void
Update state, persist, and broadcast
onStateChanged
(state: State, source: Connection | "server") => void
Called when state changes
validateStateChange
(nextState: State, source: Connection | "server") => void
Validate before persistence (throw to reject)
Method Description
step.updateAgentState(state)
Replace agent state from workflow
step.mergeAgentState(partial)
Merge partial state from workflow
step.resetAgentState()
Reset to
initialState from workflow
Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.
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