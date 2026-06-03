Store and sync state

Agents provide built-in state management with automatic persistence and real-time synchronization across all connected clients.

Overview

State within an Agent is:

Persistent - Automatically saves to SQLite, survives restarts and hibernation

- Automatically saves to SQLite, survives restarts and hibernation Synchronized - Changes are broadcast to all connected WebSocket clients instantly

- Changes are broadcast to all connected WebSocket clients instantly Bidirectional - Both server and clients can update state

- Both server and clients can update state Type-safe - Full TypeScript support with generics

- Full TypeScript support with generics Immediately consistent - Read your own writes

- Read your own writes Thread-safe - Safe for concurrent updates

- Safe for concurrent updates Fast - State is colocated wherever the Agent is running

Agent state is stored in a SQL database embedded within each individual Agent instance. You can interact with it using the higher-level this.setState API (recommended), which allows you to sync state and trigger events on state changes, or by directly querying the database with this.sql .

State vs Props State is persistent data that survives restarts and syncs across clients. Props are one-time initialization arguments passed when an agent is instantiated - use props for configuration that does not need to persist.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class GameAgent extends Agent { // Default state for new agents initialState = { players : [] , score : 0 , status : "waiting" , }; // React to state changes onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source !== "server" && state . players . length >= 2 ) { // Client added a player, start the game this . setState ( { ... state , status : "playing" } ) ; } } addPlayer ( name ) { this . setState ( { ... this . state , players : [ ... this . state . players , name ] , } ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; type GameState = { players : string [] ; score : number ; status : "waiting" | "playing" | "finished" ; }; export class GameAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { // Default state for new agents initialState : GameState = { players : [] , score : 0 , status : "waiting" , }; // React to state changes onStateChanged ( state : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source !== "server" && state . players . length >= 2 ) { // Client added a player, start the game this . setState ( { ... state , status : "playing" } ) ; } } addPlayer ( name : string ) { this . setState ( { ... this . state , players : [ ... this . state . players , name ] , } ) ; } }

Defining initial state

Use the initialState property to define default values for new agent instances:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { initialState = { messages : [] , settings : { theme : "dark" , notifications : true }, lastActive : null , }; } TypeScript type State = { messages : Message [] ; settings : UserSettings ; lastActive : string | null ; }; export class ChatAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { initialState : State = { messages : [] , settings : { theme : "dark" , notifications : true }, lastActive : null , }; }

Type safety

The second generic parameter to Agent defines your state type:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // State is fully typed export class MyAgent extends Agent { initialState = { count : 0 }; increment () { // TypeScript knows this.state is MyState this . setState ( { count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; } } TypeScript // State is fully typed export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , MyState > { initialState : MyState = { count : 0 }; increment () { // TypeScript knows this.state is MyState this . setState ( { count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; } }

When initial state applies

Initial state is applied lazily on first access, not on every wake:

New agent - initialState is used and persisted Existing agent - Persisted state is loaded from SQLite No initialState defined - this.state is undefined

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { initialState = { count : 0 }; async onStart () { // Safe to access - returns initialState if new, or persisted state console . log ( "Current count:" , this . state . count ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { count : number }> { initialState = { count : 0 }; async onStart () { // Safe to access - returns initialState if new, or persisted state console . log ( "Current count:" , this . state . count ) ; } }

Reading state

Access the current state via the this.state getter:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { // Read current state const { players , status } = this . state ; if ( status === "waiting" && players . length < 2 ) { return new Response ( "Waiting for players..." ) ; } return Response . json ( this . state ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { players : string [] ; status : "waiting" | "playing" | "finished" } > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { // Read current state const { players , status } = this . state ; if ( status === "waiting" && players . length < 2 ) { return new Response ( "Waiting for players..." ) ; } return Response . json ( this . state ) ; } }

Undefined state

If you do not define initialState , this.state returns undefined :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MinimalAgent extends Agent { // No initialState defined async onConnect ( connection ) { if ( ! this . state ) { // First time - initialize state this . setState ( { initialized : true } ) ; } } } TypeScript export class MinimalAgent extends Agent { // No initialState defined async onConnect ( connection : Connection ) { if ( ! this . state ) { // First time - initialize state this . setState ( { initialized : true } ) ; } } }

Updating state

Use setState() to update state. This:

Saves to SQLite (persistent) Broadcasts to all connected clients (excluding connections where shouldSendProtocolMessages returned false ) Triggers onStateChanged() (after broadcast; best-effort)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Replace entire state this . setState ( { players : [ "Alice" , "Bob" ] , score : 0 , status : "playing" , } ) ; // Update specific fields (spread existing state) this . setState ( { ... this . state , score : this . state . score + 10 , } ) ; TypeScript // Replace entire state this . setState ( { players : [ "Alice" , "Bob" ] , score : 0 , status : "playing" , } ) ; // Update specific fields (spread existing state) this . setState ( { ... this . state , score : this . state . score + 10 , } ) ;

State must be serializable

State is stored as JSON, so it must be serializable:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Good - plain objects, arrays, primitives this . setState ( { items : [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] , count : 42 , active : true , metadata : { key : "value" }, } ) ; // Bad - functions, classes, circular references // Functions do not serialize // Dates become strings, lose methods // Circular references fail // For dates, use ISO strings this . setState ( { createdAt : new Date () . toISOString () , } ) ; TypeScript // Good - plain objects, arrays, primitives this . setState ( { items : [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] , count : 42 , active : true , metadata : { key : "value" }, } ) ; // Bad - functions, classes, circular references // Functions do not serialize // Dates become strings, lose methods // Circular references fail // For dates, use ISO strings this . setState ( { createdAt : new Date () . toISOString () , } ) ;

Responding to state changes

Override onStateChanged() to react when state changes (notifications/side-effects):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { console . log ( "State updated:" , state ) ; console . log ( "Updated by:" , source === "server" ? "server" : source . id ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { onStateChanged ( state : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { console . log ( "State updated:" , state ) ; console . log ( "Updated by:" , source === "server" ? "server" : source . id ) ; } }

The source parameter

The source shows who triggered the update:

Value Meaning "server" Agent called setState() Connection A client pushed state via WebSocket

This is useful for:

Avoiding infinite loops (do not react to your own updates)

Validating client input

Triggering side effects only on client actions

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { // Ignore server-initiated updates if ( source === "server" ) return ; // A client updated state - validate and process const connection = source ; console . log ( `Client ${ connection . id } updated state` ) ; // Maybe trigger something based on the change if ( state . status === "submitted" ) { this . processSubmission ( state ) ; } } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { status : "waiting" | "playing" | "finished" } > { onStateChanged ( state : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { // Ignore server-initiated updates if ( source === "server" ) return ; // A client updated state - validate and process const connection = source ; console . log ( `Client ${ connection . id } updated state` ) ; // Maybe trigger something based on the change if ( state . status === "submitted" ) { this . processSubmission ( state ) ; } } }

Common pattern: Client-driven actions

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; // Client added a message const lastMessage = state . messages [ state . messages . length - 1 ] ; if ( lastMessage && ! lastMessage . processed ) { // Process and update this . setState ( { ... state , messages : state . messages . map ( ( m ) => m . id === lastMessage . id ? { ... m , processed : true } : m , ) , } ) ; } } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { messages : Message [] }> { onStateChanged ( state : State , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; // Client added a message const lastMessage = state . messages [ state . messages . length - 1 ] ; if ( lastMessage && ! lastMessage . processed ) { // Process and update this . setState ( { ... state , messages : state . messages . map ( ( m ) => m . id === lastMessage . id ? { ... m , processed : true } : m , ) , } ) ; } } }

If you want to validate or reject state updates, override validateStateChange() :

Runs before persistence and broadcast

Must be synchronous

Throwing aborts the update

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { validateStateChange ( nextState , source ) { // Example: reject negative scores if ( nextState . score < 0 ) { throw new Error ( "score cannot be negative" ) ; } // Example: only allow certain status transitions if ( this . state . status === "finished" && nextState . status !== "finished" ) { throw new Error ( "Cannot restart a finished game" ) ; } } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { validateStateChange ( nextState : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { // Example: reject negative scores if ( nextState . score < 0 ) { throw new Error ( "score cannot be negative" ) ; } // Example: only allow certain status transitions if ( this . state . status === "finished" && nextState . status !== "finished" ) { throw new Error ( "Cannot restart a finished game" ) ; } } }

Note onStateChanged() is not intended for validation; it is a notification hook and should not block broadcasts. Use validateStateChange() for validation.

Client-side state sync

State synchronizes automatically with connected clients.

React (useAgent)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function GameUI () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "game-agent" , name : "room-123" , onStateUpdate : ( state , source ) => { console . log ( "State updated:" , state ) ; }, } ) ; // Push state to agent const addPlayer = ( name ) => { agent . setState ( { ... agent . state , players : [ ... agent . state . players , name ] , } ) ; }; return < div >Players: { agent . state ?. players . join ( ", " )}</ div >; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function GameUI () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "game-agent" , name : "room-123" , onStateUpdate : ( state , source ) => { console . log ( "State updated:" , state ) ; } } ) ; // Push state to agent const addPlayer = ( name : string ) => { agent . setState ( { ... agent . state , players : [ ... agent . state . players , name ] } ) ; }; return < div > Players : { agent.state?.players.join( ", " )}</div>; }

Vanilla JS (AgentClient)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "game-agent" , name : "room-123" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { document . getElementById ( "score" ) . textContent = state . score ; }, } ) ; // Push state update client . setState ( { ... client . state , score : 100 } ) ; TypeScript import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "game-agent" , name : "room-123" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { document . getElementById ( "score" ) . textContent = state . score ; }, } ) ; // Push state update client . setState ( { ... client . state , score : 100 } ) ;

State flow

flowchart TD subgraph Agent S["this.state<br/>(persisted in SQLite)"] end subgraph Clients C1["Client 1"] C2["Client 2"] C3["Client 3"] end C1 & C2 & C3 -->|setState| S S -->|broadcast via WebSocket| C1 & C2 & C3

State from Workflows

When using Workflows, you can update agent state from workflow steps:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // In your workflow class MyWorkflow extends Workflow { async run ( event , step ) { // Replace entire state await step . updateAgentState ( { status : "processing" , progress : 0 } ) ; // Merge partial updates (preserves other fields) await step . mergeAgentState ( { progress : 50 } ) ; // Reset to initialState await step . resetAgentState () ; return result ; } } TypeScript // In your workflow class MyWorkflow extends Workflow < Env > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent , step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { // Replace entire state await step . updateAgentState ( { status : "processing" , progress : 0 } ) ; // Merge partial updates (preserves other fields) await step . mergeAgentState ( { progress : 50 } ) ; // Reset to initialState await step . resetAgentState () ; return result ; } }

These are durable operations - they persist even if the workflow retries.

SQL API

Every individual Agent instance has its own SQL (SQLite) database that runs within the same context as the Agent itself. This means that inserting or querying data within your Agent is effectively zero-latency: the Agent does not have to round-trip across a continent or the world to access its own data.

You can access the SQL API within any method on an Agent via this.sql . The SQL API accepts template literals:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { let userId = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; // 'users' is just an example here: you can create arbitrary tables and define your own schemas // within each Agent's database using SQL (SQLite syntax). let [ user ] = this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ userId } ` ; return Response . json ( user ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { let userId = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; // 'users' is just an example here: you can create arbitrary tables and define your own schemas // within each Agent's database using SQL (SQLite syntax). let [ user ] = this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ userId } ` ; return Response . json ( user ) ; } }

You can also supply a TypeScript type argument to the query, which will be used to infer the type of the result:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { let userId = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; // Supply the type parameter to the query when calling this.sql // This assumes the results returns one or more User rows with "id", "name", and "email" columns const [ user ] = this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ userId } ` ; return Response . json ( user ) ; } } TypeScript type User = { id : string ; name : string ; email : string ; }; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { let userId = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; // Supply the type parameter to the query when calling this.sql // This assumes the results returns one or more User rows with "id", "name", and "email" columns const [ user ] = this . sql < User > `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ userId } ` ; return Response . json ( user ) ; } }

You do not need to specify an array type ( User[] or Array<User> ), as this.sql will always return an array of the specified type.

Note Providing a type parameter does not validate that the result matches your type definition. If you need to validate incoming events, we recommend a library such as zod ↗ or your own validator logic.

The SQL API exposed to an Agent is similar to the one within Durable Objects. You can use the same SQL queries with the Agent's database. Create tables and query data, just as you would with Durable Objects or D1.

Best practices

Keep state small

State is broadcast to all clients on every change. For large data:

TypeScript // Bad - storing large arrays in state initialState = { allMessages : [] // Could grow to thousands of items }; // Good - store in SQL, keep state light initialState = { messageCount : 0 , lastMessageId : null }; // Query SQL for full data async getMessages ( limit = 50 ) { return this . sql `SELECT * FROM messages ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT ${ limit } ` ; }

For responsive UIs, update client state immediately:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Client-side function sendMessage ( text ) { const optimisticMessage = { id : crypto . randomUUID () , text , pending : true , }; // Update immediately agent . setState ( { ... agent . state , messages : [ ... agent . state . messages , optimisticMessage ] , } ) ; // Server will confirm/update } // Server-side class MyAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; const pendingMessages = state . messages . filter ( ( m ) => m . pending ) ; for ( const msg of pendingMessages ) { // Validate and confirm this . setState ( { ... state , messages : state . messages . map ( ( m ) => m . id === msg . id ? { ... m , pending : false , timestamp : Date . now () } : m , ) , } ) ; } } } TypeScript // Client-side function sendMessage ( text : string ) { const optimisticMessage = { id : crypto . randomUUID () , text , pending : true , }; // Update immediately agent . setState ( { ... agent . state , messages : [ ... agent . state . messages , optimisticMessage ] , } ) ; // Server will confirm/update } // Server-side class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { messages : Message [] }> { onStateChanged ( state : GameState , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; const pendingMessages = state . messages . filter ( ( m ) => m . pending ) ; for ( const msg of pendingMessages ) { // Validate and confirm this . setState ( { ... state , messages : state . messages . map ( ( m ) => m . id === msg . id ? { ... m , pending : false , timestamp : Date . now () } : m , ) , } ) ; } } }

State vs SQL

Use State For Use SQL For UI state (loading, selected items) Historical data Real-time counters Large collections Active session data Relationships Configuration Queryable data

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { // State: current UI state initialState = { typing : [] , unreadCount : 0 , activeUsers : [] , }; // SQL: message history async getMessages ( limit = 100 ) { return this . sql ` SELECT * FROM messages ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT ${ limit } ` ; } async saveMessage ( message ) { this . sql ` INSERT INTO messages (id, text, user_id, created_at) VALUES ( ${ message . id } , ${ message . text } , ${ message . userId } , ${ Date . now () } ) ` ; // Update state for real-time UI this . setState ( { ... this . state , unreadCount : this . state . unreadCount + 1 , } ) ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { // State: current UI state initialState = { typing : [] , unreadCount : 0 , activeUsers : [] , }; // SQL: message history async getMessages ( limit = 100 ) { return this . sql ` SELECT * FROM messages ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT ${ limit } ` ; } async saveMessage ( message : Message ) { this . sql ` INSERT INTO messages (id, text, user_id, created_at) VALUES ( ${ message . id } , ${ message . text } , ${ message . userId } , ${ Date . now () } ) ` ; // Update state for real-time UI this . setState ( { ... this . state , unreadCount : this . state . unreadCount + 1 , } ) ; } }

Avoid infinite loops

Be careful not to trigger state updates in response to your own updates:

TypeScript // Bad - infinite loop onStateChanged ( state : State ) { this . setState ( { ... state , lastUpdated : Date . now () } ) ; } // Good - check source onStateChanged ( state : State , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source === "server" ) return ; // Do not react to own updates this . setState ( { ... state , lastUpdated : Date . now () } ) ; }

Use Agent state as model context

You can combine the state and SQL APIs in your Agent with its ability to call AI models to include historical context within your prompts to a model. Modern Large Language Models (LLMs) often have very large context windows (up to millions of tokens), which allows you to pull relevant context into your prompt directly.

For example, you can use an Agent's built-in SQL database to pull history, query a model with it, and append to that history ahead of the next call to the model:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ReasoningAgent extends Agent { async callReasoningModel ( prompt ) { let result = this . sql `SELECT * FROM history WHERE user = ${ prompt . userId } ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 1000` ; let context = [] ; for ( const row of result ) { context . push ( row . entry ) ; } const systemPrompt = prompt . system || "You are a helpful assistant." ; const userPrompt = ` ${ prompt . user }



User history:

${ context . join ( "

" ) } ` ; try { const response = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" , { messages : [ { role : "system" , content : systemPrompt }, { role : "user" , content : userPrompt }, ] , } ) ; // Store the response in history this . sql `INSERT INTO history (timestamp, user, entry) VALUES ( ${ new Date () } , ${ prompt . userId } , ${ response . response } )` ; return response . response ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Error calling reasoning model:" , error ) ; throw error ; } } } TypeScript interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export class ReasoningAgent extends Agent < Env > { async callReasoningModel ( prompt : Prompt ) { let result = this . sql < History > `SELECT * FROM history WHERE user = ${ prompt . userId } ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 1000` ; let context = [] ; for ( const row of result ) { context . push ( row . entry ) ; } const systemPrompt = prompt . system || "You are a helpful assistant." ; const userPrompt = ` ${ prompt . user }



User history:

${ context . join ( "

" ) } ` ; try { const response = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" , { messages : [ { role : "system" , content : systemPrompt }, { role : "user" , content : userPrompt }, ] , } ) ; // Store the response in history this . sql `INSERT INTO history (timestamp, user, entry) VALUES ( ${ new Date () } , ${ prompt . userId } , ${ response . response } )` ; return response . response ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Error calling reasoning model:" , error ) ; throw error ; } } }

This works because each instance of an Agent has its own database, and the state stored in that database is private to that Agent: whether it is acting on behalf of a single user, a room or channel, or a deep research tool. By default, you do not have to manage contention or reach out over the network to a centralized database to retrieve and store state.

API reference

Properties

Property Type Description state State Current state (getter) initialState State Default state for new agents

Methods

Method Signature Description setState (state: State) => void Update state, persist, and broadcast onStateChanged (state: State, source: Connection | "server") => void Called when state changes validateStateChange (nextState: State, source: Connection | "server") => void Validate before persistence (throw to reject)

Workflow step methods

Method Description step.updateAgentState(state) Replace agent state from workflow step.mergeAgentState(partial) Merge partial state from workflow step.resetAgentState() Reset to initialState from workflow

Next steps

Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.

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