Spawn child agents as co-located Durable Objects with their own isolated SQLite storage. The parent gets a typed RPC stub for calling methods on the child — every public method on the child class is callable as a remote procedure call with Promise-wrapped return types.

Use sub-agents when a single user or entity owns an open-ended set of long-lived agents, such as chats, documents, sessions, shards, or projects. Each sub-agent runs in parallel with its own state while the parent coordinates discovery, access control, and lifecycle.

If you want a parent chat agent to dispatch another chat-capable agent during a single turn and render that child's progress inline, use Agent tools. Agent tools are built on sub-agents, but add a parent-side run registry, streaming agent-tool-event frames, replay, cancellation, and cleanup.

Quick start

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class Orchestrator extends Agent { async delegateWork () { const researcher = await this . subAgent ( Researcher , "research-1" ) ; const findings = await researcher . search ( "cloudflare agents sdk" ) ; return findings ; } } export class Researcher extends Agent { async search ( query ) { const results = await fetch ( `https://api.example.com/search?q= ${ query } ` ) ; return results . json () ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class Orchestrator extends Agent { async delegateWork () { const researcher = await this . subAgent ( Researcher , "research-1" ) ; const findings = await researcher . search ( "cloudflare agents sdk" ) ; return findings ; } } export class Researcher extends Agent { async search ( query : string ) { const results = await fetch ( `https://api.example.com/search?q= ${ query } ` ) ; return results . json () ; } }

Both classes must be exported from the worker entry point. No separate Durable Object bindings are needed for child-only classes — child classes are discovered automatically via ctx.exports .

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "Orchestrator" , " name " : "Orchestrator" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Orchestrator" ], " tag " : "v1" } ] } TOML # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "Orchestrator" name = "Orchestrator" [[ migrations ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "Orchestrator" ] tag = "v1"

Only the top-level parent agent needs a Durable Object binding and migration. Child agents are created as facets of the parent — they share the same machine but have fully isolated SQLite storage.

subAgent

Get or create a named sub-agent. The first call for a given name triggers the child's onStart() . Subsequent calls return the existing instance.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class Agent {} TypeScript class Agent { async subAgent < T extends Agent >( cls : SubAgentClass < T >, name : string , ) : Promise < SubAgentStub < T >>; }

Parameter Type Description cls SubAgentClass<T> The Agent subclass. Must be exported from the worker entry point, and the export name must match the class name. name string Unique name for this child instance. The same name always returns the same child.

Returns a SubAgentStub<T> — a typed RPC stub where every user-defined method on T is available as a Promise-returning remote call.

SubAgentStub

The stub exposes all public instance methods you define on the child class. Methods inherited from Agent (lifecycle hooks, setState , broadcast , sql , and so on) are excluded — only your custom methods appear on the stub.

Return types are automatically wrapped in Promise if they are not already:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyChild extends Agent { greet ( name ) { return `Hello, ${ name } ` ; } async fetchData ( url ) { return fetch ( url ) . then ( ( r ) => r . json ()) ; } } // On the stub: // greet(name: string) => Promise<string> (sync → wrapped) // fetchData(url: string) => Promise<unknown> (already async → unchanged) TypeScript class MyChild extends Agent { greet ( name : string ) : string { return `Hello, ${ name } ` ; } async fetchData ( url : string ) : Promise < unknown > { return fetch ( url ) . then ( ( r ) => r . json ()) ; } } // On the stub: // greet(name: string) => Promise<string> (sync → wrapped) // fetchData(url: string) => Promise<unknown> (already async → unchanged)

Requirements

The child class must extend Agent

The child class must be exported from the worker entry point ( export class MyChild extends Agent )

) The export name must match the class name — export { Foo as Bar } is not supported

is not supported The top-level parent class must be bound as a Durable Object namespace in wrangler.jsonc

A facet-only child class does not need to be registered under new_sqlite_classes unless the same class is also bound as a top-level Durable Object elsewhere

unless the same class is also bound as a top-level Durable Object elsewhere Nested facet parents do not need their own top-level Durable Object bindings; the runtime resolves nested children through the root parent namespace

The child class name cannot be Sub , because /sub/ is reserved as the URL separator for nested routes

Notes for testing

Tests that use @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers may need to list facet classes as test-only Durable Object bindings so ctx.exports provides a facet-compatible class value. Keep those facet classes out of new_sqlite_classes ; the extra binding belongs only in test wrangler.jsonc files and is not a production Worker requirement.

abortSubAgent

Forcefully stop a running sub-agent. The child stops executing immediately and restarts on the next subAgent() call. Storage is preserved — only the running instance is killed.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class Agent {} TypeScript class Agent { abortSubAgent ( cls : SubAgentClass , name : string , reason ?: unknown ) : void ; }

Parameter Type Description cls SubAgentClass The Agent subclass used when creating the child name string Name of the child to abort reason unknown Error thrown to any pending or future RPC callers

Abort is transitive — if the child has its own sub-agents, they are also aborted.

deleteSubAgent

Abort the child (if running) and permanently wipe its storage. The next subAgent() call creates a fresh instance with empty SQLite.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class Agent {} TypeScript class Agent { deleteSubAgent ( cls : SubAgentClass , name : string ) : void ; }

Parameter Type Description cls SubAgentClass The Agent subclass used when creating the child name string Name of the child to delete

Deletion is transitive — the child's own sub-agents are also deleted.

Introspection and access control

hasSubAgent

Check whether a child has been spawned and not deleted. This is backed by a framework-maintained SQLite registry.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript if ( ! this . hasSubAgent ( Chat , id )) { return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } TypeScript if ( ! this . hasSubAgent ( Chat , id )) { return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }

listSubAgents

List spawned sub-agents, optionally filtered by class. Rows are returned in creation order.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const chats = this . listSubAgents ( Chat ) ; // [{ className: "Chat", name: "chat-abc", createdAt: 1700000000000 }] TypeScript const chats = this . listSubAgents ( Chat ) ; // [{ className: "Chat", name: "chat-abc", createdAt: 1700000000000 }]

onBeforeSubAgent

Override this middleware hook on the parent to gate, mutate, or short-circuit incoming /sub/ requests before the framework wakes the child. It mirrors onBeforeConnect and onBeforeRequest .

The hook can return:

Return value Effect void Forward the original request to the child Request Forward a modified request Response Short-circuit and do not wake the child

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Inbox extends Agent { async onBeforeSubAgent ( _request , { className , name }) { // Strict registry gate: only allow clients to reach chats that were created. if ( ! this . hasSubAgent ( className , name )) { return new Response ( ` ${ className } " ${ name } " not found` , { status : 404 , } ) ; } } } TypeScript export class Inbox extends Agent { override async onBeforeSubAgent ( _request , { className , name }) { // Strict registry gate: only allow clients to reach chats that were created. if ( ! this . hasSubAgent ( className , name )) { return new Response ( ` ${ className } " ${ name } " not found` , { status : 404 , } ) ; } } }

WebSocket upgrade requests flow through this hook the same way as plain HTTP requests. If you return a modified Request , preserve the original WebSocket upgrade headers.

Parent and child identity

Sub-agents know who their parent is through this.parentPath and this.selfPath .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Inside a Chat spawned by Inbox: this . parentPath ; // [{ className: "Inbox", name: "user-123" }] this . selfPath ; // [ // { className: "Inbox", name: "user-123" }, // { className: "Chat", name: "chat-abc" } // ] TypeScript // Inside a Chat spawned by Inbox: this . parentPath ; // [{ className: "Inbox", name: "user-123" }] this . selfPath ; // [ // { className: "Inbox", name: "user-123" }, // { className: "Chat", name: "chat-abc" } // ]

parentPath is root-first, so the direct parent is always parentPath.at(-1) . Top-level agents have parentPath === [] .

Use parentAgent(Cls) from a sub-agent to get a typed RPC stub to its immediate parent:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const inbox = await this . parentAgent ( Inbox ) ; await inbox . recordTurn ( this . name , "..." ) ; TypeScript const inbox = await this . parentAgent ( Inbox ) ; await inbox . recordTurn ( this . name , "..." ) ;

parentAgent() resolves the direct parent even when that parent is itself a facet-only sub-agent, using a root-side RPC bridge under the hood. This gives you typed method calls to the immediate parent without requiring every nested parent class to be bound as a top-level Durable Object.

For grandparents and further ancestors, iterate this.parentPath and call getAgentByName() directly. If the binding name does not match the class name, call getAgentByName(env.MY_BINDING, this.parentPath.at(-1)!.name) instead of parentAgent() .

Client routing

useAgent({ sub })

Extend any useAgent call with a sub chain to connect to a descendant facet:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const chat = useAgent ( { agent : "Inbox" , name : userId , sub : [ { agent : "Chat" , name : chatId } ] , } ) ; TypeScript const chat = useAgent ( { agent : "Inbox" , name : userId , sub : [ { agent : "Chat" , name : chatId } ] , } ) ;

The hook builds a URL like /agents/inbox/user-123/sub/chat/chat-abc and opens a direct WebSocket to the Chat child. Every other useAgent feature works as usual: state sync, stub calls, @callable RPC, and useAgentChat on top of the returned socket.

Custom HTTP routing

For fetch handlers that do their own top-level URL parsing, use routeSubAgentRequest() to dispatch a request into a sub-agent from an already-resolved parent stub:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getAgentByName , routeSubAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const match = url . pathname . match ( / ^ \/api\/u\/ ([ ^ / ] + )( \/. * ) $ / ) ; if ( ! match ) return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; const [, userId , rest ] = match ; const parent = await getAgentByName ( env . Inbox , userId ) ; return routeSubAgentRequest ( request , parent , { fromPath : rest } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getAgentByName , routeSubAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const match = url . pathname . match ( / ^ \/api\/u\/ ([ ^ / ] + )( \/. * ) $ / ) ; if ( ! match ) return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; const [, userId , rest ] = match ; const parent = await getAgentByName ( env . Inbox , userId ) ; return routeSubAgentRequest ( request , parent , { fromPath : rest } ) ; }, };

fromPath takes the sub-agent tail, such as /sub/chat/chat-abc . The helper parses it, runs the parent's onBeforeSubAgent hook, and forwards the request into the facet.

External typed RPC

From inside the parent Durable Object, this.subAgent(Cls, name) returns a typed stub. From outside the parent, use getSubAgentByName() :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getAgentByName , getSubAgentByName } from "agents" ; const inbox = await getAgentByName ( env . Inbox , userId ) ; const chat = await getSubAgentByName ( inbox , Chat , chatId ) ; await chat . addMessage ( { role : "user" , content : "hello" } ) ; TypeScript import { getAgentByName , getSubAgentByName } from "agents" ; const inbox = await getAgentByName ( env . Inbox , userId ) ; const chat = await getSubAgentByName ( inbox , Chat , chatId ) ; await chat . addMessage ( { role : "user" , content : "hello" } ) ;

getSubAgentByName() returns an RPC-only proxy. Method calls work, but .fetch() throws. Use routeSubAgentRequest() for HTTP and WebSocket forwarding.

Storage isolation

Each sub-agent has its own SQLite database, completely isolated from the parent and from other sub-agents. A parent writing to this.sql and a child writing to this.sql operate on different databases:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Parent extends Agent { async demonstrate () { this . sql `INSERT INTO parent_data (key, value) VALUES ('color', 'blue')` ; const child = await this . subAgent ( Child , "child-1" ) ; await child . increment ( "clicks" ) ; // Parent's SQL and child's SQL are completely separate } } export class Child extends Agent { async increment ( key ) { this . sql `CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS counters (key TEXT PRIMARY KEY, value INTEGER DEFAULT 0)` ; this . sql `INSERT INTO counters (key, value) VALUES ( ${ key } , 1) ON CONFLICT(key) DO UPDATE SET value = value + 1` ; const row = this . sql `SELECT value FROM counters WHERE key = ${ key } ` . one () ; return row ?. value ?? 0 ; } } TypeScript export class Parent extends Agent { async demonstrate () { this . sql `INSERT INTO parent_data (key, value) VALUES ('color', 'blue')` ; const child = await this . subAgent ( Child , "child-1" ) ; await child . increment ( "clicks" ) ; // Parent's SQL and child's SQL are completely separate } } export class Child extends Agent { async increment ( key : string ) : Promise < number > { this . sql `CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS counters (key TEXT PRIMARY KEY, value INTEGER DEFAULT 0)` ; this . sql `INSERT INTO counters (key, value) VALUES ( ${ key } , 1) ON CONFLICT(key) DO UPDATE SET value = value + 1` ; const row = this . sql <{ value : number ; }> `SELECT value FROM counters WHERE key = ${ key } ` . one () ; return row ?. value ?? 0 ; } }

Naming and identity

Two different classes can share the same user-facing name — they are resolved independently. The internal key is a composite of class name and facet name:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const counter = await this . subAgent ( Counter , "shared-name" ) ; const logger = await this . subAgent ( Logger , "shared-name" ) ; // These are two separate sub-agents with separate storage TypeScript const counter = await this . subAgent ( Counter , "shared-name" ) ; const logger = await this . subAgent ( Logger , "shared-name" ) ; // These are two separate sub-agents with separate storage

The child's this.name property returns the facet name (not the parent's name):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Child extends Agent { getName () { return this . name ; // Returns "shared-name", not the parent's ID } } TypeScript export class Child extends Agent { getName () : string { return this . name ; // Returns "shared-name", not the parent's ID } }

Patterns

Parallel sub-agents

Run multiple sub-agents concurrently:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Orchestrator extends Agent { async runAll ( queries ) { const results = await Promise . all ( queries . map ( async ( query , i ) => { const worker = await this . subAgent ( Researcher , `research- ${ i } ` ) ; return worker . search ( query ) ; } ) , ) ; return results ; } } TypeScript export class Orchestrator extends Agent { async runAll ( queries : string [] ) { const results = await Promise . all ( queries . map ( async ( query , i ) => { const worker = await this . subAgent ( Researcher , `research- ${ i } ` ) ; return worker . search ( query ) ; } ) , ) ; return results ; } }

Nested sub-agents

Sub-agents can spawn their own sub-agents, forming a tree:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Manager extends Agent { async delegate ( task ) { const team = await this . subAgent ( TeamLead , "team-a" ) ; return team . assign ( task ) ; } } export class TeamLead extends Agent { async assign ( task ) { const worker = await this . subAgent ( Worker , "worker-1" ) ; return worker . execute ( task ) ; } } export class Worker extends Agent { async execute ( task ) { return { completed : task }; } } TypeScript export class Manager extends Agent { async delegate ( task : string ) { const team = await this . subAgent ( TeamLead , "team-a" ) ; return team . assign ( task ) ; } } export class TeamLead extends Agent { async assign ( task : string ) { const worker = await this . subAgent ( Worker , "worker-1" ) ; return worker . execute ( task ) ; } } export class Worker extends Agent { async execute ( task : string ) { return { completed : task }; } }

Callback streaming

Pass an RpcTarget callback to stream results from a sub-agent back to the parent:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { RpcTarget } from "cloudflare:workers" ; class StreamCollector extends RpcTarget { chunks = [] ; onChunk ( text ) { this . chunks . push ( text ) ; } } export class Parent extends Agent { async streamFromChild () { const child = await this . subAgent ( Streamer , "streamer-1" ) ; const collector = new StreamCollector () ; await child . generate ( "Write a poem" , collector ) ; return collector . chunks ; } } export class Streamer extends Agent { async generate ( prompt , callback ) { const chunks = [ "Once " , "upon " , "a " , "time..." ] ; for ( const chunk of chunks ) { callback . onChunk ( chunk ) ; } } } TypeScript import { RpcTarget } from "cloudflare:workers" ; class StreamCollector extends RpcTarget { chunks : string [] = [] ; onChunk ( text : string ) { this . chunks . push ( text ) ; } } export class Parent extends Agent { async streamFromChild () { const child = await this . subAgent ( Streamer , "streamer-1" ) ; const collector = new StreamCollector () ; await child . generate ( "Write a poem" , collector ) ; return collector . chunks ; } } export class Streamer extends Agent { async generate ( prompt : string , callback : StreamCollector ) { const chunks = [ "Once " , "upon " , "a " , "time..." ] ; for ( const chunk of chunks ) { callback . onChunk ( chunk ) ; } } }

Scheduling and durable work

Sub-agents can schedule their own callbacks and run durable fibers:

Method Behavior in sub-agent schedule() / scheduleEvery() Work normally and run callbacks inside the sub-agent cancelSchedule() Works for schedules owned by the calling sub-agent getScheduleById() / listSchedules() Work and return schedules scoped to the calling sub-agent keepAlive() / keepAliveWhile() Work by delegating the heartbeat to the top-level parent runFiber() Works, with fiber rows and snapshots stored in the child's SQLite database setState() Works normally and writes to the child's own storage this.sql Works normally and points at the child's own SQLite database subAgent() Works, so sub-agents can spawn their own children

The top-level parent still owns the physical Durable Object alarm because facets do not have independent alarm slots. The Agents SDK records which child owns each scheduled callback or recovery check, wakes the parent, and routes the work back into the child. The callback still runs with the sub-agent as this , so it uses the child's state, SQLite storage, and getCurrentAgent() context.

The older synchronous getSchedule() and getSchedules() APIs throw inside sub-agents because scheduled rows are stored on the top-level parent. Use getScheduleById() and listSchedules() instead.

Calling this.destroy() inside a sub-agent delegates cleanup to the parent. The parent cancels that sub-agent's schedules, removes recovery metadata for the sub-agent and its descendants, removes the registry entry, and asks the runtime to wipe the child storage. Treat this.destroy() as fire-and-forget because deleting the sub-agent can abort its isolate before the method returns cleanly.

Example

Multi-session chat example Build an inbox where each chat is an AIChatAgent sub-agent with isolated state and direct client routing.

Related