Sub-agents
Spawn child agents as co-located Durable Objects with their own isolated SQLite storage. The parent gets a typed RPC stub for calling methods on the child — every public method on the child class is callable as a remote procedure call with Promise-wrapped return types.
Use sub-agents when a single user or entity owns an open-ended set of long-lived agents, such as chats, documents, sessions, shards, or projects. Each sub-agent runs in parallel with its own state while the parent coordinates discovery, access control, and lifecycle.
If you want a parent chat agent to dispatch another chat-capable agent during a single turn and render that child's progress inline, use Agent tools. Agent tools are built on sub-agents, but add a parent-side run registry, streaming
agent-tool-event frames, replay, cancellation, and cleanup.
Both classes must be exported from the worker entry point. No separate Durable Object bindings are needed for child-only classes — child classes are discovered automatically via
ctx.exports.
Only the top-level parent agent needs a Durable Object binding and migration. Child agents are created as facets of the parent — they share the same machine but have fully isolated SQLite storage.
Get or create a named sub-agent. The first call for a given name triggers the child's
onStart(). Subsequent calls return the existing instance.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
cls
SubAgentClass<T>
|The Agent subclass. Must be exported from the worker entry point, and the export name must match the class name.
name
string
|Unique name for this child instance. The same name always returns the same child.
Returns a
SubAgentStub<T> — a typed RPC stub where every user-defined method on
T is available as a Promise-returning remote call.
The stub exposes all public instance methods you define on the child class. Methods inherited from
Agent (lifecycle hooks,
setState,
broadcast,
sql, and so on) are excluded — only your custom methods appear on the stub.
Return types are automatically wrapped in
Promise if they are not already:
- The child class must extend
Agent
- The child class must be exported from the worker entry point (
export class MyChild extends Agent)
- The export name must match the class name —
export { Foo as Bar }is not supported
- The top-level parent class must be bound as a Durable Object namespace in
wrangler.jsonc
- A facet-only child class does not need to be registered under
new_sqlite_classesunless the same class is also bound as a top-level Durable Object elsewhere
- Nested facet parents do not need their own top-level Durable Object bindings; the runtime resolves nested children through the root parent namespace
- The child class name cannot be
Sub, because
/sub/is reserved as the URL separator for nested routes
Tests that use
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers may need to list facet classes as test-only Durable Object bindings so
ctx.exports provides a facet-compatible class value. Keep those facet classes out of
new_sqlite_classes; the extra binding belongs only in test
wrangler.jsonc files and is not a production Worker requirement.
Forcefully stop a running sub-agent. The child stops executing immediately and restarts on the next
subAgent() call. Storage is preserved — only the running instance is killed.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
cls
SubAgentClass
|The Agent subclass used when creating the child
name
string
|Name of the child to abort
reason
unknown
|Error thrown to any pending or future RPC callers
Abort is transitive — if the child has its own sub-agents, they are also aborted.
Abort the child (if running) and permanently wipe its storage. The next
subAgent() call creates a fresh instance with empty SQLite.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
cls
SubAgentClass
|The Agent subclass used when creating the child
name
string
|Name of the child to delete
Deletion is transitive — the child's own sub-agents are also deleted.
Check whether a child has been spawned and not deleted. This is backed by a framework-maintained SQLite registry.
List spawned sub-agents, optionally filtered by class. Rows are returned in creation order.
Override this middleware hook on the parent to gate, mutate, or short-circuit incoming
/sub/ requests before the framework wakes the child. It mirrors
onBeforeConnect and
onBeforeRequest.
The hook can return:
|Return value
|Effect
void
|Forward the original request to the child
Request
|Forward a modified request
Response
|Short-circuit and do not wake the child
WebSocket upgrade requests flow through this hook the same way as plain HTTP requests. If you return a modified
Request, preserve the original WebSocket upgrade headers.
Sub-agents know who their parent is through
this.parentPath and
this.selfPath.
parentPath is root-first, so the direct parent is always
parentPath.at(-1). Top-level agents have
parentPath === [].
Use
parentAgent(Cls) from a sub-agent to get a typed RPC stub to its immediate parent:
parentAgent() resolves the direct parent even when that parent is itself a facet-only sub-agent, using a root-side RPC bridge under the hood. This gives you typed method calls to the immediate parent without requiring every nested parent class to be bound as a top-level Durable Object.
For grandparents and further ancestors, iterate
this.parentPath and call
getAgentByName() directly. If the binding name does not match the class name, call
getAgentByName(env.MY_BINDING, this.parentPath.at(-1)!.name) instead of
parentAgent().
Extend any
useAgent call with a
sub chain to connect to a descendant facet:
The hook builds a URL like
/agents/inbox/user-123/sub/chat/chat-abc and opens a direct WebSocket to the
Chat child. Every other
useAgent feature works as usual: state sync,
stub calls,
@callable RPC, and
useAgentChat on top of the returned socket.
For fetch handlers that do their own top-level URL parsing, use
routeSubAgentRequest() to dispatch a request into a sub-agent from an already-resolved parent stub:
fromPath takes the sub-agent tail, such as
/sub/chat/chat-abc. The helper parses it, runs the parent's
onBeforeSubAgent hook, and forwards the request into the facet.
From inside the parent Durable Object,
this.subAgent(Cls, name) returns a typed stub. From outside the parent, use
getSubAgentByName():
getSubAgentByName() returns an RPC-only proxy. Method calls work, but
.fetch() throws. Use
routeSubAgentRequest() for HTTP and WebSocket forwarding.
Each sub-agent has its own SQLite database, completely isolated from the parent and from other sub-agents. A parent writing to
this.sql and a child writing to
this.sql operate on different databases:
Two different classes can share the same user-facing name — they are resolved independently. The internal key is a composite of class name and facet name:
The child's
this.name property returns the facet name (not the parent's name):
Run multiple sub-agents concurrently:
Sub-agents can spawn their own sub-agents, forming a tree:
Pass an
RpcTarget callback to stream results from a sub-agent back to the parent:
Sub-agents can schedule their own callbacks and run durable fibers:
|Method
|Behavior in sub-agent
schedule() /
scheduleEvery()
|Work normally and run callbacks inside the sub-agent
cancelSchedule()
|Works for schedules owned by the calling sub-agent
getScheduleById() /
listSchedules()
|Work and return schedules scoped to the calling sub-agent
keepAlive() /
keepAliveWhile()
|Work by delegating the heartbeat to the top-level parent
runFiber()
|Works, with fiber rows and snapshots stored in the child's SQLite database
setState()
|Works normally and writes to the child's own storage
this.sql
|Works normally and points at the child's own SQLite database
subAgent()
|Works, so sub-agents can spawn their own children
The top-level parent still owns the physical Durable Object alarm because facets do not have independent alarm slots. The Agents SDK records which child owns each scheduled callback or recovery check, wakes the parent, and routes the work back into the child. The callback still runs with the sub-agent as
this, so it uses the child's state, SQLite storage, and
getCurrentAgent() context.
The older synchronous
getSchedule() and
getSchedules() APIs throw inside sub-agents because scheduled rows are stored on the top-level parent. Use
getScheduleById() and
listSchedules() instead.
Calling
this.destroy() inside a sub-agent delegates cleanup to the parent. The parent cancels that sub-agent's schedules, removes recovery metadata for the sub-agent and its descendants, removes the registry entry, and asks the runtime to wipe the child storage. Treat
this.destroy() as fire-and-forget because deleting the sub-agent can abort its isolate before the method returns cleanly.
- Think —
chat()method for streaming AI turns through sub-agents
- Long-running agents — sub-agent delegation in the context of multi-week agent lifetimes
- Callable methods — RPC via
@callableand service bindings
- Agent tools — run Think or
AIChatAgentsub-agents as retained, streaming tools
- Schedule tasks — scheduling primitives for top-level agents and sub-agents