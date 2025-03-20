Model Context Protocol (MCP)
You can build and deploy Model Context Protocol (MCP) ↗ servers on Cloudflare.
Model Context Protocol (MCP) ↗ is an open standard that connects AI systems with external applications. Think of MCP like a USB-C port for AI applications. Just as USB-C provides a standardized way to connect your devices to various accessories, MCP provides a standardized way to connect AI agents to different services.
- MCP Hosts: AI assistants (like Claude ↗ or Cursor ↗), AI agents, or applications that need to access external capabilities.
- MCP Clients: Clients embedded within the MCP hosts that connect to MCP servers and invoke tools. Each MCP client instance has a single connection to an MCP server.
- MCP Servers: Applications that expose tools, prompts ↗, and resources ↗ that MCP clients can use.
The MCP standard supports two modes of operation:
- Remote MCP connections: MCP clients connect to MCP servers over the Internet, establishing a long-lived connection using HTTP and Server-Sent Events (SSE), and authorizing the MCP client access to resources on the user's account using OAuth.
- Local MCP connections: MCP clients connect to MCP servers on the same machine, using stdio ↗ as a local transport method.
Go to the Getting Started guide to learn how to build and deploy your first remote MCP server to Cloudflare.
