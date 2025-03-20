 Skip to content
Model Context Protocol (MCP)

You can build and deploy Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers on Cloudflare.

What is the Model Context Protocol (MCP)?

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that connects AI systems with external applications. Think of MCP like a USB-C port for AI applications. Just as USB-C provides a standardized way to connect your devices to various accessories, MCP provides a standardized way to connect AI agents to different services.

MCP Terminology

  • MCP Hosts: AI assistants (like Claude or Cursor), AI agents, or applications that need to access external capabilities.
  • MCP Clients: Clients embedded within the MCP hosts that connect to MCP servers and invoke tools. Each MCP client instance has a single connection to an MCP server.
  • MCP Servers: Applications that expose tools, prompts, and resources that MCP clients can use.

Remote vs. local MCP connections

The MCP standard supports two modes of operation:

Get Started

Go to the Getting Started guide to learn how to build and deploy your first remote MCP server to Cloudflare.