Sandbox
Agents can use Sandbox to run code in isolated container environments. Use Sandbox when an agent needs a real filesystem, shell commands, language runtimes, package installation, or long-lived project state that should not run inside the agent's own Worker isolate.
Sandbox is built on Cloudflare Containers and exposes a TypeScript API for command execution, file operations, background processes, and service previews.
Use Sandbox for agents that need to:
- Run untrusted or model-generated code in isolation.
- Execute Python, Node.js, shell commands, or package managers.
- Read, write, and manage project files.
- Run tests, linters, build tools, or data analysis scripts.
- Maintain a workspace across multiple agent turns.
Bind the Sandbox Durable Object to your Worker, then access a sandbox from your agent methods with
getSandbox().
Configure the Sandbox container, Durable Object binding, and migration in
wrangler.jsonc.
Use agent state for user-visible progress and small metadata. Use the sandbox filesystem for workspace files, generated code, package installs, logs, and artifacts.
For long-running sandbox work, pair Sandbox with durable execution with fibers or Workflows so the agent can recover or report progress if work outlives a single request.