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Sandbox

Agents can use Sandbox to run code in isolated container environments. Use Sandbox when an agent needs a real filesystem, shell commands, language runtimes, package installation, or long-lived project state that should not run inside the agent's own Worker isolate.

Sandbox is built on Cloudflare Containers and exposes a TypeScript API for command execution, file operations, background processes, and service previews.

When to use Sandbox

Use Sandbox for agents that need to:

  • Run untrusted or model-generated code in isolation.
  • Execute Python, Node.js, shell commands, or package managers.
  • Read, write, and manage project files.
  • Run tests, linters, build tools, or data analysis scripts.
  • Maintain a workspace across multiple agent turns.

Basic pattern

Bind the Sandbox Durable Object to your Worker, then access a sandbox from your agent methods with getSandbox().

JavaScript
import { Agent, callable } from "agents";
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


export class CodeAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  async runPython(code) {
    const sandbox = getSandbox(this.env.Sandbox, this.name);


    await sandbox.writeFile("/workspace/script.py", code);
    const result = await sandbox.exec("python3 /workspace/script.py");


    this.setState({ lastOutput: result.stdout });


    return {
      success: result.success,
      stdout: result.stdout,
      stderr: result.stderr,
      exitCode: result.exitCode,
    };
  }
}

Configuration

Configure the Sandbox container, Durable Object binding, and migration in wrangler.jsonc.

JSONC
{
  "containers": [
    {
      "class_name": "Sandbox",
      "image": "./Dockerfile",
      "instance_type": "lite",
      "max_instances": 1
    }
  ],
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [
      {
        "name": "Sandbox",
        "class_name": "Sandbox"
      }
    ]
  },
  "migrations": [
    {
      "tag": "v1",
      "new_sqlite_classes": ["Sandbox"]
    }
  ]
}

Sandbox and agent state

Use agent state for user-visible progress and small metadata. Use the sandbox filesystem for workspace files, generated code, package installs, logs, and artifacts.

For long-running sandbox work, pair Sandbox with durable execution with fibers or Workflows so the agent can recover or report progress if work outlives a single request.

Sandbox SDK Full Sandbox documentation for commands, files, sessions, and deployment.
Execute commands Run shell commands in a sandbox environment.
Manage files Read, write, upload, and download sandbox files.