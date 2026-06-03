Agents can use Sandbox to run code in isolated container environments. Use Sandbox when an agent needs a real filesystem, shell commands, language runtimes, package installation, or long-lived project state that should not run inside the agent's own Worker isolate.

Sandbox is built on Cloudflare Containers and exposes a TypeScript API for command execution, file operations, background processes, and service previews.

When to use Sandbox

Use Sandbox for agents that need to:

Run untrusted or model-generated code in isolation.

Execute Python, Node.js, shell commands, or package managers.

Read, write, and manage project files.

Run tests, linters, build tools, or data analysis scripts.

Maintain a workspace across multiple agent turns.

Basic pattern

Bind the Sandbox Durable Object to your Worker, then access a sandbox from your agent methods with getSandbox() .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export class CodeAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async runPython ( code ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( this . env . Sandbox , this . name ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/script.py" , code ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( "python3 /workspace/script.py" ) ; this . setState ( { lastOutput : result . stdout } ) ; return { success : result . success , stdout : result . stdout , stderr : result . stderr , exitCode : result . exitCode , }; } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import type { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; type Env = { Sandbox : DurableObjectNamespace < Sandbox >; }; export class CodeAgent extends Agent < Env , { lastOutput ?: string }> { @ callable () async runPython ( code : string ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( this . env . Sandbox , this . name ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/script.py" , code ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( "python3 /workspace/script.py" ) ; this . setState ( { lastOutput : result . stdout } ) ; return { success : result . success , stdout : result . stdout , stderr : result . stderr , exitCode : result . exitCode , }; } }

Configuration

Configure the Sandbox container, Durable Object binding, and migration in wrangler.jsonc .

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " image " : "./Dockerfile" , " instance_type " : "lite" , " max_instances " : 1 } ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "Sandbox" , " class_name " : "Sandbox" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Sandbox" ] } ] } TOML [[ containers ]] class_name = "Sandbox" image = "./Dockerfile" instance_type = "lite" max_instances = 1 [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "Sandbox" class_name = "Sandbox" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "Sandbox" ]

Sandbox and agent state

Use agent state for user-visible progress and small metadata. Use the sandbox filesystem for workspace files, generated code, package installs, logs, and artifacts.

For long-running sandbox work, pair Sandbox with durable execution with fibers or Workflows so the agent can recover or report progress if work outlives a single request.

Related resources

Sandbox SDK Full Sandbox documentation for commands, files, sessions, and deployment.

Execute commands Run shell commands in a sandbox environment.