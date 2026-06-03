WebSockets

Agents support WebSocket connections for real-time, bi-directional communication. This page covers server-side WebSocket handling. For client-side connection, refer to the Client SDK.

Lifecycle hooks

Agents have several lifecycle hooks that fire at different points:

Hook When called onStart(props?) Once when the agent first starts (before any connections) onRequest(request) When an HTTP request is received (non-WebSocket) onConnect(connection, ctx) When a new WebSocket connection is established onMessage(connection, message) When a WebSocket message is received onClose(connection, code, reason, wasClean) When a WebSocket connection closes onError(connection, error) When a WebSocket error occurs on a connection onError(error) When a server-level error occurs (not tied to a specific connection) shouldSendProtocolMessages(connection, ctx) Whether to send protocol messages (identity, state, MCP) to this connection. Default: true

onStart

onStart() is called once when the agent first starts, before any connections are established:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Initialize resources console . log ( `Agent ${ this . name } starting...` ) ; // Load data from storage const savedData = this . sql `SELECT * FROM cache` ; for ( const row of savedData ) { // Rebuild in-memory state from persistent storage } } onConnect ( connection ) { // By the time connections arrive, onStart has completed } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Initialize resources console . log ( `Agent ${ this . name } starting...` ) ; // Load data from storage const savedData = this . sql `SELECT * FROM cache` ; for ( const row of savedData ) { // Rebuild in-memory state from persistent storage } } onConnect ( connection : Connection ) { // By the time connections arrive, onStart has completed } }

Handling connections

Define onConnect and onMessage methods on your Agent to accept WebSocket connections:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , Connection , ConnectionContext , WSMessage } from "agents" ; export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { // Connections are automatically accepted // Access the original request for auth, headers, cookies const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; if ( ! token ) { connection . close ( 4001 , "Unauthorized" ) ; return ; } // Store user info on this connection connection . setState ( { authenticated : true } ) ; } async onMessage ( connection , message ) { if ( typeof message === "string" ) { // Handle text message const data = JSON . parse ( message ) ; connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { received : data } )) ; } } } TypeScript import { Agent , Connection , ConnectionContext , WSMessage } from "agents" ; export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { // Connections are automatically accepted // Access the original request for auth, headers, cookies const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; if ( ! token ) { connection . close ( 4001 , "Unauthorized" ) ; return ; } // Store user info on this connection connection . setState ( { authenticated : true } ) ; } async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { if ( typeof message === "string" ) { // Handle text message const data = JSON . parse ( message ) ; connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { received : data } )) ; } } }

Connection object

Each connected client has a unique Connection object:

Property/Method Type Description id string Unique identifier for this connection uri string | null URL of the original WebSocket upgrade request. Persists across hibernation state State Per-connection state object setState(state) void Update connection state send(message) void Send message to this client close(code?, reason?) void Close the connection tags readonly string[] Tags assigned via getConnectionTags . Always includes the connection ID as the first tag server string The agent instance name (same as this.name on the Agent)

Per-connection state

Store data specific to each connection (user info, preferences, etc.):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { const userId = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; connection . setState ( { userId : userId || "anonymous" , role : "user" , joinedAt : Date . now () , } ) ; } async onMessage ( connection , message ) { // Access connection-specific state console . log ( `Message from ${ connection . state . userId } ` ) ; } } TypeScript interface ConnectionState { userId : string ; role : "admin" | "user" ; joinedAt : number ; } export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection : Connection < ConnectionState >, ctx : ConnectionContext , ) { const userId = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; connection . setState ( { userId : userId || "anonymous" , role : "user" , joinedAt : Date . now () , } ) ; } async onMessage ( connection : Connection < ConnectionState >, message : WSMessage ) { // Access connection-specific state console . log ( `Message from ${ connection . state . userId } ` ) ; } }

Broadcasting to all clients

Use this.broadcast() to send a message to all connected clients:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection , message ) { // Broadcast to all connected clients this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { from : connection . id , message : message , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) , ) ; } // Broadcast from any method async notifyAll ( event , data ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { event , data } )) ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { // Broadcast to all connected clients this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { from : connection . id , message : message , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) , ) ; } // Broadcast from any method async notifyAll ( event : string , data : unknown ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { event , data } )) ; } }

Excluding connections

Pass an array of connection IDs to exclude from the broadcast:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Broadcast to everyone except the sender this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "user-typing" , userId : "123" } ) , [ connection . id ] , // Do not send to the originator ) ; TypeScript // Broadcast to everyone except the sender this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "user-typing" , userId : "123" } ) , [ connection . id ] , // Do not send to the originator ) ;

Tag connections for easy filtering. Override getConnectionTags() to assign tags when a connection is established:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { getConnectionTags ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; const tags = [] ; if ( role === "admin" ) tags . push ( "admin" ) ; if ( role === "moderator" ) tags . push ( "moderator" ) ; return tags ; // Up to 9 tags, max 256 chars each } // Later, broadcast only to admins notifyAdmins ( message ) { for ( const conn of this . getConnections ( "admin" )) { conn . send ( message ) ; } } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { getConnectionTags ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) : string [] { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; const tags : string [] = [] ; if ( role === "admin" ) tags . push ( "admin" ) ; if ( role === "moderator" ) tags . push ( "moderator" ) ; return tags ; // Up to 9 tags, max 256 chars each } // Later, broadcast only to admins notifyAdmins ( message : string ) { for ( const conn of this . getConnections ( "admin" )) { conn . send ( message ) ; } } }

Connection management methods

Method Signature Description getConnections (tag?: string) => Iterable<Connection> Get all connections, optionally by tag getConnection (id: string) => Connection | undefined Get connection by ID getConnectionTags (connection, ctx) => string[] Override to tag connections broadcast (message, without?: string[]) => void Send to all connections isConnectionReadonly (connection) => boolean Check if a connection is readonly isConnectionProtocolEnabled (connection) => boolean Check if protocol messages are enabled for this connection

Handling binary data

Messages can be strings or binary ( ArrayBuffer / ArrayBufferView ):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class FileAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection , message ) { if ( message instanceof ArrayBuffer ) { // Handle binary upload const bytes = new Uint8Array ( message ) ; await this . processFile ( bytes ) ; connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { status : "received" , size : bytes . length } ) , ) ; } else if ( typeof message === "string" ) { // Handle text command const command = JSON . parse ( message ) ; // ... } } } TypeScript export class FileAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { if ( message instanceof ArrayBuffer ) { // Handle binary upload const bytes = new Uint8Array ( message ) ; await this . processFile ( bytes ) ; connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { status : "received" , size : bytes . length } ) , ) ; } else if ( typeof message === "string" ) { // Handle text command const command = JSON . parse ( message ) ; // ... } } }

Note Agents automatically send JSON text frames (identity, state, MCP servers) to every connection. If your client only handles binary data and cannot process these frames, use shouldSendProtocolMessages to suppress them.

Error and close handling

Handle connection errors and disconnections. The onError method has two overloads — one for WebSocket connection errors and one for server-level errors:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { // WebSocket connection error // Server-level error (not tied to a specific connection) onError ( connectionOrError , error ) { if ( error ) { console . error ( `Connection ${ connectionOrError . id } error:` , error ) ; } else { console . error ( "Server error:" , connectionOrError ) ; } } async onClose ( connection , code , reason , wasClean ) { console . log ( `Connection ${ connection . id } closed: ${ code } ${ reason } ` ) ; this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { event : "user-left" , userId : connection . state ?. userId , } ) , ) ; } } TypeScript export class ChatAgent extends Agent { // WebSocket connection error onError ( connection : Connection , error : unknown ) : void ; // Server-level error (not tied to a specific connection) onError ( error : unknown ) : void ; onError ( connectionOrError : Connection | unknown , error ?: unknown ) { if ( error ) { console . error ( `Connection ${ ( connectionOrError as Connection ) . id } error:` , error , ) ; } else { console . error ( "Server error:" , connectionOrError ) ; } } async onClose ( connection : Connection , code : number , reason : string , wasClean : boolean , ) { console . log ( `Connection ${ connection . id } closed: ${ code } ${ reason } ` ) ; this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { event : "user-left" , userId : connection . state ?. userId , } ) , ) ; } }

The default onError implementation logs the error and rethrows it. Override it to add custom error handling, reporting, or recovery logic.

Message types

Type Description string Text message (typically JSON) ArrayBuffer Binary data ArrayBufferView Typed array view of binary data

Hibernation

Agents support hibernation — they can sleep when inactive and wake when needed. This saves resources while maintaining WebSocket connections.

Enabling hibernation

Hibernation is enabled by default. To disable:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class AlwaysOnAgent extends Agent { static options = { hibernate : false }; } TypeScript export class AlwaysOnAgent extends Agent { static options = { hibernate : false }; }

How hibernation works

Agent is active, handling connections After a period of inactivity with no messages, the agent hibernates (sleeps) WebSocket connections remain open (handled by Cloudflare) When a message arrives, the agent wakes up onMessage is called as normal

What persists across hibernation

Persists Does not persist this.state (agent state) In-memory variables connection.state Timers/intervals SQLite data ( this.sql ) Promises in flight Connection metadata Local caches

Store important data in this.state or SQLite, not in class properties:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { initialState = { counter : 0 }; // Do not do this - lost on hibernation localCounter = 0 ; onMessage ( connection , message ) { // Persists across hibernation this . setState ( { counter : this . state . counter + 1 } ) ; // Lost after hibernation this . localCounter ++ ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { counter : number }> { initialState = { counter : 0 }; // Do not do this - lost on hibernation private localCounter = 0 ; onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { // Persists across hibernation this . setState ( { counter : this . state . counter + 1 } ) ; // Lost after hibernation this . localCounter ++ ; } }

Common patterns

Presence tracking

Track who is online using per-connection state. Connection state is automatically cleaned up when users disconnect:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class PresenceAgent extends Agent { onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const name = url . searchParams . get ( "name" ) || "Anonymous" ; connection . setState ( { name , joinedAt : Date . now () , lastSeen : Date . now () , } ) ; // Send current presence to new user connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "presence" , users : this . getPresence () , } ) , ) ; // Notify others that someone joined this . broadcastPresence () ; } onClose ( connection ) { // No manual cleanup needed - connection state is automatically gone this . broadcastPresence () ; } onMessage ( connection , message ) { if ( message === "ping" ) { connection . setState ( ( prev ) => ( { ... prev , lastSeen : Date . now () , } )) ; connection . send ( "pong" ) ; } } getPresence () { const users = {}; for ( const conn of this . getConnections ()) { if ( conn . state ) { users [ conn . id ] = { name : conn . state . name , lastSeen : conn . state . lastSeen , }; } } return users ; } broadcastPresence () { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "presence" , users : this . getPresence () , } ) , ) ; } } TypeScript type UserState = { name : string ; joinedAt : number ; lastSeen : number ; }; export class PresenceAgent extends Agent { onConnect ( connection : Connection < UserState >, ctx : ConnectionContext ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const name = url . searchParams . get ( "name" ) || "Anonymous" ; connection . setState ( { name , joinedAt : Date . now () , lastSeen : Date . now () , } ) ; // Send current presence to new user connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "presence" , users : this . getPresence () , } ) , ) ; // Notify others that someone joined this . broadcastPresence () ; } onClose ( connection : Connection ) { // No manual cleanup needed - connection state is automatically gone this . broadcastPresence () ; } onMessage ( connection : Connection < UserState >, message : WSMessage ) { if ( message === "ping" ) { connection . setState ( ( prev ) => ( { ... prev ! , lastSeen : Date . now () , } )) ; connection . send ( "pong" ) ; } } private getPresence () { const users : Record < string , { name : string ; lastSeen : number }> = {}; for ( const conn of this . getConnections < UserState > ()) { if ( conn . state ) { users [ conn . id ] = { name : conn . state . name , lastSeen : conn . state . lastSeen , }; } } return users ; } private broadcastPresence () { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "presence" , users : this . getPresence () , } ) , ) ; } }

Chat room with broadcast

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ChatRoom extends Agent { onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const username = url . searchParams . get ( "username" ) || "Anonymous" ; connection . setState ( { username } ) ; // Notify others this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "join" , user : username , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) , [ connection . id ] , // Do not send to the joining user ) ; } onMessage ( connection , message ) { if ( typeof message !== "string" ) return ; const { username } = connection . state ; this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "message" , user : username , text : message , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) , ) ; } onClose ( connection ) { const { username } = connection . state || {}; if ( username ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "leave" , user : username , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) , ) ; } } } TypeScript type Message = { type : "message" | "join" | "leave" ; user : string ; text ?: string ; timestamp : number ; }; export class ChatRoom extends Agent { onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const username = url . searchParams . get ( "username" ) || "Anonymous" ; connection . setState ( { username } ) ; // Notify others this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "join" , user : username , timestamp : Date . now () , } satisfies Message ) , [ connection . id ] , // Do not send to the joining user ) ; } onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { if ( typeof message !== "string" ) return ; const { username } = connection . state as { username : string }; this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "message" , user : username , text : message , timestamp : Date . now () , } satisfies Message ) , ) ; } onClose ( connection : Connection ) { const { username } = ( connection . state as { username : string } ) || {}; if ( username ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "leave" , user : username , timestamp : Date . now () , } satisfies Message ) , ) ; } } }

Suppressing protocol messages

By default, agents send JSON text frames (identity, state sync, MCP server lists) to every connection. Override shouldSendProtocolMessages to suppress them for specific connections — for example, binary-only clients that cannot handle JSON text frames:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class IoTAgent extends Agent { shouldSendProtocolMessages ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; return url . searchParams . get ( "protocol" ) !== "binary" ; } } TypeScript export class IoTAgent extends Agent { shouldSendProtocolMessages ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext , ) : boolean { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; return url . searchParams . get ( "protocol" ) !== "binary" ; } }

When this returns false , the connection does not receive identity, state, or MCP server list frames — neither on connect nor via broadcasts. The connection can still send and receive regular messages, use RPC, and participate in all non-protocol communication.

Use isConnectionProtocolEnabled(connection) to check the status of any connection at runtime.

Agent properties

These properties are available on this inside any Agent method:

Property Type Description this.name string The instance name of this agent this.state State The current agent state (lazy-loaded from SQLite) this.env Env Worker environment bindings this.ctx DurableObjectState Durable Object context (storage, alarms, etc.) this.sql template tag SQL template tag for executing queries against the agent's SQLite storage this.mcp MCPClientManager MCP client manager for connecting to external MCP servers

Connecting from clients

For browser connections, use the Agents client SDK:

Vanilla JS : AgentClient from agents/client

: from React: useAgent hook from agents/react

Refer to Client SDK for full documentation.

Next steps

State synchronization Sync state between agents and clients.

Callable methods RPC over WebSockets for method calls.