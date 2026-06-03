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WebSockets

Agents support WebSocket connections for real-time, bi-directional communication. This page covers server-side WebSocket handling. For client-side connection, refer to the Client SDK.

Lifecycle hooks

Agents have several lifecycle hooks that fire at different points:

HookWhen called
onStart(props?)Once when the agent first starts (before any connections)
onRequest(request)When an HTTP request is received (non-WebSocket)
onConnect(connection, ctx)When a new WebSocket connection is established
onMessage(connection, message)When a WebSocket message is received
onClose(connection, code, reason, wasClean)When a WebSocket connection closes
onError(connection, error)When a WebSocket error occurs on a connection
onError(error)When a server-level error occurs (not tied to a specific connection)
shouldSendProtocolMessages(connection, ctx)Whether to send protocol messages (identity, state, MCP) to this connection. Default: true

onStart

onStart() is called once when the agent first starts, before any connections are established:

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onStart() {
    // Initialize resources
    console.log(`Agent ${this.name} starting...`);


    // Load data from storage
    const savedData = this.sql`SELECT * FROM cache`;
    for (const row of savedData) {
      // Rebuild in-memory state from persistent storage
    }
  }


  onConnect(connection) {
    // By the time connections arrive, onStart has completed
  }
}

Handling connections

Define onConnect and onMessage methods on your Agent to accept WebSocket connections:

JavaScript
import { Agent, Connection, ConnectionContext, WSMessage } from "agents";


export class ChatAgent extends Agent {
  async onConnect(connection, ctx) {
    // Connections are automatically accepted
    // Access the original request for auth, headers, cookies
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    const token = url.searchParams.get("token");


    if (!token) {
      connection.close(4001, "Unauthorized");
      return;
    }


    // Store user info on this connection
    connection.setState({ authenticated: true });
  }


  async onMessage(connection, message) {
    if (typeof message === "string") {
      // Handle text message
      const data = JSON.parse(message);
      connection.send(JSON.stringify({ received: data }));
    }
  }
}

Connection object

Each connected client has a unique Connection object:

Property/MethodTypeDescription
idstringUnique identifier for this connection
uristring | nullURL of the original WebSocket upgrade request. Persists across hibernation
stateStatePer-connection state object
setState(state)voidUpdate connection state
send(message)voidSend message to this client
close(code?, reason?)voidClose the connection
tagsreadonly string[]Tags assigned via getConnectionTags. Always includes the connection ID as the first tag
serverstringThe agent instance name (same as this.name on the Agent)

Per-connection state

Store data specific to each connection (user info, preferences, etc.):

JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends Agent {
  async onConnect(connection, ctx) {
    const userId = new URL(ctx.request.url).searchParams.get("userId");


    connection.setState({
      userId: userId || "anonymous",
      role: "user",
      joinedAt: Date.now(),
    });
  }


  async onMessage(connection, message) {
    // Access connection-specific state
    console.log(`Message from ${connection.state.userId}`);
  }
}

Broadcasting to all clients

Use this.broadcast() to send a message to all connected clients:

JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends Agent {
  async onMessage(connection, message) {
    // Broadcast to all connected clients
    this.broadcast(
      JSON.stringify({
        from: connection.id,
        message: message,
        timestamp: Date.now(),
      }),
    );
  }


  // Broadcast from any method
  async notifyAll(event, data) {
    this.broadcast(JSON.stringify({ event, data }));
  }
}

Excluding connections

Pass an array of connection IDs to exclude from the broadcast:

JavaScript
// Broadcast to everyone except the sender
this.broadcast(
  JSON.stringify({ type: "user-typing", userId: "123" }),
  [connection.id], // Do not send to the originator
);

Connection tags

Tag connections for easy filtering. Override getConnectionTags() to assign tags when a connection is established:

JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends Agent {
  getConnectionTags(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    const role = url.searchParams.get("role");


    const tags = [];
    if (role === "admin") tags.push("admin");
    if (role === "moderator") tags.push("moderator");


    return tags; // Up to 9 tags, max 256 chars each
  }


  // Later, broadcast only to admins
  notifyAdmins(message) {
    for (const conn of this.getConnections("admin")) {
      conn.send(message);
    }
  }
}

Connection management methods

MethodSignatureDescription
getConnections(tag?: string) => Iterable<Connection>Get all connections, optionally by tag
getConnection(id: string) => Connection | undefinedGet connection by ID
getConnectionTags(connection, ctx) => string[]Override to tag connections
broadcast(message, without?: string[]) => voidSend to all connections
isConnectionReadonly(connection) => booleanCheck if a connection is readonly
isConnectionProtocolEnabled(connection) => booleanCheck if protocol messages are enabled for this connection

Handling binary data

Messages can be strings or binary (ArrayBuffer / ArrayBufferView):

JavaScript
export class FileAgent extends Agent {
  async onMessage(connection, message) {
    if (message instanceof ArrayBuffer) {
      // Handle binary upload
      const bytes = new Uint8Array(message);
      await this.processFile(bytes);
      connection.send(
        JSON.stringify({ status: "received", size: bytes.length }),
      );
    } else if (typeof message === "string") {
      // Handle text command
      const command = JSON.parse(message);
      // ...
    }
  }
}

Error and close handling

Handle connection errors and disconnections. The onError method has two overloads — one for WebSocket connection errors and one for server-level errors:

JavaScript
export class ChatAgent extends Agent {
  // WebSocket connection error


  // Server-level error (not tied to a specific connection)


  onError(connectionOrError, error) {
    if (error) {
      console.error(`Connection ${connectionOrError.id} error:`, error);
    } else {
      console.error("Server error:", connectionOrError);
    }
  }


  async onClose(connection, code, reason, wasClean) {
    console.log(`Connection ${connection.id} closed: ${code} ${reason}`);


    this.broadcast(
      JSON.stringify({
        event: "user-left",
        userId: connection.state?.userId,
      }),
    );
  }
}

The default onError implementation logs the error and rethrows it. Override it to add custom error handling, reporting, or recovery logic.

Message types

TypeDescription
stringText message (typically JSON)
ArrayBufferBinary data
ArrayBufferViewTyped array view of binary data

Hibernation

Agents support hibernation — they can sleep when inactive and wake when needed. This saves resources while maintaining WebSocket connections.

Enabling hibernation

Hibernation is enabled by default. To disable:

JavaScript
export class AlwaysOnAgent extends Agent {
  static options = { hibernate: false };
}

How hibernation works

  1. Agent is active, handling connections
  2. After a period of inactivity with no messages, the agent hibernates (sleeps)
  3. WebSocket connections remain open (handled by Cloudflare)
  4. When a message arrives, the agent wakes up
  5. onMessage is called as normal

What persists across hibernation

PersistsDoes not persist
this.state (agent state)In-memory variables
connection.stateTimers/intervals
SQLite data (this.sql)Promises in flight
Connection metadataLocal caches

Store important data in this.state or SQLite, not in class properties:

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  initialState = { counter: 0 };


  // Do not do this - lost on hibernation
  localCounter = 0;


  onMessage(connection, message) {
    // Persists across hibernation
    this.setState({ counter: this.state.counter + 1 });


    // Lost after hibernation
    this.localCounter++;
  }
}

Common patterns

Presence tracking

Track who is online using per-connection state. Connection state is automatically cleaned up when users disconnect:

JavaScript
export class PresenceAgent extends Agent {
  onConnect(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    const name = url.searchParams.get("name") || "Anonymous";


    connection.setState({
      name,
      joinedAt: Date.now(),
      lastSeen: Date.now(),
    });


    // Send current presence to new user
    connection.send(
      JSON.stringify({
        type: "presence",
        users: this.getPresence(),
      }),
    );


    // Notify others that someone joined
    this.broadcastPresence();
  }


  onClose(connection) {
    // No manual cleanup needed - connection state is automatically gone
    this.broadcastPresence();
  }


  onMessage(connection, message) {
    if (message === "ping") {
      connection.setState((prev) => ({
        ...prev,
        lastSeen: Date.now(),
      }));
      connection.send("pong");
    }
  }


  getPresence() {
    const users = {};
    for (const conn of this.getConnections()) {
      if (conn.state) {
        users[conn.id] = {
          name: conn.state.name,
          lastSeen: conn.state.lastSeen,
        };
      }
    }
    return users;
  }


  broadcastPresence() {
    this.broadcast(
      JSON.stringify({
        type: "presence",
        users: this.getPresence(),
      }),
    );
  }
}

Chat room with broadcast

JavaScript
export class ChatRoom extends Agent {
  onConnect(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    const username = url.searchParams.get("username") || "Anonymous";


    connection.setState({ username });


    // Notify others
    this.broadcast(
      JSON.stringify({
        type: "join",
        user: username,
        timestamp: Date.now(),
      }),
      [connection.id], // Do not send to the joining user
    );
  }


  onMessage(connection, message) {
    if (typeof message !== "string") return;


    const { username } = connection.state;


    this.broadcast(
      JSON.stringify({
        type: "message",
        user: username,
        text: message,
        timestamp: Date.now(),
      }),
    );
  }


  onClose(connection) {
    const { username } = connection.state || {};
    if (username) {
      this.broadcast(
        JSON.stringify({
          type: "leave",
          user: username,
          timestamp: Date.now(),
        }),
      );
    }
  }
}

Suppressing protocol messages

By default, agents send JSON text frames (identity, state sync, MCP server lists) to every connection. Override shouldSendProtocolMessages to suppress them for specific connections — for example, binary-only clients that cannot handle JSON text frames:

JavaScript
export class IoTAgent extends Agent {
  shouldSendProtocolMessages(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    return url.searchParams.get("protocol") !== "binary";
  }
}

When this returns false, the connection does not receive identity, state, or MCP server list frames — neither on connect nor via broadcasts. The connection can still send and receive regular messages, use RPC, and participate in all non-protocol communication.

Use isConnectionProtocolEnabled(connection) to check the status of any connection at runtime.

Agent properties

These properties are available on this inside any Agent method:

PropertyTypeDescription
this.namestringThe instance name of this agent
this.stateStateThe current agent state (lazy-loaded from SQLite)
this.envEnvWorker environment bindings
this.ctxDurableObjectStateDurable Object context (storage, alarms, etc.)
this.sqltemplate tagSQL template tag for executing queries against the agent's SQLite storage
this.mcpMCPClientManagerMCP client manager for connecting to external MCP servers

Connecting from clients

For browser connections, use the Agents client SDK:

  • Vanilla JS: AgentClient from agents/client
  • React: useAgent hook from agents/react

Refer to Client SDK for full documentation.

Next steps

State synchronization Sync state between agents and clients.
Callable methods RPC over WebSockets for method calls.
Cross-domain authentication Secure WebSocket connections across domains.