WebSockets

Agents support WebSocket connections for real-time, bi-directional communication. This page covers server-side WebSocket handling. For client-side connection, refer to the
Client SDK.
Agents have several lifecycle hooks that fire at different points:
Hook When called
onStart(props?)
Once when the agent first starts (before any connections)
onRequest(request)
When an HTTP request is received (non-WebSocket)
onConnect(connection, ctx)
When a new WebSocket connection is established
onMessage(connection, message)
When a WebSocket message is received
onClose(connection, code, reason, wasClean)
When a WebSocket connection closes
onError(connection, error)
When a WebSocket error occurs on a connection
onError(error)
When a server-level error occurs (not tied to a specific connection)
shouldSendProtocolMessages(connection, ctx)
Whether to send protocol messages (identity, state, MCP) to this connection. Default:
true
onStart() is called once when the agent first starts, before any connections are established:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { console . log ( `Agent ${ this . name } starting...` ) ; // Load data from storage const savedData = this . sql `SELECT * FROM cache` ; for ( const row of savedData ) { // Rebuild in-memory state from persistent storage // By the time connections arrive, onStart has completed export class MyAgent extends Agent { console . log ( `Agent ${ this . name } starting...` ) ; // Load data from storage const savedData = this . sql `SELECT * FROM cache` ; for ( const row of savedData ) { // Rebuild in-memory state from persistent storage onConnect ( connection : Connection ) { // By the time connections arrive, onStart has completed
Define
onConnect and
onMessage methods on your Agent to accept WebSocket connections:
import { Agent , Connection , ConnectionContext , WSMessage } from "agents" ; export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { // Connections are automatically accepted // Access the original request for auth, headers, cookies const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; connection . close ( 4001 , "Unauthorized" ) ; // Store user info on this connection connection . setState ( { authenticated : true } ) ; async onMessage ( connection , message ) { if ( typeof message === "string" ) { const data = JSON . parse ( message ) ; connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { received : data } )) ; import { Agent , Connection , ConnectionContext , WSMessage } from "agents" ; export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { // Connections are automatically accepted // Access the original request for auth, headers, cookies const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; connection . close ( 4001 , "Unauthorized" ) ; // Store user info on this connection connection . setState ( { authenticated : true } ) ; async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { if ( typeof message === "string" ) { const data = JSON . parse ( message ) ; connection . send ( JSON . stringify ( { received : data } )) ;
Each connected client has a unique
Connection object:
Property/Method Type Description
id
string
Unique identifier for this connection
uri
string | null
URL of the original WebSocket upgrade request. Persists across hibernation
state
State
Per-connection state object
setState(state)
void
Update connection state
send(message)
void
Send message to this client
close(code?, reason?)
void
Close the connection
tags
readonly string[]
Tags assigned via
getConnectionTags. Always includes the connection ID as the first tag
server
string
The agent instance name (same as
this.name on the Agent)
Store data specific to each connection (user info, preferences, etc.):
export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { const userId = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; userId : userId || "anonymous" , async onMessage ( connection , message ) { // Access connection-specific state console . log ( `Message from ${ connection . state . userId } ` ) ; interface ConnectionState { export class ChatAgent extends Agent { connection : Connection < ConnectionState >, const userId = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; userId : userId || "anonymous" , async onMessage ( connection : Connection < ConnectionState >, message : WSMessage ) { // Access connection-specific state console . log ( `Message from ${ connection . state . userId } ` ) ;
Broadcasting to all clients
Use
this.broadcast() to send a message to all connected clients:
export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection , message ) { // Broadcast to all connected clients // Broadcast from any method async notifyAll ( event , data ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { event , data } )) ; export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { // Broadcast to all connected clients // Broadcast from any method async notifyAll ( event : string , data : unknown ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { event , data } )) ;
Pass an array of connection IDs to exclude from the broadcast:
// Broadcast to everyone except the sender JSON . stringify ( { type : "user-typing" , userId : "123" } ) , [ connection . id ] , // Do not send to the originator // Broadcast to everyone except the sender JSON . stringify ( { type : "user-typing" , userId : "123" } ) , [ connection . id ] , // Do not send to the originator
Tag connections for easy filtering. Override
getConnectionTags() to assign tags when a connection is established:
export class ChatAgent extends Agent { getConnectionTags ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; if ( role === "admin" ) tags . push ( "admin" ) ; if ( role === "moderator" ) tags . push ( "moderator" ) ; return tags ; // Up to 9 tags, max 256 chars each // Later, broadcast only to admins for ( const conn of this . getConnections ( "admin" )) { export class ChatAgent extends Agent { getConnectionTags ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) : string [] { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; const tags : string [] = [] ; if ( role === "admin" ) tags . push ( "admin" ) ; if ( role === "moderator" ) tags . push ( "moderator" ) ; return tags ; // Up to 9 tags, max 256 chars each // Later, broadcast only to admins notifyAdmins ( message : string ) { for ( const conn of this . getConnections ( "admin" )) {
Connection management methods
Method Signature Description
getConnections
(tag?: string) => Iterable<Connection>
Get all connections, optionally by tag
getConnection
(id: string) => Connection | undefined
Get connection by ID
getConnectionTags
(connection, ctx) => string[]
Override to tag connections
broadcast
(message, without?: string[]) => void
Send to all connections
isConnectionReadonly
(connection) => boolean
Check if a connection is readonly
isConnectionProtocolEnabled
(connection) => boolean
Check if protocol messages are enabled for this connection
Messages can be strings or binary (
ArrayBuffer /
ArrayBufferView):
export class FileAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection , message ) { if ( message instanceof ArrayBuffer ) { const bytes = new Uint8Array ( message ) ; await this . processFile ( bytes ) ; JSON . stringify ( { status : "received" , size : bytes . length } ) , } else if ( typeof message === "string" ) { const command = JSON . parse ( message ) ; export class FileAgent extends Agent { async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { if ( message instanceof ArrayBuffer ) { const bytes = new Uint8Array ( message ) ; await this . processFile ( bytes ) ; JSON . stringify ( { status : "received" , size : bytes . length } ) , } else if ( typeof message === "string" ) { const command = JSON . parse ( message ) ;
Note
Agents automatically send JSON text frames (identity, state, MCP servers) to every connection. If your client only handles binary data and cannot process these frames, use
to suppress them.
shouldSendProtocolMessages
Handle connection errors and disconnections. The
onError method has two overloads — one for WebSocket connection errors and one for server-level errors:
export class ChatAgent extends Agent { // WebSocket connection error // Server-level error (not tied to a specific connection) onError ( connectionOrError , error ) { console . error ( `Connection ${ connectionOrError . id } error:` , error ) ; console . error ( "Server error:" , connectionOrError ) ; async onClose ( connection , code , reason , wasClean ) { console . log ( `Connection ${ connection . id } closed: ${ code } ${ reason } ` ) ; userId : connection . state ?. userId , export class ChatAgent extends Agent { // WebSocket connection error onError ( connection : Connection , error : unknown ) : void ; // Server-level error (not tied to a specific connection) onError ( error : unknown ) : void ; onError ( connectionOrError : Connection | unknown , error ?: unknown ) { `Connection ${ ( connectionOrError as Connection ) . id } error:` , console . error ( "Server error:" , connectionOrError ) ; console . log ( `Connection ${ connection . id } closed: ${ code } ${ reason } ` ) ; userId : connection . state ?. userId ,
The default
onError implementation logs the error and rethrows it. Override it to add custom error handling, reporting, or recovery logic.
Type Description
string
Text message (typically JSON)
ArrayBuffer
Binary data
ArrayBufferView
Typed array view of binary data
Agents support hibernation — they can sleep when inactive and wake when needed. This saves resources while maintaining WebSocket connections.
Hibernation is enabled by default. To disable:
export class AlwaysOnAgent extends Agent { static options = { hibernate : false }; export class AlwaysOnAgent extends Agent { static options = { hibernate : false };
Agent is active, handling connections
After a period of inactivity with no messages, the agent hibernates (sleeps)
WebSocket connections remain open (handled by Cloudflare)
When a message arrives, the agent wakes up
onMessage is called as normal
What persists across hibernation
Persists Does not persist
this.state (agent state)
In-memory variables
connection.state
Timers/intervals SQLite data (
this.sql)
Promises in flight Connection metadata Local caches
Store important data in
this.state or SQLite, not in class properties:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { initialState = { counter : 0 }; // Do not do this - lost on hibernation onMessage ( connection , message ) { // Persists across hibernation this . setState ( { counter : this . state . counter + 1 } ) ; // Lost after hibernation export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , { counter : number }> { initialState = { counter : 0 }; // Do not do this - lost on hibernation private localCounter = 0 ; onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { // Persists across hibernation this . setState ( { counter : this . state . counter + 1 } ) ; // Lost after hibernation
Track who is online using per-connection state. Connection state is automatically cleaned up when users disconnect:
export class PresenceAgent extends Agent { onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const name = url . searchParams . get ( "name" ) || "Anonymous" ; // Send current presence to new user users : this . getPresence () , // Notify others that someone joined this . broadcastPresence () ; // No manual cleanup needed - connection state is automatically gone this . broadcastPresence () ; onMessage ( connection , message ) { if ( message === "ping" ) { connection . setState ( ( prev ) => ( { for ( const conn of this . getConnections ()) { lastSeen : conn . state . lastSeen , users : this . getPresence () , export class PresenceAgent extends Agent { onConnect ( connection : Connection < UserState >, ctx : ConnectionContext ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const name = url . searchParams . get ( "name" ) || "Anonymous" ; // Send current presence to new user users : this . getPresence () , // Notify others that someone joined this . broadcastPresence () ; onClose ( connection : Connection ) { // No manual cleanup needed - connection state is automatically gone this . broadcastPresence () ; onMessage ( connection : Connection < UserState >, message : WSMessage ) { if ( message === "ping" ) { connection . setState ( ( prev ) => ( { const users : Record < string , { name : string ; lastSeen : number }> = {}; for ( const conn of this . getConnections < UserState > ()) { lastSeen : conn . state . lastSeen , private broadcastPresence () { users : this . getPresence () ,
export class ChatRoom extends Agent { onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const username = url . searchParams . get ( "username" ) || "Anonymous" ; connection . setState ( { username } ) ; [ connection . id ] , // Do not send to the joining user onMessage ( connection , message ) { if ( typeof message !== "string" ) return ; const { username } = connection . state ; const { username } = connection . state || {}; type : "message" | "join" | "leave" ; export class ChatRoom extends Agent { onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const username = url . searchParams . get ( "username" ) || "Anonymous" ; connection . setState ( { username } ) ; [ connection . id ] , // Do not send to the joining user onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { if ( typeof message !== "string" ) return ; const { username } = connection . state as { username : string }; onClose ( connection : Connection ) { const { username } = ( connection . state as { username : string } ) || {};
Suppressing protocol messages
By default, agents send JSON text frames (identity, state sync, MCP server lists) to every connection. Override
shouldSendProtocolMessages to suppress them for specific connections — for example, binary-only clients that cannot handle JSON text frames:
export class IoTAgent extends Agent { shouldSendProtocolMessages ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; return url . searchParams . get ( "protocol" ) !== "binary" ; export class IoTAgent extends Agent { shouldSendProtocolMessages ( const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; return url . searchParams . get ( "protocol" ) !== "binary" ;
When this returns
false, the connection does not receive identity, state, or MCP server list frames — neither on connect nor via broadcasts. The connection can still send and receive regular messages, use RPC, and participate in all non-protocol communication.
Use
isConnectionProtocolEnabled(connection) to check the status of any connection at runtime.
These properties are available on
this inside any Agent method:
Property Type Description
this.name
string
The instance name of this agent
this.state
State
The current agent state (lazy-loaded from SQLite)
this.env
Env
Worker environment bindings
this.ctx
DurableObjectState
Durable Object context (storage, alarms, etc.)
this.sql
template tag SQL template tag for executing queries against the agent's SQLite storage
this.mcp
MCPClientManager
MCP client manager for connecting to external MCP servers
For browser connections, use the Agents client SDK:
Vanilla JS:
AgentClient from
agents/client
React:
useAgent hook from
agents/react
Refer to
Client SDK for full documentation.