Use Code Mode with TanStack AI
Use the
@cloudflare/codemode/tanstack-ai entry point to give
chat() one Code Mode tool. The model can then write JavaScript that calls your TanStack AI server tools.
You need an existing Workers project and a configured TanStack AI model adapter. This example uses the OpenAI adapter.
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Install Code Mode, TanStack AI, the OpenAI adapter, and Zod:
npm i @cloudflare/codemode @tanstack/ai @tanstack/ai-openai zod
yarn add @cloudflare/codemode @tanstack/ai @tanstack/ai-openai zod
pnpm add @cloudflare/codemode @tanstack/ai @tanstack/ai-openai zod
bun add @cloudflare/codemode @tanstack/ai @tanstack/ai-openai zod
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Add a Worker Loader binding to your Wrangler configuration:
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Define TanStack AI server tools, group them into namespaces, and pass the Code Mode tool to
chat():
createCodeTool() returns a TanStack AI
ServerTool named
codemode_execute. Its description contains the generated types for both namespaces. The model can write code similar to this:
tanstackTools(tools, name) converts an array of TanStack AI tools into a Code Mode tool provider. It uses each tool name as the method name and generates types from its input and output schemas.
The optional second argument sets the sandbox namespace. For example,
tanstackTools([getWeather], "weather") exposes
weather.get_weather(). If you omit the name, Code Mode uses the default
codemode namespace:
Use distinct namespace names when you combine tool groups. Each provider contributes its generated declarations and executable server tools to the same Code Mode tool.
The
createCodeTool() integration does not pause execution for TanStack AI approvals.
tanstackTools() excludes a tool when its
needsApproval property is
true or a function. The excluded tool does not appear in generated type declarations and cannot run in the sandbox.
Tools with
needsApproval: false remain available. The durable Code Mode runtime supports paused approvals through connector
requiresApproval annotations, but this
createCodeTool() integration does not use that approval flow.