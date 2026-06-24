Use Code Mode with TanStack AI

Use the @cloudflare/codemode/tanstack-ai entry point to give chat() one Code Mode tool. The model can then write JavaScript that calls your TanStack AI server tools.

Prerequisites

You need an existing Workers project and a configured TanStack AI model adapter. This example uses the OpenAI adapter.

Add Code Mode

Install Code Mode, TanStack AI, the OpenAI adapter, and Zod: npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/codemode @tanstack/ai @tanstack/ai-openai zod yarn add @cloudflare/codemode @tanstack/ai @tanstack/ai-openai zod pnpm add @cloudflare/codemode @tanstack/ai @tanstack/ai-openai zod bun add @cloudflare/codemode @tanstack/ai @tanstack/ai-openai zod Add a Worker Loader binding to your Wrangler configuration: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "tanstack-codemode" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-24" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" } ] } TOML name = "tanstack-codemode" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-24" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER" Define TanStack AI server tools, group them into namespaces, and pass the Code Mode tool to chat() : JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { createCodeTool , tanstackTools , } from "@cloudflare/codemode/tanstack-ai" ; import { chat , toolDefinition , toHttpResponse } from "@tanstack/ai" ; import { openaiText } from "@tanstack/ai-openai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const getWeather = toolDefinition ( { name : "get_weather" , description : "Get the current weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () . meta ( { description : "City name" } ) , } ) , outputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () , temperatureCelsius : z . number () , conditions : z . string () , } ) , } ) . server ( async ({ city }) => ( { city , temperatureCelsius : 22 , conditions : "sunny" , } )) ; const findContacts = toolDefinition ( { name : "find_contacts" , description : "Find contacts for a team" , inputSchema : z . object ( { team : z . string () . meta ( { description : "Team name" } ) , } ) , outputSchema : z . array ( z . object ( { name : z . string () , email : z . string () , } ) , ) , } ) . server ( async ({ team }) => [ { name : ` ${ team } contact` , email : "team@example.com" , }, ]) ; function startChat ( env , prompt ) { const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const codeTool = createCodeTool ( { tools : [ tanstackTools ([ getWeather ] , "weather" ) , tanstackTools ([ findContacts ] , "directory" ) , ] , executor , } ) ; return chat ( { adapter : openaiText ( "gpt-4o" ) , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : prompt } ] , tools : [ codeTool ] , } ) ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const prompt = await request . text () ; return toHttpResponse ( startChat ( env , prompt )) ; }, }; src/index.ts import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { createCodeTool , tanstackTools , } from "@cloudflare/codemode/tanstack-ai" ; import { chat , toolDefinition , toHttpResponse } from "@tanstack/ai" ; import { openaiText } from "@tanstack/ai-openai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const getWeather = toolDefinition ( { name : "get_weather" , description : "Get the current weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () . meta ( { description : "City name" } ) , } ) , outputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () , temperatureCelsius : z . number () , conditions : z . string () , } ) , } ) . server ( async ({ city }) => ( { city , temperatureCelsius : 22 , conditions : "sunny" , } )) ; const findContacts = toolDefinition ( { name : "find_contacts" , description : "Find contacts for a team" , inputSchema : z . object ( { team : z . string () . meta ( { description : "Team name" } ) , } ) , outputSchema : z . array ( z . object ( { name : z . string () , email : z . string () , } ) , ) , } ) . server ( async ({ team }) => [ { name : ` ${ team } contact` , email : "team@example.com" , }, ]) ; function startChat ( env : Env , prompt : string ) { const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : env . LOADER } ) ; const codeTool = createCodeTool ( { tools : [ tanstackTools ([ getWeather ] , "weather" ) , tanstackTools ([ findContacts ] , "directory" ) , ] , executor , } ) ; return chat ( { adapter : openaiText ( "gpt-4o" ) , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : prompt } ] , tools : [ codeTool ] , } ) ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const prompt = await request . text () ; return toHttpResponse ( startChat ( env , prompt )) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

createCodeTool() returns a TanStack AI ServerTool named codemode_execute . Its description contains the generated types for both namespaces. The model can write code similar to this:

JavaScript async () => { const weatherResult = await weather . get_weather ( { city : "London" } ) ; const contacts = await directory . find_contacts ( { team : "travel" } ) ; return { weatherResult , contacts }; };

Namespace behavior

tanstackTools(tools, name) converts an array of TanStack AI tools into a Code Mode tool provider. It uses each tool name as the method name and generates types from its input and output schemas.

The optional second argument sets the sandbox namespace. For example, tanstackTools([getWeather], "weather") exposes weather.get_weather() . If you omit the name, Code Mode uses the default codemode namespace:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const codeTool = createCodeTool ( { tools : [ tanstackTools ([ getWeather ])] , executor , } ) ; // Available to model-generated code as codemode.get_weather(). TypeScript const codeTool = createCodeTool ( { tools : [ tanstackTools ([ getWeather ])] , executor , } ) ; // Available to model-generated code as codemode.get_weather().

Use distinct namespace names when you combine tool groups. Each provider contributes its generated declarations and executable server tools to the same Code Mode tool.

Approval behavior

The createCodeTool() integration does not pause execution for TanStack AI approvals. tanstackTools() excludes a tool when its needsApproval property is true or a function. The excluded tool does not appear in generated type declarations and cannot run in the sandbox.