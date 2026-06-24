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Use Code Mode with TanStack AI

Use the @cloudflare/codemode/tanstack-ai entry point to give chat() one Code Mode tool. The model can then write JavaScript that calls your TanStack AI server tools.

Prerequisites

You need an existing Workers project and a configured TanStack AI model adapter. This example uses the OpenAI adapter.

Add Code Mode

  1. Install Code Mode, TanStack AI, the OpenAI adapter, and Zod:

    npm i @cloudflare/codemode @tanstack/ai @tanstack/ai-openai zod

  2. Add a Worker Loader binding to your Wrangler configuration:

    JSONC
    {
      "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
      "name": "tanstack-codemode",
      "main": "src/index.ts",
      // Set this to today's date
      "compatibility_date": "2026-06-24",
      "compatibility_flags": [
        "nodejs_compat"
      ],
      "worker_loaders": [
        {
          "binding": "LOADER"
        }
      ]
    }

  3. Define TanStack AI server tools, group them into namespaces, and pass the Code Mode tool to chat():

    src/index.js
    import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode";
    import {
      createCodeTool,
      tanstackTools,
    } from "@cloudflare/codemode/tanstack-ai";
    import { chat, toolDefinition, toHttpResponse } from "@tanstack/ai";
    import { openaiText } from "@tanstack/ai-openai";
    import { z } from "zod";
    

    const getWeather = toolDefinition({
      name: "get_weather",
      description: "Get the current weather for a city",
      inputSchema: z.object({
        city: z.string().meta({ description: "City name" }),
      }),
      outputSchema: z.object({
        city: z.string(),
        temperatureCelsius: z.number(),
        conditions: z.string(),
      }),
    }).server(async ({ city }) => ({
      city,
      temperatureCelsius: 22,
      conditions: "sunny",
    }));
    

    const findContacts = toolDefinition({
      name: "find_contacts",
      description: "Find contacts for a team",
      inputSchema: z.object({
        team: z.string().meta({ description: "Team name" }),
      }),
      outputSchema: z.array(
        z.object({
          name: z.string(),
          email: z.string(),
        }),
      ),
    }).server(async ({ team }) => [
      {
        name: `${team} contact`,
        email: "team@example.com",
      },
    ]);
    

    function startChat(env, prompt) {
      const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor({ loader: env.LOADER });
    

      const codeTool = createCodeTool({
        tools: [
          tanstackTools([getWeather], "weather"),
          tanstackTools([findContacts], "directory"),
        ],
        executor,
      });
    

      return chat({
        adapter: openaiText("gpt-4o"),
        messages: [{ role: "user", content: prompt }],
        tools: [codeTool],
      });
    }
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        const prompt = await request.text();
        return toHttpResponse(startChat(env, prompt));
      },
    };

createCodeTool() returns a TanStack AI ServerTool named codemode_execute. Its description contains the generated types for both namespaces. The model can write code similar to this:

JavaScript
async () => {
  const weatherResult = await weather.get_weather({ city: "London" });
  const contacts = await directory.find_contacts({ team: "travel" });
  return { weatherResult, contacts };
};

Namespace behavior

tanstackTools(tools, name) converts an array of TanStack AI tools into a Code Mode tool provider. It uses each tool name as the method name and generates types from its input and output schemas.

The optional second argument sets the sandbox namespace. For example, tanstackTools([getWeather], "weather") exposes weather.get_weather(). If you omit the name, Code Mode uses the default codemode namespace:

JavaScript
const codeTool = createCodeTool({
  tools: [tanstackTools([getWeather])],
  executor,
});


// Available to model-generated code as codemode.get_weather().

Use distinct namespace names when you combine tool groups. Each provider contributes its generated declarations and executable server tools to the same Code Mode tool.

Approval behavior

The createCodeTool() integration does not pause execution for TanStack AI approvals. tanstackTools() excludes a tool when its needsApproval property is true or a function. The excluded tool does not appear in generated type declarations and cannot run in the sandbox.

Tools with needsApproval: false remain available. The durable Code Mode runtime supports paused approvals through connector requiresApproval annotations, but this createCodeTool() integration does not use that approval flow.