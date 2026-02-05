Add to existing project

This guide shows how to add agents to an existing Cloudflare Workers project. If you are starting fresh, refer to Building a chat agent instead.
- An existing Cloudflare Workers project with a Wrangler configuration file
- Node.js 18 or newer
For React applications, no additional packages are needed — React bindings are included.
For Hono applications:
Create a new file for your agent (for example,
src/agents/counter.ts):
3. Update Wrangler configuration
Add the Durable Object binding and migration:
Key points:
-
name in bindings becomes the property on
env (for example,
env.Counter)
-
class_name must exactly match your exported class name
-
new_sqlite_classes enables SQLite storage for state persistence
-
nodejs_compat flag is required for the agents package
4. Export the Agent class
Your agent class must be exported from your main entry point. Update your
src/index.ts:
Choose the approach that matches your project structure:
Plain Workers (fetch handler)
If you are serving static assets alongside agents, static assets are served first by default. Your Worker code only runs for paths that do not match a static asset:
Configure assets in the Wrangler configuration file:
You can generate types automatically from your Wrangler configuration file:
This creates an
env.d.ts file with all your bindings typed. Alternatively, you can manually update your
Env type to include the agent namespace:
Refer to Configuration for more details on type generation.
7. Connect from the frontend
Add more agents by extending the configuration:
Update the Wrangler configuration file:
Export all agents from your entry point:
Common integration patterns
Agents behind authentication
Check auth before routing to agents:
By default, agents are routed at
/agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name}. You can customize this:
Refer to Routing for more options including CORS, custom instance naming, and location hints.
Accessing agents from server code
You can interact with agents directly from your Worker code:
Agent not found, or 404 errors
- Check the export - Agent class must be exported from your main entry point.
- Check the binding -
class_name in the Wrangler configuration file must exactly match the exported class name.
- Check the route - Default route is
/agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name}.
No such Durable Object class error
Add the migration to the Wrangler configuration file:
WebSocket connection fails
Ensure your routing passes the response unchanged:
Check that:
- You are using
this.setState(), not mutating
this.state directly.
- The agent class is in
new_sqlite_classes in migrations.
- You are connecting to the same agent instance name.
Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.