Add to existing project

This guide shows how to add agents to an existing Cloudflare Workers project. If you are starting fresh, refer to Building a chat agent instead.

Prerequisites

An existing Cloudflare Workers project with a Wrangler configuration file

Node.js 18 or newer

1. Install the package

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i agents Terminal window yarn add agents Terminal window pnpm add agents

For React applications, no additional packages are needed — React bindings are included.

For Hono applications:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i agents hono-agents Terminal window yarn add agents hono-agents Terminal window pnpm add agents hono-agents

2. Create an Agent

Create a new file for your agent (for example, src/agents/counter.ts ):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class Counter extends Agent { initialState = { count : 0 }; increment () { this . setState ( { count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } decrement () { this . setState ( { count : this . state . count - 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; type CounterState = { count : number ; }; export class Counter extends Agent < Env , CounterState > { initialState : CounterState = { count : 0 }; increment () { this . setState ( { count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } decrement () { this . setState ( { count : this . state . count - 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } }

Add the Durable Object binding and migration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-existing-project" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-01-01" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "Counter" , " class_name " : "Counter" , }, ], }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Counter" ], }, ], } name = "my-existing-project" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-01-01" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "Counter" class_name = "Counter" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "Counter" ]

Key points:

name in bindings becomes the property on env (for example, env.Counter )

in bindings becomes the property on (for example, ) class_name must exactly match your exported class name

must exactly match your exported class name new_sqlite_classes enables SQLite storage for state persistence

enables SQLite storage for state persistence nodejs_compat flag is required for the agents package

4. Export the Agent class

Your agent class must be exported from your main entry point. Update your src/index.ts :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Export the agent class (required for Durable Objects) export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; // Your existing exports... export default { // ... }; TypeScript // Export the agent class (required for Durable Objects) export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; // Your existing exports... export default { // ... };

5. Wire up routing

Choose the approach that matches your project structure:

Plain Workers (fetch handler)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Try agent routing first const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // Your existing routing logic const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/api/hello" ) { return Response . json ( { message : "Hello!" } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // Try agent routing first const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // Your existing routing logic const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/api/hello" ) { return Response . json ( { message : "Hello!" } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, };

Hono

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Hono } from "hono" ; import { agentsMiddleware } from "hono-agents" ; export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; const app = new Hono () ; // Add agents middleware - handles WebSocket upgrades and agent HTTP requests app . use ( "*" , agentsMiddleware ()) ; // Your existing routes continue to work app . get ( "/api/hello" , ( c ) => c . json ( { message : "Hello!" } )) ; export default app ; TypeScript import { Hono } from "hono" ; import { agentsMiddleware } from "hono-agents" ; export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; const app = new Hono <{ Bindings : Env }> () ; // Add agents middleware - handles WebSocket upgrades and agent HTTP requests app . use ( "*" , agentsMiddleware ()) ; // Your existing routes continue to work app . get ( "/api/hello" , ( c ) => c . json ( { message : "Hello!" } )) ; export default app ;

With static assets

If you are serving static assets alongside agents, static assets are served first by default. Your Worker code only runs for paths that do not match a static asset:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Static assets are served automatically before this runs // This only handles non-asset requests // Route to agents const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // Static assets are served automatically before this runs // This only handles non-asset requests // Route to agents const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, };

Configure assets in the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " assets " : { " directory " : "./public" , }, } [ assets ] directory = "./public"

6. Add TypeScript types

You can generate types automatically from your Wrangler configuration file:

Terminal window npx wrangler types env.d.ts

This creates an env.d.ts file with all your bindings typed. Alternatively, you can manually update your Env type to include the agent namespace:

TypeScript import type { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; interface Env { // Your existing bindings MY_KV : KVNamespace ; MY_DB : D1Database ; // Add agent bindings Counter : DurableObjectNamespace < Counter >; }

Refer to Configuration for more details on type generation.

7. Connect from the frontend

React

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useState } from "react" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function CounterWidget () { const [ count , setCount ] = useState ( 0 ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Counter" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => setCount ( state . count ) , } ) ; return ( <> { count } < button onClick = {() => agent . stub . increment ()}>+</ button > < button onClick = {() => agent . stub . decrement ()}>-</ button > </> ) ; } TypeScript import { useState } from "react" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; type CounterState = { count : number }; function CounterWidget () { const [ count , setCount ] = useState ( 0 ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Counter" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => setCount ( state . count ) , } ) ; return ( <> { count } < button onClick = { () => agent.stub.increment() } >+ </ button > < button onClick = { () => agent.stub.decrement() } >- </ button > </> ) ; }

Vanilla JavaScript

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const agent = new AgentClient ( { agent : "Counter" , name : "user-123" , // Optional: unique instance name onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { document . getElementById ( "count" ) . textContent = state . count ; }, } ) ; // Call methods document . getElementById ( "increment" ) . onclick = () => agent . call ( "increment" ) ; TypeScript import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const agent = new AgentClient ( { agent : "Counter" , name : "user-123" , // Optional: unique instance name onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { document . getElementById ( "count" ) . textContent = state . count ; }, } ) ; // Call methods document . getElementById ( "increment" ) . onclick = () => agent . call ( "increment" ) ;

Adding multiple agents

Add more agents by extending the configuration:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // src/agents/chat.ts export class Chat extends Agent { // ... } // src/agents/scheduler.ts export class Scheduler extends Agent { // ... } TypeScript // src/agents/chat.ts export class Chat extends Agent { // ... } // src/agents/scheduler.ts export class Scheduler extends Agent { // ... }

Update the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "Counter" , " class_name " : "Counter" }, { " name " : "Chat" , " class_name " : "Chat" }, { " name " : "Scheduler" , " class_name " : "Scheduler" }, ], }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Counter" , "Chat" , "Scheduler" ], }, ], } [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "Counter" class_name = "Counter" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "Chat" class_name = "Chat" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "Scheduler" class_name = "Scheduler" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "Counter" , "Chat" , "Scheduler" ]

Export all agents from your entry point:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export { Chat } from "./agents/chat" ; export { Scheduler } from "./agents/scheduler" ; TypeScript export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export { Chat } from "./agents/chat" ; export { Scheduler } from "./agents/scheduler" ;

Common integration patterns

Agents behind authentication

Check auth before routing to agents:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Check auth for agent routes if ( request . url . includes ( "/agents/" )) { const authResult = await checkAuth ( request , env ) ; if ( ! authResult . valid ) { return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; } } const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // ... rest of routing }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { // Check auth for agent routes if ( request . url . includes ( "/agents/" )) { const authResult = await checkAuth ( request , env ) ; if ( ! authResult . valid ) { return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; } } const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // ... rest of routing }, };

Custom agent path prefix

By default, agents are routed at /agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name} . You can customize this:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { prefix : "/api/agents" , // Now routes at /api/agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name} } ) ; TypeScript import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { prefix : "/api/agents" , // Now routes at /api/agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name} } ) ;

Refer to Routing for more options including CORS, custom instance naming, and location hints.

Accessing agents from server code

You can interact with agents directly from your Worker code:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/api/increment" )) { // Get a specific agent instance const counter = await getAgentByName ( env . Counter , "shared-counter" ) ; const newCount = await counter . increment () ; return Response . json ( { count : newCount } ) ; } // ... }, }; TypeScript import { getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { if ( request . url . endsWith ( "/api/increment" )) { // Get a specific agent instance const counter = await getAgentByName ( env . Counter , "shared-counter" ) ; const newCount = await counter . increment () ; return Response . json ( { count : newCount } ) ; } // ... }, };

Troubleshooting

Agent not found, or 404 errors

Check the export - Agent class must be exported from your main entry point. Check the binding - class_name in the Wrangler configuration file must exactly match the exported class name. Check the route - Default route is /agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name} .

No such Durable Object class error

Add the migration to the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "YourAgentClass" ], }, ], } [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "YourAgentClass" ]

WebSocket connection fails

Ensure your routing passes the response unchanged:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Correct - return the response directly const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // Wrong - this breaks WebSocket connections if ( agentResponse ) return new Response ( agentResponse . body ) ; TypeScript // Correct - return the response directly const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // Wrong - this breaks WebSocket connections if ( agentResponse ) return new Response ( agentResponse . body ) ;

State not persisting

Check that:

You are using this.setState() , not mutating this.state directly. The agent class is in new_sqlite_classes in migrations. You are connecting to the same agent instance name.

