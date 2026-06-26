Experimental The Actions API surface may evolve before Think graduates out of experimental.

Actions are server-side tools with batteries included. Where a plain AI SDK tool() is just a description, a schema, and an execute function, an action() adds the things that are tedious and dangerous to get right by hand for a tool that has real side effects:

Idempotency — a durable ledger replays a settled result by a stable key instead of re-running the side effect on a recovery retry.

— a durable ledger replays a settled result by a stable key instead of re-running the side effect on a recovery retry. Approvals — gate a call behind a human, either inline (the turn waits) or durably (the turn parks and resumes later, even from a dashboard with no live socket).

— gate a call behind a human, either inline (the turn waits) or durably (the turn parks and resumes later, even from a dashboard with no live socket). Authorization — declare the permissions a call requires and grant them per-turn.

— declare the permissions a call requires and grant them per-turn. Reply attachments — record advisory delivery metadata (a drafted email, a card, a voice note) without changing what the model sees.

Actions compile into Think tools, so the model calls them exactly like any other tool. Return them from getActions() ; Think merges them into the tool set alongside getTools() , workspace tools, extensions, and MCP tools.

Define an action

Use the action() descriptor factory and return a map of actions from getActions() . The map key is the tool name the model sees (unless you set name ). The execute input type is inferred from inputSchema :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think , action } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Support extends Think { getActions () { return { refundOrder : action ( { description : "Refund a customer order." , inputSchema : z . object ( { orderId : z . string () , amountCents : z . number () . int () . positive () , } ) , execute : async ({ orderId , amountCents }, ctx ) => { const result = await refund ( orderId , amountCents ) ; return { refundId : result . id , status : result . status }; }, } ) , }; } } TypeScript import { Think , action } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Support extends Think < Env > { getActions () { return { refundOrder : action ( { description : "Refund a customer order." , inputSchema : z . object ( { orderId : z . string () , amountCents : z . number () . int () . positive () , } ) , execute : async ({ orderId , amountCents }, ctx ) => { const result = await refund ( orderId , amountCents ) ; return { refundId : result . id , status : result . status }; }, } ) , }; } }

The execute callback receives the validated input and an ActionContext :

TypeScript type ActionContext = { agent : Think ; env : Cloudflare . Env ; requestId : string ; toolCallId : string ; messages : ReadonlyArray < ModelMessage >; signal : AbortSignal ; // aborts on turn cancel or after `timeoutMs` attachReply ( attachment : ReplyAttachment ) : void ; };

The action output is normalized to JSON and truncated before it is shown to the model (long outputs are capped). Anything thrown from execute becomes a structured { error: { name, message } } tool result rather than crashing the turn. Each action has a default timeout of 30 seconds; override it per action with timeoutMs .

A plain tool() from getTools() still works and is the right choice for a read-only or trivial tool. Reach for action() when a tool has side effects you must not run twice, needs human approval, or needs declarative authorization — the ledger, approval descriptors, default timeout, and structured error mapping only apply to actions.

Idempotency and the action ledger

When an action declares an idempotencyKey , Think records the settled result in a durable ledger keyed by action:<name>:<key> . If the same key is seen again — on a recovery retry, a reconnect, or a duplicate inbound event — Think returns the stored result without re-running execute , so the side effect happens at most once on the happy path.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const chargeInvoice = action ( { description : "Charge an invoice." , inputSchema : z . object ( { invoiceId : z . string () } ) , // Use a stable domain identifier — never a timestamp, request id, or random value. idempotencyKey : ({ input }) => `invoice: ${ input . invoiceId } ` , execute : async ({ invoiceId }) => charge ( invoiceId ) , } ) ; TypeScript const chargeInvoice = action ( { description : "Charge an invoice." , inputSchema : z . object ( { invoiceId : z . string () } ) , // Use a stable domain identifier — never a timestamp, request id, or random value. idempotencyKey : ({ input }) => `invoice: ${ input . invoiceId } ` , execute : async ({ invoiceId }) => charge ( invoiceId ) , } ) ;

idempotencyKey is a string, or a function ({ input, ctx }) => string . Choose a key that survives recovery retries — an order id, an inbound event id — and not a value that changes per attempt. An action with no idempotencyKey falls back to a per- toolCallId key, which only deduplicates within the same tool call, not across retries.

Pending rows and the retry lease

A ledger row is written as pending before execute runs and flipped to settled on success (a thrown or timed-out execute deletes the row so the call can be retried cleanly). If the isolate dies mid-execute, the row is left pending . By default such a stale row is reclaimed and the action re-run once the row is older than actionLedgerPendingRetryLeaseMs (default 5 minutes) — but only for actions that declare an explicit idempotencyKey , since that key is your assertion that re-running the keyed side effect is safe. A fresh pending row (or one without an explicit key) instead returns an ActionPendingError result so the model does not blindly retry an unknown state. Set actionLedgerPendingRetryLeaseMs = false to disable reclaim entirely and always surface ActionPendingError for a stale row.

Approvals

Gate an action behind a human with approval . There are two mechanisms, selected by kind .

Approval-gated (the turn waits)

The default when you set approval without a kind . The action compiles to a tool with the AI SDK needsApproval flag: the stream pauses with an approval-requested part, the client approves or rejects, and the turn continues inline. execute runs only after approval.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const deleteAccount = action ( { description : "Permanently delete a user account." , inputSchema : z . object ( { userId : z . string () } ) , approval : true , // or ({ input }) => input.userId !== currentUser approvalSummary : "Delete an account" , approvalRisk : "high" , execute : async ({ userId }) => deleteAccount ( userId ) , } ) ; TypeScript const deleteAccount = action ( { description : "Permanently delete a user account." , inputSchema : z . object ( { userId : z . string () } ) , approval : true , // or ({ input }) => input.userId !== currentUser approvalSummary : "Delete an account" , approvalRisk : "high" , execute : async ({ userId }) => deleteAccount ( userId ) , } ) ;

approval is a boolean or a predicate ({ input, ctx }) => boolean , so you can require approval only for risky inputs. approvalSummary and approvalRisk ( "low" | "medium" | "high" ) populate the approval descriptor your UI renders.

Durable-pause (the turn parks and resumes later)

Set kind: "durable-pause" when approval may take minutes or days and you do not want to hold a connection open. The action parks into a durable store and the turn ends; execute does not run yet. Resume later — from anywhere, including a dashboard with no live WebSocket — with approveExecution() or rejectExecution() :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const deploy = action ( { description : "Deploy to production." , inputSchema : z . object ( { ref : z . string () } ) , kind : "durable-pause" , approvalSummary : "Deploy to production" , approvalRisk : "high" , permissions : [ "deploy:run" ] , execute : async ({ ref }) => deploy ( ref ) , } ) ; TypeScript const deploy = action ( { description : "Deploy to production." , inputSchema : z . object ( { ref : z . string () } ) , kind : "durable-pause" , approvalSummary : "Deploy to production" , approvalRisk : "high" , permissions : [ "deploy:run" ] , execute : async ({ ref }) => deploy ( ref ) , } ) ;

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // List everything waiting on a human (cold-load reconciliation): const pending = await agent . pendingApprovals () ; // [{ executionId, source: "action" | "codemode", descriptor }] // Approve or reject by execution id (idempotent — a second call is a no-op): await agent . approveExecution ( executionId ) ; await agent . rejectExecution ( executionId , "Not this release" ) ; TypeScript // List everything waiting on a human (cold-load reconciliation): const pending = await agent . pendingApprovals () ; // [{ executionId, source: "action" | "codemode", descriptor }] // Approve or reject by execution id (idempotent — a second call is a no-op): await agent . approveExecution ( executionId ) ; await agent . rejectExecution ( executionId , "Not this release" ) ;

approveExecution() runs execute once and auto-continues the turn even if no client is connected; rejectExecution() resolves the action without running it. pendingApprovals() merges parked actions and paused Codemode executions, so a single approval UI can drive both. ( durable-pause requires an approval policy — an action that would never park is rejected at definition time.)

Both approval-gated and durable-pause parts carry a stable ActionApprovalDescriptor ( { requestId, toolCallId, action, summary, input, permissions, risk, kind } ) so your UI has everything it needs to render the prompt.

Authorization

Declare the permissions an action requires with permissions , then grant them per turn. By default every turn is fully authorized, so authorization is opt-in.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const refundOrder = action ( { description : "Refund a customer order." , inputSchema : z . object ( { orderId : z . string () } ) , permissions : [ "billing:refund" ] , // or ({ input }) => [...] execute : async ({ orderId }) => refund ( orderId ) , } ) ; TypeScript const refundOrder = action ( { description : "Refund a customer order." , inputSchema : z . object ( { orderId : z . string () } ) , permissions : [ "billing:refund" ] , // or ({ input }) => [...] execute : async ({ orderId }) => refund ( orderId ) , } ) ;

Override authorizeTurn() to decide, once per turn, which permissions are granted. Returning a list narrows the grant; any action requiring a permission outside the set is denied with a structured ActionAuthorizationError (the model never calls execute ):

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Support extends Think { authorizeTurn ( ctx ) { const role = ctx . body ?. role ; if ( role === "admin" ) return true ; // full grant (the default) return { allowed : true , grantedPermissions : [ "billing:read" ] }; } } TypeScript export class Support extends Think < Env > { override authorizeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) : ActionAuthorizationDecision { const role = ( ctx . body as { role ?: string } ) ?. role ; if ( role === "admin" ) return true ; // full grant (the default) return { allowed : true , grantedPermissions : [ "billing:read" ] }; } }

authorizeTurn() returns true (full grant), false (deny all), or { allowed, reason?, grantedPermissions? } . For per-call logic, override authorizeAction(ctx) instead — it receives the action name, kind, input, and required and granted permissions.

Reply attachments

An action can record advisory delivery metadata for the turn — a drafted email, a card, a voice note — with ctx.attachReply() . Attachments never change the tool output the model sees; they ride alongside the response for your delivery layer to render.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const draftReply = action ( { description : "Draft an email reply." , inputSchema : z . object ( { to : z . string () , subject : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ to , subject }, ctx ) => { ctx . attachReply ( { type : "email_draft" , to : [ to ] , subject } ) ; return { drafted : true }; }, } ) ; TypeScript const draftReply = action ( { description : "Draft an email reply." , inputSchema : z . object ( { to : z . string () , subject : z . string () } ) , execute : async ({ to , subject }, ctx ) => { ctx . attachReply ( { type : "email_draft" , to : [ to ] , subject } ) ; return { drafted : true }; }, } ) ;

Read the attachments after the turn from the onChatResponse() hook, or from the replyAttachments(requestId?) getter:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Support extends Think { async onChatResponse ( result ) { for ( const attachment of result . attachments ?? []) { // attachment.type === "email_draft" | "card" | "voice_note" | custom } } } TypeScript export class Support extends Think < Env > { override async onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { for ( const attachment of result . attachments ?? []) { // attachment.type === "email_draft" | "card" | "voice_note" | custom } } }

Attachments are JSON-normalized and deep-copied on read, capped per turn, and discarded if the execute that recorded them fails. A ledger replay does not re-fire attachments (the side effect already happened), and attachReply() is a no-op when called from a permissions , approval , or idempotencyKey callback — record attachments from execute .

A built-in ReplyAttachment covers email_draft , card , and voice_note ; any { type: string; ... } shape is allowed for custom delivery. Override renderAttachment() to turn an attachment into a channel notice.

Reference

Field Type Required Default Description description string Yes — Tool description shown to the model. inputSchema FlexibleSchema (Zod or AI SDK jsonSchema ) Yes — Validates and types the execute input. execute (input, ctx) => Output | Promise<Output> Yes — The action body. Receives validated input and an ActionContext . name string No map key Overrides the tool name. idempotencyKey string | ({ input, ctx }) => string No per tool call Stable key for ledger replay. Use a domain identifier. permissions readonly string[] | ({ input, ctx }) => readonly string[] No none Permissions this call requires (see Authorization). approval boolean | ({ input, ctx }) => boolean No none Gate the call behind a human. approvalSummary string No description Human-readable summary in the approval descriptor. approvalRisk "low" | "medium" | "high" No — Risk hint in the approval descriptor. kind "server" | "approval-gated" | "durable-pause" No inferred approval-gated when approval is set, else server ; set durable-pause explicitly. timeoutMs number No 30000 Per-action execution timeout (also drives ctx.signal ).

Hooks and methods on the agent

Member Description getActions() Return the action descriptors to compile into tools. authorizeTurn(ctx) Decide granted permissions once per turn. Defaults to full grant. authorizeAction(ctx) Decide authorization per action call. Defaults to checking authorizeTurn grants. pendingApprovals(executionId?) List parked actions and paused Codemode executions awaiting approval. approveExecution(executionId) Approve a parked execution; runs execute and auto-continues the turn. rejectExecution(executionId, reason?) Reject a parked execution without running it. replyAttachments(requestId?) Read the advisory attachments recorded during a turn. actionLedgerPendingRetryLeaseMs Stale-pending reclaim window (default 300000 ; false to disable).

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