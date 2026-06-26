Actions
Actions are server-side tools with batteries included. Where a plain AI SDK
tool() is just a description, a schema, and an
execute function, an
action() adds the things that are tedious and dangerous to get right by hand for a tool that has real side effects:
- Idempotency — a durable ledger replays a settled result by a stable key instead of re-running the side effect on a recovery retry.
- Approvals — gate a call behind a human, either inline (the turn waits) or durably (the turn parks and resumes later, even from a dashboard with no live socket).
- Authorization — declare the permissions a call requires and grant them per-turn.
- Reply attachments — record advisory delivery metadata (a drafted email, a card, a voice note) without changing what the model sees.
Actions compile into Think tools, so the model calls them exactly like any other tool. Return them from
getActions(); Think merges them into the tool set alongside
getTools(), workspace tools, extensions, and MCP tools.
Use the
action() descriptor factory and return a map of actions from
getActions(). The map key is the tool name the model sees (unless you set
name). The
execute input type is inferred from
inputSchema:
The
execute callback receives the validated input and an
ActionContext:
The action output is normalized to JSON and truncated before it is shown to the model (long outputs are capped). Anything thrown from
execute becomes a structured
{ error: { name, message } } tool result rather than crashing the turn. Each action has a default timeout of 30 seconds; override it per action with
timeoutMs.
A plain
tool() from
getTools() still works and is the right choice for a read-only or trivial tool. Reach for
action() when a tool has side effects you must not run twice, needs human approval, or needs declarative authorization — the ledger, approval descriptors, default timeout, and structured error mapping only apply to actions.
When an action declares an
idempotencyKey, Think records the settled result in a durable ledger keyed by
action:<name>:<key>. If the same key is seen again — on a recovery retry, a reconnect, or a duplicate inbound event — Think returns the stored result without re-running
execute, so the side effect happens at most once on the happy path.
idempotencyKey is a string, or a function
({ input, ctx }) => string. Choose a key that survives recovery retries — an order id, an inbound event id — and not a value that changes per attempt. An action with no
idempotencyKey falls back to a per-
toolCallId key, which only deduplicates within the same tool call, not across retries.
A ledger row is written as
pending before
execute runs and flipped to
settled on success (a thrown or timed-out
execute deletes the row so the call can be retried cleanly). If the isolate dies mid-execute, the row is left
pending. By default such a stale row is reclaimed and the action re-run once the row is older than
actionLedgerPendingRetryLeaseMs (default 5 minutes) — but only for actions that declare an explicit
idempotencyKey, since that key is your assertion that re-running the keyed side effect is safe. A fresh pending row (or one without an explicit key) instead returns an
ActionPendingError result so the model does not blindly retry an unknown state. Set
actionLedgerPendingRetryLeaseMs = false to disable reclaim entirely and always surface
ActionPendingError for a stale row.
Gate an action behind a human with
approval. There are two mechanisms, selected by
kind.
The default when you set
approval without a
kind. The action compiles to a tool with the AI SDK
needsApproval flag: the stream pauses with an
approval-requested part, the client approves or rejects, and the turn continues inline.
execute runs only after approval.
approval is a boolean or a predicate
({ input, ctx }) => boolean, so you can require approval only for risky inputs.
approvalSummary and
approvalRisk (
"low" | "medium" | "high") populate the approval descriptor your UI renders.
Set
kind: "durable-pause" when approval may take minutes or days and you do not want to hold a connection open. The action parks into a durable store and the turn ends;
execute does not run yet. Resume later — from anywhere, including a dashboard with no live WebSocket — with
approveExecution() or
rejectExecution():
approveExecution() runs
execute once and auto-continues the turn even if no client is connected;
rejectExecution() resolves the action without running it.
pendingApprovals() merges parked actions and paused Codemode executions, so a single approval UI can drive both. (
durable-pause requires an
approval policy — an action that would never park is rejected at definition time.)
Both approval-gated and durable-pause parts carry a stable
ActionApprovalDescriptor (
{ requestId, toolCallId, action, summary, input, permissions, risk, kind }) so your UI has everything it needs to render the prompt.
Declare the permissions an action requires with
permissions, then grant them per turn. By default every turn is fully authorized, so authorization is opt-in.
Override
authorizeTurn() to decide, once per turn, which permissions are granted. Returning a list narrows the grant; any action requiring a permission outside the set is denied with a structured
ActionAuthorizationError (the model never calls
execute):
authorizeTurn() returns
true (full grant),
false (deny all), or
{ allowed, reason?, grantedPermissions? }. For per-call logic, override
authorizeAction(ctx) instead — it receives the action name, kind, input, and required and granted permissions.
An action can record advisory delivery metadata for the turn — a drafted email, a card, a voice note — with
ctx.attachReply(). Attachments never change the tool output the model sees; they ride alongside the response for your delivery layer to render.
Read the attachments after the turn from the
onChatResponse() hook, or from the
replyAttachments(requestId?) getter:
Attachments are JSON-normalized and deep-copied on read, capped per turn, and discarded if the
execute that recorded them fails. A ledger replay does not re-fire attachments (the side effect already happened), and
attachReply() is a no-op when called from a
permissions,
approval, or
idempotencyKey callback — record attachments from
execute.
A built-in
ReplyAttachment covers
email_draft,
card, and
voice_note; any
{ type: string; ... } shape is allowed for custom delivery. Override
renderAttachment() to turn an attachment into a channel notice.
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
description
string
|Yes
|—
|Tool description shown to the model.
inputSchema
FlexibleSchema (Zod or AI SDK
jsonSchema)
|Yes
|—
|Validates and types the
execute input.
execute
(input, ctx) => Output | Promise<Output>
|Yes
|—
|The action body. Receives validated input and an
ActionContext.
name
string
|No
|map key
|Overrides the tool name.
idempotencyKey
string | ({ input, ctx }) => string
|No
|per tool call
|Stable key for ledger replay. Use a domain identifier.
permissions
readonly string[] | ({ input, ctx }) => readonly string[]
|No
|none
|Permissions this call requires (see Authorization).
approval
boolean | ({ input, ctx }) => boolean
|No
|none
|Gate the call behind a human.
approvalSummary
string
|No
description
|Human-readable summary in the approval descriptor.
approvalRisk
"low" | "medium" | "high"
|No
|—
|Risk hint in the approval descriptor.
kind
"server" | "approval-gated" | "durable-pause"
|No
|inferred
approval-gated when
approval is set, else
server; set
durable-pause explicitly.
timeoutMs
number
|No
30000
|Per-action execution timeout (also drives
ctx.signal).
|Member
|Description
getActions()
|Return the action descriptors to compile into tools.
authorizeTurn(ctx)
|Decide granted permissions once per turn. Defaults to full grant.
authorizeAction(ctx)
|Decide authorization per action call. Defaults to checking
authorizeTurn grants.
pendingApprovals(executionId?)
|List parked actions and paused Codemode executions awaiting approval.
approveExecution(executionId)
|Approve a parked execution; runs
execute and auto-continues the turn.
rejectExecution(executionId, reason?)
|Reject a parked execution without running it.
replyAttachments(requestId?)
|Read the advisory attachments recorded during a turn.
actionLedgerPendingRetryLeaseMs
|Stale-pending reclaim window (default
300000;
false to disable).
- Tools — workspace tools, code execution, and extensions.
- Human in the loop — the approval flow end to end.
- Channels — deliver attachments and out-of-band notices.