Agent tools let one chat agent dispatch another chat-capable sub-agent as part of its work. The child is a real sub-agent with its own Durable Object storage, messages, tools, resumable stream, and drill-in URL. The parent keeps a small run registry so clients can render the child timeline, replay it after refresh, and clean it up later.

Agent tools support @cloudflare/think agents and AIChatAgent subclasses. AIChatAgent children run headlessly through saveMessages() , so they should use server-side tools. Browser-provided client tools are not available during an agent-tool turn unless you model that interaction as server-side state or a separate parent-mediated workflow.

Use subAgent(...).chat() when parent code needs direct streaming RPC to a specific child and your code owns forwarding, cancellation, and replay policy.

Use agentTool() or runAgentTool() when a parent model or workflow delegates work to a child agent and you want retained child runs, event replay, abort bridging, and UI drill-in. For Think-specific turn choices, refer to Choose a turn API.

Use an agent as an AI SDK tool

Use agentTool() when the parent model should decide when to call the helper.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Researcher extends Think { getSystemPrompt () { return "Research the user's topic and end with a concise summary." ; } } export class Assistant extends Think { getTools () { return { research : agentTool ( Researcher , { description : "Research one topic in depth." , displayName : "Researcher" , inputSchema : z . object ( { query : z . string () . min ( 3 ) , } ) , } ) , }; } } TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Researcher extends Think < Env > { getSystemPrompt () { return "Research the user's topic and end with a concise summary." ; } } export class Assistant extends Think < Env > { getTools () { return { research : agentTool ( Researcher , { description : "Research one topic in depth." , displayName : "Researcher" , inputSchema : z . object ( { query : z . string () . min ( 3 ) , } ) , } ) , }; } }

The child can also be an AIChatAgent :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Summarizer extends AIChatAgent { formatAgentToolInput ( input , request ) { return { id : `agent-tool- ${ request . runId } -input` , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : `Summarize:



${ input . text } ` } ] , }; } async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } export class Assistant extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { summarize : agentTool ( Summarizer , { description : "Summarize long text in a separate retained agent." , inputSchema : z . object ( { text : z . string () } ) , } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Summarizer extends AIChatAgent < Env > { protected override formatAgentToolInput ( input : { text : string }, request ) { return { id : `agent-tool- ${ request . runId } -input` , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : `Summarize:



${ input . text } ` } ] , }; } async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } export class Assistant extends AIChatAgent < Env > { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { summarize : agentTool ( Summarizer , { description : "Summarize long text in a separate retained agent." , inputSchema : z . object ( { text : z . string () } ) , } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

The generated tool calls this.runAgentTool(ChildAgent, ...) , streams agent-tool-event frames on the parent WebSocket, and returns the child summary to the parent model. If the run fails, aborts, or is interrupted, the tool returns a structured AgentToolFailure instead of an empty success value:

TypeScript type AgentToolFailure = { ok : false ; status : "error" | "aborted" | "interrupted" ; error : string ; // human-readable, safe to surface retryable : boolean ; };

retryable is true only for an interrupted run — the child was reset or superseded by a deploy or parent recovery and never reached a logical outcome, so re-dispatching the same call can succeed. A genuine error or an intentional aborted is retryable: false . This lets a parent prompt convention or an orchestration harness re-run a transient interruption rather than reporting it to the user as a final failure. AgentToolFailure is exported from agents .

For Think children that do workflow-style work without user-facing assistant text, override getAgentToolOutput() and, if needed, getAgentToolSummary() . Assistant text remains the default summary when present, but a Think agent-tool run can complete successfully without emitting text chunks.

Persist any structured output before the child turn finishes, because getAgentToolOutput() is read as soon as saveMessages() resolves. Keep getAgentToolSummary() concise for display; the full structured value is stored separately as the tool output.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Extractor extends Think { getAgentToolOutput ( runId ) { const rows = this . sql ` SELECT result_json FROM extraction_runs WHERE id = ${ runId } ` ; return rows [ 0 ] ? JSON . parse ( rows [ 0 ] . result_json ) : undefined ; } getAgentToolSummary ( _runId , output ) { return output ? "Extraction complete" : "" ; } } TypeScript export class Extractor extends Think < Env > { protected override getAgentToolOutput ( runId : string ) { const rows = this . sql <{ result_json : string }> ` SELECT result_json FROM extraction_runs WHERE id = ${ runId } ` ; return rows [ 0 ] ? JSON . parse ( rows [ 0 ] . result_json ) : undefined ; } protected override getAgentToolSummary ( _runId : string , output : unknown ) { return output ? "Extraction complete" : "" ; } }

Run an agent tool imperatively

Use runAgentTool() for deterministic workflows, scheduled work, HTTP handlers, or fan-out code.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const [ a , b ] = await Promise . allSettled ([ this . runAgentTool ( Researcher , { input : { query : "HTTP/3" }, parentToolCallId : toolCallId , displayOrder : 0 , } ) , this . runAgentTool ( Researcher , { input : { query : "gRPC" }, parentToolCallId : toolCallId , displayOrder : 1 , } ) , ]) ; TypeScript const [ a , b ] = await Promise . allSettled ([ this . runAgentTool ( Researcher , { input : { query : "HTTP/3" }, parentToolCallId : toolCallId , displayOrder : 0 , } ) , this . runAgentTool ( Researcher , { input : { query : "gRPC" }, parentToolCallId : toolCallId , displayOrder : 1 , } ) , ]) ;

runAgentTool() is idempotent by runId . Passing the same runId never starts a duplicate child turn. Completed, failed, aborted, and interrupted runs are retained until you explicitly clear them.

Render child timelines in React

useAgentToolEvents() is a headless hook. It subscribes to the existing parent connection, deduplicates replay/live races, applies child UIMessageChunk bodies to message parts, and groups sibling runs by parent tool call ID.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent , useAgentToolEvents } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Assistant" , name : userId } ) ; const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; const agentTools = useAgentToolEvents ( { agent } ) ; for ( const message of messages ) { for ( const part of message . parts ) { if ( part . type === "tool-call" ) { const runs = agentTools . getRunsForToolCall ( part . toolCallId ) ; // Render the child runs beside this tool call. } } } TypeScript import { useAgent , useAgentToolEvents } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Assistant" , name : userId } ) ; const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; const agentTools = useAgentToolEvents ( { agent } ) ; for ( const message of messages ) { for ( const part of message . parts ) { if ( part . type === "tool-call" ) { const runs = agentTools . getRunsForToolCall ( part . toolCallId ) ; // Render the child runs beside this tool call. } } }

Imperative runs without a parent tool call are available as agentTools.unboundRuns .

Drill in and gate access

Agent tools are normal sub-agents. Connect to a retained child through the parent route:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript useAgent ( { agent : "Assistant" , name : userId , sub : [ { agent : "Researcher" , name : runId } ] , } ) ; TypeScript useAgent ( { agent : "Assistant" , name : userId , sub : [ { agent : "Researcher" , name : runId } ] , } ) ;

Gate external access with the parent registry so guessed run IDs cannot spawn fresh child facets:

TypeScript override async onBeforeSubAgent ( _request , child ) { if ( ! this . hasAgentToolRun ( child . className , child . name )) { return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } }

Clear retained runs

Runs and child facets are retained by default for refresh, drill-in, and later inspection. Delete them explicitly when clearing chat history or applying your own retention policy:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . clearAgentToolRuns () ; await this . clearAgentToolRuns ( { status : [ "completed" , "error" , "aborted" , "interrupted" ] , } ) ; await this . clearAgentToolRuns ( { olderThan : Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60_000 } ) ; TypeScript await this . clearAgentToolRuns () ; await this . clearAgentToolRuns ( { status : [ "completed" , "error" , "aborted" , "interrupted" ] , } ) ; await this . clearAgentToolRuns ( { olderThan : Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60_000 } ) ;

If a retained run is still starting or running , cleanup cancels the child before deleting its facet.

Interrupted runs and recovery

Agent-tool runs are retained in the parent. If the parent restarts while child runs are still marked starting or running , startup recovery reconciles those rows against the child agent. Completed children are finalized in the parent; stale children that are still running, cannot be inspected, or exceed the recovery deadline are marked interrupted so the parent tool call returns a structured failure instead of hanging indefinitely.

Monitor parent reconciliation through the agentTool observability channel:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsubscribe = subscribe ( "agentTool" , ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "agent_tool:recovery:row" ) { console . log ( "Recovered agent-tool row" , event . payload ) ; } } ) ; TypeScript import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsubscribe = subscribe ( "agentTool" , ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "agent_tool:recovery:row" ) { console . log ( "Recovered agent-tool row" , event . payload ) ; } } ) ;

Raw diagnostics_channel subscribers should use the channel name agents:agent_tool .

Example

Agents as tools example Run chat-capable sub-agents as retained tools, stream their timelines inline, and drill into child agents.

Related

Sub-agents Spawn child agents with isolated storage, typed RPC, and nested client routing.