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Agent tools let one chat agent dispatch another chat-capable sub-agent as part of its work. The child is a real sub-agent with its own Durable Object storage, messages, tools, resumable stream, and drill-in URL. The parent keeps a small run registry so clients can render the child timeline, replay it after refresh, and clean it up later.
Agent tools support @cloudflare/think agents and AIChatAgent subclasses. AIChatAgent children run headlessly through saveMessages(), so they should use server-side tools. Browser-provided client tools are not available during an agent-tool turn unless you model that interaction as server-side state or a separate parent-mediated workflow.
Agent tools vs sub-agent RPC
Use subAgent(...).chat() when parent code needs direct streaming RPC to a specific child and your code owns forwarding, cancellation, and replay policy.
Use agentTool() or runAgentTool() when a parent model or workflow delegates work to a child agent and you want retained child runs, event replay, abort bridging, and UI drill-in. For Think-specific turn choices, refer to Choose a turn API.
Use an agent as an AI SDK tool
Use agentTool() when the parent model should decide when to call the helper.
The generated tool calls this.runAgentTool(ChildAgent, ...), streams agent-tool-event frames on the parent WebSocket, and returns the child summary to the parent model. If the run fails, aborts, or is interrupted, the tool returns a structured AgentToolFailure instead of an empty success value:
retryable is true only for an interrupted run — the child was reset or superseded by a deploy or parent recovery and never reached a logical outcome, so re-dispatching the same call can succeed. A genuine error or an intentional aborted is retryable: false. This lets a parent prompt convention or an orchestration harness re-run a transient interruption rather than reporting it to the user as a final failure. AgentToolFailure is exported from agents.
For Think children that do workflow-style work without user-facing assistant text, override getAgentToolOutput() and, if needed, getAgentToolSummary(). Assistant text remains the default summary when present, but a Think agent-tool run can complete successfully without emitting text chunks.
Persist any structured output before the child turn finishes, because getAgentToolOutput() is read as soon as saveMessages() resolves. Keep getAgentToolSummary() concise for display; the full structured value is stored separately as the tool output.
runAgentTool() is idempotent by runId. Passing the same runId never starts a duplicate child turn. Completed, failed, aborted, and interrupted runs are retained until you explicitly clear them.
Render child timelines in React
useAgentToolEvents() is a headless hook. It subscribes to the existing parent connection, deduplicates replay/live races, applies child UIMessageChunk bodies to message parts, and groups sibling runs by parent tool call ID.
If a retained run is still starting or running, cleanup cancels the child before deleting its facet.
Interrupted runs and recovery
Agent-tool runs are retained in the parent. If the parent restarts while child runs are still marked starting or running, startup recovery reconciles those rows against the child agent. Completed children are finalized in the parent; stale children that are still running, cannot be inspected, or exceed the recovery deadline are marked interrupted so the parent tool call returns a structured failure instead of hanging indefinitely.
Monitor parent reconciliation through the agentTool observability channel: