Readonly connections restrict certain WebSocket clients from modifying agent state while still letting them receive state updates and call non-mutating RPC methods.

Overview

When a connection is marked as readonly:

It receives state updates from the server

state updates from the server It can call RPC methods that do not modify state

RPC methods that do not modify state It cannot call this.setState() — neither via client-side setState() nor via a @callable() method that calls this.setState() internally

This is useful for scenarios like:

View-only modes : Users who should only observe but not modify

: Users who should only observe but not modify Role-based access : Restricting state modifications based on user roles

: Restricting state modifications based on user roles Multi-tenant scenarios : Some tenants have read-only access

: Some tenants have read-only access Audit and monitoring connections: Observers that should not affect the system

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class DocAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; return url . searchParams . get ( "mode" ) === "view" ; } } TypeScript import { Agent , type Connection , type ConnectionContext } from "agents" ; export class DocAgent extends Agent < Env , DocState > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; return url . searchParams . get ( "mode" ) === "view" ; } }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Client - view-only mode const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "DocAgent" , name : "doc-123" , query : { mode : "view" }, onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "You're in view-only mode" ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript // Client - view-only mode const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "DocAgent" , name : "doc-123" , query : { mode : "view" }, onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "You're in view-only mode" ) ; }, } ) ;

Marking connections as readonly

On connect

Override shouldConnectionBeReadonly to evaluate each connection when it first connects. Return true to mark it readonly.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; return role === "viewer" || role === "guest" ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext , ) : boolean { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; return role === "viewer" || role === "guest" ; } }

This hook runs before the initial state is sent to the client, so the connection is readonly from the very first message.

At any time

Use setConnectionReadonly to change a connection's readonly status dynamically:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class GameAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async startSpectating () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( connection ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , true ) ; } } @ callable () async joinAsPlayer () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( connection ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; } } } TypeScript export class GameAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { @ callable () async startSpectating () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( connection ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , true ) ; } } @ callable () async joinAsPlayer () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( connection ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; } } }

Letting a connection toggle its own status

A connection can toggle its own readonly status via a callable. This is useful for lock/unlock UIs where viewers can opt into editing mode:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable , getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class CollabAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async setMyReadonly ( readonly ) { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( connection ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , readonly ) ; } } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable , getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class CollabAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { @ callable () async setMyReadonly ( readonly : boolean ) { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( connection ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , readonly ) ; } } }

On the client:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Toggle between readonly and writable await agent . call ( "setMyReadonly" , [ true ]) ; // lock await agent . call ( "setMyReadonly" , [ false ]) ; // unlock TypeScript // Toggle between readonly and writable await agent . call ( "setMyReadonly" , [ true ]) ; // lock await agent . call ( "setMyReadonly" , [ false ]) ; // unlock

Checking status

Use isConnectionReadonly to check a connection's current status:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async getPermissions () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( connection ) { return { canEdit : ! this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) }; } } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { @ callable () async getPermissions () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( connection ) { return { canEdit : ! this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) }; } } }

Handling errors on the client

Errors surface in two ways depending on how the write was attempted:

Client-side setState() — the server sends a cf_agent_state_error message. Handle it with the onStateUpdateError callback.

— the server sends a message. Handle it with the callback. @callable() methods — the RPC call rejects with an error. Handle it with a try / catch around agent.call() .

Note onStateUpdateError also fires when validateStateChange rejects a client-originated state update (with the message "State update rejected" ). This makes the callback useful for handling any rejected state write, not just readonly errors.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "instance" , // Fires when client-side setState() is blocked onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { setError ( error ) ; }, } ) ; // Fires when a callable that writes state is blocked try { await agent . call ( "updateSettings" , [ newSettings ]) ; } catch ( e ) { setError ( e instanceof Error ? e . message : String ( e )) ; // "Connection is readonly" } TypeScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "instance" , // Fires when client-side setState() is blocked onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { setError ( error ) ; }, } ) ; // Fires when a callable that writes state is blocked try { await agent . call ( "updateSettings" , [ newSettings ]) ; } catch ( e ) { setError ( e instanceof Error ? e . message : String ( e )) ; // "Connection is readonly" }

To avoid showing errors in the first place, check permissions before rendering edit controls:

function Editor () { const [ canEdit , setCanEdit ] = useState (false) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "instance" } ) ; useEffect ( () => { agent . call ( "getPermissions" ) . then ( ( p ) => setCanEdit ( p . canEdit )) ; }, []) ; return < button disabled = { ! canEdit }>{ canEdit ? "Edit" : "View Only" }</ button >; }

API reference

shouldConnectionBeReadonly

An overridable hook that determines if a connection should be marked as readonly when it connects.

Parameter Type Description connection Connection The connecting client ctx ConnectionContext Contains the upgrade request Returns boolean true to mark as readonly

Default: returns false (all connections are writable).

setConnectionReadonly

Mark or unmark a connection as readonly. Can be called at any time.

Parameter Type Description connection Connection The connection to update readonly boolean true to make readonly (default: true )

isConnectionReadonly

Check if a connection is currently readonly.

Parameter Type Description connection Connection The connection to check Returns boolean true if readonly

Callback on AgentClient and useAgent options. Called when the server rejects a state update.

Parameter Type Description error string Error message from the server

Examples

Query parameter based access

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class DocumentAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const mode = url . searchParams . get ( "mode" ) ; return mode === "view" ; } } // Client connects with readonly mode const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "DocumentAgent" , name : "doc-123" , query : { mode : "view" }, onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "Document is in view-only mode" ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript export class DocumentAgent extends Agent < Env , DocumentState > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext , ) : boolean { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const mode = url . searchParams . get ( "mode" ) ; return mode === "view" ; } } // Client connects with readonly mode const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "DocumentAgent" , name : "doc-123" , query : { mode : "view" }, onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "Document is in view-only mode" ) ; }, } ) ;

Role-based access control

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class CollaborativeAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; return role === "viewer" || role === "guest" ; } onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const userId = url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; console . log ( `User ${ userId } connected (readonly: ${ this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) } )` , ) ; } @ callable () async upgradeToEditor () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return ; // Check permissions (pseudo-code) const canUpgrade = await checkUserPermissions () ; if ( canUpgrade ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; return { success : true }; } throw new Error ( "Insufficient permissions" ) ; } } TypeScript export class CollaborativeAgent extends Agent < Env , CollabState > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext , ) : boolean { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; return role === "viewer" || role === "guest" ; } onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const userId = url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; console . log ( `User ${ userId } connected (readonly: ${ this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) } )` , ) ; } @ callable () async upgradeToEditor () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return ; // Check permissions (pseudo-code) const canUpgrade = await checkUserPermissions () ; if ( canUpgrade ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; return { success : true }; } throw new Error ( "Insufficient permissions" ) ; } }

Admin dashboard

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MonitoringAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; // Only admins can modify state return url . searchParams . get ( "admin" ) !== "true" ; } onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source !== "server" ) { // Log who modified the state console . log ( `State modified by connection ${ source . id } ` ) ; } } } // Admin client (can modify) const adminAgent = useAgent ( { agent : "MonitoringAgent" , name : "system" , query : { admin : "true" }, } ) ; // Viewer client (readonly) const viewerAgent = useAgent ( { agent : "MonitoringAgent" , name : "system" , query : { admin : "false" }, onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { console . log ( "Viewer cannot modify state" ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript export class MonitoringAgent extends Agent < Env , SystemState > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext , ) : boolean { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; // Only admins can modify state return url . searchParams . get ( "admin" ) !== "true" ; } onStateChanged ( state : SystemState , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source !== "server" ) { // Log who modified the state console . log ( `State modified by connection ${ source . id } ` ) ; } } } // Admin client (can modify) const adminAgent = useAgent ( { agent : "MonitoringAgent" , name : "system" , query : { admin : "true" }, } ) ; // Viewer client (readonly) const viewerAgent = useAgent ( { agent : "MonitoringAgent" , name : "system" , query : { admin : "false" }, onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { console . log ( "Viewer cannot modify state" ) ; }, } ) ;

Dynamic permission changes

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class GameAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async startSpectatorMode () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , true ) ; return { mode : "spectator" }; } @ callable () async joinAsPlayer () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return ; const canJoin = this . state . players . length < 4 ; if ( canJoin ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; return { mode : "player" }; } throw new Error ( "Game is full" ) ; } @ callable () async getMyPermissions () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return null ; return { canEdit : ! this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) , connectionId : connection . id , }; } } TypeScript export class GameAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { @ callable () async startSpectatorMode () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , true ) ; return { mode : "spectator" }; } @ callable () async joinAsPlayer () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return ; const canJoin = this . state . players . length < 4 ; if ( canJoin ) { this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; return { mode : "player" }; } throw new Error ( "Game is full" ) ; } @ callable () async getMyPermissions () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return null ; return { canEdit : ! this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) , connectionId : connection . id , }; } }

Client-side React component:

function GameComponent () { const [ canEdit , setCanEdit ] = useState (false) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "GameAgent" , name : "game-123" , onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "Cannot modify game state in spectator mode" ) ; }, } ) ; useEffect ( () => { agent . call ( "getMyPermissions" ) . then ( ( perms ) => { setCanEdit ( perms ?. canEdit ?? false ) ; } ) ; }, [ agent ]) ; return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => agent . call ( "joinAsPlayer" )} disabled = { canEdit }> Join as Player </ button > < button onClick = {() => agent . call ( "startSpectatorMode" )} disabled = { ! canEdit } > Switch to Spectator </ button > < div >{ canEdit ? "You can modify the game" : "You are spectating" }</ div > </ div > ) ; }

How it works

Readonly status is stored in the connection's WebSocket attachment, which persists through the WebSocket Hibernation API. The flag is namespaced internally so it cannot be accidentally overwritten by connection.setState() . The same mechanism is used by protocol message control — both flag coexist safely in the attachment. This means:

Survives hibernation — the flag is serialized and restored when the agent wakes up

— the flag is serialized and restored when the agent wakes up No cleanup needed — connection state is automatically discarded when the connection closes

— connection state is automatically discarded when the connection closes Zero overhead — no database tables or queries, just the connection's built-in attachment

— no database tables or queries, just the connection's built-in attachment Safe from user code — connection.state and connection.setState() never expose or overwrite the readonly flag

When a readonly connection tries to modify state, the server blocks it — regardless of whether the write comes from client-side setState() or from a @callable() method:

Client (readonly) Agent │ │ │ setState({ count: 1 }) │ │ ─────────────────────────────▶ │ Check readonly → blocked │ ◀─────────────────────────── │ │ cf_agent_state_error │ │ │ │ call("increment") │ │ ─────────────────────────────▶ │ increment() calls this.setState() │ │ Check readonly → throw │ ◀─────────────────────────── │ │ RPC error: "Connection is │ │ readonly" │ │ │ │ call("getPermissions") │ │ ─────────────────────────────▶ │ getPermissions() — no setState() │ ◀─────────────────────────── │ │ RPC result: { canEdit: false }│

What readonly does and does not restrict

Action Allowed? Receive state broadcasts Yes Call @callable() methods that do not write state Yes Call @callable() methods that call this.setState() No Send state updates via client-side setState() No

The enforcement happens inside setState() itself. When a @callable() method tries to call this.setState() and the current connection context is readonly, the framework throws an Error("Connection is readonly") . This means you do not need manual permission checks in your RPC methods — any callable that writes state is automatically blocked for readonly connections.

Caveats

Side effects in callables still run

The readonly check happens inside this.setState() , not at the start of the callable. If your method has side effects before the state write, those will still execute:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async processOrder ( orderId ) { await sendConfirmationEmail ( orderId ) ; // runs even for readonly connections await chargePayment ( orderId ) ; // runs too this . setState ( { ... this . state , orders : [ ... this . state . orders , orderId ] } ) ; // throws } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { @ callable () async processOrder ( orderId : string ) { await sendConfirmationEmail ( orderId ) ; // runs even for readonly connections await chargePayment ( orderId ) ; // runs too this . setState ( { ... this . state , orders : [ ... this . state . orders , orderId ] } ) ; // throws } }

To avoid this, either check permissions before side effects or structure your code so the state write comes first:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async processOrder ( orderId ) { // Write state first — throws immediately for readonly connections this . setState ( { ... this . state , orders : [ ... this . state . orders , orderId ] } ) ; // Side effects only run if setState succeeded await sendConfirmationEmail ( orderId ) ; await chargePayment ( orderId ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { @ callable () async processOrder ( orderId : string ) { // Write state first — throws immediately for readonly connections this . setState ( { ... this . state , orders : [ ... this . state . orders , orderId ] } ) ; // Side effects only run if setState succeeded await sendConfirmationEmail ( orderId ) ; await chargePayment ( orderId ) ; } }

Best practices

Combine with authentication

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class SecureAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; // Verify token and get permissions const permissions = this . verifyToken ( token ) ; return ! permissions . canWrite ; } } TypeScript export class SecureAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext , ) : boolean { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; // Verify token and get permissions const permissions = this . verifyToken ( token ) ; return ! permissions . canWrite ; } }

Provide clear user feedback

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "instance" , onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { // User-friendly messages if ( error . includes ( "readonly" )) { showToast ( "You are in view-only mode. Upgrade to edit." ) ; } }, } ) ; TypeScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "instance" , onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { // User-friendly messages if ( error . includes ( "readonly" )) { showToast ( "You are in view-only mode. Upgrade to edit." ) ; } }, } ) ;

Check permissions before UI actions

function EditButton () { const [ canEdit , setCanEdit ] = useState (false) ; const agent = useAgent ( { /* ... */ } ) ; useEffect ( () => { agent . call ( "checkPermissions" ) . then ( ( perms ) => { setCanEdit ( perms . canEdit ) ; } ) ; }, []) ; return < button disabled = { ! canEdit }>{ canEdit ? "Edit" : "View Only" }</ button >; }

Log access attempts

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class AuditedAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source !== "server" ) { this . audit ( { action : "state_update" , connectionId : source . id , readonly : this . isConnectionReadonly ( source ) , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) ; } } } TypeScript export class AuditedAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { onStateChanged ( state : State , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source !== "server" ) { this . audit ( { action : "state_update" , connectionId : source . id , readonly : this . isConnectionReadonly ( source ) , timestamp : Date . now () , } ) ; } } }

Limitations

Readonly status only applies to state updates using setState()

RPC methods can still be called (implement your own checks if needed)

Readonly is a per-connection flag, not tied to user identity