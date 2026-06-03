Readonly connections restrict certain WebSocket clients from modifying agent state while still letting them receive state updates and call non-mutating RPC methods.
When a connection is marked as readonly:
It
receives state updates from the server It
can call RPC methods that do not modify state It
cannot call
this.setState() — neither via client-side
setState() nor via a
@callable() method that calls
this.setState() internally
This is useful for scenarios like:
View-only modes: Users who should only observe but not modify
Role-based access: Restricting state modifications based on user roles
Multi-tenant scenarios: Some tenants have read-only access
Audit and monitoring connections: Observers that should not affect the system
import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class DocAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; return url . searchParams . get ( "mode" ) === "view" ; import { Agent , type Connection , type ConnectionContext } from "agents" ; export class DocAgent extends Agent < Env , DocState > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; return url . searchParams . get ( "mode" ) === "view" ;
// Client - view-only mode onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "You're in view-only mode" ) ; // Client - view-only mode onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "You're in view-only mode" ) ;
Marking connections as readonly
Override
shouldConnectionBeReadonly to evaluate each connection when it first connects. Return
true to mark it readonly.
export class MyAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; return role === "viewer" || role === "guest" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; return role === "viewer" || role === "guest" ;
This hook runs before the initial state is sent to the client, so the connection is readonly from the very first message.
Use
setConnectionReadonly to change a connection's readonly status dynamically:
export class GameAgent extends Agent { async startSpectating () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , true ) ; const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; export class GameAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { async startSpectating () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , true ) ; const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ;
Letting a connection toggle its own status
A connection can toggle its own readonly status via a callable. This is useful for lock/unlock UIs where viewers can opt into editing mode:
import { Agent , callable , getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class CollabAgent extends Agent { async setMyReadonly ( readonly ) { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , readonly ) ; import { Agent , callable , getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class CollabAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { async setMyReadonly ( readonly : boolean ) { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , readonly ) ;
On the client:
// Toggle between readonly and writable await agent . call ( "setMyReadonly" , [ true ]) ; // lock await agent . call ( "setMyReadonly" , [ false ]) ; // unlock // Toggle between readonly and writable await agent . call ( "setMyReadonly" , [ true ]) ; // lock await agent . call ( "setMyReadonly" , [ false ]) ; // unlock
Use
isConnectionReadonly to check a connection's current status:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; return { canEdit : ! this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) }; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; return { canEdit : ! this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) };
Handling errors on the client
Errors surface in two ways depending on how the write was attempted:
Client-side — the server sends a
setState()
cf_agent_state_error message. Handle it with the
onStateUpdateError callback.
— the RPC call rejects with an error. Handle it with a
@callable() methods
try/
catch around
agent.call().
// Fires when client-side setState() is blocked onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { // Fires when a callable that writes state is blocked await agent . call ( "updateSettings" , [ newSettings ]) ; setError ( e instanceof Error ? e . message : String ( e )) ; // "Connection is readonly" // Fires when client-side setState() is blocked onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { // Fires when a callable that writes state is blocked await agent . call ( "updateSettings" , [ newSettings ]) ; setError ( e instanceof Error ? e . message : String ( e )) ; // "Connection is readonly"
To avoid showing errors in the first place, check permissions before rendering edit controls:
const [ canEdit , setCanEdit ] = useState (false) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "instance" } ) ; agent . call ( "getPermissions" ) . then ( ( p ) => setCanEdit ( p . canEdit )) ; return < button disabled = { ! canEdit }>{ canEdit ? "Edit" : "View Only" }</ button >;
shouldConnectionBeReadonly
An overridable hook that determines if a connection should be marked as readonly when it connects.
Parameter Type Description
connection
Connection
The connecting client
ctx
ConnectionContext
Contains the upgrade request Returns
boolean
true to mark as readonly
Default: returns
false (all connections are writable).
Mark or unmark a connection as readonly. Can be called at any time.
Parameter Type Description
connection
Connection
The connection to update
readonly
boolean
true to make readonly (default:
true)
Check if a connection is currently readonly.
Parameter Type Description
connection
Connection
The connection to check Returns
boolean
true if readonly
onStateUpdateError (client)
Callback on
AgentClient and
useAgent options. Called when the server rejects a state update.
Parameter Type Description
error
string
Error message from the server
Query parameter based access
export class DocumentAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const mode = url . searchParams . get ( "mode" ) ; // Client connects with readonly mode onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "Document is in view-only mode" ) ; export class DocumentAgent extends Agent < Env , DocumentState > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const mode = url . searchParams . get ( "mode" ) ; // Client connects with readonly mode onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "Document is in view-only mode" ) ;
Role-based access control
export class CollaborativeAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; return role === "viewer" || role === "guest" ; onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const userId = url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; `User ${ userId } connected (readonly: ${ this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) } )` , async upgradeToEditor () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; // Check permissions (pseudo-code) const canUpgrade = await checkUserPermissions () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; return { success : true }; throw new Error ( "Insufficient permissions" ) ; export class CollaborativeAgent extends Agent < Env , CollabState > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const role = url . searchParams . get ( "role" ) ; return role === "viewer" || role === "guest" ; onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const userId = url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) ; `User ${ userId } connected (readonly: ${ this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) } )` , async upgradeToEditor () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; // Check permissions (pseudo-code) const canUpgrade = await checkUserPermissions () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; return { success : true }; throw new Error ( "Insufficient permissions" ) ;
export class MonitoringAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; // Only admins can modify state return url . searchParams . get ( "admin" ) !== "true" ; onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source !== "server" ) { // Log who modified the state console . log ( `State modified by connection ${ source . id } ` ) ; // Admin client (can modify) const adminAgent = useAgent ( { agent : "MonitoringAgent" , query : { admin : "true" }, // Viewer client (readonly) const viewerAgent = useAgent ( { agent : "MonitoringAgent" , query : { admin : "false" }, onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { console . log ( "Viewer cannot modify state" ) ; export class MonitoringAgent extends Agent < Env , SystemState > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; // Only admins can modify state return url . searchParams . get ( "admin" ) !== "true" ; onStateChanged ( state : SystemState , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source !== "server" ) { // Log who modified the state console . log ( `State modified by connection ${ source . id } ` ) ; // Admin client (can modify) const adminAgent = useAgent ( { agent : "MonitoringAgent" , query : { admin : "true" }, // Viewer client (readonly) const viewerAgent = useAgent ( { agent : "MonitoringAgent" , query : { admin : "false" }, onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { console . log ( "Viewer cannot modify state" ) ;
Dynamic permission changes
export class GameAgent extends Agent { async startSpectatorMode () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , true ) ; return { mode : "spectator" }; const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; const canJoin = this . state . players . length < 4 ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; return { mode : "player" }; throw new Error ( "Game is full" ) ; async getMyPermissions () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return null ; canEdit : ! this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) , connectionId : connection . id , export class GameAgent extends Agent < Env , GameState > { async startSpectatorMode () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , true ) ; return { mode : "spectator" }; const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; const canJoin = this . state . players . length < 4 ; this . setConnectionReadonly ( connection , false ) ; return { mode : "player" }; throw new Error ( "Game is full" ) ; async getMyPermissions () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) return null ; canEdit : ! this . isConnectionReadonly ( connection ) , connectionId : connection . id ,
Client-side React component:
function GameComponent () { const [ canEdit , setCanEdit ] = useState (false) ; onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { toast . error ( "Cannot modify game state in spectator mode" ) ; agent . call ( "getMyPermissions" ) . then ( ( perms ) => { setCanEdit ( perms ?. canEdit ?? false ) ; < button onClick = {() => agent . call ( "joinAsPlayer" )} disabled = { canEdit }> onClick = {() => agent . call ( "startSpectatorMode" )} < div >{ canEdit ? "You can modify the game" : "You are spectating" }</ div >
Readonly status is stored in the connection's WebSocket attachment, which persists through the WebSocket Hibernation API. The flag is namespaced internally so it cannot be accidentally overwritten by
connection.setState(). The same mechanism is used by
protocol message control — both flag coexist safely in the attachment. This means:
Survives hibernation — the flag is serialized and restored when the agent wakes up
No cleanup needed — connection state is automatically discarded when the connection closes
Zero overhead — no database tables or queries, just the connection's built-in attachment
Safe from user code —
connection.state and
connection.setState() never expose or overwrite the readonly flag
When a readonly connection tries to modify state, the server blocks it — regardless of whether the write comes from client-side
setState() or from a
@callable() method:
│ setState({ count: 1 }) │ │ ─────────────────────────────▶ │ Check readonly → blocked │ ◀─────────────────────────── │ │ ─────────────────────────────▶ │ increment() calls this.setState() │ │ Check readonly → throw │ ◀─────────────────────────── │ │ RPC error: "Connection is │ │ call("getPermissions") │ │ ─────────────────────────────▶ │ getPermissions() — no setState() │ ◀─────────────────────────── │ │ RPC result: { canEdit: false }│
What readonly does and does not restrict
Action Allowed? Receive state broadcasts Yes Call
@callable() methods that do not write state
Yes Call
@callable() methods that call
this.setState()
No Send state updates via client-side
setState()
No
The enforcement happens inside
setState() itself. When a
@callable() method tries to call
this.setState() and the current connection context is readonly, the framework throws an
Error("Connection is readonly"). This means you do not need manual permission checks in your RPC methods — any callable that writes state is automatically blocked for readonly connections.
Side effects in callables still run
The readonly check happens inside
this.setState(), not at the start of the callable. If your method has side effects before the state write, those will still execute:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { async processOrder ( orderId ) { await sendConfirmationEmail ( orderId ) ; // runs even for readonly connections await chargePayment ( orderId ) ; // runs too this . setState ( { ... this . state , orders : [ ... this . state . orders , orderId ] } ) ; // throws export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { async processOrder ( orderId : string ) { await sendConfirmationEmail ( orderId ) ; // runs even for readonly connections await chargePayment ( orderId ) ; // runs too this . setState ( { ... this . state , orders : [ ... this . state . orders , orderId ] } ) ; // throws
To avoid this, either check permissions before side effects or structure your code so the state write comes first:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { async processOrder ( orderId ) { // Write state first — throws immediately for readonly connections this . setState ( { ... this . state , orders : [ ... this . state . orders , orderId ] } ) ; // Side effects only run if setState succeeded await sendConfirmationEmail ( orderId ) ; await chargePayment ( orderId ) ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { async processOrder ( orderId : string ) { // Write state first — throws immediately for readonly connections this . setState ( { ... this . state , orders : [ ... this . state . orders , orderId ] } ) ; // Side effects only run if setState succeeded await sendConfirmationEmail ( orderId ) ; await chargePayment ( orderId ) ;
Combine with authentication
export class SecureAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection , ctx ) { const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; // Verify token and get permissions const permissions = this . verifyToken ( token ) ; return ! permissions . canWrite ; export class SecureAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( const url = new URL ( ctx . request . url ) ; const token = url . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; // Verify token and get permissions const permissions = this . verifyToken ( token ) ; return ! permissions . canWrite ;
Provide clear user feedback
onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { // User-friendly messages if ( error . includes ( "readonly" )) { showToast ( "You are in view-only mode. Upgrade to edit." ) ; onStateUpdateError : ( error ) => { // User-friendly messages if ( error . includes ( "readonly" )) { showToast ( "You are in view-only mode. Upgrade to edit." ) ;
Check permissions before UI actions
const [ canEdit , setCanEdit ] = useState (false) ; agent . call ( "checkPermissions" ) . then ( ( perms ) => { setCanEdit ( perms . canEdit ) ; return < button disabled = { ! canEdit }>{ canEdit ? "Edit" : "View Only" }</ button >;
export class AuditedAgent extends Agent { onStateChanged ( state , source ) { if ( source !== "server" ) { readonly : this . isConnectionReadonly ( source ) , export class AuditedAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { onStateChanged ( state : State , source : Connection | "server" ) { if ( source !== "server" ) { readonly : this . isConnectionReadonly ( source ) ,
Readonly status only applies to state updates using
setState()
RPC methods can still be called (implement your own checks if needed)
Readonly is a per-connection flag, not tied to user identity