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Readonly connections

Readonly connections restrict certain WebSocket clients from modifying agent state while still letting them receive state updates and call non-mutating RPC methods.

Overview

When a connection is marked as readonly:

  • It receives state updates from the server
  • It can call RPC methods that do not modify state
  • It cannot call this.setState() — neither via client-side setState() nor via a @callable() method that calls this.setState() internally

This is useful for scenarios like:

  • View-only modes: Users who should only observe but not modify
  • Role-based access: Restricting state modifications based on user roles
  • Multi-tenant scenarios: Some tenants have read-only access
  • Audit and monitoring connections: Observers that should not affect the system
JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";


export class DocAgent extends Agent {
  shouldConnectionBeReadonly(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    return url.searchParams.get("mode") === "view";
  }
}
JavaScript
// Client - view-only mode
const agent = useAgent({
  agent: "DocAgent",
  name: "doc-123",
  query: { mode: "view" },
  onStateUpdateError: (error) => {
    toast.error("You're in view-only mode");
  },
});

Marking connections as readonly

On connect

Override shouldConnectionBeReadonly to evaluate each connection when it first connects. Return true to mark it readonly.

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  shouldConnectionBeReadonly(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    const role = url.searchParams.get("role");
    return role === "viewer" || role === "guest";
  }
}

This hook runs before the initial state is sent to the client, so the connection is readonly from the very first message.

At any time

Use setConnectionReadonly to change a connection's readonly status dynamically:

JavaScript
export class GameAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  async startSpectating() {
    const { connection } = getCurrentAgent();
    if (connection) {
      this.setConnectionReadonly(connection, true);
    }
  }


  @callable()
  async joinAsPlayer() {
    const { connection } = getCurrentAgent();
    if (connection) {
      this.setConnectionReadonly(connection, false);
    }
  }
}

Letting a connection toggle its own status

A connection can toggle its own readonly status via a callable. This is useful for lock/unlock UIs where viewers can opt into editing mode:

JavaScript
import { Agent, callable, getCurrentAgent } from "agents";


export class CollabAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  async setMyReadonly(readonly) {
    const { connection } = getCurrentAgent();
    if (connection) {
      this.setConnectionReadonly(connection, readonly);
    }
  }
}

On the client:

JavaScript
// Toggle between readonly and writable
await agent.call("setMyReadonly", [true]); // lock
await agent.call("setMyReadonly", [false]); // unlock

Checking status

Use isConnectionReadonly to check a connection's current status:

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  async getPermissions() {
    const { connection } = getCurrentAgent();
    if (connection) {
      return { canEdit: !this.isConnectionReadonly(connection) };
    }
  }
}

Handling errors on the client

Errors surface in two ways depending on how the write was attempted:

  • Client-side setState() — the server sends a cf_agent_state_error message. Handle it with the onStateUpdateError callback.
  • @callable() methods — the RPC call rejects with an error. Handle it with a try/catch around agent.call().
JavaScript
const agent = useAgent({
  agent: "MyAgent",
  name: "instance",
  // Fires when client-side setState() is blocked
  onStateUpdateError: (error) => {
    setError(error);
  },
});


// Fires when a callable that writes state is blocked
try {
  await agent.call("updateSettings", [newSettings]);
} catch (e) {
  setError(e instanceof Error ? e.message : String(e)); // "Connection is readonly"
}

To avoid showing errors in the first place, check permissions before rendering edit controls:

function Editor() {
  const [canEdit, setCanEdit] = useState(false);
  const agent = useAgent({ agent: "MyAgent", name: "instance" });


  useEffect(() => {
    agent.call("getPermissions").then((p) => setCanEdit(p.canEdit));
  }, []);


  return <button disabled={!canEdit}>{canEdit ? "Edit" : "View Only"}</button>;
}

API reference

shouldConnectionBeReadonly

An overridable hook that determines if a connection should be marked as readonly when it connects.

ParameterTypeDescription
connectionConnectionThe connecting client
ctxConnectionContextContains the upgrade request
Returnsbooleantrue to mark as readonly

Default: returns false (all connections are writable).

setConnectionReadonly

Mark or unmark a connection as readonly. Can be called at any time.

ParameterTypeDescription
connectionConnectionThe connection to update
readonlybooleantrue to make readonly (default: true)

isConnectionReadonly

Check if a connection is currently readonly.

ParameterTypeDescription
connectionConnectionThe connection to check
Returnsbooleantrue if readonly

onStateUpdateError (client)

Callback on AgentClient and useAgent options. Called when the server rejects a state update.

ParameterTypeDescription
errorstringError message from the server

Examples

Query parameter based access

JavaScript
export class DocumentAgent extends Agent {
  shouldConnectionBeReadonly(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    const mode = url.searchParams.get("mode");
    return mode === "view";
  }
}


// Client connects with readonly mode
const agent = useAgent({
  agent: "DocumentAgent",
  name: "doc-123",
  query: { mode: "view" },
  onStateUpdateError: (error) => {
    toast.error("Document is in view-only mode");
  },
});

Role-based access control

JavaScript
export class CollaborativeAgent extends Agent {
  shouldConnectionBeReadonly(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    const role = url.searchParams.get("role");
    return role === "viewer" || role === "guest";
  }


  onConnect(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    const userId = url.searchParams.get("userId");


    console.log(
      `User ${userId} connected (readonly: ${this.isConnectionReadonly(connection)})`,
    );
  }


  @callable()
  async upgradeToEditor() {
    const { connection } = getCurrentAgent();
    if (!connection) return;


    // Check permissions (pseudo-code)
    const canUpgrade = await checkUserPermissions();
    if (canUpgrade) {
      this.setConnectionReadonly(connection, false);
      return { success: true };
    }


    throw new Error("Insufficient permissions");
  }
}

Admin dashboard

JavaScript
export class MonitoringAgent extends Agent {
  shouldConnectionBeReadonly(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    // Only admins can modify state
    return url.searchParams.get("admin") !== "true";
  }


  onStateChanged(state, source) {
    if (source !== "server") {
      // Log who modified the state
      console.log(`State modified by connection ${source.id}`);
    }
  }
}


// Admin client (can modify)
const adminAgent = useAgent({
  agent: "MonitoringAgent",
  name: "system",
  query: { admin: "true" },
});


// Viewer client (readonly)
const viewerAgent = useAgent({
  agent: "MonitoringAgent",
  name: "system",
  query: { admin: "false" },
  onStateUpdateError: (error) => {
    console.log("Viewer cannot modify state");
  },
});

Dynamic permission changes

JavaScript
export class GameAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  async startSpectatorMode() {
    const { connection } = getCurrentAgent();
    if (!connection) return;


    this.setConnectionReadonly(connection, true);
    return { mode: "spectator" };
  }


  @callable()
  async joinAsPlayer() {
    const { connection } = getCurrentAgent();
    if (!connection) return;


    const canJoin = this.state.players.length < 4;
    if (canJoin) {
      this.setConnectionReadonly(connection, false);
      return { mode: "player" };
    }


    throw new Error("Game is full");
  }


  @callable()
  async getMyPermissions() {
    const { connection } = getCurrentAgent();
    if (!connection) return null;


    return {
      canEdit: !this.isConnectionReadonly(connection),
      connectionId: connection.id,
    };
  }
}

Client-side React component:

function GameComponent() {
  const [canEdit, setCanEdit] = useState(false);


  const agent = useAgent({
    agent: "GameAgent",
    name: "game-123",
    onStateUpdateError: (error) => {
      toast.error("Cannot modify game state in spectator mode");
    },
  });


  useEffect(() => {
    agent.call("getMyPermissions").then((perms) => {
      setCanEdit(perms?.canEdit ?? false);
    });
  }, [agent]);


  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={() => agent.call("joinAsPlayer")} disabled={canEdit}>
        Join as Player
      </button>


      <button
        onClick={() => agent.call("startSpectatorMode")}
        disabled={!canEdit}
      >
        Switch to Spectator
      </button>


      <div>{canEdit ? "You can modify the game" : "You are spectating"}</div>
    </div>
  );
}

How it works

Readonly status is stored in the connection's WebSocket attachment, which persists through the WebSocket Hibernation API. The flag is namespaced internally so it cannot be accidentally overwritten by connection.setState(). The same mechanism is used by protocol message control — both flag coexist safely in the attachment. This means:

  • Survives hibernation — the flag is serialized and restored when the agent wakes up
  • No cleanup needed — connection state is automatically discarded when the connection closes
  • Zero overhead — no database tables or queries, just the connection's built-in attachment
  • Safe from user codeconnection.state and connection.setState() never expose or overwrite the readonly flag

When a readonly connection tries to modify state, the server blocks it — regardless of whether the write comes from client-side setState() or from a @callable() method:

Client (readonly)                     Agent
       │                                │
       │  setState({ count: 1 })        │
       │ ─────────────────────────────▶ │  Check readonly → blocked
       │  ◀───────────────────────────  │
       │  cf_agent_state_error          │
       │                                │
       │  call("increment")             │
       │ ─────────────────────────────▶ │  increment() calls this.setState()
       │                                │  Check readonly → throw
       │  ◀───────────────────────────  │
       │  RPC error: "Connection is     │
       │              readonly"         │
       │                                │
       │  call("getPermissions")        │
       │ ─────────────────────────────▶ │  getPermissions() — no setState()
       │  ◀───────────────────────────  │
       │  RPC result: { canEdit: false }│

What readonly does and does not restrict

ActionAllowed?
Receive state broadcastsYes
Call @callable() methods that do not write stateYes
Call @callable() methods that call this.setState()No
Send state updates via client-side setState()No

The enforcement happens inside setState() itself. When a @callable() method tries to call this.setState() and the current connection context is readonly, the framework throws an Error("Connection is readonly"). This means you do not need manual permission checks in your RPC methods — any callable that writes state is automatically blocked for readonly connections.

Caveats

Side effects in callables still run

The readonly check happens inside this.setState(), not at the start of the callable. If your method has side effects before the state write, those will still execute:

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  async processOrder(orderId) {
    await sendConfirmationEmail(orderId); // runs even for readonly connections
    await chargePayment(orderId); // runs too
    this.setState({ ...this.state, orders: [...this.state.orders, orderId] }); // throws
  }
}

To avoid this, either check permissions before side effects or structure your code so the state write comes first:

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  async processOrder(orderId) {
    // Write state first — throws immediately for readonly connections
    this.setState({ ...this.state, orders: [...this.state.orders, orderId] });
    // Side effects only run if setState succeeded
    await sendConfirmationEmail(orderId);
    await chargePayment(orderId);
  }
}

Best practices

Combine with authentication

JavaScript
export class SecureAgent extends Agent {
  shouldConnectionBeReadonly(connection, ctx) {
    const url = new URL(ctx.request.url);
    const token = url.searchParams.get("token");


    // Verify token and get permissions
    const permissions = this.verifyToken(token);
    return !permissions.canWrite;
  }
}

Provide clear user feedback

JavaScript
const agent = useAgent({
  agent: "MyAgent",
  name: "instance",
  onStateUpdateError: (error) => {
    // User-friendly messages
    if (error.includes("readonly")) {
      showToast("You are in view-only mode. Upgrade to edit.");
    }
  },
});

Check permissions before UI actions

function EditButton() {
  const [canEdit, setCanEdit] = useState(false);
  const agent = useAgent({
    /* ... */
  });


  useEffect(() => {
    agent.call("checkPermissions").then((perms) => {
      setCanEdit(perms.canEdit);
    });
  }, []);


  return <button disabled={!canEdit}>{canEdit ? "Edit" : "View Only"}</button>;
}

Log access attempts

JavaScript
export class AuditedAgent extends Agent {
  onStateChanged(state, source) {
    if (source !== "server") {
      this.audit({
        action: "state_update",
        connectionId: source.id,
        readonly: this.isConnectionReadonly(source),
        timestamp: Date.now(),
      });
    }
  }
}

Limitations

  • Readonly status only applies to state updates using setState()
  • RPC methods can still be called (implement your own checks if needed)
  • Readonly is a per-connection flag, not tied to user identity