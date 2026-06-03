Agents API

This page provides an overview of the Agents SDK. For detailed documentation on each feature, refer to the linked reference pages.

Overview

The Agents SDK provides two main APIs:

API Description Server-side Agent class Encapsulates agent logic: connections, state, methods, AI models, error handling Client-side SDK AgentClient , useAgent , and useAgentChat for connecting from browsers

Note Agents require Cloudflare Durable Objects. Refer to Configuration to learn how to add the required bindings.

Agent class

An Agent is a class that extends the base Agent class:

TypeScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { // Your agent logic } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Each Agent can have millions of instances. Each instance is a separate micro-server that runs independently, allowing horizontal scaling. Instances are addressed by a unique identifier (user ID, email, ticket number, etc.).

Note An instance of an Agent is globally unique: given the same name (or ID), you will always get the same instance of an agent. This allows you to avoid synchronizing state across requests: if an Agent instance represents a specific user, team, channel or other entity, you can use the Agent instance to store state for that entity. There is no need to set up a centralized session store. If the client disconnects, you can always route the client back to the exact same Agent and pick up where they left off.

Lifecycle

flowchart TD A["onStart<br/>(instance wakes up)"] --> B["onRequest<br/>(HTTP)"] A --> C["onConnect<br/>(WebSocket)"] A --> D["onEmail"] C --> E["onMessage ↔ send()<br/>onError (on failure)"] E --> F["onClose"]

Method When it runs onStart(props?) When the instance starts, or wakes from hibernation. Receives optional initialization props passed via getAgentByName or routeAgentRequest . onRequest(request) For each HTTP request to the instance onConnect(connection, ctx) When a WebSocket connection is established onMessage(connection, message) For each WebSocket message received onError(connection, error) When a WebSocket error occurs onClose(connection, code, reason, wasClean) When a WebSocket connection closes onEmail(email) When an email is routed to the instance onStateChanged(state, source) When state changes (from server or client)

Core properties

Property Type Description this.env Env Environment variables and bindings this.ctx ExecutionContext Execution context for the request this.state State Current persisted state this.sql Function Execute SQL queries on embedded SQLite

Server-side API reference

SQL API

Each Agent instance has an embedded SQLite database accessed via this.sql :

TypeScript // Create tables this . sql `CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users (id TEXT PRIMARY KEY, name TEXT)` ; // Insert data this . sql `INSERT INTO users (id, name) VALUES ( ${ id } , ${ name } )` ; // Query data const users = this . sql < User > `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ id } ` ;

For state that needs to sync with clients, use the State API instead.

Client-side API reference

Module-level helper exports include agentTool() from agents/agent-tools , which converts a Think or AIChatAgent subclass into an AI SDK tool definition.

Quick example

TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import type { MyAgent } from "./server" ; function App () { const agent = useAgent < MyAgent , State > ( { agent : "my-agent" , name : "user-123" , } ) ; // Call methods on the agent agent . stub . someMethod () ; // Update state (syncs to server and all clients) agent . setState ( { count : 1 } ) ; }

Chat agents

For AI chat applications, extend AIChatAgent instead of Agent :

TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage ( onFinish ) { // this.messages contains the conversation history // Return a streaming response } }

Features include:

Built-in message persistence

Automatic resumable streaming (reconnect mid-stream)

Works with useAgentChat React hook

Refer to Build a chat agent for a complete tutorial.

Routing

Agents are accessed via URL patterns:

https://your-worker.workers.dev/agents/:agent-name/:instance-name

Use routeAgentRequest() in your Worker to route requests:

TypeScript import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Refer to Routing for custom paths, CORS, and instance naming patterns.

Next steps

Quick start Build your first agent in about 10 minutes.

Configuration Learn about wrangler.jsonc setup and deployment.

WebSockets Real-time bidirectional communication with clients.