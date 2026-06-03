Agents API
This page provides an overview of the Agents SDK. For detailed documentation on each feature, refer to the linked reference pages.
The Agents SDK provides two main APIs:
|API
|Description
|Server-side
Agent class
|Encapsulates agent logic: connections, state, methods, AI models, error handling
|Client-side SDK
AgentClient,
useAgent, and
useAgentChat for connecting from browsers
An Agent is a class that extends the base
Agent class:
Each Agent can have millions of instances. Each instance is a separate micro-server that runs independently, allowing horizontal scaling. Instances are addressed by a unique identifier (user ID, email, ticket number, etc.).
flowchart TD A["onStart<br/>(instance wakes up)"] --> B["onRequest<br/>(HTTP)"] A --> C["onConnect<br/>(WebSocket)"] A --> D["onEmail"] C --> E["onMessage ↔ send()<br/>onError (on failure)"] E --> F["onClose"]
|Method
|When it runs
onStart(props?)
|When the instance starts, or wakes from hibernation. Receives optional initialization props passed via
getAgentByName or
routeAgentRequest.
onRequest(request)
|For each HTTP request to the instance
onConnect(connection, ctx)
|When a WebSocket connection is established
onMessage(connection, message)
|For each WebSocket message received
onError(connection, error)
|When a WebSocket error occurs
onClose(connection, code, reason, wasClean)
|When a WebSocket connection closes
onEmail(email)
|When an email is routed to the instance
onStateChanged(state, source)
|When state changes (from server or client)
|Property
|Type
|Description
this.env
Env
|Environment variables and bindings
this.ctx
ExecutionContext
|Execution context for the request
this.state
State
|Current persisted state
this.sql
|Function
|Execute SQL queries on embedded SQLite
|Feature
|Methods
|Documentation
|State
setState(),
onStateChanged(),
initialState
|Store and sync state
|Callable methods
@callable() decorator
|Callable methods
|Scheduling
schedule(),
scheduleEvery(),
getScheduleById(),
listSchedules()
|Schedule tasks
|Durable execution
runFiber(),
startFiber(),
stash(),
onFiberRecovered(),
keepAlive(),
keepAliveWhile()
|Durable execution
|Queue
queue(),
dequeue(),
dequeueAll(),
getQueue()
|Queue tasks
|WebSockets
onConnect(),
onMessage(),
onClose(),
broadcast()
|WebSockets
|HTTP/SSE
onRequest()
|HTTP and SSE
onEmail(),
replyToEmail()
|Email routing
|Workflows
runWorkflow(),
waitForApproval()
|Run Workflows
|MCP Client
addMcpServer(),
removeMcpServer(),
getMcpServers()
|MCP Client API
|AI Models
|Workers AI, OpenAI, Anthropic bindings
|Using AI models
|Protocol messages
shouldSendProtocolMessages(),
isConnectionProtocolEnabled()
|Protocol messages
|Context
getCurrentAgent()
|getCurrentAgent()
|Observability
subscribe(), diagnostics channels, Tail Workers
|Observability
|Sub-agents
subAgent(),
abortSubAgent(),
deleteSubAgent()
|Sub-agents
|Agent tools
runAgentTool(),
clearAgentToolRuns(),
hasAgentToolRun()
|Agent tools
|Agent Skills
skills registry, bundled skill sources, script runners
|Agent Skills
|Sessions
Session.create(), context blocks, compaction, search
|Sessions
|Think
Think base class, workspace tools, lifecycle hooks, extensions
|Think
|Chat SDK
createChatSdkState(),
ChatSdkStateAgent
|Chat SDK
Each Agent instance has an embedded SQLite database accessed via
this.sql:
For state that needs to sync with clients, use the State API instead.
|Feature
|Methods
|Documentation
|WebSocket client
AgentClient
|Client SDK
|HTTP client
agentFetch()
|Client SDK
|React hook
useAgent()
|Client SDK
|Chat hook
useAgentChat()
|Client SDK
|Agent tool events
useAgentToolEvents()
|Agent tools
Module-level helper exports include
agentTool() from
agents/agent-tools, which converts a Think or
AIChatAgent subclass into an AI SDK tool definition.
For AI chat applications, extend
AIChatAgent instead of
Agent:
Features include:
- Built-in message persistence
- Automatic resumable streaming (reconnect mid-stream)
- Works with
useAgentChatReact hook
Refer to Build a chat agent for a complete tutorial.
Agents are accessed via URL patterns:
Use
routeAgentRequest() in your Worker to route requests:
Refer to Routing for custom paths, CORS, and instance naming patterns.