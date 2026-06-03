Run Workflows

Integrate
Cloudflare Workflows with Agents for durable, multi-step background processing while Agents handle real-time communication.
Agents vs. Workflows
Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution with automatic retries, failure recovery, and waiting for external events.
Use Agents alone for chat, messaging, and quick API calls. Use Agent + Workflow for long-running tasks (over 30 seconds), multi-step pipelines, and human approval flows.
Extend
AgentWorkflow for typed access to the originating Agent:
import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ProcessingWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { const params = event . payload ; const result = await step . do ( "process-data" , async () => { return processData ( params . data ) ; // Non-durable: progress reporting (may repeat on retry) await this . reportProgress ( { // Broadcast to connected WebSocket clients this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , taskId : params . taskId } ) ; await step . do ( "save-results" , async () => { // Call Agent methods via RPC await this . agent . saveResult ( params . taskId , result ) ; // Durable: idempotent, won't repeat on retry await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { MyAgent } from "./agent" ; type TaskParams = { taskId : string ; data : string }; export class ProcessingWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , TaskParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < TaskParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { const params = event . payload ; const result = await step . do ( "process-data" , async () => { return processData ( params . data ) ; // Non-durable: progress reporting (may repeat on retry) await this . reportProgress ( { // Broadcast to connected WebSocket clients this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , taskId : params . taskId } ) ; await step . do ( "save-results" , async () => { // Call Agent methods via RPC await this . agent . saveResult ( params . taskId , result ) ; // Durable: idempotent, won't repeat on retry await step . reportComplete ( result ) ;
2. Start a Workflow from an Agent
Use
runWorkflow() to start and track workflows:
import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async startTask ( taskId , data ) { const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" , { async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName , instanceId , progress ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "workflow-progress" , progress } )) ; async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName , instanceId , result ) { console . log ( `Workflow completed:` , result ) ; async saveResult ( taskId , result ) { . sql `INSERT INTO results (task_id, data) VALUES ( ${ taskId } , ${ JSON . stringify ( result ) } )` ; import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async startTask ( taskId : string , data : string ) { const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" , { async onWorkflowProgress ( this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "workflow-progress" , progress } )) ; async onWorkflowComplete ( console . log ( `Workflow completed:` , result ) ; async saveResult ( taskId : string , result : unknown ) { . sql `INSERT INTO results (task_id, data) VALUES ( ${ taskId } , ${ JSON . stringify ( result ) } )` ;
// Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " bindings " : [{ " name " : "MY_AGENT" , " class_name " : "MyAgent" }], " name " : "processing-workflow" , " binding " : "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" , " class_name " : "ProcessingWorkflow" , " migrations " : [{ " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ] }], # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "processing-workflow" binding = "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" class_name = "ProcessingWorkflow" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ]
Base class for Workflows that integrate with Agents.
Parameter Description
AgentType
The Agent class type for typed RPC
Params
Parameters passed to the workflow
ProgressType
Type for progress reporting (defaults to
DefaultProgress)
Env
Environment type (defaults to
Cloudflare.Env)
Property Type Description
agent
Stub Typed stub for calling Agent methods
instanceId
string The workflow instance ID
workflowName
string The workflow binding name
env
Env Environment bindings
Instance methods (non-durable)
These methods may repeat on retry. Use for lightweight, frequent updates.
Report progress to the Agent. Triggers
onWorkflowProgress callback.
await this . reportProgress ( { await this . reportProgress ( {
broadcastToClients(message)
Broadcast a message to all WebSocket clients connected to the Agent.
this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , data : result } ) ; this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , data : result } ) ;
waitForApproval(step, options?)
Wait for an approval event. Throws
WorkflowRejectedError if rejected.
const approval = await this . waitForApproval ( step , { const approval = await this . waitForApproval <{ approvedBy : string }> ( step , {
These methods are idempotent and will not repeat on retry. Use for state changes that must persist.
Method Description
step.reportComplete(result?)
Report successful completion
step.reportError(error)
Report an error
step.sendEvent(event)
Send a custom event to the Agent
step.updateAgentState(state)
Replace Agent state (broadcasts to clients)
step.mergeAgentState(partial)
Merge into Agent state (broadcasts to clients)
step.resetAgentState()
Reset Agent state to initialState
status ?: "pending" | "running" | "complete" | "error" ;
Methods available on the
Agent class for Workflow management.
runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?)
Start a workflow instance and track it in the Agent database.
Parameters:
Parameter Type Description
workflowName
string Workflow binding name from
env
params
object Parameters to pass to the workflow
options.id
string Custom workflow ID (auto-generated if not provided)
options.metadata
object Metadata stored for querying (not passed to workflow)
options.agentBinding
string Agent binding name (auto-detected if not provided)
Returns:
Promise<string> - Workflow instance ID
const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( metadata : { userId : "user-456" , priority : "high" }, const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( metadata : { userId : "user-456" , priority : "high" },
sendWorkflowEvent(workflowName, instanceId, event)
Send an event to a running workflow.
await this . sendWorkflowEvent ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId , { payload : { action : "proceed" }, await this . sendWorkflowEvent ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId , { payload : { action : "proceed" },
getWorkflowStatus(workflowName, instanceId)
Get the status of a workflow and update the tracking record.
const status = await this . getWorkflowStatus ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId ) ; // { status: 'running', output: null, error: null } const status = await this . getWorkflowStatus ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId ) ; // { status: 'running', output: null, error: null }
Get a tracked workflow by ID.
const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // { instanceId, workflowName, status, metadata, error, createdAt, ... } const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // { instanceId, workflowName, status, metadata, error, createdAt, ... }
Query tracked workflows with cursor-based pagination. Returns a
WorkflowPage with workflows, total count, and cursor for the next page.
// Get running workflows (default limit is 50, max is 100) const { workflows , total } = this . getWorkflows ( { status : "running" } ) ; const { workflows : userWorkflows } = this . getWorkflows ( { metadata : { userId : "user-456" }, // Pagination with cursor const page1 = this . getWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , console . log ( `Showing ${ page1 . workflows . length } of ${ page1 . total } workflows` ) ; // Get next page using cursor const page2 = this . getWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , cursor : page1 . nextCursor , // Get running workflows (default limit is 50, max is 100) const { workflows , total } = this . getWorkflows ( { status : "running" } ) ; const { workflows : userWorkflows } = this . getWorkflows ( { metadata : { userId : "user-456" }, // Pagination with cursor const page1 = this . getWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , console . log ( `Showing ${ page1 . workflows . length } of ${ page1 . total } workflows` ) ; // Get next page using cursor const page2 = this . getWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , cursor : page1 . nextCursor ,
The
WorkflowPage type:
workflows : WorkflowInfo [] ; total : number ; // Total matching workflows nextCursor : string | null ; // null when no more pages
deleteWorkflow(instanceId)
Delete a single workflow instance tracking record. Returns
true if deleted,
false if not found.
deleteWorkflows(criteria?)
Delete workflow instance tracking records matching criteria.
// Delete completed workflow instances older than 7 days createdBefore : new Date ( Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , // Delete all errored and terminated workflows status : [ "errored" , "terminated" ] , // Delete completed workflow instances older than 7 days createdBefore : new Date ( Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , // Delete all errored and terminated workflows status : [ "errored" , "terminated" ] ,
terminateWorkflow(instanceId)
Terminate a running workflow immediately. Sets status to
"terminated".
await this . terminateWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; await this . terminateWorkflow ( instanceId ) ;
pauseWorkflow(instanceId)
Pause a running workflow. The workflow can be resumed later with
resumeWorkflow().
await this . pauseWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; await this . pauseWorkflow ( instanceId ) ;
resumeWorkflow(instanceId)
Resume a paused workflow.
await this . resumeWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; await this . resumeWorkflow ( instanceId ) ;
restartWorkflow(instanceId, options?)
Restart a workflow instance from the beginning with the same ID.
// Reset tracking (default) - clears timestamps and error fields await this . restartWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // Preserve original timestamps await this . restartWorkflow ( instanceId , { resetTracking : false } ) ; // Reset tracking (default) - clears timestamps and error fields await this . restartWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // Preserve original timestamps await this . restartWorkflow ( instanceId , { resetTracking : false } ) ;
approveWorkflow(instanceId, options?)
Approve a waiting workflow. Use with
waitForApproval() in the workflow.
await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId },
rejectWorkflow(instanceId, options?)
Reject a waiting workflow. Causes
waitForApproval() to throw
WorkflowRejectedError.
await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Request denied" } ) ; await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Request denied" } ) ;
migrateWorkflowBinding(oldName, newName)
Migrate tracked workflows after renaming a workflow binding.
class MyAgent extends Agent { this . migrateWorkflowBinding ( "OLD_WORKFLOW" , "NEW_WORKFLOW" ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { this . migrateWorkflowBinding ( "OLD_WORKFLOW" , "NEW_WORKFLOW" ) ;
Override these methods in your Agent to handle workflow events:
Callback Parameters Description
onWorkflowProgress
workflowName,
instanceId,
progress
Called when workflow reports progress
onWorkflowComplete
workflowName,
instanceId,
result?
Called when workflow completes
onWorkflowError
workflowName,
instanceId,
error
Called when workflow errors
onWorkflowEvent
workflowName,
instanceId,
event
Called when workflow sends an event
onWorkflowCallback
callback: WorkflowCallback
Called for all callback types
class MyAgent extends Agent { async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName , instanceId , progress ) { JSON . stringify ( { type : "progress" , workflowName , instanceId , progress } ) , async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName , instanceId , result ) { console . log ( ` ${ workflowName } / ${ instanceId } completed` ) ; async onWorkflowError ( workflowName , instanceId , error ) { console . error ( ` ${ workflowName } / ${ instanceId } failed:` , error ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onWorkflowProgress ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "progress" , workflowName , instanceId , progress } ) , async onWorkflowComplete ( console . log ( ` ${ workflowName } / ${ instanceId } completed` ) ; console . error ( ` ${ workflowName } / ${ instanceId } failed:` , error ) ;
Workflows started with
runWorkflow() are automatically tracked in the Agent's internal database. You can query, filter, and manage workflows using the methods described above (
getWorkflow(),
getWorkflows(),
deleteWorkflow(), etc.).
Status Description
queued
Waiting to start
running
Currently executing
paused
Paused by user
waiting
Waiting for event
complete
Finished successfully
errored
Failed with error
terminated
Manually terminated
Use the
metadata option in
runWorkflow() to store queryable information (like user IDs or task types) that you can filter on later with
getWorkflows().
Human-in-the-loop approval
import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ApprovalWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { const request = await step . do ( "prepare" , async () => { return { ... event . payload , preparedAt : Date . now () }; await this . reportProgress ( { message : "Awaiting approval" , // Throws WorkflowRejectedError if rejected const approval = await this . waitForApproval ( step , { console . log ( "Approved by:" , approval ?. approvedBy ) ; const result = await step . do ( "execute" , async () => { return executeRequest ( request ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async handleApproval ( instanceId , userId ) { await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, async handleRejection ( instanceId , reason ) { await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason } ) ; import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ApprovalWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , RequestParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < RequestParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { const request = await step . do ( "prepare" , async () => { return { ... event . payload , preparedAt : Date . now () }; await this . reportProgress ( { message : "Awaiting approval" , // Throws WorkflowRejectedError if rejected const approval = await this . waitForApproval <{ approvedBy : string }> ( step , { console . log ( "Approved by:" , approval ?. approvedBy ) ; const result = await step . do ( "execute" , async () => { return executeRequest ( request ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async handleApproval ( instanceId : string , userId : string ) { await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, async handleRejection ( instanceId : string , reason : string ) { await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason } ) ;
import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ResilientWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { const result = await step . do ( retries : { limit : 5 , delay : "10 seconds" , backoff : "exponential" }, const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/process" , { body : JSON . stringify ( event . payload ) , if ( ! response . ok ) throw new Error ( `API error: ${ response . status } ` ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ResilientWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , TaskParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < TaskParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { const result = await step . do ( retries : { limit : 5 , delay : "10 seconds" , backoff : "exponential" }, const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/process" , { body : JSON . stringify ( event . payload ) , if ( ! response . ok ) throw new Error ( `API error: ${ response . status } ` ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ;
Workflows can update Agent state durably via
step, which automatically broadcasts to all connected clients:
import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class StatefulWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { // Replace entire state (durable, broadcasts to clients) await step . updateAgentState ( { id : event . payload . taskId , const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => processTask ( event . payload ) , // Merge partial state (durable, keeps existing fields) await step . mergeAgentState ( { currentTask : { status : "complete" , result , completedAt : Date . now () }, await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; export class StatefulWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , TaskParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < TaskParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { // Replace entire state (durable, broadcasts to clients) await step . updateAgentState ( { id : event . payload . taskId , const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => processTask ( event . payload ) , // Merge partial state (durable, keeps existing fields) await step . mergeAgentState ( { currentTask : { status : "complete" , result , completedAt : Date . now () }, await step . reportComplete ( result ) ;
Define custom progress types for domain-specific reporting:
import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; // Custom progress type for data pipeline // Workflow with custom progress type (3rd type parameter) export class ETLWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { await this . reportProgress ( { // Agent receives typed progress class MyAgent extends Agent { async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName , instanceId , progress ) { console . log ( `Stage: ${ p . stage } , ${ p . recordsProcessed } / ${ p . totalRecords } ` ) ; import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; // Custom progress type for data pipeline type PipelineProgress = { stage : "extract" | "transform" | "load" ; recordsProcessed : number ; // Workflow with custom progress type (3rd type parameter) export class ETLWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < ETLParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { await this . reportProgress ( { // Agent receives typed progress class MyAgent extends Agent { async onWorkflowProgress ( const p = progress as PipelineProgress ; console . log ( `Stage: ${ p . stage } , ${ p . recordsProcessed } / ${ p . totalRecords } ` ) ;
The internal
cf_agents_workflows table can grow unbounded, so implement a retention policy:
class MyAgent extends Agent { // Option 1: Delete on completion async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName , instanceId , result ) { // Process result first, then delete this . deleteWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // Option 2: Scheduled cleanup (keep recent history) async cleanupOldWorkflows () { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , createdBefore : new Date ( Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , // Option 3: Keep all history for compliance/auditing // Don't call deleteWorkflows() - query historical data as needed class MyAgent extends Agent { // Option 1: Delete on completion async onWorkflowComplete ( // Process result first, then delete this . deleteWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // Option 2: Scheduled cleanup (keep recent history) async cleanupOldWorkflows () { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , createdBefore : new Date ( Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , // Option 3: Keep all history for compliance/auditing // Don't call deleteWorkflows() - query historical data as needed
Bidirectional communication
// Direct RPC call (typed) await this . agent . updateTaskStatus ( taskId , "processing" ) ; const data = await this . agent . getData ( taskId ) ; // Non-durable callbacks (may repeat on retry, use for frequent updates) await this . reportProgress ( { step : "process" , percent : 0.5 } ) ; this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , data } ) ; // Durable callbacks via step (idempotent, won't repeat on retry) await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; await step . reportError ( "Something went wrong" ) ; await step . sendEvent ( { type : "custom" , data : {} } ) ; // Durable state synchronization via step (broadcasts to clients) await step . updateAgentState ( { status : "processing" } ) ; await step . mergeAgentState ( { progress : 0.5 } ) ; // Direct RPC call (typed) await this . agent . updateTaskStatus ( taskId , "processing" ) ; const data = await this . agent . getData ( taskId ) ; // Non-durable callbacks (may repeat on retry, use for frequent updates) await this . reportProgress ( { step : "process" , percent : 0.5 } ) ; this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , data } ) ; // Durable callbacks via step (idempotent, won't repeat on retry) await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; await step . reportError ( "Something went wrong" ) ; await step . sendEvent ( { type : "custom" , data : {} } ) ; // Durable state synchronization via step (broadcasts to clients) await step . updateAgentState ( { status : "processing" } ) ; await step . mergeAgentState ( { progress : 0.5 } ) ;
// Send event to waiting workflow await this . sendWorkflowEvent ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId , { payload : { action : "proceed" }, // Approve/reject workflows using convenience methods await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Request denied" } ) ; // Send event to waiting workflow await this . sendWorkflowEvent ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId , { payload : { action : "proceed" }, // Approve/reject workflows using convenience methods await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Request denied" } ) ;
Keep workflows focused — One workflow per logical task
Use meaningful step names — Helps with debugging and observability
Report progress regularly — Keeps users informed
Handle errors gracefully — Use
reportError() before throwing
Clean up completed workflows — Implement a retention policy for the tracking table
Handle workflow binding renames — Use
migrateWorkflowBinding() when renaming workflow bindings in
wrangler.jsonc
Constraint Limit Maximum steps 10,000 per workflow (default) / configurable up to 25,000 State size 10 MB per workflow Event wait time 1 year maximum Step execution time 30 minutes per step
Workflows cannot open WebSocket connections directly. Use
broadcastToClients() to communicate with connected clients through the Agent.