Run Workflows

Integrate Cloudflare Workflows with Agents for durable, multi-step background processing while Agents handle real-time communication.

Agents vs. Workflows Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution with automatic retries, failure recovery, and waiting for external events. Use Agents alone for chat, messaging, and quick API calls. Use Agent + Workflow for long-running tasks (over 30 seconds), multi-step pipelines, and human approval flows.

Quick start

1. Define a Workflow

Extend AgentWorkflow for typed access to the originating Agent:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ProcessingWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { async run ( event , step ) { const params = event . payload ; const result = await step . do ( "process-data" , async () => { return processData ( params . data ) ; } ) ; // Non-durable: progress reporting (may repeat on retry) await this . reportProgress ( { step : "process" , status : "complete" , percent : 0.5 , } ) ; // Broadcast to connected WebSocket clients this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , taskId : params . taskId } ) ; await step . do ( "save-results" , async () => { // Call Agent methods via RPC await this . agent . saveResult ( params . taskId , result ) ; } ) ; // Durable: idempotent, won't repeat on retry await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } } TypeScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { MyAgent } from "./agent" ; type TaskParams = { taskId : string ; data : string }; export class ProcessingWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , TaskParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < TaskParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { const params = event . payload ; const result = await step . do ( "process-data" , async () => { return processData ( params . data ) ; } ) ; // Non-durable: progress reporting (may repeat on retry) await this . reportProgress ( { step : "process" , status : "complete" , percent : 0.5 , } ) ; // Broadcast to connected WebSocket clients this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , taskId : params . taskId } ) ; await step . do ( "save-results" , async () => { // Call Agent methods via RPC await this . agent . saveResult ( params . taskId , result ) ; } ) ; // Durable: idempotent, won't repeat on retry await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } }

2. Start a Workflow from an Agent

Use runWorkflow() to start and track workflows:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async startTask ( taskId , data ) { const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" , { taskId , data , } ) ; return { instanceId }; } async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName , instanceId , progress ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "workflow-progress" , progress } )) ; } async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName , instanceId , result ) { console . log ( `Workflow completed:` , result ) ; } async saveResult ( taskId , result ) { this . sql `INSERT INTO results (task_id, data) VALUES ( ${ taskId } , ${ JSON . stringify ( result ) } )` ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async startTask ( taskId : string , data : string ) { const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" , { taskId , data , } ) ; return { instanceId }; } async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , progress : unknown , ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "workflow-progress" , progress } )) ; } async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , result ?: unknown , ) { console . log ( `Workflow completed:` , result ) ; } async saveResult ( taskId : string , result : unknown ) { this . sql `INSERT INTO results (task_id, data) VALUES ( ${ taskId } , ${ JSON . stringify ( result ) } )` ; } }

3. Configure Wrangler

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " name " : "my-app" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [{ " name " : "MY_AGENT" , " class_name " : "MyAgent" }], }, " workflows " : [ { " name " : "processing-workflow" , " binding " : "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" , " class_name " : "ProcessingWorkflow" , }, ], " migrations " : [{ " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ] }], } TOML name = "my-app" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MY_AGENT" class_name = "MyAgent" [[ workflows ]] name = "processing-workflow" binding = "PROCESSING_WORKFLOW" class_name = "ProcessingWorkflow" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ]

AgentWorkflow class

Base class for Workflows that integrate with Agents.

Type parameters

Parameter Description AgentType The Agent class type for typed RPC Params Parameters passed to the workflow ProgressType Type for progress reporting (defaults to DefaultProgress ) Env Environment type (defaults to Cloudflare.Env )

Properties

Property Type Description agent Stub Typed stub for calling Agent methods instanceId string The workflow instance ID workflowName string The workflow binding name env Env Environment bindings

Instance methods (non-durable)

These methods may repeat on retry. Use for lightweight, frequent updates.

Report progress to the Agent. Triggers onWorkflowProgress callback.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . reportProgress ( { step : "processing" , status : "running" , percent : 0.5 , } ) ; TypeScript await this . reportProgress ( { step : "processing" , status : "running" , percent : 0.5 , } ) ;

Broadcast a message to all WebSocket clients connected to the Agent.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , data : result } ) ; TypeScript this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , data : result } ) ;

Wait for an approval event. Throws WorkflowRejectedError if rejected.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const approval = await this . waitForApproval ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , } ) ; TypeScript const approval = await this . waitForApproval <{ approvedBy : string }> ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , } ) ;

Step methods (durable)

These methods are idempotent and will not repeat on retry. Use for state changes that must persist.

Method Description step.reportComplete(result?) Report successful completion step.reportError(error) Report an error step.sendEvent(event) Send a custom event to the Agent step.updateAgentState(state) Replace Agent state (broadcasts to clients) step.mergeAgentState(partial) Merge into Agent state (broadcasts to clients) step.resetAgentState() Reset Agent state to initialState

DefaultProgress type

TypeScript type DefaultProgress = { step ?: string ; status ?: "pending" | "running" | "complete" | "error" ; message ?: string ; percent ?: number ; [ key : string ] : unknown ; };

Agent workflow methods

Methods available on the Agent class for Workflow management.

Start a workflow instance and track it in the Agent database.

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description workflowName string Workflow binding name from env params object Parameters to pass to the workflow options.id string Custom workflow ID (auto-generated if not provided) options.metadata object Metadata stored for querying (not passed to workflow) options.agentBinding string Agent binding name (auto-detected if not provided)

Returns: Promise<string> - Workflow instance ID

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , { taskId : "123" }, { metadata : { userId : "user-456" , priority : "high" }, }, ) ; TypeScript const instanceId = await this . runWorkflow ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , { taskId : "123" }, { metadata : { userId : "user-456" , priority : "high" }, }, ) ;

Send an event to a running workflow.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . sendWorkflowEvent ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId , { type : "custom-event" , payload : { action : "proceed" }, } ) ; TypeScript await this . sendWorkflowEvent ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId , { type : "custom-event" , payload : { action : "proceed" }, } ) ;

Get the status of a workflow and update the tracking record.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const status = await this . getWorkflowStatus ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId ) ; // { status: 'running', output: null, error: null } TypeScript const status = await this . getWorkflowStatus ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId ) ; // { status: 'running', output: null, error: null }

Get a tracked workflow by ID.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // { instanceId, workflowName, status, metadata, error, createdAt, ... } TypeScript const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // { instanceId, workflowName, status, metadata, error, createdAt, ... }

Query tracked workflows with cursor-based pagination. Returns a WorkflowPage with workflows, total count, and cursor for the next page.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Get running workflows (default limit is 50, max is 100) const { workflows , total } = this . getWorkflows ( { status : "running" } ) ; // Filter by metadata const { workflows : userWorkflows } = this . getWorkflows ( { metadata : { userId : "user-456" }, } ) ; // Pagination with cursor const page1 = this . getWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , limit : 20 , orderBy : "desc" , } ) ; console . log ( `Showing ${ page1 . workflows . length } of ${ page1 . total } workflows` ) ; // Get next page using cursor if ( page1 . nextCursor ) { const page2 = this . getWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , limit : 20 , orderBy : "desc" , cursor : page1 . nextCursor , } ) ; } TypeScript // Get running workflows (default limit is 50, max is 100) const { workflows , total } = this . getWorkflows ( { status : "running" } ) ; // Filter by metadata const { workflows : userWorkflows } = this . getWorkflows ( { metadata : { userId : "user-456" }, } ) ; // Pagination with cursor const page1 = this . getWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , limit : 20 , orderBy : "desc" , } ) ; console . log ( `Showing ${ page1 . workflows . length } of ${ page1 . total } workflows` ) ; // Get next page using cursor if ( page1 . nextCursor ) { const page2 = this . getWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , limit : 20 , orderBy : "desc" , cursor : page1 . nextCursor , } ) ; }

The WorkflowPage type:

TypeScript type WorkflowPage = { workflows : WorkflowInfo [] ; total : number ; // Total matching workflows nextCursor : string | null ; // null when no more pages };

Delete a single workflow instance tracking record. Returns true if deleted, false if not found.

Delete workflow instance tracking records matching criteria.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Delete completed workflow instances older than 7 days this . deleteWorkflows ( { status : "complete" , createdBefore : new Date ( Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , } ) ; // Delete all errored and terminated workflows this . deleteWorkflows ( { status : [ "errored" , "terminated" ] , } ) ; TypeScript // Delete completed workflow instances older than 7 days this . deleteWorkflows ( { status : "complete" , createdBefore : new Date ( Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , } ) ; // Delete all errored and terminated workflows this . deleteWorkflows ( { status : [ "errored" , "terminated" ] , } ) ;

Terminate a running workflow immediately. Sets status to "terminated" .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . terminateWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; TypeScript await this . terminateWorkflow ( instanceId ) ;

Note terminate() is not yet supported in local development with wrangler dev . It works when deployed to Cloudflare.

Pause a running workflow. The workflow can be resumed later with resumeWorkflow() .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . pauseWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; TypeScript await this . pauseWorkflow ( instanceId ) ;

Note pause() is not yet supported in local development with wrangler dev . It works when deployed to Cloudflare.

Resume a paused workflow.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . resumeWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; TypeScript await this . resumeWorkflow ( instanceId ) ;

Note resume() is not yet supported in local development with wrangler dev . It works when deployed to Cloudflare.

Restart a workflow instance from the beginning with the same ID.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Reset tracking (default) - clears timestamps and error fields await this . restartWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // Preserve original timestamps await this . restartWorkflow ( instanceId , { resetTracking : false } ) ; TypeScript // Reset tracking (default) - clears timestamps and error fields await this . restartWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; // Preserve original timestamps await this . restartWorkflow ( instanceId , { resetTracking : false } ) ;

Note restart() is not yet supported in local development with wrangler dev . It works when deployed to Cloudflare.

Approve a waiting workflow. Use with waitForApproval() in the workflow.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, } ) ; TypeScript await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, } ) ;

Reject a waiting workflow. Causes waitForApproval() to throw WorkflowRejectedError .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Request denied" } ) ; TypeScript await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Request denied" } ) ;

Migrate tracked workflows after renaming a workflow binding.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { this . migrateWorkflowBinding ( "OLD_WORKFLOW" , "NEW_WORKFLOW" ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { this . migrateWorkflowBinding ( "OLD_WORKFLOW" , "NEW_WORKFLOW" ) ; } }

Lifecycle callbacks

Override these methods in your Agent to handle workflow events:

Callback Parameters Description onWorkflowProgress workflowName , instanceId , progress Called when workflow reports progress onWorkflowComplete workflowName , instanceId , result? Called when workflow completes onWorkflowError workflowName , instanceId , error Called when workflow errors onWorkflowEvent workflowName , instanceId , event Called when workflow sends an event onWorkflowCallback callback: WorkflowCallback Called for all callback types

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName , instanceId , progress ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "progress" , workflowName , instanceId , progress } ) , ) ; } async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName , instanceId , result ) { console . log ( ` ${ workflowName } / ${ instanceId } completed` ) ; } async onWorkflowError ( workflowName , instanceId , error ) { console . error ( ` ${ workflowName } / ${ instanceId } failed:` , error ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , progress : unknown , ) { this . broadcast ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "progress" , workflowName , instanceId , progress } ) , ) ; } async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , result ?: unknown , ) { console . log ( ` ${ workflowName } / ${ instanceId } completed` ) ; } async onWorkflowError ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , error : string , ) { console . error ( ` ${ workflowName } / ${ instanceId } failed:` , error ) ; } }

Workflow tracking

Workflows started with runWorkflow() are automatically tracked in the Agent's internal database. You can query, filter, and manage workflows using the methods described above ( getWorkflow() , getWorkflows() , deleteWorkflow() , etc.).

Status values

Status Description queued Waiting to start running Currently executing paused Paused by user waiting Waiting for event complete Finished successfully errored Failed with error terminated Manually terminated

Use the metadata option in runWorkflow() to store queryable information (like user IDs or task types) that you can filter on later with getWorkflows() .

Examples

Human-in-the-loop approval

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ApprovalWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { async run ( event , step ) { const request = await step . do ( "prepare" , async () => { return { ... event . payload , preparedAt : Date . now () }; } ) ; await this . reportProgress ( { step : "approval" , status : "pending" , message : "Awaiting approval" , } ) ; // Throws WorkflowRejectedError if rejected const approval = await this . waitForApproval ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , } ) ; console . log ( "Approved by:" , approval ?. approvedBy ) ; const result = await step . do ( "execute" , async () => { return executeRequest ( request ) ; } ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } } class MyAgent extends Agent { async handleApproval ( instanceId , userId ) { await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, } ) ; } async handleRejection ( instanceId , reason ) { await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason } ) ; } } TypeScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ApprovalWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , RequestParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < RequestParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { const request = await step . do ( "prepare" , async () => { return { ... event . payload , preparedAt : Date . now () }; } ) ; await this . reportProgress ( { step : "approval" , status : "pending" , message : "Awaiting approval" , } ) ; // Throws WorkflowRejectedError if rejected const approval = await this . waitForApproval <{ approvedBy : string }> ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , } ) ; console . log ( "Approved by:" , approval ?. approvedBy ) ; const result = await step . do ( "execute" , async () => { return executeRequest ( request ) ; } ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } } class MyAgent extends Agent { async handleApproval ( instanceId : string , userId : string ) { await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, } ) ; } async handleRejection ( instanceId : string , reason : string ) { await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason } ) ; } }

Retry with backoff

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ResilientWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { async run ( event , step ) { const result = await step . do ( "call-api" , { retries : { limit : 5 , delay : "10 seconds" , backoff : "exponential" }, timeout : "5 minutes" , }, async () => { const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/process" , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( event . payload ) , } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) throw new Error ( `API error: ${ response . status } ` ) ; return response . json () ; }, ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } } TypeScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ResilientWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , TaskParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < TaskParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { const result = await step . do ( "call-api" , { retries : { limit : 5 , delay : "10 seconds" , backoff : "exponential" }, timeout : "5 minutes" , }, async () => { const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/process" , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( event . payload ) , } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) throw new Error ( `API error: ${ response . status } ` ) ; return response . json () ; }, ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } }

State synchronization

Workflows can update Agent state durably via step , which automatically broadcasts to all connected clients:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class StatefulWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { async run ( event , step ) { // Replace entire state (durable, broadcasts to clients) await step . updateAgentState ( { currentTask : { id : event . payload . taskId , status : "processing" , startedAt : Date . now () , }, } ) ; const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => processTask ( event . payload ) , ) ; // Merge partial state (durable, keeps existing fields) await step . mergeAgentState ( { currentTask : { status : "complete" , result , completedAt : Date . now () }, } ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } } TypeScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; export class StatefulWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , TaskParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < TaskParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { // Replace entire state (durable, broadcasts to clients) await step . updateAgentState ( { currentTask : { id : event . payload . taskId , status : "processing" , startedAt : Date . now () , }, } ) ; const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => processTask ( event . payload ) , ) ; // Merge partial state (durable, keeps existing fields) await step . mergeAgentState ( { currentTask : { status : "complete" , result , completedAt : Date . now () }, } ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } }

Custom progress types

Define custom progress types for domain-specific reporting:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; // Custom progress type for data pipeline // Workflow with custom progress type (3rd type parameter) export class ETLWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { async run ( event , step ) { await this . reportProgress ( { stage : "extract" , recordsProcessed : 0 , totalRecords : 1000 , currentTable : "users" , } ) ; // ... processing } } // Agent receives typed progress class MyAgent extends Agent { async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName , instanceId , progress ) { const p = progress ; console . log ( `Stage: ${ p . stage } , ${ p . recordsProcessed } / ${ p . totalRecords } ` ) ; } } TypeScript import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; // Custom progress type for data pipeline type PipelineProgress = { stage : "extract" | "transform" | "load" ; recordsProcessed : number ; totalRecords : number ; currentTable ?: string ; }; // Workflow with custom progress type (3rd type parameter) export class ETLWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < MyAgent , ETLParams , PipelineProgress > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < ETLParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { await this . reportProgress ( { stage : "extract" , recordsProcessed : 0 , totalRecords : 1000 , currentTable : "users" , } ) ; // ... processing } } // Agent receives typed progress class MyAgent extends Agent { async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , progress : unknown , ) { const p = progress as PipelineProgress ; console . log ( `Stage: ${ p . stage } , ${ p . recordsProcessed } / ${ p . totalRecords } ` ) ; } }

Cleanup strategy

The internal cf_agents_workflows table can grow unbounded, so implement a retention policy:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { // Option 1: Delete on completion async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName , instanceId , result ) { // Process result first, then delete this . deleteWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; } // Option 2: Scheduled cleanup (keep recent history) async cleanupOldWorkflows () { this . deleteWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , createdBefore : new Date ( Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , } ) ; } // Option 3: Keep all history for compliance/auditing // Don't call deleteWorkflows() - query historical data as needed } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { // Option 1: Delete on completion async onWorkflowComplete ( workflowName : string , instanceId : string , result ?: unknown , ) { // Process result first, then delete this . deleteWorkflow ( instanceId ) ; } // Option 2: Scheduled cleanup (keep recent history) async cleanupOldWorkflows () { this . deleteWorkflows ( { status : [ "complete" , "errored" ] , createdBefore : new Date ( Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , } ) ; } // Option 3: Keep all history for compliance/auditing // Don't call deleteWorkflows() - query historical data as needed }

Bidirectional communication

Workflow to Agent

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Direct RPC call (typed) await this . agent . updateTaskStatus ( taskId , "processing" ) ; const data = await this . agent . getData ( taskId ) ; // Non-durable callbacks (may repeat on retry, use for frequent updates) await this . reportProgress ( { step : "process" , percent : 0.5 } ) ; this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , data } ) ; // Durable callbacks via step (idempotent, won't repeat on retry) await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; await step . reportError ( "Something went wrong" ) ; await step . sendEvent ( { type : "custom" , data : {} } ) ; // Durable state synchronization via step (broadcasts to clients) await step . updateAgentState ( { status : "processing" } ) ; await step . mergeAgentState ( { progress : 0.5 } ) ; TypeScript // Direct RPC call (typed) await this . agent . updateTaskStatus ( taskId , "processing" ) ; const data = await this . agent . getData ( taskId ) ; // Non-durable callbacks (may repeat on retry, use for frequent updates) await this . reportProgress ( { step : "process" , percent : 0.5 } ) ; this . broadcastToClients ( { type : "update" , data } ) ; // Durable callbacks via step (idempotent, won't repeat on retry) await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; await step . reportError ( "Something went wrong" ) ; await step . sendEvent ( { type : "custom" , data : {} } ) ; // Durable state synchronization via step (broadcasts to clients) await step . updateAgentState ( { status : "processing" } ) ; await step . mergeAgentState ( { progress : 0.5 } ) ;

Agent to Workflow

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Send event to waiting workflow await this . sendWorkflowEvent ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId , { type : "custom-event" , payload : { action : "proceed" }, } ) ; // Approve/reject workflows using convenience methods await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, } ) ; await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Request denied" } ) ; TypeScript // Send event to waiting workflow await this . sendWorkflowEvent ( "MY_WORKFLOW" , instanceId , { type : "custom-event" , payload : { action : "proceed" }, } ) ; // Approve/reject workflows using convenience methods await this . approveWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Approved by admin" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, } ) ; await this . rejectWorkflow ( instanceId , { reason : "Request denied" } ) ;

Best practices

Keep workflows focused — One workflow per logical task Use meaningful step names — Helps with debugging and observability Report progress regularly — Keeps users informed Handle errors gracefully — Use reportError() before throwing Clean up completed workflows — Implement a retention policy for the tracking table Handle workflow binding renames — Use migrateWorkflowBinding() when renaming workflow bindings in wrangler.jsonc

Limitations

Constraint Limit Maximum steps 10,000 per workflow (default) / configurable up to 25,000 State size 10 MB per workflow Event wait time 1 year maximum Step execution time 30 minutes per step

Workflows cannot open WebSocket connections directly. Use broadcastToClients() to communicate with connected clients through the Agent.

Related resources

Workflows documentation Learn about Cloudflare Workflows fundamentals.

Store and sync state Persist and synchronize agent state.

Schedule tasks Time-based task execution.