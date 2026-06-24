Use an OpenAPI service with Code Mode

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Let the model discover the operations and call the generated connector methods:
Derived method behavior
OpenApiConnector uses a sanitized operationId as the method name. If an operation has no operationId, it derives a name from the HTTP method and path. Define unique operation IDs to keep method names stable and avoid collisions.
Each generated method accepts one object:
Path, query, and header parameters appear as top-level fields.
A JSON request body appears under body.
Required OpenAPI parameters become required TypeScript fields.
Local $ref values in input schemas are resolved before types are generated.
The connector substitutes path parameters and passes a normalized { path, method, params, body, headers } object to request().
The current connector derives input types but does not derive response types from OpenAPI response schemas. Generated methods therefore return unknown unless your application provides more specific declarations through another connector implementation.
Request escape hatch
Every OpenAPI connector also exposes a low-level request() sandbox method. Use it when the OpenAPI document does not describe an operation the model needs:
Prefer derived operation methods when available. They provide discoverable descriptions and generated input types.
exposeSpec() returns false by default. Override it to return true only when model-written code needs access to the raw OpenAPI document. Large documents can produce large results and durable log entries.