Code Mode API reference
Code Mode publishes six package entry points. Import framework-specific APIs from their matching entry point:
|Entry point
|Purpose
@cloudflare/codemode
|Runtime, connectors, Workers executor, and framework-independent utilities
@cloudflare/codemode/ai
|AI SDK tools and connector adapter
@cloudflare/codemode/mcp
|Model Context Protocol (MCP) server wrappers
@cloudflare/codemode/tanstack-ai
|TanStack AI tools and adapter
@cloudflare/codemode/browser
|Browser tool descriptor and iframe executor
@cloudflare/codemode/vite
|Vite plugin for connector discovery and Worker exports
The main entry point does not require the optional AI SDK, TanStack AI, or Zod peer dependencies to be installed.
Creates the host-side control plane for a named Code Mode runtime.
CreateCodemodeRuntimeOptions has these fields:
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
ctx
DurableObjectState
|Yes
|Durable Object state that hosts the runtime facet.
connectors
CodemodeConnector[]
|Yes
|Connectors exposed as sandbox globals. Connector names must be unique, and
codemode is reserved.
executor
Executor
|Yes
|Sandbox that runs generated code.
name
string
|No
|Durable runtime identity. Defaults to
"default". Valid characters are letters, digits,
_,
-, and
..
maxExecutions
number
|No
|Terminal records kept when a new run begins. Defaults to
50. Running and paused executions are not pruned.
transformResult
TransformResult
|No
|Reshapes a completed result returned to the model. The audit trail retains the unmodified result.
The handle methods have these effects:
|Method
|Effect
tool(options?)
|Returns the AI SDK tool given to the model.
description replaces the default description.
connectorHints adds a one-line hint for each connector when using the default description.
approve({ executionId })
|Resumes a paused execution through replay. The result can complete, pause again, or return an error status. It does not revive a non-paused execution.
reject({ seq, executionId })
|Rejects one pending action and terminates the execution. Returns
false if the action is no longer pending. It does not roll back earlier actions.
rollback({ executionId })
|Calls available
revert functions in reverse call order. Missing connectors and methods without
revert remain applied. It attempts later reverts after a failure.
pending(executionId?)
|Lists pending actions. Without an ID, it combines actions from all paused executions.
expirePaused({ maxAgeMs? })
|Terminates stale paused or running executions and returns their IDs. The default age is 24 hours.
executions(limit?)
|Returns audit records, newest first.
deleteExecution(id)
|Deletes one audit record. It also disposes resources for a non-terminal execution. Returns whether the record existed.
pruneExecutions(keep?)
|Deletes older terminal records and returns the count deleted. Defaults to keeping
50.
saveSnippet(name, options)
|Saves code from
options.executionId as a reusable snippet. It accepts any execution status, so applications should verify successful completion first. Replaces the same name.
snippets()
|Returns saved snippets, ordered by name.
deleteSnippet(name)
|Deletes a snippet and returns whether it existed.
The method option types are:
CodemodeRuntime is the durable facet behind the runtime handle. The Vite plugin exports this class from the Worker entry module. Use
createCodemodeRuntime() for application code instead of constructing the facet directly.
The main entry point also exports these runtime constants:
|Constant
|Value
|Purpose
DEFAULT_MAX_EXECUTIONS
50
|Default terminal execution retention count
DEFAULT_PAUSED_TTL_MS
86400000
|Default stale execution age in milliseconds (24 hours)
MAX_DURABLE_VALUE_BYTES
1000000
|Serialized JavaScript string-length limit for one durable value
Sandbox and replay errors use the
error output variant. They do not throw through the model tool call.
createdAt and
updatedAt contain epoch milliseconds. An ephemeral log entry comes from a connector tool with
replay: "reexecute". Its result is not stored and the call runs again during replay.
The runtime decision type is:
runtime.tool() injects a
codemode global into generated sandbox code.
The sandbox methods behave as follows:
|Method
|Description
search(query)
|Searches connector methods and saved snippets. Results are ranked and limited to
50.
describe(target)
|Returns generated TypeScript for a connector,
connector.method, or snippet name.
step(name, fn)
|Runs a closure once and records its result. Replay returns the recorded result without running the closure again.
run(name, input?)
|Runs a saved snippet. A missing snippet or recorded connector resolves to an object with an
error property.
Use
step() around nondeterministic or side-effectful sandbox work that does not use a connector. Issue connector calls sequentially when an execution can pause. Concurrent calls can reach the replay cursor in a different order.
The discovery output types are:
connectors records every namespace configured when the source execution started.
savedAt contains epoch milliseconds. Before calling
saveSnippet(), verify that the source
ExecutionState.status is
completed.
Custom executors should report failures in
ExecuteResult.error instead of throwing.
Passing a function record instead of
ResolvedProvider[] is deprecated. It creates one provider named
codemode.
DynamicWorkerExecutorOptions has these fields:
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
loader
WorkerLoader
|Yes
|—
|Worker Loader binding used to create isolated Workers.
timeout
number
|No
60000
|Execution timeout in milliseconds.
globalOutbound
Fetcher | null
|No
null
|Outbound network policy.
null blocks access. A
Fetcher receives all outbound requests.
modules
Record<string, string>
|No
{}
|Module source keyed by import specifier. The reserved
executor.js key is ignored.
bindings
Record<string, unknown>
|No
{}
|Additional environment bindings injected into each sandbox Worker.
The executor validates provider and connector namespaces. Names must be valid JavaScript identifiers, unique, and must not shadow executor globals.
ToolDispatcher is the Workers RPC bridge used by
DynamicWorkerExecutor.
call() accepts serialized positional arguments and returns a serialized result or error envelope.
Normalizes and executes code. An
ExecuteResult.error causes
runCode() to throw an
Error that includes captured console output.
Tool providers have these fields:
|Field
|Description
name
|Sandbox namespace. Defaults to
codemode.
tools
|Tool descriptors, an AI SDK
ToolSet, or records containing
execute.
types
|TypeScript declarations shown to the model. Code Mode generates them when omitted.
The main-entry implementation does not validate inputs against schemas. It excludes tools whose
needsApproval is
true or a function. Use runtime connectors for durable approval flows.
Connector authors implement or override these hooks:
|Hook
|Required
|Description
name()
|Yes
|Returns the unique sandbox namespace.
instructions()
|No
|Returns connector guidance included by
describe().
tools()
|Yes
|Returns the connector tool record. Derived connectors implement this hook.
tool(name, tool)
|No
|Decorates a resolved tool. Use it to add approval, replay, or revert behavior to derived tools.
onPassEnd(executionId, status)
|No
|Releases per-pass resources. Runs after every pass, including a paused pass.
disposeExecution(executionId, status)
|No
|Releases per-execution resources after a terminal transition. It does not run on pause.
Lifecycle hooks should be idempotent, should not rely on instance memory, and should not throw. On a terminal pass,
onPassEnd() runs before
disposeExecution().
The base class derives
describe(),
executeTool(),
revertAction(), and
getTypeScriptTypes() from the tool record. Connector authors do not need to implement these methods.
inputSchema defaults to an open object.
requiresApproval: true pauses before execution.
replay: "reexecute" skips durable result storage and re-executes the call on each resume. These two options cannot be combined.
revert provides compensation for
runtime.rollback(). It can apply to any tool, whether or not the tool requires approval.
McpConnector converts each MCP tool into a connector method.
toolName() defaults to
sanitizeToolName(tool.name). Override it to resolve naming collisions.
The connector uses
tools when that array is non-empty. Otherwise, it calls
fetchTools() when provided. MCP error results become thrown connector errors. Structured content is returned before text content.
OpenApiConnector creates one method per OpenAPI operation. It uses a sanitized
operationId when present, then falls back to a name based on the HTTP method and path. Duplicate operations and names reserved for
request or
spec are skipped.
Every OpenAPI connector exposes a low-level
request method.
exposeSpec() defaults to
false. Return
true to also expose
spec.
Derived operation tools substitute path parameters. They pass query values as
params, header values as
headers, and JSON request data as
body.
generateTypesFromJsonSchema() returns declarations for a
codemode namespace. Tool names are sanitized before declarations are generated. Unsupported schemas degrade to
unknown instead of causing generation to fail.
The main entry point provides these code and result utilities:
|Function
|Signature
|Behavior
sanitizeToolName
(name: string) => string
|Replaces common separators, removes invalid characters, prefixes digit-leading names, and suffixes JavaScript reserved words.
normalizeCode
(code: string) => string
|Converts common model output forms into an async arrow function. It also removes supported Markdown fences.
truncateResponse
(text: string, options?: TruncateOptions) => string
|Truncates text to a character budget and appends a size marker.
truncateResult
(value: unknown, options?: TruncateOptions) => unknown
|Preserves small structured values. Oversized serializable values become truncated JSON text.
The default budget is
6000 estimated tokens at four characters per token.
maxChars overrides the derived character budget.
This entry point requires the
ai and
zod peer dependencies.
description can contain
{{types}}. Code Mode replaces that token with generated declarations. A raw tool record becomes one provider named
codemode. An array accepts multiple provider namespaces.
Tools whose
needsApproval is
true or a function are excluded. This API does not pause. Use
createCodemodeRuntime() and connectors for durable approval handling.
The AI SDK entry point provides these tool-provider utilities:
|Export
|Signature
|Description
aiTools
(tools: ToolDescriptors | ToolSet) => ToolProvider
|Wraps AI SDK tools in the default provider.
generateTypes
(tools: ToolDescriptors | ToolSet, namespace?: string) => string
|Generates declarations from AI SDK or Zod schemas. The namespace defaults to
codemode.
resolveProvider
(provider: ToolProvider) => ResolvedProvider
|Filters approval-gated tools, validates input with AI SDK
asSchema() when available, and extracts executable functions.
The namespace defaults to
tools. The connector excludes tools without an
execute function.
needsApproval: true and function-valued
needsApproval map to durable connector approval.
needsApproval: false executes without approval. AI SDK schemas validate input before execution.
This entry point requires the MCP SDK and Zod peer dependencies.
Wraps an existing MCP server with one
code tool. The wrapper connects to the source server through an in-memory transport, discovers its tools, and exposes those tools as methods on
codemode inside the executor.
A custom description can contain
{{types}}, which the wrapper replaces with generated TypeScript declarations. It can also contain
{{example}}, which the wrapper replaces with an example call based on the first upstream MCP tool. Returned MCP values are unwrapped in this order: compatibility
toolResult, MCP errors,
structuredContent, all-text content, then the original mixed-content result.
Creates an MCP server with two tools:
|MCP tool
|Sandbox API
|Purpose
search
codemode.spec()
|Runs code against the OpenAPI document. Local
$ref values are resolved before the code receives the document.
execute
codemode.spec() and
codemode.request(options)
|Runs code that can inspect the document and call the host-provided request function.
name defaults to
openapi.
version defaults to
1.0.0. The host request function keeps credentials outside the sandbox. Text responses are limited to approximately 6,000 tokens and include a truncation marker when clipped.
The
search and
execute tool descriptions use fixed example snippets. Unlike
codeMcpServer(), this function does not support
{{types}} or
{{example}} placeholders. An optional
description is appended to the
execute tool description.
This entry point requires the
@tanstack/ai and
zod peer dependencies.
The options,
CodeInput, and
CodeOutput match the
/ai entry point. The returned
ServerTool can be passed to TanStack AI
chat().
The TanStack AI entry point provides these tool-provider utilities:
|Export
|Signature
|Description
tanstackTools
(tools: TanStackTool[], name?: string) => ToolProvider
|Wraps TanStack AI tools in a provider. Only tools with an
execute function are callable. The namespace defaults to
codemode.
generateTypes
(tools: TanStackTool[], namespace?: string) => string
|Converts supported TanStack AI schemas to JSON Schema, then generates declarations.
resolveProvider
(provider: ToolProvider) => ResolvedProvider
|Resolves a framework-independent provider without schema validation.
normalizeProviders
(tools: ToolProviderTools | ToolProvider[]) => ToolProvider[]
|Converts raw tools into a one-element provider array.
This entry point also exports
DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION.
tanstackTools() excludes tools with
needsApproval: true or a function-valued
needsApproval. Tools with
needsApproval: false remain callable.
The browser entry point uses browser APIs and plain JSON Schema. It does not require the AI SDK or Zod.
Array-form tools must include
name. Object-form tools use each record key as the name. The executor defaults to a new
IframeSandboxExecutor.
The
tools option also accepts descriptors with
needsApproval?: boolean | ((...args: unknown[]) => unknown). Tools with
needsApproval: true or a function-valued
needsApproval are excluded. Tools with
needsApproval: false remain callable. JSON Schema contributes model-facing declarations but does not perform runtime validation.
The returned descriptor has this shape:
The iframe executor accepts these options:
|Field
|Default
|Description
timeout
30000
|Maximum execution time in milliseconds. It cannot preempt a synchronous loop that blocks the browser event loop.
csp
default-src 'none'; script-src 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval';
|Content Security Policy applied to the sandbox iframe document.
Each execution creates a hidden iframe with
sandbox="allow-scripts". Tool calls cross the iframe boundary through nonce-scoped
postMessage messages. The iframe is removed after success, error, or timeout.
This entry point also exports the framework-independent
Executor,
ExecuteResult, and
ResolvedProvider types. It re-exports
JsonSchemaToolDescriptor and
JsonSchemaToolDescriptors.
The Vite entry point has one default export:
The plugin appends
export { CodemodeRuntime } from "@cloudflare/codemode" to the Worker entry module (
src/server.ts,
src/index.ts, or
src/worker.ts). This makes the runtime facet available as
ctx.exports.CodemodeRuntime, which
createCodemodeRuntime() requires.
The plugin leaves the entry module unchanged if it already exports
CodemodeRuntime. Connector classes need no special file name or import syntax — import them normally and pass instances to the runtime.
Without the plugin, add the export manually:
A connector import can target one connector file or a directory. A directory import re-exports every matching connector file under that directory.