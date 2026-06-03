Email agent

Agents can send and receive email with Cloudflare
Email Service. This guide shows how to send outbound email with the Workers binding, route inbound mail into Agents, and handle follow-up replies securely.
Before using email with Agents, you need:
A domain onboarded to
Cloudflare Email Service. A
send_email binding in
wrangler.jsonc for outbound email.
An Email Service routing rule that sends inbound mail to your Worker.
Optional: an
EMAIL_SECRET secret if you want secure reply routing.
Log in to the
Cloudflare Dashboard. ↗ Go to
Compute & AI > Email Service. Select
Onboard Domain and choose your domain. Add the DNS records (SPF and DKIM) to authorize sending.
DNS changes usually complete within 5-15 minutes for domains using Cloudflare DNS, but can take up to 24 hours to propagate globally.
Add the email binding to your Worker:
" $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" ,
The
remote = true option lets you call the real Email Service API during local development with
wrangler dev.
import { Agent , callable , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; export class EmailAgent extends Agent { async sendWelcomeEmail ( to ) { from : "support@yourdomain.com" , replyTo : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Welcome to our service" , text : "Thanks for signing up. Reply to this email if you need help." , const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Received email from:" , email . from ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Agent" , body : "Thanks for your email! We received it." , async email ( message , env ) { await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) , import { Agent , callable , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver , type AgentEmail } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; export class EmailAgent extends Agent { async sendWelcomeEmail ( to : string ) { from : "support@yourdomain.com" , replyTo : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Welcome to our service" , text : "Thanks for signing up. Reply to this email if you need help." , async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Received email from:" , email . from ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Agent" , body : "Thanks for your email! We received it." , async email ( message , env ) { await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) , } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
sendEmail() sends outbound email through a
send_email binding that you pass explicitly. It automatically injects agent routing headers (
X-Agent-Name,
X-Agent-ID) into every message, and optionally signs them with HMAC-SHA256 so that replies can be routed back to the same agent instance.
class MyAgent extends Agent { async sendReceipt ( to , orderId ) { const result = await this . sendEmail ( { from : { email : "billing@yourdomain.com" , name : "Billing Bot" }, replyTo : "billing@yourdomain.com" , subject : `Receipt for order ${ orderId } ` , text : `Your receipt for order ${ orderId } is ready.` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , class MyAgent extends Agent { async sendReceipt ( to : string , orderId : string ) { const result = await this . sendEmail ( { from : { email : "billing@yourdomain.com" , name : "Billing Bot" }, replyTo : "billing@yourdomain.com" , subject : `Receipt for order ${ orderId } ` , text : `Your receipt for order ${ orderId } is ready.` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET ,
When
secret is provided, the agent signs the routing headers so that replies verified by
createSecureReplyEmailResolver route back to the same agent instance.
Set
replyTo to the mailbox that routes back to your Worker when you want recipients to continue the conversation with the same agent.
Resolvers determine which Agent instance receives an incoming email. Choose the resolver that matches your use case.
For basic Email Service sending and receiving,
createAddressBasedEmailResolver() is enough. The secure reply resolver below is optional and specific to Agents SDK reply signing, not a requirement of Email Service itself.
createAddressBasedEmailResolver
Recommended for inbound mail. Routes emails based on the recipient address.
import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ;
Routing logic:
Recipient Address Agent Name Agent ID
support@example.com
EmailAgent (default)
support
sales@example.com
EmailAgent (default)
sales
NotificationAgent+user123@example.com
NotificationAgent
user123
The sub-address format (
agent+id@domain) allows routing to different agent namespaces and instances from a single email domain.
createSecureReplyEmailResolver
For reply flows with signature verification. Verifies that incoming emails are authentic replies to your outbound emails, preventing attackers from routing emails to arbitrary agent instances.
import { createSecureReplyEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET ) ; import { createSecureReplyEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET ) ;
When your agent sends an email with
replyToEmail() or
sendEmail() and a
secret, it signs the routing headers with a timestamp. When a reply comes back, this resolver verifies the signature and checks that it has not expired before routing.
Options:
const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , { // Maximum age of signature in seconds (default: 30 days) maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days // Callback for logging/debugging signature failures onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; // reason can be: "missing_headers", "expired", "invalid", "malformed_timestamp" const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , { // Maximum age of signature in seconds (default: 30 days) maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days // Callback for logging/debugging signature failures onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; // reason can be: "missing_headers", "expired", "invalid", "malformed_timestamp"
When to use: If your agent initiates email conversations and you need replies to route back to the same agent instance securely.
createCatchAllEmailResolver
For single-instance routing. Routes all emails to a specific agent instance regardless of the recipient address.
import { createCatchAllEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createCatchAllEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" , "default" ) ; import { createCatchAllEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createCatchAllEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" , "default" ) ;
When to use: When you have a single agent instance that handles all emails (for example, a shared inbox).
You can combine resolvers to handle different scenarios:
async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { // First, check if this is a signed reply const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; // Otherwise, route based on recipient address return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; // Handle emails that do not match any routing rule console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { // First, check if this is a signed reply const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; // Otherwise, route based on recipient address return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; // Handle emails that do not match any routing rule console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Handling emails in your Agent
When your agent's
onEmail method is called, it receives an
AgentEmail object:
from : string ; // Sender's email address to : string ; // Recipient's email address headers : Headers ; // Email headers (subject, message-id, etc.) rawSize : number ; // Size of the raw email in bytes getRaw () : Promise < Uint8Array >; // Get the full raw email content reply ( options ) : Promise < void >; // Send a reply forward ( rcptTo , headers ? ) : Promise < void >; // Forward the email setReject ( reason ) : void ; // Reject the email with a reason
Use a library like
postal-mime to parse the raw email: ↗
import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; console . log ( "Text body:" , parsed . text ) ; console . log ( "HTML body:" , parsed . html ) ; console . log ( "Attachments:" , parsed . attachments ) ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; console . log ( "Text body:" , parsed . text ) ; console . log ( "HTML body:" , parsed . html ) ; console . log ( "Attachments:" , parsed . attachments ) ;
Detecting auto-reply emails
Use
isAutoReplyEmail() to detect auto-reply emails and avoid mail loops:
import { isAutoReplyEmail } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; // Detect auto-reply emails to avoid sending duplicate responses if ( isAutoReplyEmail ( parsed . headers )) { console . log ( "Skipping auto-reply email" ) ; import { isAutoReplyEmail } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; // Detect auto-reply emails to avoid sending duplicate responses if ( isAutoReplyEmail ( parsed . headers )) { console . log ( "Skipping auto-reply email" ) ;
This checks for standard RFC 3834 headers (
Auto-Submitted,
X-Auto-Response-Suppress,
Precedence) that indicate an email is an auto-reply.
Use
this.replyToEmail() to send a reply through the inbound email's reply channel:
class MyAgent extends Agent { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , // Display name for the sender subject : "Re: Your inquiry" , // Optional, defaults to "Re: " body : "Thanks for contacting us!" , // Email body contentType : "text/plain" , // Optional, defaults to "text/plain" // Optional custom headers "X-Custom-Header" : "value" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Optional, signs headers for secure reply routing class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , // Display name for the sender subject : "Re: Your inquiry" , // Optional, defaults to "Re: " body : "Thanks for contacting us!" , // Email body contentType : "text/plain" , // Optional, defaults to "text/plain" // Optional custom headers "X-Custom-Header" : "value" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Optional, signs headers for secure reply routing
replyToEmail() requires a live
AgentEmail object, so it only works inside
onEmail(). If you need to reply later — from a scheduled task, a callable method, or after a human-in-the-loop approval — store the sender info in state and use
sendEmail():
class MyAgent extends Agent { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; messageId : parsed . messageId , async sendDelayedReply ( body ) { const { pendingReply } = this . state ; if ( ! pendingReply ) return ; from : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : `Re: ${ pendingReply . subject } ` , inReplyTo : pendingReply . messageId , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; messageId : parsed . messageId , async sendDelayedReply ( body : string ) { const { pendingReply } = this . state ; if ( ! pendingReply ) return ; from : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : `Re: ${ pendingReply . subject } ` , inReplyTo : pendingReply . messageId , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET ,
The
inReplyTo field sets the
In-Reply-To header so mail clients thread the reply correctly. The
secret signs the agent routing headers so that follow-up replies route back to this agent instance via
createSecureReplyEmailResolver.
class MyAgent extends Agent { await email . forward ( "admin@example.com" ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await email . forward ( "admin@example.com" ) ;
class MyAgent extends Agent { email . setReject ( "Message rejected as spam" ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { email . setReject ( "Message rejected as spam" ) ;
When sending emails via
sendEmail() or
replyToEmail(), handle these common errors:
class MyAgent extends Agent { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : "Thanks for your email!" , case "E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED" : console . error ( "Sender domain not verified. Verify in dashboard." ) ; case "E_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED" : console . error ( "Rate limit exceeded. Back off and retry." ) ; case "E_DAILY_LIMIT_EXCEEDED" : console . error ( "Daily sending quota reached." ) ; case "E_CONTENT_TOO_LARGE" : console . error ( "Email content exceeds size limit." ) ; console . error ( "Email sending failed:" , error . message ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : "Thanks for your email!" , case "E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED" : console . error ( "Sender domain not verified. Verify in dashboard." ) ; case "E_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED" : console . error ( "Rate limit exceeded. Back off and retry." ) ; case "E_DAILY_LIMIT_EXCEEDED" : console . error ( "Daily sending quota reached." ) ; case "E_CONTENT_TOO_LARGE" : console . error ( "Email content exceeds size limit." ) ; console . error ( "Email sending failed:" , error . message ) ;
Error Code Description Solution
E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED
Sender domain/address not verified Verify in Cloudflare dashboard
E_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
Sending rate limit reached Implement exponential backoff
E_DAILY_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
Daily quota exceeded Wait for quota reset or upgrade plan
E_CONTENT_TOO_LARGE
Email exceeds size limit Reduce attachments or content
E_RECIPIENT_NOT_ALLOWED
Recipient not in allowed list Check allowed destination addresses
E_RECIPIENT_SUPPRESSED
Recipient is on suppression list Remove from suppression list
E_VALIDATION_ERROR
Invalid email format Check email addresses
E_TOO_MANY_RECIPIENTS
More than 50 recipients Split into multiple sends
When your agent sends emails and expects replies, use secure reply routing to prevent attackers from forging headers to route emails to arbitrary agent instances.
Outbound: When you call
replyToEmail() or
sendEmail() with a
secret, the agent signs the routing headers (
X-Agent-Name,
X-Agent-ID) using HMAC-SHA256.
Inbound:
createSecureReplyEmailResolver verifies the signature before routing.
Enforcement: If an email was routed via the secure resolver,
replyToEmail() requires a secret (or explicit
null to opt-out).
Add a secret to your Worker:
" $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " EMAIL_SECRET " : "change-me-in-production" EMAIL_SECRET = "change-me-in-production"
For production, use Wrangler secrets instead:
npx wrangler secret put EMAIL_SECRET
Use the combined resolver pattern:
async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Sign outbound emails:
class MyAgent extends Agent { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : "Thanks for your email!" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Signs the routing headers class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : "Thanks for your email!" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Signs the routing headers
When an email is routed via
createSecureReplyEmailResolver, the
replyToEmail() method enforces signing:
secret value
Behavior
"my-secret"
Signs headers (secure)
undefined (omitted)
Throws error - must provide secret or explicit opt-out
null
Allowed but not recommended - explicitly opts out of signing
Here is a complete Email Service agent that sends outbound mail and handles secure replies:
import { Agent , callable , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; createAddressBasedEmailResolver , createSecureReplyEmailResolver , import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; export class EmailAgent extends Agent { from : "support@yourdomain.com" , text : "Thanks for signing up." , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( `Email from ${ email . from } : ${ parsed . subject } ` ) ; const emails = this . state . emails || [] ; receivedAt : new Date () . toISOString () , this . setState ( { ... this . state , emails } ) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : `Thanks for your email! We received: " ${ parsed . subject } "` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; import { Agent , callable , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; createAddressBasedEmailResolver , createSecureReplyEmailResolver , import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; EmailAgent : DurableObjectNamespace < EmailAgent >; export class EmailAgent extends Agent < Env > { async sendWelcome ( to : string ) { from : "support@yourdomain.com" , text : "Thanks for signing up." , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( `Email from ${ email . from } : ${ parsed . subject } ` ) ; const emails = this . state . emails || [] ; receivedAt : new Date () . toISOString () , this . setState ( { ... this . state , emails } ) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : `Thanks for your email! We received: " ${ parsed . subject } "` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , async email ( message , env : Env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
async sendEmail ( options : { binding : EmailSendBinding ; to : string | EmailAddress | ( string | EmailAddress )[]; from : string | EmailAddress ; replyTo ?: string | EmailAddress ; cc ?: string | EmailAddress | ( string | EmailAddress )[]; bcc ?: string | EmailAddress | ( string | EmailAddress )[]; headers ?: Record < string , string>; } ): Promise < EmailSendResult > ;
Send an outbound email through the Email Service binding. Automatically injects
X-Agent-Name and
X-Agent-ID headers. When
secret is provided, signs headers with HMAC-SHA256 for secure reply routing.
Option Description
binding
The
send_email binding (for example,
this.env.EMAIL). Required.
to
Recipient address, array of addresses, or
EmailAddress object(s)
from
Sender address or
EmailAddress object
subject
Email subject line
text
Plain text body (at least one of
text/
html required)
html
HTML body (at least one of
text/
html required)
replyTo
Reply-to address or
EmailAddress object
cc
CC recipient address, array of addresses, or
EmailAddress object(s)
bcc
BCC recipient address, array of addresses, or
EmailAddress object(s)
inReplyTo
Message-ID for threading (sets the
In-Reply-To header)
headers
Additional custom headers (agent headers take precedence if they collide)
secret
Secret for HMAC signing of agent routing headers
function routeAgentEmail < Env >( email : ForwardableEmailMessage , onNoRoute ?: ( email : ForwardableEmailMessage ) => void | Promise < void >;
Routes an incoming email to the appropriate Agent based on the resolver's decision.
Option Description
resolver
Function that determines which agent to route the email to
onNoRoute
Optional callback invoked when no routing information is found. Use this to reject the email or perform custom handling. If not provided, a warning is logged and the email is dropped.
createSecureReplyEmailResolver
function createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( email : ForwardableEmailMessage , reason : SignatureFailureReason , type SignatureFailureReason =
Creates a resolver for routing email replies with signature verification.
Option Description
secret
Secret key for HMAC verification (must match the key used to sign)
maxAge
Maximum age of signature in seconds (default: 30 days / 2592000 seconds)
onInvalidSignature
Optional callback for logging when signature verification fails
function signAgentHeaders ( ) : Promise < Record < string , string >>;
Manually sign agent routing headers. Returns an object with
X-Agent-Name,
X-Agent-ID,
X-Agent-Sig, and
X-Agent-Sig-Ts headers.
Useful when sending emails through external services while maintaining secure reply routing. The signature includes a timestamp and will be valid for 30 days by default.
Webhooks Receive events from external services. Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.