Email agent

Agents can send and receive email with Cloudflare Email Service. This guide shows how to send outbound email with the Workers binding, route inbound mail into Agents, and handle follow-up replies securely.

Prerequisites

Before using email with Agents, you need:

A domain onboarded to Cloudflare Email Service. A send_email binding in wrangler.jsonc for outbound email. An Email Service routing rule that sends inbound mail to your Worker. Optional: an EMAIL_SECRET secret if you want secure reply routing.

Domain setup

Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ . Go to Compute & AI > Email Service. Select Onboard Domain and choose your domain. Add the DNS records (SPF and DKIM) to authorize sending.

DNS changes usually complete within 5-15 minutes for domains using Cloudflare DNS, but can take up to 24 hours to propagate globally.

Wrangler configuration

Add the email binding to your Worker:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " send_email " : [ { " name " : "EMAIL" , " remote " : true } ] } TOML [[ send_email ]] name = "EMAIL" remote = true

The remote = true option lets you call the real Email Service API during local development with wrangler dev .

Quick start

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; export class EmailAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async sendWelcomeEmail ( to ) { await this . sendEmail ( { binding : this . env . EMAIL , to , from : "support@yourdomain.com" , replyTo : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Welcome to our service" , text : "Thanks for signing up. Reply to this email if you need help." , } ) ; } async onEmail ( email ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Received email from:" , email . from ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Agent" , body : "Thanks for your email! We received it." , } ) ; } } export default { async email ( message , env ) { await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) , } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Agent , callable , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver , type AgentEmail } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; export class EmailAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async sendWelcomeEmail ( to : string ) { await this . sendEmail ( { binding : this . env . EMAIL , to , from : "support@yourdomain.com" , replyTo : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Welcome to our service" , text : "Thanks for signing up. Reply to this email if you need help." , } ) ; } async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Received email from:" , email . from ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Agent" , body : "Thanks for your email! We received it." , } ) ; } } export default { async email ( message , env ) { await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) , } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Sending outbound email

Using sendEmail()

sendEmail() sends outbound email through a send_email binding that you pass explicitly. It automatically injects agent routing headers ( X-Agent-Name , X-Agent-ID ) into every message, and optionally signs them with HMAC-SHA256 so that replies can be routed back to the same agent instance.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async sendReceipt ( to , orderId ) { const result = await this . sendEmail ( { binding : this . env . EMAIL , to , from : { email : "billing@yourdomain.com" , name : "Billing Bot" }, replyTo : "billing@yourdomain.com" , subject : `Receipt for order ${ orderId } ` , text : `Your receipt for order ${ orderId } is ready.` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , } ) ; return result . messageId ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async sendReceipt ( to : string , orderId : string ) { const result = await this . sendEmail ( { binding : this . env . EMAIL , to , from : { email : "billing@yourdomain.com" , name : "Billing Bot" }, replyTo : "billing@yourdomain.com" , subject : `Receipt for order ${ orderId } ` , text : `Your receipt for order ${ orderId } is ready.` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , } ) ; return result . messageId ; } }

When secret is provided, the agent signs the routing headers so that replies verified by createSecureReplyEmailResolver route back to the same agent instance.

Set replyTo to the mailbox that routes back to your Worker when you want recipients to continue the conversation with the same agent.

Routing inbound mail

Resolvers determine which Agent instance receives an incoming email. Choose the resolver that matches your use case.

For basic Email Service sending and receiving, createAddressBasedEmailResolver() is enough. The secure reply resolver below is optional and specific to Agents SDK reply signing, not a requirement of Email Service itself.

createAddressBasedEmailResolver

Recommended for inbound mail. Routes emails based on the recipient address.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; TypeScript import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ;

Routing logic:

Recipient Address Agent Name Agent ID support@example.com EmailAgent (default) support sales@example.com EmailAgent (default) sales NotificationAgent+user123@example.com NotificationAgent user123

The sub-address format ( agent+id@domain ) allows routing to different agent namespaces and instances from a single email domain.

Note Agent class names in the recipient address are matched case-insensitively. Email infrastructure often lowercases addresses, so NotificationAgent+user123@example.com and notificationagent+user123@example.com both route to the NotificationAgent class.

createSecureReplyEmailResolver

For reply flows with signature verification. Verifies that incoming emails are authentic replies to your outbound emails, preventing attackers from routing emails to arbitrary agent instances.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createSecureReplyEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET ) ; TypeScript import { createSecureReplyEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET ) ;

When your agent sends an email with replyToEmail() or sendEmail() and a secret , it signs the routing headers with a timestamp. When a reply comes back, this resolver verifies the signature and checks that it has not expired before routing.

Options:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , { // Maximum age of signature in seconds (default: 30 days) maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days // Callback for logging/debugging signature failures onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; // reason can be: "missing_headers", "expired", "invalid", "malformed_timestamp" }, } ) ; TypeScript const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , { // Maximum age of signature in seconds (default: 30 days) maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days // Callback for logging/debugging signature failures onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; // reason can be: "missing_headers", "expired", "invalid", "malformed_timestamp" }, } ) ;

When to use: If your agent initiates email conversations and you need replies to route back to the same agent instance securely.

createCatchAllEmailResolver

For single-instance routing. Routes all emails to a specific agent instance regardless of the recipient address.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createCatchAllEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createCatchAllEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" , "default" ) ; TypeScript import { createCatchAllEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createCatchAllEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" , "default" ) ;

When to use: When you have a single agent instance that handles all emails (for example, a shared inbox).

Combining resolvers

You can combine resolvers to handle different scenarios:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { // First, check if this is a signed reply const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; // Otherwise, route based on recipient address return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; }, // Handle emails that do not match any routing rule onNoRoute : ( email ) => { console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; }, } ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { // First, check if this is a signed reply const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; // Otherwise, route based on recipient address return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; }, // Handle emails that do not match any routing rule onNoRoute : ( email ) => { console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Handling emails in your Agent

The AgentEmail interface

When your agent's onEmail method is called, it receives an AgentEmail object:

TypeScript type AgentEmail = { from : string ; // Sender's email address to : string ; // Recipient's email address headers : Headers ; // Email headers (subject, message-id, etc.) rawSize : number ; // Size of the raw email in bytes getRaw () : Promise < Uint8Array >; // Get the full raw email content reply ( options ) : Promise < void >; // Send a reply forward ( rcptTo , headers ? ) : Promise < void >; // Forward the email setReject ( reason ) : void ; // Reject the email with a reason };

Parsing email content

Use a library like postal-mime ↗ to parse the raw email:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; console . log ( "Text body:" , parsed . text ) ; console . log ( "HTML body:" , parsed . html ) ; console . log ( "Attachments:" , parsed . attachments ) ; } } TypeScript import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; console . log ( "Text body:" , parsed . text ) ; console . log ( "HTML body:" , parsed . html ) ; console . log ( "Attachments:" , parsed . attachments ) ; } }

Detecting auto-reply emails

Use isAutoReplyEmail() to detect auto-reply emails and avoid mail loops:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { isAutoReplyEmail } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; // Detect auto-reply emails to avoid sending duplicate responses if ( isAutoReplyEmail ( parsed . headers )) { console . log ( "Skipping auto-reply email" ) ; return ; } // Process the email... } } TypeScript import { isAutoReplyEmail } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; // Detect auto-reply emails to avoid sending duplicate responses if ( isAutoReplyEmail ( parsed . headers )) { console . log ( "Skipping auto-reply email" ) ; return ; } // Process the email... } }

This checks for standard RFC 3834 headers ( Auto-Submitted , X-Auto-Response-Suppress , Precedence ) that indicate an email is an auto-reply.

Replying to emails

Use this.replyToEmail() to send a reply through the inbound email's reply channel:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email ) { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , // Display name for the sender subject : "Re: Your inquiry" , // Optional, defaults to "Re: " body : "Thanks for contacting us!" , // Email body contentType : "text/plain" , // Optional, defaults to "text/plain" headers : { // Optional custom headers "X-Custom-Header" : "value" , }, secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Optional, signs headers for secure reply routing } ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , // Display name for the sender subject : "Re: Your inquiry" , // Optional, defaults to "Re: " body : "Thanks for contacting us!" , // Email body contentType : "text/plain" , // Optional, defaults to "text/plain" headers : { // Optional custom headers "X-Custom-Header" : "value" , }, secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Optional, signs headers for secure reply routing } ) ; } }

Deferred replies

replyToEmail() requires a live AgentEmail object, so it only works inside onEmail() . If you need to reply later — from a scheduled task, a callable method, or after a human-in-the-loop approval — store the sender info in state and use sendEmail() :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , pendingReply : { to : email . from , messageId : parsed . messageId , subject : parsed . subject , }, } ) ; } @ callable () async sendDelayedReply ( body ) { const { pendingReply } = this . state ; if ( ! pendingReply ) return ; await this . sendEmail ( { binding : this . env . EMAIL , to : pendingReply . to , from : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : `Re: ${ pendingReply . subject } ` , text : body , inReplyTo : pendingReply . messageId , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , } ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , pendingReply : { to : email . from , messageId : parsed . messageId , subject : parsed . subject , }, } ) ; } @ callable () async sendDelayedReply ( body : string ) { const { pendingReply } = this . state ; if ( ! pendingReply ) return ; await this . sendEmail ( { binding : this . env . EMAIL , to : pendingReply . to , from : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : `Re: ${ pendingReply . subject } ` , text : body , inReplyTo : pendingReply . messageId , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , } ) ; } }

The inReplyTo field sets the In-Reply-To header so mail clients thread the reply correctly. The secret signs the agent routing headers so that follow-up replies route back to this agent instance via createSecureReplyEmailResolver .

Forwarding emails

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email ) { await email . forward ( "admin@example.com" ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await email . forward ( "admin@example.com" ) ; } }

Rejecting emails

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email ) { if ( isSpam ( email )) { email . setReject ( "Message rejected as spam" ) ; return ; } // Process the email... } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { if ( isSpam ( email )) { email . setReject ( "Message rejected as spam" ) ; return ; } // Process the email... } }

Error handling

When sending emails via sendEmail() or replyToEmail() , handle these common errors:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email ) { try { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , body : "Thanks for your email!" , } ) ; } catch ( error ) { switch ( error . code ) { case "E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED" : console . error ( "Sender domain not verified. Verify in dashboard." ) ; break ; case "E_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED" : console . error ( "Rate limit exceeded. Back off and retry." ) ; break ; case "E_DAILY_LIMIT_EXCEEDED" : console . error ( "Daily sending quota reached." ) ; break ; case "E_CONTENT_TOO_LARGE" : console . error ( "Email content exceeds size limit." ) ; break ; default : console . error ( "Email sending failed:" , error . message ) ; } } } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { try { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , body : "Thanks for your email!" , } ) ; } catch ( error ) { switch ( error . code ) { case "E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED" : console . error ( "Sender domain not verified. Verify in dashboard." ) ; break ; case "E_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED" : console . error ( "Rate limit exceeded. Back off and retry." ) ; break ; case "E_DAILY_LIMIT_EXCEEDED" : console . error ( "Daily sending quota reached." ) ; break ; case "E_CONTENT_TOO_LARGE" : console . error ( "Email content exceeds size limit." ) ; break ; default : console . error ( "Email sending failed:" , error . message ) ; } } } }

Common error codes

Error Code Description Solution E_SENDER_NOT_VERIFIED Sender domain/address not verified Verify in Cloudflare dashboard E_RATE_LIMIT_EXCEEDED Sending rate limit reached Implement exponential backoff E_DAILY_LIMIT_EXCEEDED Daily quota exceeded Wait for quota reset or upgrade plan E_CONTENT_TOO_LARGE Email exceeds size limit Reduce attachments or content E_RECIPIENT_NOT_ALLOWED Recipient not in allowed list Check allowed destination addresses E_RECIPIENT_SUPPRESSED Recipient is on suppression list Remove from suppression list E_VALIDATION_ERROR Invalid email format Check email addresses E_TOO_MANY_RECIPIENTS More than 50 recipients Split into multiple sends

Secure reply routing

When your agent sends emails and expects replies, use secure reply routing to prevent attackers from forging headers to route emails to arbitrary agent instances.

How it works

Outbound: When you call replyToEmail() or sendEmail() with a secret , the agent signs the routing headers ( X-Agent-Name , X-Agent-ID ) using HMAC-SHA256. Inbound: createSecureReplyEmailResolver verifies the signature before routing. Enforcement: If an email was routed via the secure resolver, replyToEmail() requires a secret (or explicit null to opt-out).

Setup

Add a secret to your Worker: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " vars " : { " EMAIL_SECRET " : "change-me-in-production" } } TOML [ vars ] EMAIL_SECRET = "change-me-in-production" For production, use Wrangler secrets instead: Terminal window npx wrangler secret put EMAIL_SECRET Use the combined resolver pattern: JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; }, } ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Sign outbound emails: JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email ) { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "My Agent" , body : "Thanks for your email!" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Signs the routing headers } ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "My Agent" , body : "Thanks for your email!" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Signs the routing headers } ) ; } }

Enforcement behavior

When an email is routed via createSecureReplyEmailResolver , the replyToEmail() method enforces signing:

secret value Behavior "my-secret" Signs headers (secure) undefined (omitted) Throws error - must provide secret or explicit opt-out null Allowed but not recommended - explicitly opts out of signing

Complete example

Here is a complete Email Service agent that sends outbound mail and handles secure replies:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver , createSecureReplyEmailResolver , } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; export class EmailAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async sendWelcome ( to ) { return this . sendEmail ( { binding : this . env . EMAIL , to , from : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Welcome!" , text : "Thanks for signing up." , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , } ) ; } async onEmail ( email ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( `Email from ${ email . from } : ${ parsed . subject } ` ) ; const emails = this . state . emails || [] ; emails . push ( { from : email . from , subject : parsed . subject , receivedAt : new Date () . toISOString () , } ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , emails } ) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , body : `Thanks for your email! We received: " ${ parsed . subject } "` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , } ) ; } } export default { async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , { maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; }, }, ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; }, onNoRoute : ( email ) => { console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; }, } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Agent , callable , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver , createSecureReplyEmailResolver , type AgentEmail , } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; interface Env { EmailAgent : DurableObjectNamespace < EmailAgent >; EMAIL : SendEmail ; EMAIL_SECRET : string ; } export class EmailAgent extends Agent < Env > { @ callable () async sendWelcome ( to : string ) { return this . sendEmail ( { binding : this . env . EMAIL , to , from : "support@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Welcome!" , text : "Thanks for signing up." , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , } ) ; } async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( `Email from ${ email . from } : ${ parsed . subject } ` ) ; const emails = this . state . emails || [] ; emails . push ( { from : email . from , subject : parsed . subject , receivedAt : new Date () . toISOString () , } ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , emails } ) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , body : `Thanks for your email! We received: " ${ parsed . subject } "` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , } ) ; } } export default { async email ( message , env : Env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , { maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; }, }, ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; }, onNoRoute : ( email ) => { console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

API reference

EmailAddress

TypeScript interface EmailAddress { email : string ; name ?: string ; }

sendEmail

TypeScript async sendEmail ( options : { binding : EmailSendBinding ; to : string | EmailAddress | ( string | EmailAddress )[]; from : string | EmailAddress ; subject : string ; text ?: string ; html ?: string ; replyTo ?: string | EmailAddress ; cc ?: string | EmailAddress | ( string | EmailAddress )[]; bcc ?: string | EmailAddress | ( string | EmailAddress )[]; inReplyTo ?: string ; headers ?: Record < string , string>; secret? : string ; } ): Promise < EmailSendResult > ;

Send an outbound email through the Email Service binding. Automatically injects X-Agent-Name and X-Agent-ID headers. When secret is provided, signs headers with HMAC-SHA256 for secure reply routing.

Option Description binding The send_email binding (for example, this.env.EMAIL ). Required. to Recipient address, array of addresses, or EmailAddress object(s) from Sender address or EmailAddress object subject Email subject line text Plain text body (at least one of text / html required) html HTML body (at least one of text / html required) replyTo Reply-to address or EmailAddress object cc CC recipient address, array of addresses, or EmailAddress object(s) bcc BCC recipient address, array of addresses, or EmailAddress object(s) inReplyTo Message-ID for threading (sets the In-Reply-To header) headers Additional custom headers (agent headers take precedence if they collide) secret Secret for HMAC signing of agent routing headers

routeAgentEmail

TypeScript function routeAgentEmail < Env >( email : ForwardableEmailMessage , env : Env , options : { resolver : EmailResolver ; onNoRoute ?: ( email : ForwardableEmailMessage ) => void | Promise < void >; }, ) : Promise < void >;

Routes an incoming email to the appropriate Agent based on the resolver's decision.

Option Description resolver Function that determines which agent to route the email to onNoRoute Optional callback invoked when no routing information is found. Use this to reject the email or perform custom handling. If not provided, a warning is logged and the email is dropped.

createSecureReplyEmailResolver

TypeScript function createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( secret : string , options ?: { maxAge ?: number ; onInvalidSignature ?: ( email : ForwardableEmailMessage , reason : SignatureFailureReason , ) => void ; }, ) : EmailResolver ; type SignatureFailureReason = | "missing_headers" | "expired" | "invalid" | "malformed_timestamp" ;

Creates a resolver for routing email replies with signature verification.

Option Description secret Secret key for HMAC verification (must match the key used to sign) maxAge Maximum age of signature in seconds (default: 30 days / 2592000 seconds) onInvalidSignature Optional callback for logging when signature verification fails

signAgentHeaders

TypeScript function signAgentHeaders ( secret : string , agentName : string , agentId : string , ) : Promise < Record < string , string >>;

Manually sign agent routing headers. Returns an object with X-Agent-Name , X-Agent-ID , X-Agent-Sig , and X-Agent-Sig-Ts headers.

Useful when sending emails through external services while maintaining secure reply routing. The signature includes a timestamp and will be valid for 30 days by default.

Next steps

HTTP and SSE Handle HTTP requests in your Agent.

Webhooks Receive events from external services.