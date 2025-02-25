Tools enable AI systems to interact with external services and perform actions. They provide a structured way for agents and workflows to invoke APIs, manipulate data, and integrate with external systems. Tools form the bridge between AI decision-making capabilities and real-world actions.

In an AI system, tools are typically implemented as function calls that the AI can use to accomplish specific tasks. For example, a travel booking agent might have tools for:

Searching flight availability

Checking hotel rates

Processing payments

Sending confirmation emails

Each tool has a defined interface specifying its inputs, outputs, and expected behavior. This allows the AI system to understand when and how to use each tool appropriately.

Common tool patterns

The most common type of tools are those that wrap external APIs. These tools handle the complexity of API authentication, request formatting, and response parsing, presenting a clean interface to the AI system.

Model Context Protocol (MCP)

The (Model Context Protocol)[https://modelcontextprotocol.io/introduction ↗] provides a standardized way to define and interact with tools. Think of it as an abstraction on top of APIs designed for LLMs to interact with external resources. MCP defines a consistent interface for:

Tool Discovery : Systems can dynamically discover available tools

: Systems can dynamically discover available tools Parameter Validation : Tools specify their input requirements using JSON Schema

: Tools specify their input requirements using JSON Schema Error Handling : Standardized error reporting and recovery

: Standardized error reporting and recovery State Management: Tools can maintain state across invocations

Tools that handle data transformation and analysis are essential for many AI workflows. These might include: