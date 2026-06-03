Configuration
Think is configured by overriding methods and properties on your
Think subclass. Most agents only override
getModel().
|Method / Property
|Default
|Description
getModel()
|throws
|Return the
LanguageModel to use
getSystemPrompt()
"You are a helpful assistant."
|System prompt (fallback when no context blocks)
getTools()
{}
|AI SDK
ToolSet for the agentic loop
getScheduledTasks()
{}
|Code-declared recurring prompts or handlers — refer to Scheduled tasks
getDefaultTimezone()
undefined
|Default timezone for wall-clock scheduled tasks
getMessengers()
{}
|Messenger ingress and delivery declarations — refer to Messengers
maxSteps
10
|Max tool-call rounds per turn
sendReasoning
true
|Send reasoning chunks to chat clients
configureSession()
|identity
|Add context blocks, compaction, search, skills — refer to Sessions
getSkills()
[]
|Return Agent Skills sources for on-demand skill activation — refer to Agent Skills
getSkillScriptRunner()
null
|Enable the optional
run_skill_script tool
workspaceBash
true
|Include or configure the default workspace
bash tool — refer to Tools
messageConcurrency
"queue"
|How overlapping submits behave — refer to Client tools
waitForMcpConnections
false
|Wait for MCP servers before inference
chatRecovery
true
|Wrap WebSocket, sub-agent, programmatic, and continuation turns in
runFiber for durable execution. Set to
{ maxAttempts, stableTimeoutMs, terminalMessage, onExhausted } to tune bounded recovery
chatStreamStallTimeoutMs
0 (off)
|Opt-in inactivity watchdog: abort a turn whose model stream produces no chunk for this long (measures the gap between chunks, including tool execution). With
chatRecovery on, a stall routes into bounded recovery
For
chatRecovery and
chatStreamStallTimeoutMs behavior, refer to Durable recovery.
Think's class generics match
Agent<Env, State, Props>. Persisted runtime configuration is typed at the
configure<T>() and
getConfig<T>() call sites, stored in SQLite, and survives hibernation and restarts.
|Method
|Description
configure<T>(config: T)
|Persist a typed configuration object
getConfig<T>(): T | null
|Read the persisted configuration, or null if never configured
Expose configuration to the client via
@callable:
Think stores conversations in a Session — the storage layer that holds your messages and gives the model writable memory. Two concepts come up here: context blocks are labelled sections of the system prompt the model can read and update (for example, a
memory block of facts about the user), and compaction summarizes older messages so long conversations stay within the model's context window. Override
configureSession to add persistent memory, compaction, search, and skills:
When
configureSession adds context blocks, Think builds the system prompt from those blocks instead of using
getSystemPrompt(). Think's
this.messages getter reads directly from Session's tree-structured storage.
For the full Session API — context blocks, compaction, search, skills, and multi-session support — refer to the Sessions documentation.
|Export
|Description
@cloudflare/think
Think,
Session,
Workspace,
skills namespace
@cloudflare/think/messengers
|Messenger contracts, Chat SDK bridge, state agent, delivery
@cloudflare/think/messengers/telegram
|Telegram messenger provider and delivery helpers
@cloudflare/think/workflows
ThinkWorkflow,
step.prompt() — Workflow prompts
@cloudflare/think/tools/workspace
createWorkspaceTools() — for custom storage backends
@cloudflare/think/tools/execute
createExecuteTool() — sandboxed code execution via codemode
@cloudflare/think/tools/browser
createBrowserTools() — Chrome DevTools Protocol tools
@cloudflare/think/tools/extensions
createExtensionTools() — LLM-driven extension loading
@cloudflare/think/extensions
ExtensionManager,
HostBridgeLoopback — extension runtime
Peer dependencies you provide:
|Package
|Required
|Notes
agents
|yes
|Cloudflare Agents SDK
ai
|yes
|AI SDK v6
zod
|yes
|Schema validation (v4)
@chat-adapter/telegram
|optional
|Required for Telegram messengers
Bundled with
@cloudflare/think:
|Package
|Notes
@cloudflare/shell
Workspace filesystem
@cloudflare/codemode
|Code execution for
createExecuteTool()
just-bash
|Sandboxed shell for the default workspace
bash tool
The Agent Skills engine and its script runner live in
agents/skills, so skill scripts pull
@cloudflare/worker-bundler and
just-bash through
agents, not Think.