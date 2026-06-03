This guide covers everything you need to configure agents for local development and production deployment, including Wrangler configuration file setup, type generation, environment variables, and the Cloudflare dashboard.

Project structure

The typical file structure for an Agent project created from npm create cloudflare@latest agents-starter -- --template cloudflare/agents-starter follows:

Directory src/ index.ts

Directory public/ index.html

Directory test/ index.spec.ts

package.json

tsconfig.json

vitest.config.mts

worker-configuration.d.ts

wrangler.jsonc

Wrangler configuration file

The wrangler.jsonc file configures your Cloudflare Worker and its bindings. Here is a complete example for an agents project:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "my-agent-app" , " main " : "src/server.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], // Static assets (optional) " assets " : { " directory " : "public" , " binding " : "ASSETS" , }, // Durable Object bindings for agents " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MyAgent" , " class_name " : "MyAgent" , }, { " name " : "ChatAgent" , " class_name " : "ChatAgent" , }, ], }, // Required: Enable SQLite storage for agents " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" , "ChatAgent" ], }, ], // AI binding (optional, for Workers AI) " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" , }, // Observability (recommended) " observability " : { " enabled " : true , }, } TOML " $schema " = "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "my-agent-app" main = "src/server.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [ assets ] directory = "public" binding = "ASSETS" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MyAgent" class_name = "MyAgent" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "ChatAgent" class_name = "ChatAgent" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" , "ChatAgent" ] [ ai ] binding = "AI" [ observability ] enabled = true

Key fields

The nodejs_compat flag is required for agents:

This enables Node.js compatibility mode, which agents depend on for crypto, streams, and other Node.js APIs.

Each agent class needs a binding:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "Counter" , " class_name " : "Counter" , }, ], }, } TOML [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "Counter" class_name = "Counter"

Field Description name The property name on env . Use this in code: env.Counter class_name Must match the exported class name exactly

When name and class_name differ When name and class_name differ, follow the pattern shown below: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "COUNTER_DO" , " class_name " : "CounterAgent" , }, ], }, } TOML [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "COUNTER_DO" class_name = "CounterAgent" This is useful when you want environment variable-style naming ( COUNTER_DO ) but more descriptive class names ( CounterAgent ).

migrations

Migrations tell Cloudflare how to set up storage for your Durable Objects:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ], }, ], } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ]

Field Description tag Version identifier (for example, "v1", "v2"). Must be unique new_sqlite_classes Agent classes that use SQLite storage (state persistence) deleted_classes Classes being removed renamed_classes Classes being renamed

assets

For serving static files (HTML, CSS, JS):

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " assets " : { " directory " : "public" , " binding " : "ASSETS" , }, } TOML [ assets ] directory = "public" binding = "ASSETS"

With a binding, you can serve assets programmatically:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Static assets are served by the worker automatically by default // Route the request to the appropriate agent const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // Add your own routing logic here return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { // Static assets are served by the worker automatically by default // Route the request to the appropriate agent const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // Add your own routing logic here return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

ai

For Workers AI integration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" , }, } TOML [ ai ] binding = "AI"

Access in your agent:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const response = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct" , { prompt : "Hello!" , } ) ; TypeScript const response = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct" , { prompt : "Hello!" , } ) ;

TypeScript configuration

The Agents SDK ships a shared tsconfig.json that sets all the compiler options needed for agents projects — including the ES2021 target required for @callable() decorators, strict mode, bundler module resolution, and Workers types.

Extend it in your tsconfig.json :

{ " extends " : "agents/tsconfig" }

This is equivalent to:

{ " compilerOptions " : { " target " : "ES2021" , " lib " : [ "ES2022" , "DOM" , "DOM.Iterable" ], " jsx " : "react-jsx" , " module " : "ES2022" , " moduleResolution " : "bundler" , " types " : [ "node" , "@cloudflare/workers-types" , "vite/client" ], " allowImportingTsExtensions " : true , " noEmit " : true , " isolatedModules " : true , " verbatimModuleSyntax " : true , " esModuleInterop " : true , " forceConsistentCasingInFileNames " : true , " strict " : true , " skipLibCheck " : true } }

You can override individual options as needed:

{ " extends " : "agents/tsconfig" , " compilerOptions " : { " jsx " : "preserve" } }

Warning Do not set "experimentalDecorators": true . The Agents SDK uses TC39 standard decorators ↗, not TypeScript legacy decorators. Enabling experimentalDecorators applies an incompatible transform that silently breaks @callable() at runtime.

Vite configuration

The Agents SDK provides a Vite plugin that handles TC39 decorator transforms. Vite 8 uses Oxc for transpilation, which does not yet support TC39 decorators — without this plugin, @callable() and other decorators will fail at runtime.

Add the plugin to your vite.config.ts :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import agents from "agents/vite" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ agents () , react () , cloudflare ()] , } ) ; TypeScript import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import agents from "agents/vite" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ agents () , react () , cloudflare ()] , } ) ;

The agents() plugin is safe to include even if your project does not use decorators. It only runs the transform on files that contain @ syntax.

The starter template and all examples include this plugin by default. If you encounter SyntaxError: Invalid or unexpected token with decorators, refer to Callable methods — Troubleshooting.

Generating types

Wrangler can generate TypeScript types for your bindings.

Automatic generation

Run the types command:

Terminal window npx wrangler types

This creates or updates worker-configuration.d.ts with your Env type.

Custom output path

Specify a custom path:

Terminal window npx wrangler types env.d.ts

Without runtime types

For cleaner output (recommended for agents):

Terminal window npx wrangler types env.d.ts --include-runtime false

This generates just your bindings without Cloudflare runtime types.

Example generated output

TypeScript // env.d.ts (generated) declare namespace Cloudflare { interface Env { OPENAI_API_KEY : string ; Counter : DurableObjectNamespace ; ChatAgent : DurableObjectNamespace ; } } interface Env extends Cloudflare . Env {}

Manual type definition

You can also define types manually:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // env.d.ts TypeScript // env.d.ts import type { Counter } from "./src/agents/counter" ; import type { ChatAgent } from "./src/agents/chat" ; interface Env { // Secrets OPENAI_API_KEY : string ; WEBHOOK_SECRET : string ; // Agent bindings Counter : DurableObjectNamespace < Counter >; ChatAgent : DurableObjectNamespace < ChatAgent >; // Other bindings AI : Ai ; ASSETS : Fetcher ; MY_KV : KVNamespace ; }

Adding to package.json

Add a script for easy regeneration:

{ " scripts " : { " types " : "wrangler types env.d.ts --include-runtime false" } }

Environment variables and secrets

Local development ( .env )

Create a .env file for local secrets (add to .gitignore ):

Terminal window # .env OPENAI_API_KEY = sk-... GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET = whsec_... DATABASE_URL = postgres://...

Access in your agent:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { const apiKey = this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { const apiKey = this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY ; } }

Production secrets

Use wrangler secret for production:

Terminal window # Add a secret npx wrangler secret put OPENAI_API_KEY # Enter value when prompted # List secrets npx wrangler secret list # Delete a secret npx wrangler secret delete OPENAI_API_KEY

Non-secret variables

For non-sensitive configuration, use vars in the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " vars " : { " API_BASE_URL " : "https://api.example.com" , " MAX_RETRIES " : "3" , " DEBUG_MODE " : "false" , }, } TOML [ vars ] API_BASE_URL = "https://api.example.com" MAX_RETRIES = "3" DEBUG_MODE = "false"

All values must be strings. Parse numbers and booleans in code:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const maxRetries = parseInt ( this . env . MAX_RETRIES , 10 ) ; const debugMode = this . env . DEBUG_MODE === "true" ; TypeScript const maxRetries = parseInt ( this . env . MAX_RETRIES , 10 ) ; const debugMode = this . env . DEBUG_MODE === "true" ;

Environment-specific variables

Use env sections for different environments (for example, staging, production):

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " name " : "my-agent" , " vars " : { " API_URL " : "https://api.example.com" , }, " env " : { " staging " : { " vars " : { " API_URL " : "https://staging-api.example.com" , }, }, " production " : { " vars " : { " API_URL " : "https://api.example.com" , }, }, }, } TOML name = "my-agent" [ vars ] API_URL = "https://api.example.com" [ env . staging . vars ] API_URL = "https://staging-api.example.com" [ env . production . vars ] API_URL = "https://api.example.com"

Deploy to specific environment:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy --env staging npx wrangler deploy --env production

Local development

Starting the dev server

With Vite (recommended for full stack apps):

Terminal window npx vite dev

Without Vite:

Terminal window npx wrangler dev

Local state persistence

Durable Object state is persisted locally in .wrangler/state/ :

Directory .wrangler/ Directory state/ Directory v3/ Directory d1/ Directory miniflare-D1DatabaseObject/ ...



Clearing local state

To reset all local Durable Object state:

Terminal window rm -rf .wrangler/state

Or restart with fresh state:

Terminal window npx wrangler dev --persist-to=""

Inspecting local SQLite

You can inspect agent state directly:

Terminal window # Find the SQLite file ls .wrangler/state/v3/d1/ # Open with sqlite3 sqlite3 .wrangler/state/v3/d1/miniflare-D1DatabaseObject/ * .sqlite

Dashboard setup

Automatic resources

When you deploy, Cloudflare automatically creates:

Worker - Your deployed code

- Your deployed code Durable Object namespaces - One per agent class

- One per agent class SQLite storage - Attached to each namespace

Viewing Durable Objects

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, then go to Durable Objects.

Here you can:

See all Durable Object namespaces

View individual object instances

Inspect storage (keys and values)

Delete objects

Real-time logs

View live logs from your agents:

Terminal window npx wrangler tail

Or in the dashboard:

Go to your Worker. Select the Observability tab. Enable real-time logs.

Filter by:

Status (success, error)

Search text

Sampling rate

Production deployment

Basic deploy

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

This:

Bundles your code Uploads to Cloudflare Applies migrations Makes it live on *.workers.dev

Custom domain

Add a route in the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " routes " : [ { " pattern " : "agents.example.com/*" , " zone_name " : "example.com" , }, ], } TOML [[ routes ]] pattern = "agents.example.com/*" zone_name = "example.com"

Or use a custom domain (simpler):

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " routes " : [ { " pattern " : "agents.example.com" , " custom_domain " : true , }, ], } TOML [[ routes ]] pattern = "agents.example.com" custom_domain = true

Preview deployments

Deploy without affecting production:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy --dry-run # See what would be uploaded npx wrangler versions upload # Upload new version npx wrangler versions deploy # Gradually roll out

Rollbacks

Roll back to a previous version:

Terminal window npx wrangler rollback

Multi-environment setup

Environment configuration

Define environments in the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " name " : "my-agent" , " main " : "src/server.ts" , // Base configuration (shared) // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [{ " name " : "MyAgent" , " class_name " : "MyAgent" }], }, " migrations " : [{ " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ] }], // Environment overrides " env " : { " staging " : { " name " : "my-agent-staging" , " vars " : { " ENVIRONMENT " : "staging" , }, }, " production " : { " name " : "my-agent-production" , " vars " : { " ENVIRONMENT " : "production" , }, }, }, } TOML name = "my-agent" main = "src/server.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MyAgent" class_name = "MyAgent" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ] [ env . staging ] name = "my-agent-staging" [ env . staging . vars ] ENVIRONMENT = "staging" [ env . production ] name = "my-agent-production" [ env . production . vars ] ENVIRONMENT = "production"

Deploying to environments

Terminal window # Deploy to staging npx wrangler deploy --env staging # Deploy to production npx wrangler deploy --env production # Set secrets per environment npx wrangler secret put OPENAI_API_KEY --env staging npx wrangler secret put OPENAI_API_KEY --env production

Separate Durable Objects

Each environment gets its own Durable Objects. Staging agents do not share state with production agents.

To explicitly separate:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " env " : { " staging " : { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MyAgent" , " class_name " : "MyAgent" , " script_name " : "my-agent-staging" , }, ], }, }, }, } TOML [[ env . staging . durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MyAgent" class_name = "MyAgent" script_name = "my-agent-staging"

Migrations

Migrations manage Durable Object storage schema changes.

Adding a new agent

Add to new_sqlite_classes in a new migration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "ExistingAgent" ], }, { " tag " : "v2" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "NewAgent" ], }, ], } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "ExistingAgent" ] [[ migrations ]] tag = "v2" new_sqlite_classes = [ "NewAgent" ]

Renaming an agent class

Use renamed_classes :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "OldName" ], }, { " tag " : "v2" , " renamed_classes " : [ { " from " : "OldName" , " to " : "NewName" , }, ], }, ], } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "OldName" ] [[ migrations ]] tag = "v2" [[ migrations . renamed_classes ]] from = "OldName" to = "NewName"

Also update:

The class name in code The class_name in bindings Export statements

Deleting an agent class

Use deleted_classes :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "AgentToDelete" , "AgentToKeep" ], }, { " tag " : "v2" , " deleted_classes " : [ "AgentToDelete" ], }, ], } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "AgentToDelete" , "AgentToKeep" ] [[ migrations ]] tag = "v2" deleted_classes = [ "AgentToDelete" ]

Warning This permanently deletes all data for that class.

Migration best practices

Never modify existing migrations - Always add new ones. Use sequential tags - v1, v2, v3 (or use dates: 2025-01-15). Test locally first - Migrations run on deploy. Back up production data - Before renaming or deleting.

Troubleshooting

No such Durable Object class

The class is not in migrations:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MissingClassName" ], }, ], } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MissingClassName" ]

Cannot find module in types

Regenerate types:

Terminal window npx wrangler types env.d.ts --include-runtime false

Secrets not loading locally

Check that .env exists and contains the variable:

Terminal window cat .env # Should show: MY_SECRET=value

Migration tag conflict

Migration tags must be unique. If you see conflicts:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { // Wrong - duplicate tags " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "A" ] }, { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "B" ] }, ], } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "A" ] [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "B" ]

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { // Correct - sequential tags " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "A" ] }, { " tag " : "v2" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "B" ] }, ], } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "A" ] [[ migrations ]] tag = "v2" new_sqlite_classes = [ "B" ]

Next steps

Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.

Routing Route requests to your agent instances.