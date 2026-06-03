This guide covers everything you need to configure agents for local development and production deployment, including Wrangler configuration file setup, type generation, environment variables, and the Cloudflare dashboard.
The typical file structure for an Agent project created from
npm create cloudflare@latest agents-starter -- --template cloudflare/agents-starter follows:
src/
Directory public/
Directory test/
Directory package.json tsconfig.json vitest.config.mts worker-configuration.d.ts wrangler.jsonc
Wrangler configuration file
The
wrangler.jsonc file configures your Cloudflare Worker and its bindings. Here is a complete example for an agents project:
" $schema " : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], // Static assets (optional) // Durable Object bindings for agents " class_name " : "ChatAgent" , // Required: Enable SQLite storage for agents " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" , "ChatAgent" ], // AI binding (optional, for Workers AI) // Observability (recommended) " $schema " = "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" , "ChatAgent" ]
The
nodejs_compat flag is required for agents:
" compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ]
This enables Node.js compatibility mode, which agents depend on for crypto, streams, and other Node.js APIs.
Each agent class needs a binding:
[[ durable_objects . bindings ]]
Field Description
name
The property name on
env. Use this in code:
env.Counter
class_name
Must match the exported class name exactly
When
name and
class_name differ
When
name and
class_name differ, follow the pattern shown below:
" class_name " : "CounterAgent" , [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "CounterAgent"
This is useful when you want environment variable-style naming (
COUNTER_DO) but more descriptive class names (
CounterAgent).
Migrations tell Cloudflare how to set up storage for your Durable Objects:
" new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ], new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ]
Field Description
tag
Version identifier (for example, "v1", "v2"). Must be unique
new_sqlite_classes
Agent classes that use SQLite storage (state persistence)
deleted_classes
Classes being removed
renamed_classes
Classes being renamed
For serving static files (HTML, CSS, JS):
With a binding, you can serve assets programmatically:
async fetch ( request , env ) { // Static assets are served by the worker automatically by default // Route the request to the appropriate agent const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // Add your own routing logic here return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { // Static assets are served by the worker automatically by default // Route the request to the appropriate agent const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) return agentResponse ; // Add your own routing logic here return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
For Workers AI integration:
Access in your agent:
const response = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct" , { const response = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct" , {
The Agents SDK ships a shared
tsconfig.json that sets all the compiler options needed for agents projects — including the
ES2021 target required for
@callable() decorators, strict mode, bundler module resolution, and Workers types.
Extend it in your
tsconfig.json:
" extends " : "agents/tsconfig"
This is equivalent to:
" lib " : [ "ES2022" , "DOM" , "DOM.Iterable" ], " moduleResolution " : "bundler" , " types " : [ "node" , "@cloudflare/workers-types" , "vite/client" ], " allowImportingTsExtensions " : true , " verbatimModuleSyntax " : true , " forceConsistentCasingInFileNames " : true ,
You can override individual options as needed:
" extends " : "agents/tsconfig" ,
The Agents SDK provides a Vite plugin that handles TC39 decorator transforms. Vite 8 uses Oxc for transpilation, which does not yet support TC39 decorators — without this plugin,
@callable() and other decorators will fail at runtime.
Add the plugin to your
vite.config.ts:
import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import agents from "agents/vite" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ agents () , react () , cloudflare ()] , import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import agents from "agents/vite" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ agents () , react () , cloudflare ()] ,
The
agents() plugin is safe to include even if your project does not use decorators. It only runs the transform on files that contain
@ syntax.
The starter template and all examples include this plugin by default. If you encounter
SyntaxError: Invalid or unexpected token with decorators, refer to
Callable methods — Troubleshooting.
Wrangler can generate TypeScript types for your bindings.
Run the types command:
This creates or updates
worker-configuration.d.ts with your
Env type.
Specify a custom path:
npx wrangler types env.d.ts
For cleaner output (recommended for agents):
npx wrangler types env.d.ts --include-runtime false
This generates just your bindings without Cloudflare runtime types.
declare namespace Cloudflare { Counter : DurableObjectNamespace ; ChatAgent : DurableObjectNamespace ; interface Env extends Cloudflare . Env {}
You can also define types manually:
import type { Counter } from "./src/agents/counter" ; import type { ChatAgent } from "./src/agents/chat" ; Counter : DurableObjectNamespace < Counter >; ChatAgent : DurableObjectNamespace < ChatAgent >;
Add a script for easy regeneration:
" types " : "wrangler types env.d.ts --include-runtime false"
Environment variables and secrets
Create a
.env file for local secrets (add to
.gitignore):
GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET = whsec_... DATABASE_URL = postgres://...
Access in your agent:
class MyAgent extends Agent { const apiKey = this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY ; class MyAgent extends Agent { const apiKey = this . env . OPENAI_API_KEY ;
Use
wrangler secret for production:
npx wrangler secret put OPENAI_API_KEY # Enter value when prompted npx wrangler secret delete OPENAI_API_KEY
For non-sensitive configuration, use
vars in the Wrangler configuration file:
" API_BASE_URL " : "https://api.example.com" , API_BASE_URL = "https://api.example.com"
All values must be strings. Parse numbers and booleans in code:
const maxRetries = parseInt ( this . env . MAX_RETRIES , 10 ) ; const debugMode = this . env . DEBUG_MODE === "true" ; const maxRetries = parseInt ( this . env . MAX_RETRIES , 10 ) ; const debugMode = this . env . DEBUG_MODE === "true" ;
Environment-specific variables
Use
env sections for different environments (for example, staging, production):
" API_URL " : "https://api.example.com" , " API_URL " : "https://staging-api.example.com" , " API_URL " : "https://api.example.com" , API_URL = "https://api.example.com" API_URL = "https://staging-api.example.com" API_URL = "https://api.example.com"
Deploy to specific environment:
npx wrangler deploy --env staging npx wrangler deploy --env production
With Vite (recommended for full stack apps):
Without Vite:
Durable Object state is persisted locally in
.wrangler/state/:
.wrangler/
Directory state/
Directory v3/
Directory d1/
Directory miniflare-D1DatabaseObject/
Directory
To reset all local Durable Object state:
Or restart with fresh state:
npx wrangler dev --persist-to=""
You can inspect agent state directly:
ls .wrangler/state/v3/d1/ sqlite3 .wrangler/state/v3/d1/miniflare-D1DatabaseObject/ * .sqlite
When you deploy, Cloudflare automatically creates:
Worker - Your deployed code
Durable Object namespaces - One per agent class
SQLite storage - Attached to each namespace
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, then go to Durable Objects.
Go to
Durable Objects
Here you can:
See all Durable Object namespaces
View individual object instances
Inspect storage (keys and values)
Delete objects
View live logs from your agents:
Or in the dashboard:
Go to your Worker.
Select the
Observability tab. Enable real-time logs.
Filter by:
Status (success, error)
Search text
Sampling rate
This:
Bundles your code
Uploads to Cloudflare
Applies migrations
Makes it live on
*.workers.dev
Add a route in the Wrangler configuration file:
" pattern " : "agents.example.com/*" , " zone_name " : "example.com" , pattern = "agents.example.com/*" zone_name = "example.com"
Or use a custom domain (simpler):
" pattern " : "agents.example.com" , pattern = "agents.example.com"
Deploy without affecting production:
npx wrangler deploy --dry-run # See what would be uploaded npx wrangler versions upload # Upload new version npx wrangler versions deploy # Gradually roll out
Roll back to a previous version:
Environment configuration
Define environments in the Wrangler configuration file:
// Base configuration (shared) // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " bindings " : [{ " name " : "MyAgent" , " class_name " : "MyAgent" }], " migrations " : [{ " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ] }], " name " : "my-agent-staging" , " ENVIRONMENT " : "staging" , " name " : "my-agent-production" , " ENVIRONMENT " : "production" , # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ] name = "my-agent-staging" name = "my-agent-production" ENVIRONMENT = "production"
Deploying to environments
npx wrangler deploy --env staging npx wrangler deploy --env production # Set secrets per environment npx wrangler secret put OPENAI_API_KEY --env staging npx wrangler secret put OPENAI_API_KEY --env production
Each environment gets its own Durable Objects. Staging agents do not share state with production agents.
To explicitly separate:
" script_name " : "my-agent-staging" , [[ env . staging . durable_objects . bindings ]] script_name = "my-agent-staging"
Migrations manage Durable Object storage schema changes.
Add to
new_sqlite_classes in a new migration:
" new_sqlite_classes " : [ "ExistingAgent" ], " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "NewAgent" ], new_sqlite_classes = [ "ExistingAgent" ] new_sqlite_classes = [ "NewAgent" ]
Use
renamed_classes:
" new_sqlite_classes " : [ "OldName" ], new_sqlite_classes = [ "OldName" ] [[ migrations . renamed_classes ]]
Also update:
The class name in code
The
class_name in bindings
Export statements
Use
deleted_classes:
" new_sqlite_classes " : [ "AgentToDelete" , "AgentToKeep" ], " deleted_classes " : [ "AgentToDelete" ], new_sqlite_classes = [ "AgentToDelete" , "AgentToKeep" ] deleted_classes = [ "AgentToDelete" ]
Never modify existing migrations - Always add new ones.
Use sequential tags - v1, v2, v3 (or use dates: 2025-01-15).
Test locally first - Migrations run on deploy.
Back up production data - Before renaming or deleting.
No such Durable Object class
The class is not in migrations:
" new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MissingClassName" ], new_sqlite_classes = [ "MissingClassName" ]
Cannot find module in types
Regenerate types:
npx wrangler types env.d.ts --include-runtime false
Secrets not loading locally
Check that
.env exists and contains the variable:
# Should show: MY_SECRET=value
Migration tags must be unique. If you see conflicts:
// Wrong - duplicate tags { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "A" ] }, { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "B" ] }, new_sqlite_classes = [ "A" ] new_sqlite_classes = [ "B" ]
// Correct - sequential tags { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "A" ] }, { " tag " : "v2" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "B" ] }, new_sqlite_classes = [ "A" ] new_sqlite_classes = [ "B" ]
Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.
Routing Route requests to your agent instances. Schedule tasks Background processing with delayed and cron-based tasks.