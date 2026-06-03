McpClient
Connect your agent to external Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to use their tools, resources, and prompts. This enables your agent to interact with GitHub, Slack, databases, and other services through a standardized protocol.
The MCP client capability lets your agent:
- Connect to external MCP servers - GitHub, Slack, databases, AI services
- Use their tools - Call functions exposed by MCP servers
- Access resources - Read data from MCP servers
- Use prompts - Leverage pre-built prompt templates
Connections persist in the agent's SQL storage, and when an agent connects to an MCP server, all tools from that server become available automatically.
Use
addMcpServer() to connect to an MCP server. For non-OAuth servers, no options are needed:
By default, each connection is assigned a generated
nanoid(8) ID. Pass
id for connector-style integrations so tools surface as readable keys instead of opaque connection IDs.
When provided, this
id replaces the generated value as the server's ID in storage, restore,
listServers(),
listTools(),
getAITools(), and OAuth state. The supplied ID is normalized via the exported
normalizeServerId helper, so values like
"GitHub MCP!" become
"github-mcp" — guaranteeing the ID is safe to embed in AI SDK tool names and storage keys.
Stable IDs are fully additive — no existing code breaks. If you add
{ id: "github" } to an
addMcpServer call for a server already registered under an auto-generated ID, the SDK transparently migrates the existing storage row, in-memory connection, and OAuth-related storage keys to the new stable ID. No
removeMcpServer step is required.
addMcpServer only throws on a genuinely ambiguous collision: the same stable ID already belongs to a different
(name, url) server.
MCP supports multiple transport types:
|Transport
|Description
auto
|Auto-detect based on server response (default)
streamable-http
|HTTP with streaming
sse
|Server-Sent Events - legacy/compatibility transport
For servers behind authentication (like Cloudflare Access) or using bearer tokens:
MCP server URLs are validated before connection to prevent Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF). The following URL targets are blocked:
- Private/internal IP ranges (RFC 1918:
10.x,
172.16-31.x,
192.168.x)
- Unspecified addresses (
0.0.0.0,
[::])
- Link-local addresses (
169.254.x,
fe80::)
- IPv6 unique-local addresses (
fc00::/7)
- IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses that resolve to private ranges (for example,
[::ffff:10.0.0.1])
- Cloud metadata endpoints (
metadata.google.internal)
Loopback addresses (
localhost,
127.x.x.x,
[::1]) are allowed for local development.
For production connections to internal services, use the RPC transport with a Durable Object binding instead of HTTP.
addMcpServer() returns the connection state:
ready- Server connected and tools discovered
authenticating- Server requires OAuth; redirect user to
authUrl
Many MCP servers require OAuth authentication. The agent handles the OAuth flow automatically.
sequenceDiagram participant Client participant Agent participant MCPServer Client->>Agent: addMcpServer(name, url) Agent->>MCPServer: Connect MCPServer-->>Agent: Requires OAuth Agent-->>Client: state: authenticating, authUrl Client->>MCPServer: User authorizes MCPServer->>Agent: Callback with code Agent->>MCPServer: Exchange for token Agent-->>Client: onMcpUpdate (ready)
The callback URL is automatically constructed:
For example:
https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback
OAuth tokens are securely stored in SQLite, and persist across agent restarts.
When using
sendIdentityOnConnect: false to hide sensitive instance names (like session IDs or user IDs), the default OAuth callback URL would expose the instance name. To prevent this security issue, you must provide a custom
callbackPath.
Configure how OAuth completion is handled. By default, successful authentication redirects to your application origin, while failed authentication displays an HTML error page.
Once connected, access the server's capabilities:
To use MCP tools with the AI SDK, use
this.mcp.getAITools() which converts MCP tools to AI SDK format:
This disconnects from the server and removes it from storage.
MCP servers persist across agent restarts:
- Server configuration stored in SQLite
- OAuth tokens stored securely
- Connections restored automatically when agent wakes
Connected clients receive real-time MCP updates via WebSocket:
Add a connection to an MCP server and make its tools available to your agent.
Calling
addMcpServer is idempotent when both the server name and URL match an existing active connection — the existing connection is returned without creating a duplicate. This makes it safe to call in
onStart() without worrying about duplicate connections on restart.
If you call
addMcpServer with the same name but a different URL, a new connection is created. Both connections remain active and their tools are merged in
getAITools(). To replace a server, call
removeMcpServer(oldId) first.
URLs are normalized before comparison (trailing slashes, default ports, and hostname case are handled), so
https://MCP.Example.com and
https://mcp.example.com/ are treated as the same URL.
serverName(string, required) — Display name for the MCP server
url(string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint
options(object, optional) — Connection configuration:
id— Optional stable, caller-supplied server ID for connector-style integrations. When provided, it replaces the generated
nanoid(8)across storage,
listServers(),
listTools(),
getAITools()(so tool keys become readable, for example
tool_github_create_pull_request), and OAuth state. Refer to Stable server IDs
callbackHost— Host for OAuth callback URL. Only needed for OAuth-authenticated servers. If omitted, automatically derived from the incoming request or WebSocket connection URI — you typically do not need to set this unless you are using a custom domain that differs from the Worker's hostname
callbackPath— Custom callback URL path that bypasses the default
/agents/{class}/{name}/callbackconstruction. Required when
sendIdentityOnConnectis
falseto prevent leaking the instance name. When set, the callback URL becomes
{callbackHost}/{callbackPath}. You must route this path to the agent instance via
getAgentByName
agentsPrefix— URL prefix for OAuth callback path. Default:
"agents". Ignored when
callbackPathis provided
client— MCP client configuration options (passed to
@modelcontextprotocol/sdkClient constructor). By default, includes
CfWorkerJsonSchemaValidatorfor validating tool parameters against JSON schemas
transport— Transport layer configuration:
headers— Custom HTTP headers for authentication
type— Transport type:
"auto"(default),
"streamable-http", or
"sse"
-
retry— Retry options for connection and reconnection attempts. Persisted and used when restoring connections after hibernation or after OAuth completion. Default: 3 attempts, 500ms base delay, 5s max delay. Refer to Retries for details on
RetryOptions.
-
serverName(string, required) — Display name for the MCP server
binding(
DurableObjectNamespace, required) — The Durable Object binding for the
McpAgentclass
options(object, optional) — Connection configuration:
id— Optional stable, caller-supplied server ID. Refer to Stable server IDs
props— Initialization data passed to the
McpAgent's
onStart(props). Use this to pass user context, configuration, or other data to the MCP server instance
client— MCP client configuration options
retry— Retry options for the connection
-
RPC transport connects your Agent directly to an
McpAgent via Durable Object bindings without HTTP overhead. Refer to MCP Transport for details on configuring RPC transport.
A Promise that resolves to a discriminated union based on connection state:
-
When
stateis
"authenticating":
id(string) — Unique identifier for this server connection
state(
"authenticating") — Server is waiting for OAuth authorization
authUrl(string) — OAuth authorization URL for user authentication
-
-
When
stateis
"ready":
id(string) — Unique identifier for this server connection
state(
"ready") — Server is fully connected and operational
-
Disconnect from an MCP server and clean up its resources.
id(string, required) — Server connection ID returned from
addMcpServer()
Get the current state of all MCP server connections.
The
state field indicates the connection lifecycle:
authenticating— Waiting for OAuth authorization to complete
connecting— Establishing transport connection
connected— Transport connection established
discovering— Discovering server capabilities (tools, resources, prompts)
ready— Fully connected and operational
failed— Connection failed (see
errorfield for details)
The
error field contains an error message when
state is
"failed". Error messages from external OAuth providers are automatically escaped to prevent XSS attacks, making them safe to display directly in your UI.
Configure OAuth callback behavior for MCP servers requiring authentication. This method allows you to customize what happens after a user completes OAuth authorization.
options(object, required) — OAuth callback configuration:
successRedirect(string, optional) — URL to redirect to after successful authentication
errorRedirect(string, optional) — URL to redirect to after failed authentication. Error message is appended as
?error=<message>query parameter
customHandler(function, optional) — Custom handler for complete control over the callback response. Must return a Response
-
When no configuration is provided:
- Success: Redirects to your application origin
- Failure: Displays an HTML error page with the error message
If OAuth fails, the connection state becomes
"failed" and the error message is stored in the
server.error field for display in your UI.
Configure in
onStart() before any OAuth flows begin:
Override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers by implementing
createMcpOAuthProvider() on your Agent class. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.
The override is used for both new connections (
addMcpServer) and restored connections after a Durable Object restart.
If you do not override this method, the agent uses the default provider which performs OAuth 2.0 Dynamic Client Registration ↗ with the MCP server.
To keep the built-in OAuth logic (CSRF state, PKCE, nonce generation, token management) but route token storage to a different backend, import
DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider and pass your own storage adapter:
For fine-grained control, use
this.mcp directly:
Register a server without immediately connecting.
Establish a connection to a previously registered server.
Check server capabilities if a connection is active.
Wait for all in-flight MCP connection and discovery operations to settle. This is useful when you need
this.mcp.getAITools() to return the full set of tools immediately after the agent wakes from hibernation.
Close the connection to a specific server while keeping it registered.
Close all active server connections while preserving registrations.
Get all discovered MCP tools in a format compatible with the AI SDK.
Tools are automatically namespaced by server ID to prevent conflicts when multiple MCP servers expose tools with the same name.
Pass an
MCPServerFilter to scope the returned tools to a subset of connected servers:
The filter type is available from
agents/mcp/client:
All specified filter criteria are AND'd together. The same filter parameter is accepted by
listTools(),
listPrompts(),
listResources(), and
listResourceTemplates().
Use error detection utilities to handle connection errors: