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McpClient

Connect your agent to external Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to use their tools, resources, and prompts. This enables your agent to interact with GitHub, Slack, databases, and other services through a standardized protocol.

Overview

The MCP client capability lets your agent:

  • Connect to external MCP servers - GitHub, Slack, databases, AI services
  • Use their tools - Call functions exposed by MCP servers
  • Access resources - Read data from MCP servers
  • Use prompts - Leverage pre-built prompt templates

Quick start

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";


export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    // Add an MCP server
    const result = await this.addMcpServer(
      "github",
      "https://mcp.github.com/mcp",
    );


    if (result.state === "authenticating") {
      // Server requires OAuth - redirect user to authorize
      return Response.redirect(result.authUrl);
    }


    // Server is ready - tools are now available
    const state = this.getMcpServers();
    console.log(`Connected! ${state.tools.length} tools available`);


    return new Response("MCP server connected");
  }
}

Connections persist in the agent's SQL storage, and when an agent connects to an MCP server, all tools from that server become available automatically.

Adding MCP servers

Use addMcpServer() to connect to an MCP server. For non-OAuth servers, no options are needed:

JavaScript
// Non-OAuth server — no options required
await this.addMcpServer("notion", "https://mcp.notion.so/mcp");


// OAuth server — callbackHost is auto-derived from the incoming request,
// but you can set it explicitly if needed (e.g. custom domains)
await this.addMcpServer("github", "https://mcp.github.com/mcp", {
  callbackHost: "https://my-worker.workers.dev",
});

Stable server IDs

By default, each connection is assigned a generated nanoid(8) ID. Pass id for connector-style integrations so tools surface as readable keys instead of opaque connection IDs.

JavaScript
await this.addMcpServer("GitHub", env.MCP_SESSION, {
  id: "github",
  props: { token: "..." },
});
// tools surface as `tool_github_<name>`

When provided, this id replaces the generated value as the server's ID in storage, restore, listServers(), listTools(), getAITools(), and OAuth state. The supplied ID is normalized via the exported normalizeServerId helper, so values like "GitHub MCP!" become "github-mcp" — guaranteeing the ID is safe to embed in AI SDK tool names and storage keys.

Stable IDs are fully additive — no existing code breaks. If you add { id: "github" } to an addMcpServer call for a server already registered under an auto-generated ID, the SDK transparently migrates the existing storage row, in-memory connection, and OAuth-related storage keys to the new stable ID. No removeMcpServer step is required. addMcpServer only throws on a genuinely ambiguous collision: the same stable ID already belongs to a different (name, url) server.

Transport options

MCP supports multiple transport types:

JavaScript
await this.addMcpServer("server", "https://mcp.example.com/mcp", {
  transport: {
    type: "streamable-http",
  },
});
TransportDescription
autoAuto-detect based on server response (default)
streamable-httpHTTP with streaming
sseServer-Sent Events - legacy/compatibility transport

Custom headers

For servers behind authentication (like Cloudflare Access) or using bearer tokens:

JavaScript
await this.addMcpServer("internal", "https://internal-mcp.example.com/mcp", {
  transport: {
    headers: {
      Authorization: "Bearer my-token",
      "CF-Access-Client-Id": "...",
      "CF-Access-Client-Secret": "...",
    },
  },
});

URL security

MCP server URLs are validated before connection to prevent Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF). The following URL targets are blocked:

  • Private/internal IP ranges (RFC 1918: 10.x, 172.16-31.x, 192.168.x)
  • Unspecified addresses (0.0.0.0, [::])
  • Link-local addresses (169.254.x, fe80::)
  • IPv6 unique-local addresses (fc00::/7)
  • IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses that resolve to private ranges (for example, [::ffff:10.0.0.1])
  • Cloud metadata endpoints (metadata.google.internal)

Loopback addresses (localhost, 127.x.x.x, [::1]) are allowed for local development.

For production connections to internal services, use the RPC transport with a Durable Object binding instead of HTTP.

Return value

addMcpServer() returns the connection state:

  • ready - Server connected and tools discovered
  • authenticating - Server requires OAuth; redirect user to authUrl

OAuth authentication

Many MCP servers require OAuth authentication. The agent handles the OAuth flow automatically.

How it works

sequenceDiagram
    participant Client
    participant Agent
    participant MCPServer

    Client->>Agent: addMcpServer(name, url)
    Agent->>MCPServer: Connect
    MCPServer-->>Agent: Requires OAuth
    Agent-->>Client: state: authenticating, authUrl
    Client->>MCPServer: User authorizes
    MCPServer->>Agent: Callback with code
    Agent->>MCPServer: Exchange for token
    Agent-->>Client: onMcpUpdate (ready)

Handling OAuth in your agent

JavaScript
class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    const result = await this.addMcpServer(
      "github",
      "https://mcp.github.com/mcp",
    );


    if (result.state === "authenticating") {
      // Redirect the user to the OAuth authorization page
      return Response.redirect(result.authUrl);
    }


    return Response.json({ status: "connected", id: result.id });
  }
}

OAuth callback

The callback URL is automatically constructed:

https://{host}/{agentsPrefix}/{agent-name}/{instance-name}/callback

For example: https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback

OAuth tokens are securely stored in SQLite, and persist across agent restarts.

Protecting instance names in OAuth callbacks

When using sendIdentityOnConnect: false to hide sensitive instance names (like session IDs or user IDs), the default OAuth callback URL would expose the instance name. To prevent this security issue, you must provide a custom callbackPath.

JavaScript
import { Agent, routeAgentRequest, getAgentByName } from "agents";


export class SecureAgent extends Agent {
  static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect: false };


  async onRequest(request) {
    // callbackPath is required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false
    const result = await this.addMcpServer(
      "github",
      "https://mcp.github.com/mcp",
      {
        callbackPath: "mcp-oauth-callback", // Custom path without instance name
      },
    );


    if (result.state === "authenticating") {
      return Response.redirect(result.authUrl);
    }


    return new Response("Connected!");
  }
}


// Route the custom callback path to the agent
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    // Route custom MCP OAuth callback to agent instance
    if (url.pathname.startsWith("/mcp-oauth-callback")) {
      // Implement this to extract the instance name from your session/auth mechanism
      const instanceName = await getInstanceNameFromSession(request);


      const agent = await getAgentByName(env.SecureAgent, instanceName);
      return agent.fetch(request);
    }


    // Standard agent routing
    return (
      (await routeAgentRequest(request, env)) ??
      new Response("Not found", { status: 404 })
    );
  },
};

Custom OAuth callback handling

Configure how OAuth completion is handled. By default, successful authentication redirects to your application origin, while failed authentication displays an HTML error page.

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  onStart() {
    this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback({
      // Redirect after successful auth
      successRedirect: "https://myapp.com/success",


      // Redirect on error with error message in query string
      errorRedirect: "https://myapp.com/error",


      // Or use a custom handler
      customHandler: () => {
        // Close popup window after auth completes
        return new Response("<script>window.close();</script>", {
          headers: { "content-type": "text/html" },
        });
      },
    });
  }
}

Using MCP capabilities

Once connected, access the server's capabilities:

Getting available tools

JavaScript
const state = this.getMcpServers();


// All tools from all connected servers
for (const tool of state.tools) {
  console.log(`Tool: ${tool.name}`);
  console.log(`  From server: ${tool.serverId}`);
  console.log(`  Title: ${tool.title ?? tool.name}`);
  console.log(`  Description: ${tool.description}`);
}

Resources and prompts

JavaScript
const state = this.getMcpServers();


// Available resources
for (const resource of state.resources) {
  console.log(`Resource: ${resource.name} (${resource.uri})`);
}


// Available prompts
for (const prompt of state.prompts) {
  console.log(`Prompt: ${prompt.name}`);
}

Server status

JavaScript
const state = this.getMcpServers();


for (const [id, server] of Object.entries(state.servers)) {
  console.log(`${server.name}: ${server.state}`);
  // state: "ready" | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "failed"
}

Integration with AI SDK

To use MCP tools with the AI SDK, use this.mcp.getAITools() which converts MCP tools to AI SDK format:

JavaScript
import { generateText } from "ai";
import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";


export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: this.env.AI });
    const response = await generateText({
      model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
      prompt: "What's the weather in San Francisco?",
      tools: this.mcp.getAITools(),
    });


    return new Response(response.text);
  }
}

Managing servers

Removing a server

JavaScript
await this.removeMcpServer(serverId);

This disconnects from the server and removes it from storage.

Persistence

MCP servers persist across agent restarts:

  • Server configuration stored in SQLite
  • OAuth tokens stored securely
  • Connections restored automatically when agent wakes

Listing all servers

JavaScript
const state = this.getMcpServers();


for (const [id, server] of Object.entries(state.servers)) {
  console.log(`${id}: ${server.name} (${server.server_url})`);
}

Client-side integration

Connected clients receive real-time MCP updates via WebSocket:

JavaScript
import { useAgent } from "agents/react";
import { useState } from "react";


function Dashboard() {
  const [tools, setTools] = useState([]);
  const [servers, setServers] = useState({});


  const agent = useAgent({
    agent: "MyAgent",
    onMcpUpdate: (mcpState) => {
      setTools(mcpState.tools);
      setServers(mcpState.servers);
    },
  });


  return (
    <div>
      <h2>Connected Servers</h2>
      {Object.entries(servers).map(([id, server]) => (
        <div key={id}>
          {server.name}: {server.state}
        </div>
      ))}


      <h2>Available Tools ({tools.length})</h2>
      {tools.map((tool) => (
        <div key={`${tool.serverId}-${tool.name}`}>{tool.name}</div>
      ))}
    </div>
  );
}

API reference

addMcpServer()

Add a connection to an MCP server and make its tools available to your agent.

Calling addMcpServer is idempotent when both the server name and URL match an existing active connection — the existing connection is returned without creating a duplicate. This makes it safe to call in onStart() without worrying about duplicate connections on restart.

If you call addMcpServer with the same name but a different URL, a new connection is created. Both connections remain active and their tools are merged in getAITools(). To replace a server, call removeMcpServer(oldId) first.

URLs are normalized before comparison (trailing slashes, default ports, and hostname case are handled), so https://MCP.Example.com and https://mcp.example.com/ are treated as the same URL.

TypeScript
// HTTP transport (Streamable HTTP, SSE)
async addMcpServer(
  serverName: string,
  url: string,
  options?: {
    id?: string;
    callbackHost?: string;
    callbackPath?: string;
    agentsPrefix?: string;
    client?: ClientOptions;
    transport?: {
      headers?: HeadersInit;
      type?: "sse" | "streamable-http" | "auto";
    };
    retry?: RetryOptions;
  }
): Promise<
  | { id: string; state: "authenticating"; authUrl: string }
  | { id: string; state: "ready" }
>


// RPC transport (Durable Object binding — no HTTP overhead)
async addMcpServer(
  serverName: string,
  binding: DurableObjectNamespace,
  options?: {
    id?: string;
    props?: Record<string, unknown>;
    client?: ClientOptions;
    retry?: RetryOptions;
  }
): Promise<{ id: string; state: "ready" }>

Parameters (HTTP transport)

  • serverName (string, required) — Display name for the MCP server
  • url (string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint
  • options (object, optional) — Connection configuration:
    • id — Optional stable, caller-supplied server ID for connector-style integrations. When provided, it replaces the generated nanoid(8) across storage, listServers(), listTools(), getAITools() (so tool keys become readable, for example tool_github_create_pull_request), and OAuth state. Refer to Stable server IDs
    • callbackHost — Host for OAuth callback URL. Only needed for OAuth-authenticated servers. If omitted, automatically derived from the incoming request or WebSocket connection URI — you typically do not need to set this unless you are using a custom domain that differs from the Worker's hostname
    • callbackPath — Custom callback URL path that bypasses the default /agents/{class}/{name}/callback construction. Required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false to prevent leaking the instance name. When set, the callback URL becomes {callbackHost}/{callbackPath}. You must route this path to the agent instance via getAgentByName
    • agentsPrefix — URL prefix for OAuth callback path. Default: "agents". Ignored when callbackPath is provided
    • client — MCP client configuration options (passed to @modelcontextprotocol/sdk Client constructor). By default, includes CfWorkerJsonSchemaValidator for validating tool parameters against JSON schemas
    • transport — Transport layer configuration:
      • headers — Custom HTTP headers for authentication
      • type — Transport type: "auto" (default), "streamable-http", or "sse"
    • retry — Retry options for connection and reconnection attempts. Persisted and used when restoring connections after hibernation or after OAuth completion. Default: 3 attempts, 500ms base delay, 5s max delay. Refer to Retries for details on RetryOptions.

Parameters (RPC transport)

  • serverName (string, required) — Display name for the MCP server
  • binding (DurableObjectNamespace, required) — The Durable Object binding for the McpAgent class
  • options (object, optional) — Connection configuration:
    • id — Optional stable, caller-supplied server ID. Refer to Stable server IDs
    • props — Initialization data passed to the McpAgent's onStart(props). Use this to pass user context, configuration, or other data to the MCP server instance
    • client — MCP client configuration options
    • retry — Retry options for the connection

RPC transport connects your Agent directly to an McpAgent via Durable Object bindings without HTTP overhead. Refer to MCP Transport for details on configuring RPC transport.

Returns

A Promise that resolves to a discriminated union based on connection state:

  • When state is "authenticating":

    • id (string) — Unique identifier for this server connection
    • state ("authenticating") — Server is waiting for OAuth authorization
    • authUrl (string) — OAuth authorization URL for user authentication

  • When state is "ready":

    • id (string) — Unique identifier for this server connection
    • state ("ready") — Server is fully connected and operational

removeMcpServer()

Disconnect from an MCP server and clean up its resources.

TypeScript
async removeMcpServer(id: string): Promise<void>

Parameters

  • id (string, required) — Server connection ID returned from addMcpServer()

getMcpServers()

Get the current state of all MCP server connections.

TypeScript
getMcpServers(): MCPServersState

Returns

TypeScript
type MCPServersState = {
  servers: Record<
    string,
    {
      name: string;
      server_url: string;
      auth_url: string | null;
      state:
        | "authenticating"
        | "connecting"
        | "connected"
        | "discovering"
        | "ready"
        | "failed";
      capabilities: ServerCapabilities | null;
      instructions: string | null;
      error: string | null;
    }
  >;
  tools: Array<Tool & { serverId: string }>;
  prompts: Array<Prompt & { serverId: string }>;
  resources: Array<Resource & { serverId: string }>;
  resourceTemplates: Array<ResourceTemplate & { serverId: string }>;
};

The state field indicates the connection lifecycle:

  • authenticating — Waiting for OAuth authorization to complete
  • connecting — Establishing transport connection
  • connected — Transport connection established
  • discovering — Discovering server capabilities (tools, resources, prompts)
  • ready — Fully connected and operational
  • failed — Connection failed (see error field for details)

The error field contains an error message when state is "failed". Error messages from external OAuth providers are automatically escaped to prevent XSS attacks, making them safe to display directly in your UI.

configureOAuthCallback()

Configure OAuth callback behavior for MCP servers requiring authentication. This method allows you to customize what happens after a user completes OAuth authorization.

TypeScript
this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback(options: {
  successRedirect?: string;
  errorRedirect?: string;
  customHandler?: () => Response | Promise<Response>;
}): void

Parameters

  • options (object, required) — OAuth callback configuration:
    • successRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after successful authentication
    • errorRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after failed authentication. Error message is appended as ?error=<message> query parameter
    • customHandler (function, optional) — Custom handler for complete control over the callback response. Must return a Response

Default behavior

When no configuration is provided:

  • Success: Redirects to your application origin
  • Failure: Displays an HTML error page with the error message

If OAuth fails, the connection state becomes "failed" and the error message is stored in the server.error field for display in your UI.

Usage

Configure in onStart() before any OAuth flows begin:

JavaScript
export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  onStart() {
    // Option 1: Simple redirects
    this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback({
      successRedirect: "/dashboard",
      errorRedirect: "/auth-error",
    });


    // Option 2: Custom handler (e.g., for popup windows)
    this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback({
      customHandler: () => {
        return new Response("<script>window.close();</script>", {
          headers: { "content-type": "text/html" },
        });
      },
    });
  }
}

Custom OAuth provider

Override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers by implementing createMcpOAuthProvider() on your Agent class. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.

The override is used for both new connections (addMcpServer) and restored connections after a Durable Object restart.

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";


export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  createMcpOAuthProvider(callbackUrl) {
    const env = this.env;
    return {
      get redirectUrl() {
        return callbackUrl;
      },
      get clientMetadata() {
        return {
          client_id: env.MCP_CLIENT_ID,
          client_secret: env.MCP_CLIENT_SECRET,
          redirect_uris: [callbackUrl],
        };
      },
      clientInformation() {
        return {
          client_id: env.MCP_CLIENT_ID,
          client_secret: env.MCP_CLIENT_SECRET,
        };
      },
    };
  }
}

If you do not override this method, the agent uses the default provider which performs OAuth 2.0 Dynamic Client Registration with the MCP server.

Custom storage backend

To keep the built-in OAuth logic (CSRF state, PKCE, nonce generation, token management) but route token storage to a different backend, import DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider and pass your own storage adapter:

JavaScript
import { Agent, DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider } from "agents";


export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  createMcpOAuthProvider(callbackUrl) {
    return new DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider(
      myCustomStorage, // any DurableObjectStorage-compatible adapter
      this.name,
      callbackUrl,
    );
  }
}

Advanced: MCPClientManager

For fine-grained control, use this.mcp directly:

Step-by-step connection

JavaScript
// 1. Register the server (saves to storage and creates in-memory connection)
const id = "my-server";
await this.mcp.registerServer(id, {
  url: "https://mcp.example.com/mcp",
  name: "My Server",
  callbackUrl: "https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback",
  transport: { type: "auto" },
});


// 2. Connect (initializes transport, handles OAuth if needed)
const connectResult = await this.mcp.connectToServer(id);


if (connectResult.state === "failed") {
  console.error("Connection failed:", connectResult.error);
  return;
}


if (connectResult.state === "authenticating") {
  console.log("OAuth required:", connectResult.authUrl);
  return;
}


// 3. Discover capabilities (transitions from "connected" to "ready")
if (connectResult.state === "connected") {
  const discoverResult = await this.mcp.discoverIfConnected(id);


  if (!discoverResult?.success) {
    console.error("Discovery failed:", discoverResult?.error);
  }
}

Event subscription

JavaScript
// Listen for state changes (onServerStateChanged is an Event<void>)
const disposable = this.mcp.onServerStateChanged(() => {
  console.log("MCP server state changed");
  this.broadcastMcpServers(); // Notify connected clients
});


// Clean up the subscription when no longer needed
// disposable.dispose();

Lifecycle methods

this.mcp.registerServer()

Register a server without immediately connecting.

TypeScript
async registerServer(
  id: string,
  options: {
    url: string;
    name: string;
    callbackUrl: string;
    clientOptions?: ClientOptions;
    transportOptions?: TransportOptions;
  }
): Promise<string>

this.mcp.connectToServer()

Establish a connection to a previously registered server.

TypeScript
async connectToServer(id: string): Promise<MCPConnectionResult>


type MCPConnectionResult =
  | { state: "failed"; error: string }
  | { state: "authenticating"; authUrl: string }
  | { state: "connected" }

this.mcp.discoverIfConnected()

Check server capabilities if a connection is active.

TypeScript
async discoverIfConnected(
  serverId: string,
  options?: { timeoutMs?: number }
): Promise<MCPDiscoverResult | undefined>


type MCPDiscoverResult = {
  success: boolean;
  state: MCPConnectionState;
  error?: string;
}

this.mcp.waitForConnections()

Wait for all in-flight MCP connection and discovery operations to settle. This is useful when you need this.mcp.getAITools() to return the full set of tools immediately after the agent wakes from hibernation.

TypeScript
// Wait indefinitely
await this.mcp.waitForConnections();


// Wait with a timeout (milliseconds)
await this.mcp.waitForConnections({ timeout: 10_000 });

this.mcp.closeConnection()

Close the connection to a specific server while keeping it registered.

TypeScript
async closeConnection(id: string): Promise<void>

this.mcp.closeAllConnections()

Close all active server connections while preserving registrations.

TypeScript
async closeAllConnections(): Promise<void>

this.mcp.getAITools()

Get all discovered MCP tools in a format compatible with the AI SDK.

TypeScript
getAITools(filter?: MCPServerFilter): ToolSet

Tools are automatically namespaced by server ID to prevent conflicts when multiple MCP servers expose tools with the same name.

Pass an MCPServerFilter to scope the returned tools to a subset of connected servers:

JavaScript
// Tools from a specific server only
const githubTools = this.mcp.getAITools({ serverId: "github" });


// Tools from multiple servers
const tools = this.mcp.getAITools({ serverId: ["github", "notion"] });


// Tools from servers matching a name
const tools = this.mcp.getAITools({ serverName: "GitHub" });


// Only tools from servers that are ready
const tools = this.mcp.getAITools({ state: "ready" });

The filter type is available from agents/mcp/client:

TypeScript
import type { MCPServerFilter } from "agents/mcp/client";


type MCPServerFilter = {
  serverId?: string | string[];
  serverName?: string | string[];
  state?: MCPConnectionState | MCPConnectionState[];
};

All specified filter criteria are AND'd together. The same filter parameter is accepted by listTools(), listPrompts(), listResources(), and listResourceTemplates().

Error handling

Use error detection utilities to handle connection errors:

JavaScript
import { isUnauthorized, isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents";


export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    try {
      await this.addMcpServer("Server", "https://mcp.example.com/mcp");
    } catch (error) {
      if (isUnauthorized(error)) {
        return new Response("Authentication required", { status: 401 });
      } else if (isTransportNotImplemented(error)) {
        return new Response("Transport not supported", { status: 400 });
      }
      throw error;
    }
  }
}

Next steps

Creating MCP servers Build your own MCP server.
Client SDK Connect from browsers with onMcpUpdate.
Store and sync state Learn about agent persistence.