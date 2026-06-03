Connect your agent to external Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to use their tools, resources, and prompts. This enables your agent to interact with GitHub, Slack, databases, and other services through a standardized protocol.

Overview

The MCP client capability lets your agent:

Connect to external MCP servers - GitHub, Slack, databases, AI services

- GitHub, Slack, databases, AI services Use their tools - Call functions exposed by MCP servers

- Call functions exposed by MCP servers Access resources - Read data from MCP servers

- Read data from MCP servers Use prompts - Leverage pre-built prompt templates

Note This page covers connecting to MCP servers as a client. To create your own MCP server, refer to Creating MCP servers.

Quick start

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { // Add an MCP server const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Server requires OAuth - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } // Server is ready - tools are now available const state = this . getMcpServers () ; console . log ( `Connected! ${ state . tools . length } tools available` ) ; return new Response ( "MCP server connected" ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { // Add an MCP server const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Server requires OAuth - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } // Server is ready - tools are now available const state = this . getMcpServers () ; console . log ( `Connected! ${ state . tools . length } tools available` ) ; return new Response ( "MCP server connected" ) ; } }

Connections persist in the agent's SQL storage, and when an agent connects to an MCP server, all tools from that server become available automatically.

Adding MCP servers

Use addMcpServer() to connect to an MCP server. For non-OAuth servers, no options are needed:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Non-OAuth server — no options required await this . addMcpServer ( "notion" , "https://mcp.notion.so/mcp" ) ; // OAuth server — callbackHost is auto-derived from the incoming request, // but you can set it explicitly if needed (e.g. custom domains) await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackHost : "https://my-worker.workers.dev" , } ) ; TypeScript // Non-OAuth server — no options required await this . addMcpServer ( "notion" , "https://mcp.notion.so/mcp" ) ; // OAuth server — callbackHost is auto-derived from the incoming request, // but you can set it explicitly if needed (e.g. custom domains) await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackHost : "https://my-worker.workers.dev" , } ) ;

Stable server IDs

By default, each connection is assigned a generated nanoid(8) ID. Pass id for connector-style integrations so tools surface as readable keys instead of opaque connection IDs.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . addMcpServer ( "GitHub" , env . MCP_SESSION , { id : "github" , props : { token : "..." }, } ) ; // tools surface as `tool_github_<name>` TypeScript await this . addMcpServer ( "GitHub" , env . MCP_SESSION , { id : "github" , props : { token : "..." }, } ) ; // tools surface as `tool_github_<name>`

When provided, this id replaces the generated value as the server's ID in storage, restore, listServers() , listTools() , getAITools() , and OAuth state. The supplied ID is normalized via the exported normalizeServerId helper, so values like "GitHub MCP!" become "github-mcp" — guaranteeing the ID is safe to embed in AI SDK tool names and storage keys.

Stable IDs are fully additive — no existing code breaks. If you add { id: "github" } to an addMcpServer call for a server already registered under an auto-generated ID, the SDK transparently migrates the existing storage row, in-memory connection, and OAuth-related storage keys to the new stable ID. No removeMcpServer step is required. addMcpServer only throws on a genuinely ambiguous collision: the same stable ID already belongs to a different (name, url) server.

Transport options

MCP supports multiple transport types:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . addMcpServer ( "server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , { transport : { type : "streamable-http" , }, } ) ; TypeScript await this . addMcpServer ( "server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , { transport : { type : "streamable-http" , }, } ) ;

Transport Description auto Auto-detect based on server response (default) streamable-http HTTP with streaming sse Server-Sent Events - legacy/compatibility transport

Custom headers

For servers behind authentication (like Cloudflare Access) or using bearer tokens:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . addMcpServer ( "internal" , "https://internal-mcp.example.com/mcp" , { transport : { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer my-token" , "CF-Access-Client-Id" : "..." , "CF-Access-Client-Secret" : "..." , }, }, } ) ; TypeScript await this . addMcpServer ( "internal" , "https://internal-mcp.example.com/mcp" , { transport : { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer my-token" , "CF-Access-Client-Id" : "..." , "CF-Access-Client-Secret" : "..." , }, }, } ) ;

URL security

MCP server URLs are validated before connection to prevent Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF). The following URL targets are blocked:

Private/internal IP ranges (RFC 1918: 10.x , 172.16-31.x , 192.168.x )

, , ) Unspecified addresses ( 0.0.0.0 , [::] )

, ) Link-local addresses ( 169.254.x , fe80:: )

, ) IPv6 unique-local addresses ( fc00::/7 )

) IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses that resolve to private ranges (for example, [::ffff:10.0.0.1] )

) Cloud metadata endpoints ( metadata.google.internal )

Loopback addresses ( localhost , 127.x.x.x , [::1] ) are allowed for local development.

For production connections to internal services, use the RPC transport with a Durable Object binding instead of HTTP.

Return value

addMcpServer() returns the connection state:

ready - Server connected and tools discovered

- Server connected and tools discovered authenticating - Server requires OAuth; redirect user to authUrl

OAuth authentication

Many MCP servers require OAuth authentication. The agent handles the OAuth flow automatically.

How it works

sequenceDiagram participant Client participant Agent participant MCPServer Client->>Agent: addMcpServer(name, url) Agent->>MCPServer: Connect MCPServer-->>Agent: Requires OAuth Agent-->>Client: state: authenticating, authUrl Client->>MCPServer: User authorizes MCPServer->>Agent: Callback with code Agent->>MCPServer: Exchange for token Agent-->>Client: onMcpUpdate (ready)

Handling OAuth in your agent

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Redirect the user to the OAuth authorization page return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } return Response . json ( { status : "connected" , id : result . id } ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { // Redirect the user to the OAuth authorization page return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } return Response . json ( { status : "connected" , id : result . id } ) ; } }

OAuth callback

The callback URL is automatically constructed:

https://{host}/{agentsPrefix}/{agent-name}/{instance-name}/callback

For example: https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback

OAuth tokens are securely stored in SQLite, and persist across agent restarts.

Protecting instance names in OAuth callbacks

When using sendIdentityOnConnect: false to hide sensitive instance names (like session IDs or user IDs), the default OAuth callback URL would expose the instance name. To prevent this security issue, you must provide a custom callbackPath .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; async onRequest ( request ) { // callbackPath is required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackPath : "mcp-oauth-callback" , // Custom path without instance name }, ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } return new Response ( "Connected!" ) ; } } // Route the custom callback path to the agent export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route custom MCP OAuth callback to agent instance if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/mcp-oauth-callback" )) { // Implement this to extract the instance name from your session/auth mechanism const instanceName = await getInstanceNameFromSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SecureAgent , instanceName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Standard agent routing return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; async onRequest ( request : Request ) { // callbackPath is required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false const result = await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com/mcp" , { callbackPath : "mcp-oauth-callback" , // Custom path without instance name }, ) ; if ( result . state === "authenticating" ) { return Response . redirect ( result . authUrl ) ; } return new Response ( "Connected!" ) ; } } // Route the custom callback path to the agent export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route custom MCP OAuth callback to agent instance if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/mcp-oauth-callback" )) { // Implement this to extract the instance name from your session/auth mechanism const instanceName = await getInstanceNameFromSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SecureAgent , instanceName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Standard agent routing return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

How callback matching works OAuth callbacks are matched by the state query parameter (format: {serverId}:{stateValue} ), not by URL path. This means your custom callbackPath can be any path you choose, as long as requests to that path are routed to the correct agent instance.

Custom OAuth callback handling

Configure how OAuth completion is handled. By default, successful authentication redirects to your application origin, while failed authentication displays an HTML error page.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { // Redirect after successful auth successRedirect : "https://myapp.com/success" , // Redirect on error with error message in query string errorRedirect : "https://myapp.com/error" , // Or use a custom handler customHandler : () => { // Close popup window after auth completes return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { // Redirect after successful auth successRedirect : "https://myapp.com/success" , // Redirect on error with error message in query string errorRedirect : "https://myapp.com/error" , // Or use a custom handler customHandler : () => { // Close popup window after auth completes return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } }

Using MCP capabilities

Once connected, access the server's capabilities:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // All tools from all connected servers for ( const tool of state . tools ) { console . log ( `Tool: ${ tool . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` From server: ${ tool . serverId } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Title: ${ tool . title ?? tool . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Description: ${ tool . description } ` ) ; } TypeScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // All tools from all connected servers for ( const tool of state . tools ) { console . log ( `Tool: ${ tool . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` From server: ${ tool . serverId } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Title: ${ tool . title ?? tool . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Description: ${ tool . description } ` ) ; }

Resources and prompts

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // Available resources for ( const resource of state . resources ) { console . log ( `Resource: ${ resource . name } ( ${ resource . uri } )` ) ; } // Available prompts for ( const prompt of state . prompts ) { console . log ( `Prompt: ${ prompt . name } ` ) ; } TypeScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; // Available resources for ( const resource of state . resources ) { console . log ( `Resource: ${ resource . name } ( ${ resource . uri } )` ) ; } // Available prompts for ( const prompt of state . prompts ) { console . log ( `Prompt: ${ prompt . name } ` ) ; }

Server status

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ server . name } : ${ server . state } ` ) ; // state: "ready" | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "failed" } TypeScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ server . name } : ${ server . state } ` ) ; // state: "ready" | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "failed" }

Integration with AI SDK

To use MCP tools with the AI SDK, use this.mcp.getAITools() which converts MCP tools to AI SDK format:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const response = await generateText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , prompt : "What's the weather in San Francisco?" , tools : this . mcp . getAITools () , } ) ; return new Response ( response . text ) ; } } TypeScript import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const response = await generateText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , prompt : "What's the weather in San Francisco?" , tools : this . mcp . getAITools () , } ) ; return new Response ( response . text ) ; } }

Note getMcpServers().tools returns raw MCP Tool objects for inspection. Use this.mcp.getAITools() when passing tools to the AI SDK.

Managing servers

Removing a server

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; TypeScript await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ;

This disconnects from the server and removes it from storage.

Persistence

MCP servers persist across agent restarts:

Server configuration stored in SQLite

OAuth tokens stored securely

Connections restored automatically when agent wakes

Listing all servers

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ id } : ${ server . name } ( ${ server . server_url } )` ) ; } TypeScript const state = this . getMcpServers () ; for ( const [ id , server ] of Object . entries ( state . servers )) { console . log ( ` ${ id } : ${ server . name } ( ${ server . server_url } )` ) ; }

Client-side integration

Connected clients receive real-time MCP updates via WebSocket:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; function Dashboard () { const [ tools , setTools ] = useState ([]) ; const [ servers , setServers ] = useState ( {} ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , onMcpUpdate : ( mcpState ) => { setTools ( mcpState . tools ) ; setServers ( mcpState . servers ) ; }, } ) ; return ( < div > < h2 >Connected Servers</ h2 > { Object . entries ( servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < div key = { id }> { server . name }: { server . state } </ div > ))} < h2 >Available Tools ({ tools . length })</ h2 > { tools . map (( tool ) => ( < div key = { ` ${ tool . serverId } - ${ tool . name } ` }>{ tool . name }</ div > ))} </ div > ) ; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useState } from "react" ; function Dashboard () { const [ tools , setTools ] = useState ([]) ; const [ servers , setServers ] = useState ( {} ) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , onMcpUpdate : ( mcpState ) => { setTools ( mcpState . tools ) ; setServers ( mcpState . servers ) ; }, } ) ; return ( < div > < h2 > Connected Servers </ h2 > { Object . entries ( servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < div key = { id } > { server . name } : { server . state } </ div > )) } < h2 > Available Tools ( { tools. length } ) </ h2 > { tools . map (( tool ) => ( < div key = { ` ${ tool . serverId } - ${ tool . name } ` } > { tool. name } </ div > )) } </ div > ) ; }

API reference

Add a connection to an MCP server and make its tools available to your agent.

Calling addMcpServer is idempotent when both the server name and URL match an existing active connection — the existing connection is returned without creating a duplicate. This makes it safe to call in onStart() without worrying about duplicate connections on restart.

If you call addMcpServer with the same name but a different URL, a new connection is created. Both connections remain active and their tools are merged in getAITools() . To replace a server, call removeMcpServer(oldId) first.

URLs are normalized before comparison (trailing slashes, default ports, and hostname case are handled), so https://MCP.Example.com and https://mcp.example.com/ are treated as the same URL.

TypeScript // HTTP transport (Streamable HTTP, SSE) async addMcpServer ( serverName : string , url : string , options ?: { id? : string ; callbackHost ?: string ; callbackPath ?: string ; agentsPrefix ?: string ; client ?: ClientOptions ; transport ?: { headers? : HeadersInit ; type ?: "sse" | "streamable-http" | "auto" ; } ; retry ?: RetryOptions ; } ): Promise < | { id : string ; state : "authenticating" ; authUrl : string } | { id : string ; state : "ready" } > // RPC transport (Durable Object binding — no HTTP overhead) async addMcpServer ( serverName : string , binding : DurableObjectNamespace , options ?: { id? : string ; props ?: Record < string , unknown>; client? : ClientOptions ; retry ?: RetryOptions ; } ): Promise < { id : string ; state : "ready" } >

Parameters (HTTP transport)

serverName (string, required) — Display name for the MCP server

(string, required) — Display name for the MCP server url (string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint

(string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint options (object, optional) — Connection configuration: id — Optional stable, caller-supplied server ID for connector-style integrations. When provided, it replaces the generated nanoid(8) across storage, listServers() , listTools() , getAITools() (so tool keys become readable, for example tool_github_create_pull_request ), and OAuth state. Refer to Stable server IDs callbackHost — Host for OAuth callback URL. Only needed for OAuth-authenticated servers. If omitted, automatically derived from the incoming request or WebSocket connection URI — you typically do not need to set this unless you are using a custom domain that differs from the Worker's hostname callbackPath — Custom callback URL path that bypasses the default /agents/{class}/{name}/callback construction. Required when sendIdentityOnConnect is false to prevent leaking the instance name. When set, the callback URL becomes {callbackHost}/{callbackPath} . You must route this path to the agent instance via getAgentByName agentsPrefix — URL prefix for OAuth callback path. Default: "agents" . Ignored when callbackPath is provided client — MCP client configuration options (passed to @modelcontextprotocol/sdk Client constructor). By default, includes CfWorkerJsonSchemaValidator for validating tool parameters against JSON schemas transport — Transport layer configuration: headers — Custom HTTP headers for authentication type — Transport type: "auto" (default), "streamable-http" , or "sse" retry — Retry options for connection and reconnection attempts. Persisted and used when restoring connections after hibernation or after OAuth completion. Default: 3 attempts, 500ms base delay, 5s max delay. Refer to Retries for details on RetryOptions .

(object, optional) — Connection configuration:

Parameters (RPC transport)

serverName (string, required) — Display name for the MCP server

(string, required) — Display name for the MCP server binding ( DurableObjectNamespace , required) — The Durable Object binding for the McpAgent class

( , required) — The Durable Object binding for the class options (object, optional) — Connection configuration: id — Optional stable, caller-supplied server ID. Refer to Stable server IDs props — Initialization data passed to the McpAgent 's onStart(props) . Use this to pass user context, configuration, or other data to the MCP server instance client — MCP client configuration options retry — Retry options for the connection

(object, optional) — Connection configuration:

RPC transport connects your Agent directly to an McpAgent via Durable Object bindings without HTTP overhead. Refer to MCP Transport for details on configuring RPC transport.

Returns

A Promise that resolves to a discriminated union based on connection state:

When state is "authenticating" : id (string) — Unique identifier for this server connection state ( "authenticating" ) — Server is waiting for OAuth authorization authUrl (string) — OAuth authorization URL for user authentication

When state is "ready" : id (string) — Unique identifier for this server connection state ( "ready" ) — Server is fully connected and operational



Disconnect from an MCP server and clean up its resources.

TypeScript async removeMcpServer ( id : string ): Promise <void>

Parameters

id (string, required) — Server connection ID returned from addMcpServer()

Get the current state of all MCP server connections.

TypeScript getMcpServers (): MCPServersState

Returns

TypeScript type MCPServersState = { servers : Record < string , { name : string ; server_url : string ; auth_url : string | null ; state : | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "connected" | "discovering" | "ready" | "failed" ; capabilities : ServerCapabilities | null ; instructions : string | null ; error : string | null ; } >; tools : Array < Tool & { serverId : string }>; prompts : Array < Prompt & { serverId : string }>; resources : Array < Resource & { serverId : string }>; resourceTemplates : Array < ResourceTemplate & { serverId : string }>; };

The state field indicates the connection lifecycle:

authenticating — Waiting for OAuth authorization to complete

— Waiting for OAuth authorization to complete connecting — Establishing transport connection

— Establishing transport connection connected — Transport connection established

— Transport connection established discovering — Discovering server capabilities (tools, resources, prompts)

— Discovering server capabilities (tools, resources, prompts) ready — Fully connected and operational

— Fully connected and operational failed — Connection failed (see error field for details)

The error field contains an error message when state is "failed" . Error messages from external OAuth providers are automatically escaped to prevent XSS attacks, making them safe to display directly in your UI.

Configure OAuth callback behavior for MCP servers requiring authentication. This method allows you to customize what happens after a user completes OAuth authorization.

TypeScript this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( options : { successRedirect? : string ; errorRedirect ?: string ; customHandler ?: () => Response | Promise < Response > ; } ): void

Parameters

options (object, required) — OAuth callback configuration: successRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after successful authentication errorRedirect (string, optional) — URL to redirect to after failed authentication. Error message is appended as ?error=<message> query parameter customHandler (function, optional) — Custom handler for complete control over the callback response. Must return a Response

(object, required) — OAuth callback configuration:

Default behavior

When no configuration is provided:

Success : Redirects to your application origin

: Redirects to your application origin Failure: Displays an HTML error page with the error message

If OAuth fails, the connection state becomes "failed" and the error message is stored in the server.error field for display in your UI.

Usage

Configure in onStart() before any OAuth flows begin:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { // Option 1: Simple redirects this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" , } ) ; // Option 2: Custom handler (e.g., for popup windows) this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : () => { return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { // Option 1: Simple redirects this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" , } ) ; // Option 2: Custom handler (e.g., for popup windows) this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : () => { return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, } ) ; }, } ) ; } }

Custom OAuth provider

Override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers by implementing createMcpOAuthProvider() on your Agent class. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.

The override is used for both new connections ( addMcpServer ) and restored connections after a Durable Object restart.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { createMcpOAuthProvider ( callbackUrl ) { const env = this . env ; return { get redirectUrl () { return callbackUrl ; }, get clientMetadata () { return { client_id : env . MCP_CLIENT_ID , client_secret : env . MCP_CLIENT_SECRET , redirect_uris : [ callbackUrl ] , }; }, clientInformation () { return { client_id : env . MCP_CLIENT_ID , client_secret : env . MCP_CLIENT_SECRET , }; }, }; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import type { AgentMcpOAuthProvider } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { createMcpOAuthProvider ( callbackUrl : string ) : AgentMcpOAuthProvider { const env = this . env ; return { get redirectUrl () { return callbackUrl ; }, get clientMetadata () { return { client_id : env . MCP_CLIENT_ID , client_secret : env . MCP_CLIENT_SECRET , redirect_uris : [ callbackUrl ] , }; }, clientInformation () { return { client_id : env . MCP_CLIENT_ID , client_secret : env . MCP_CLIENT_SECRET , }; }, }; } }

If you do not override this method, the agent uses the default provider which performs OAuth 2.0 Dynamic Client Registration ↗ with the MCP server.

Custom storage backend

To keep the built-in OAuth logic (CSRF state, PKCE, nonce generation, token management) but route token storage to a different backend, import DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider and pass your own storage adapter:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { createMcpOAuthProvider ( callbackUrl ) { return new DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider ( myCustomStorage , // any DurableObjectStorage-compatible adapter this . name , callbackUrl , ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent , DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider } from "agents" ; import type { AgentMcpOAuthProvider } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { createMcpOAuthProvider ( callbackUrl : string ) : AgentMcpOAuthProvider { return new DurableObjectOAuthClientProvider ( myCustomStorage , // any DurableObjectStorage-compatible adapter this . name , callbackUrl , ) ; } }

Advanced: MCPClientManager

For fine-grained control, use this.mcp directly:

Step-by-step connection

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // 1. Register the server (saves to storage and creates in-memory connection) const id = "my-server" ; await this . mcp . registerServer ( id , { url : "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , name : "My Server" , callbackUrl : "https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback" , transport : { type : "auto" }, } ) ; // 2. Connect (initializes transport, handles OAuth if needed) const connectResult = await this . mcp . connectToServer ( id ) ; if ( connectResult . state === "failed" ) { console . error ( "Connection failed:" , connectResult . error ) ; return ; } if ( connectResult . state === "authenticating" ) { console . log ( "OAuth required:" , connectResult . authUrl ) ; return ; } // 3. Discover capabilities (transitions from "connected" to "ready") if ( connectResult . state === "connected" ) { const discoverResult = await this . mcp . discoverIfConnected ( id ) ; if ( ! discoverResult ?. success ) { console . error ( "Discovery failed:" , discoverResult ?. error ) ; } } TypeScript // 1. Register the server (saves to storage and creates in-memory connection) const id = "my-server" ; await this . mcp . registerServer ( id , { url : "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" , name : "My Server" , callbackUrl : "https://my-worker.workers.dev/agents/my-agent/default/callback" , transport : { type : "auto" }, } ) ; // 2. Connect (initializes transport, handles OAuth if needed) const connectResult = await this . mcp . connectToServer ( id ) ; if ( connectResult . state === "failed" ) { console . error ( "Connection failed:" , connectResult . error ) ; return ; } if ( connectResult . state === "authenticating" ) { console . log ( "OAuth required:" , connectResult . authUrl ) ; return ; } // 3. Discover capabilities (transitions from "connected" to "ready") if ( connectResult . state === "connected" ) { const discoverResult = await this . mcp . discoverIfConnected ( id ) ; if ( ! discoverResult ?. success ) { console . error ( "Discovery failed:" , discoverResult ?. error ) ; } }

Event subscription

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Listen for state changes (onServerStateChanged is an Event<void>) const disposable = this . mcp . onServerStateChanged ( () => { console . log ( "MCP server state changed" ) ; this . broadcastMcpServers () ; // Notify connected clients } ) ; // Clean up the subscription when no longer needed // disposable.dispose(); TypeScript // Listen for state changes (onServerStateChanged is an Event<void>) const disposable = this . mcp . onServerStateChanged ( () => { console . log ( "MCP server state changed" ) ; this . broadcastMcpServers () ; // Notify connected clients } ) ; // Clean up the subscription when no longer needed // disposable.dispose();

Note MCP server list broadcasts ( cf_agent_mcp_servers ) are automatically filtered to exclude connections where shouldSendProtocolMessages returned false .

Lifecycle methods

Register a server without immediately connecting.

TypeScript async registerServer ( id : string , options : { url : string ; name : string ; callbackUrl : string ; clientOptions ?: ClientOptions ; transportOptions ?: TransportOptions ; } ): Promise < string >

Establish a connection to a previously registered server.

TypeScript async connectToServer ( id : string ): Promise < MCPConnectionResult > type MCPConnectionResult = | { state : "failed" ; error : string } | { state : "authenticating" ; authUrl : string } | { state : "connected" }

Check server capabilities if a connection is active.

TypeScript async discoverIfConnected ( serverId : string , options ?: { timeoutMs? : number } ): Promise < MCPDiscoverResult | undefined > type MCPDiscoverResult = { success : boolean ; state : MCPConnectionState ; error ?: string ; }

Wait for all in-flight MCP connection and discovery operations to settle. This is useful when you need this.mcp.getAITools() to return the full set of tools immediately after the agent wakes from hibernation.

TypeScript // Wait indefinitely await this . mcp . waitForConnections () ; // Wait with a timeout (milliseconds) await this . mcp . waitForConnections ( { timeout : 10_000 } ) ;

Note AIChatAgent calls this automatically via its waitForMcpConnections property (defaults to { timeout: 10_000 } ). You only need waitForConnections() directly when using Agent with MCP, or when you want finer control inside onChatMessage .

Close the connection to a specific server while keeping it registered.

TypeScript async closeConnection ( id : string ): Promise <void>

Close all active server connections while preserving registrations.

TypeScript async closeAllConnections (): Promise <void>

Get all discovered MCP tools in a format compatible with the AI SDK.

TypeScript getAITools ( filter ?: MCPServerFilter ): ToolSet

Tools are automatically namespaced by server ID to prevent conflicts when multiple MCP servers expose tools with the same name.

Pass an MCPServerFilter to scope the returned tools to a subset of connected servers:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Tools from a specific server only const githubTools = this . mcp . getAITools ( { serverId : "github" } ) ; // Tools from multiple servers const tools = this . mcp . getAITools ( { serverId : [ "github" , "notion" ] } ) ; // Tools from servers matching a name const tools = this . mcp . getAITools ( { serverName : "GitHub" } ) ; // Only tools from servers that are ready const tools = this . mcp . getAITools ( { state : "ready" } ) ; TypeScript // Tools from a specific server only const githubTools = this . mcp . getAITools ( { serverId : "github" } ) ; // Tools from multiple servers const tools = this . mcp . getAITools ( { serverId : [ "github" , "notion" ] } ) ; // Tools from servers matching a name const tools = this . mcp . getAITools ( { serverName : "GitHub" } ) ; // Only tools from servers that are ready const tools = this . mcp . getAITools ( { state : "ready" } ) ;

The filter type is available from agents/mcp/client :

TypeScript import type { MCPServerFilter } from "agents/mcp/client" ; type MCPServerFilter = { serverId ?: string | string [] ; serverName ?: string | string [] ; state ?: MCPConnectionState | MCPConnectionState [] ; };

All specified filter criteria are AND'd together. The same filter parameter is accepted by listTools() , listPrompts() , listResources() , and listResourceTemplates() .

Error handling

Use error detection utilities to handle connection errors:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { try { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ; } throw error ; } } } TypeScript import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { try { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ; } throw error ; } } }

Next steps

Creating MCP servers Build your own MCP server.

Client SDK Connect from browsers with onMcpUpdate.