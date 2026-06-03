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Agents can use AI Search to retrieve relevant information from indexed content and use it to augment calls to AI models. AI Search manages the retrieval pipeline for you, including indexing, search, and optional chat completions over your content.
Use AI Search when you want an agent to:
Search product docs, support content, user files, or internal knowledge bases.
Retrieve relevant chunks before calling a model.
Use managed indexing instead of building retrieval infrastructure yourself.
Query content from an R2 bucket, website, or uploaded files.
Basic pattern
Bind AI Search to your Worker, then query an instance from an agent method.