Browser integration
Use
@cloudflare/codemode/browser when your browser owns the tools that the model must orchestrate. For example, these tools might read page state, access browser APIs, or update data held by your application.
Code Mode is useful when the model must call several client tools with loops, conditions, or intermediate results. For a single browser action, use a standard client-side tool instead.
Code Mode presents those tools to the model as typed functions. The model writes one JavaScript async arrow function that can call several tools, combine their results, and apply control flow.
IframeSandboxExecutor runs that generated code in a sandboxed iframe on the page.
This integration does not give an agent control of a remote browser. To inspect websites, capture screenshots, or automate pages with the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP), refer to Browser tools.
Install the package in your client application:
npm i @cloudflare/codemode
yarn add @cloudflare/codemode
pnpm add @cloudflare/codemode
bun add @cloudflare/codemode
The
@cloudflare/codemode/browser entry point uses JSON Schema and browser APIs. It does not require the AI SDK or Zod peer dependencies used by
@cloudflare/codemode/ai.
The browser creates the Code Mode tool and registers it as a dynamic client tool. The Agent receives the tool schema, but the tool implementation remains in the browser.
-
Define the browser-owned tools with JSON Schema and an
executefunction.
JSON Schema supplies the types shown to the model.
createBrowserCodeTool()does not use the schema to validate arguments at runtime. Validate untrusted inputs inside each
executefunction when required.
-
Create the Code Mode descriptor with an iframe executor.
createBrowserCodeTool()returns a plain descriptor named
codemode. Its description includes generated TypeScript definitions for the browser tools. Its input contains the model-generated JavaScript in a
codeproperty.
The
executoroption is optional. When omitted,
createBrowserCodeTool()creates an
IframeSandboxExecutorwith default settings.
-
Register the descriptor with
useAgentChat()and execute client tool calls.
useAgentChat()sends the registered client tool schema to the Agent. When the model calls
codemode,
onToolCallexecutes the descriptor in the browser and adds its output to the conversation.
-
On the Agent, convert the client schemas into model tools.
The Agent advertises the client-provided schema to the model. It does not run the generated code or the browser tool implementations.
If your browser tool set changes at runtime, create a new Code Mode descriptor and register the updated descriptor with your client tool layer.
IframeSandboxExecutor creates a hidden iframe for each execution. The iframe uses
sandbox="allow-scripts" and receives the generated code through
postMessage. Tool calls return to the parent page, which runs the matching browser-owned
execute function.
Messages are scoped to the current iframe and an execution nonce. The executor removes the iframe and message listener after completion, failure, or timeout.
The executor accepts these options:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Behavior
timeout
number
30000
|Ends an execution after the specified number of milliseconds.
csp
string
default-src 'none'; script-src 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval';
|Sets the Content Security Policy (CSP) for the iframe document.
The default CSP blocks resources except the inline and evaluated scripts required to execute generated code. Pass a custom policy only when your generated code needs additional iframe capabilities.
Relaxing directives such as
connect-src,
img-src, or
form-action can let generated iframe code communicate with external systems. That code could expose values returned by browser tools. Keep outbound destinations narrow, and do not place secrets in tool results. Browser-owned tools execute separately in the parent page with the capabilities their implementations provide.
createBrowserCodeTool() excludes any tool whose
needsApproval value is
true or a function. Code Mode does not pause iframe execution to request approval for those tools.
Keep approval-gated actions outside the Code Mode descriptor. Register them as standard tools and use the
useAgentChat() approval flow instead.