Cloudflare's own MCP servers

Cloudflare runs a catalog of managed remote MCP servers which you can connect to using OAuth on clients like Claude ↗, Windsurf ↗, our own AI Playground ↗ or any SDK that supports MCP ↗.

These MCP servers allow your MCP client to read configurations from your account, process information, make suggestions based on data, and even make those suggested changes for you. All of these actions can happen across Cloudflare's many services including application development, security and performance. They support both the streamable-http transport via /mcp and the sse transport (deprecated) via /sse .

Cloudflare API MCP server

The Cloudflare API MCP server ↗ provides access to the entire Cloudflare API — over 2,500 endpoints across DNS, Workers, R2, Zero Trust, and every other product — through just two tools: search() and execute() .

It uses Codemode, a technique where the model writes JavaScript against a typed representation of the OpenAPI spec and the Cloudflare API client, rather than loading individual tool definitions for each endpoint. The generated code runs inside an isolated Dynamic Worker sandbox.

This approach uses approximately 1,000 tokens regardless of how many API endpoints exist. An equivalent MCP server that exposed every endpoint as a native tool would consume over 1 million tokens — more than the entire context window of most foundation models.

Approach Tools Token cost Native MCP (full schemas) 2,594 ~1,170,000 Native MCP (required params only) 2,594 ~244,000 Codemode 2 ~1,000

Connect to the Cloudflare API MCP server

Add the following configuration to your MCP client:

{ " mcpServers " : { " cloudflare-api " : { " url " : "https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" } } }

When you connect, you will be redirected to Cloudflare to authorize via OAuth and select the permissions to grant to your agent.

For CI/CD or automation, you can create a Cloudflare API token ↗ with the permissions you need and pass it as a bearer token in the Authorization header. Both user tokens and account tokens are supported.

For more information, refer to the Cloudflare MCP repository ↗.

Install via agent and IDE plugins

You can install the Cloudflare Skills plugin ↗, which bundles the Cloudflare MCP servers alongside contextual skills and slash commands for building on Cloudflare. The plugin works with any agent that supports the Agent Skills standard, including Claude Code, OpenCode, OpenAI Codex, and Pi.

Claude Code

Install using the plugin marketplace ↗:

/plugin marketplace add cloudflare/skills

Cursor

Install from the Cursor Marketplace, or add manually via Settings > Rules > Add Rule > Remote Rule (Github) with cloudflare/skills .

npx skills

Install using the npx skills ↗ CLI:

Terminal window npx skills add https://github.com/cloudflare/skills

Clone or copy

Clone the cloudflare/skills ↗ repository and copy the skill folders into the appropriate directory for your agent:

Product-specific MCP servers

In addition to the Cloudflare API MCP server, Cloudflare provides product-specific MCP servers for targeted use cases:

Check the GitHub page ↗ to learn how to use Cloudflare's remote MCP servers with different MCP clients.