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Cloudflare's own MCP servers

Cloudflare runs a catalog of managed remote MCP servers which you can connect to using OAuth on clients like Claude, Windsurf, our own AI Playground or any SDK that supports MCP.

These MCP servers allow your MCP client to read configurations from your account, process information, make suggestions based on data, and even make those suggested changes for you. All of these actions can happen across Cloudflare's many services including application development, security and performance. They support both the streamable-http transport via /mcp and the sse transport (deprecated) via /sse.

Cloudflare API MCP server

The Cloudflare API MCP server provides access to the entire Cloudflare API — over 2,500 endpoints across DNS, Workers, R2, Zero Trust, and every other product — through just two tools: search() and execute().

It uses Codemode, a technique where the model writes JavaScript against a typed representation of the OpenAPI spec and the Cloudflare API client, rather than loading individual tool definitions for each endpoint. The generated code runs inside an isolated Dynamic Worker sandbox.

This approach uses approximately 1,000 tokens regardless of how many API endpoints exist. An equivalent MCP server that exposed every endpoint as a native tool would consume over 1 million tokens — more than the entire context window of most foundation models.

ApproachToolsToken cost
Native MCP (full schemas)2,594~1,170,000
Native MCP (required params only)2,594~244,000
Codemode2~1,000

Connect to the Cloudflare API MCP server

Add the following configuration to your MCP client:

{
  "mcpServers": {
    "cloudflare-api": {
      "url": "https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp"
    }
  }
}

When you connect, you will be redirected to Cloudflare to authorize via OAuth and select the permissions to grant to your agent.

For CI/CD or automation, you can create a Cloudflare API token with the permissions you need and pass it as a bearer token in the Authorization header. Both user tokens and account tokens are supported.

For more information, refer to the Cloudflare MCP repository.

Install via agent and IDE plugins

You can install the Cloudflare Skills plugin, which bundles the Cloudflare MCP servers alongside contextual skills and slash commands for building on Cloudflare. The plugin works with any agent that supports the Agent Skills standard, including Claude Code, OpenCode, OpenAI Codex, and Pi.

Claude Code

Install using the plugin marketplace:

/plugin marketplace add cloudflare/skills

Cursor

Install from the Cursor Marketplace, or add manually via Settings > Rules > Add Rule > Remote Rule (Github) with cloudflare/skills.

npx skills

Install using the npx skills CLI:

Terminal window
npx skills add https://github.com/cloudflare/skills

Clone or copy

Clone the cloudflare/skills repository and copy the skill folders into the appropriate directory for your agent:

AgentSkill directoryDocs
Claude Code~/.claude/skills/Claude Code skills
Cursor~/.cursor/skills/Cursor skills
OpenCode~/.config/opencode/skills/OpenCode skills
OpenAI Codex~/.codex/skills/OpenAI Codex skills
Pi~/.pi/agent/skills/Pi coding agent skills

Product-specific MCP servers

In addition to the Cloudflare API MCP server, Cloudflare provides product-specific MCP servers for targeted use cases:

Server NameDescriptionServer URL
Documentation serverGet up to date reference information on Cloudflarehttps://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Workers Bindings serverBuild Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitiveshttps://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Workers Builds serverGet insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Buildshttps://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Observability serverDebug and get insight into your application's logs and analyticshttps://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Radar serverGet global Internet traffic insights, trends, URL scans, and other utilitieshttps://radar.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Container serverSpin up a sandbox development environmenthttps://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Browser Run serverFetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshotshttps://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Logpush serverGet quick summaries for Logpush job healthhttps://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
AI Gateway serverSearch your logs, get details about the prompts and responseshttps://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
AI Search serverList and search documents on your AI Searcheshttps://autorag.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Audit Logs serverQuery audit logs and generate reports for reviewhttps://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
DNS Analytics serverOptimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set uphttps://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Digital Experience Monitoring serverGet quick insight on critical applications for your organizationhttps://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Cloudflare One CASB serverQuickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & datahttps://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
GraphQL serverGet analytics data using Cloudflare's GraphQL APIhttps://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
Agents SDK Documentation serverToken-efficient search of the Cloudflare Agents SDK documentationhttps://agents.cloudflare.com/mcp

Check the GitHub page to learn how to use Cloudflare's remote MCP servers with different MCP clients.