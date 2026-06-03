Cloudflare's own MCP servers
Cloudflare runs a catalog of managed remote MCP servers which you can connect to using OAuth on clients like Claude ↗, Windsurf ↗, our own AI Playground ↗ or any SDK that supports MCP ↗.
These MCP servers allow your MCP client to read configurations from your account, process information, make suggestions based on data, and even make those suggested changes for you. All of these actions can happen across Cloudflare's many services including application development, security and performance. They support both the
streamable-http transport via
/mcp and the
sse transport (deprecated) via
/sse.
The Cloudflare API MCP server ↗ provides access to the entire Cloudflare API — over 2,500 endpoints across DNS, Workers, R2, Zero Trust, and every other product — through just two tools:
search() and
execute().
It uses Codemode, a technique where the model writes JavaScript against a typed representation of the OpenAPI spec and the Cloudflare API client, rather than loading individual tool definitions for each endpoint. The generated code runs inside an isolated Dynamic Worker sandbox.
This approach uses approximately 1,000 tokens regardless of how many API endpoints exist. An equivalent MCP server that exposed every endpoint as a native tool would consume over 1 million tokens — more than the entire context window of most foundation models.
|Approach
|Tools
|Token cost
|Native MCP (full schemas)
|2,594
|~1,170,000
|Native MCP (required params only)
|2,594
|~244,000
|Codemode
|2
|~1,000
Add the following configuration to your MCP client:
When you connect, you will be redirected to Cloudflare to authorize via OAuth and select the permissions to grant to your agent.
For CI/CD or automation, you can create a Cloudflare API token ↗ with the permissions you need and pass it as a bearer token in the
Authorization header. Both user tokens and account tokens are supported.
For more information, refer to the Cloudflare MCP repository ↗.
You can install the Cloudflare Skills plugin ↗, which bundles the Cloudflare MCP servers alongside contextual skills and slash commands for building on Cloudflare. The plugin works with any agent that supports the Agent Skills standard, including Claude Code, OpenCode, OpenAI Codex, and Pi.
Install using the plugin marketplace ↗:
Install from the Cursor Marketplace, or add manually via Settings > Rules > Add Rule > Remote Rule (Github) with
cloudflare/skills.
Install using the
npx skills ↗ CLI:
Clone the cloudflare/skills ↗ repository and copy the skill folders into the appropriate directory for your agent:
|Agent
|Skill directory
|Docs
|Claude Code
~/.claude/skills/
|Claude Code skills ↗
|Cursor
~/.cursor/skills/
|Cursor skills ↗
|OpenCode
~/.config/opencode/skills/
|OpenCode skills ↗
|OpenAI Codex
~/.codex/skills/
|OpenAI Codex skills ↗
|Pi
~/.pi/agent/skills/
|Pi coding agent skills ↗
In addition to the Cloudflare API MCP server, Cloudflare provides product-specific MCP servers for targeted use cases:
|Server Name
|Description
|Server URL
|Documentation server ↗
|Get up to date reference information on Cloudflare
https://docs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Workers Bindings server ↗
|Build Workers applications with storage, AI, and compute primitives
https://bindings.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Workers Builds server ↗
|Get insights and manage your Cloudflare Workers Builds
https://builds.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Observability server ↗
|Debug and get insight into your application's logs and analytics
https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Radar server ↗
|Get global Internet traffic insights, trends, URL scans, and other utilities
https://radar.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Container server ↗
|Spin up a sandbox development environment
https://containers.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Browser Run server ↗
|Fetch web pages, convert them to markdown and take screenshots
https://browser.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Logpush server ↗
|Get quick summaries for Logpush job health
https://logs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|AI Gateway server ↗
|Search your logs, get details about the prompts and responses
https://ai-gateway.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|AI Search server ↗
|List and search documents on your AI Searches
https://autorag.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Audit Logs server ↗
|Query audit logs and generate reports for review
https://auditlogs.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|DNS Analytics server ↗
|Optimize DNS performance and debug issues based on current set up
https://dns-analytics.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Digital Experience Monitoring server ↗
|Get quick insight on critical applications for your organization
https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Cloudflare One CASB server ↗
|Quickly identify any security misconfigurations for SaaS applications to safeguard users & data
https://casb.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|GraphQL server ↗
|Get analytics data using Cloudflare's GraphQL API
https://graphql.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp
|Agents SDK Documentation server ↗
|Token-efficient search of the Cloudflare Agents SDK documentation
https://agents.cloudflare.com/mcp
Check the GitHub page ↗ to learn how to use Cloudflare's remote MCP servers with different MCP clients.