Quick start

Build AI agents that persist, think, and act. Agents run on Cloudflare's global network, maintain state across requests, and connect to clients in real-time via WebSockets.

What you will build: A counter agent with persistent state that syncs to a React frontend in real-time.

Time: ~10 minutes

Create a new project

npm

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- -- --template cloudflare/agents-starter Terminal window yarn create cloudflare -- --template cloudflare/agents-starter Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest -- --template cloudflare/agents-starter

Then install dependencies and start the dev server:

Terminal window cd my-agent npm install npm run dev

This creates a project with:

src/server.ts — Your agent code

— Your agent code src/client.tsx — React frontend

— React frontend wrangler.jsonc — Cloudflare configuration

Open http://localhost:5173 ↗ to see your agent in action.

Your first agent

Build a simple counter agent from scratch. Replace src/server.ts :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , callable } from "agents" ; // Define the state shape // Create the agent export class Counter extends Agent { // Initial state for new instances initialState = { count : 0 }; // Methods marked with @callable can be called from the client @ callable () increment () { this . setState ( { count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } @ callable () decrement () { this . setState ( { count : this . state . count - 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } @ callable () reset () { this . setState ( { count : 0 } ) ; } } // Route requests to agents export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , callable } from "agents" ; // Define the state shape type CounterState = { count : number ; }; // Create the agent export class Counter extends Agent < Env , CounterState > { // Initial state for new instances initialState : CounterState = { count : 0 }; // Methods marked with @callable can be called from the client @ callable () increment () { this . setState ( { count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } @ callable () decrement () { this . setState ( { count : this . state . count - 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } @ callable () reset () { this . setState ( { count : 0 } ) ; } } // Route requests to agents export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, };

Update wrangler.jsonc to register the agent:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-agent" , " main " : "src/server.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-01-01" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "Counter" , " class_name " : "Counter" , }, ], }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Counter" ], }, ], } name = "my-agent" main = "src/server.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-01-01" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "Counter" class_name = "Counter" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "Counter" ]

Connect from React

Replace src/client.tsx :

src/client.tsx import { useState } from "react" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import type { Counter } from "./server" ; // Match your agent's state type type CounterState = { count : number ; }; export default function App () { const [ count , setCount ] = useState ( 0 ) ; // Connect to the Counter agent const agent = useAgent < Counter , CounterState > ( { agent : "Counter" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => setCount ( state . count ) , } ) ; return ( < div style = {{ padding: "2rem" , fontFamily: "system-ui" }}> < h1 >Counter Agent</ h1 > < p style = {{ fontSize: "3rem" }}>{ count }</ p > < div style = {{ display: "flex" , gap: "1rem" }}> < button onClick = {() => agent . stub . decrement ()}>-</ button > < button onClick = {() => agent . stub . reset ()}>Reset</ button > < button onClick = {() => agent . stub . increment ()}>+</ button > </ div > </ div > ) ; }

Key points:

useAgent connects to your agent via WebSocket

connects to your agent via WebSocket onStateUpdate fires whenever the agent's state changes

fires whenever the agent's state changes agent.stub.methodName() calls methods marked with @callable() on your agent

What just happened?

When you clicked the button:

Client called agent.stub.increment() over WebSocket Agent ran increment() , updated state with setState() State persisted to SQLite automatically Broadcast sent to all connected clients React updated via onStateUpdate

flowchart LR A["Browser<br/>(React)"] <-->|WebSocket| B["Agent<br/>(Counter)"] B --> C["SQLite<br/>(State)"]

Key concepts

Concept What it means Agent instance Each unique name gets its own agent. Counter:user-123 is separate from Counter:user-456 Persistent state State survives restarts, deploys, and hibernation. It is stored in SQLite Real-time sync All clients connected to the same agent receive state updates instantly Hibernation When no clients are connected, the agent hibernates (no cost). It wakes on the next request

Connect from vanilla JavaScript

If you are not using React:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const agent = new AgentClient ( { agent : "Counter" , name : "my-counter" , // optional, defaults to "default" onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New count:" , state . count ) ; }, } ) ; // Call methods await agent . call ( "increment" ) ; await agent . call ( "reset" ) ; TypeScript import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const agent = new AgentClient ( { agent : "Counter" , name : "my-counter" , // optional, defaults to "default" onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New count:" , state . count ) ; }, } ) ; // Call methods await agent . call ( "increment" ) ; await agent . call ( "reset" ) ;

Deploy to Cloudflare

Terminal window npm run deploy

Your agent is now live on Cloudflare's global network, running close to your users.

Troubleshooting

"Agent not found" or 404 errors

Make sure:

Agent class is exported from your server file wrangler.jsonc has the binding and migration Agent name in client matches the class name (case-insensitive)

State not syncing

Check that:

You are calling this.setState() , not mutating this.state directly The onStateUpdate callback is wired up in your client WebSocket connection is established (check browser dev tools)

"Method X is not callable" errors

Make sure your methods are decorated with @callable() :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () increment () { // ... } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () increment () { // ... } }

Type errors with agent.stub

Add the agent and state type parameters:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; // Pass the agent and state types to useAgent const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Counter" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => setCount ( state . count ) , } ) ; // Now agent.stub is fully typed agent . stub . increment () ; TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import type { Counter } from "./server" ; type CounterState = { count : number }; // Pass the agent and state types to useAgent const agent = useAgent < Counter , CounterState > ( { agent : "Counter" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => setCount ( state . count ) , } ) ; // Now agent.stub is fully typed agent . stub . increment () ;

Next steps

Now that you have a working agent, explore these topics:

