Quick start

Build AI agents that persist, think, and act. Agents run on Cloudflare's global network, maintain state across requests, and connect to clients in real-time via WebSockets.
What you will build: A counter agent with persistent state that syncs to a React frontend in real-time.
Time: ~10 minutes
Then install dependencies and start the dev server:
This creates a project with:
src/server.ts — Your agent code
src/client.tsx — React frontend
wrangler.jsonc — Cloudflare configuration
Open http://localhost:5173 ↗ to see your agent in action.
Build a simple counter agent from scratch. Replace
src/server.ts:
Update
wrangler.jsonc to register the agent:
Replace
src/client.tsx:
Key points:
useAgent connects to your agent via WebSocket
onStateUpdate fires whenever the agent's state changes
agent.stub.methodName() calls methods marked with
@callable() on your agent
When you clicked the button:
- Client called
agent.stub.increment() over WebSocket
- Agent ran
increment(), updated state with
setState()
- State persisted to SQLite automatically
- Broadcast sent to all connected clients
- React updated via
onStateUpdate
flowchart LR
A["Browser<br/>(React)"] <-->|WebSocket| B["Agent<br/>(Counter)"]
B --> C["SQLite<br/>(State)"]
|Concept
|What it means
|Agent instance
|Each unique name gets its own agent.
Counter:user-123 is separate from
Counter:user-456
|Persistent state
|State survives restarts, deploys, and hibernation. It is stored in SQLite
|Real-time sync
|All clients connected to the same agent receive state updates instantly
|Hibernation
|When no clients are connected, the agent hibernates (no cost). It wakes on the next request
Connect from vanilla JavaScript
If you are not using React:
Your agent is now live on Cloudflare's global network, running close to your users.
"Agent not found" or 404 errors
Make sure:
- Agent class is exported from your server file
wrangler.jsonc has the binding and migration
- Agent name in client matches the class name (case-insensitive)
Check that:
- You are calling
this.setState(), not mutating
this.state directly
- The
onStateUpdate callback is wired up in your client
- WebSocket connection is established (check browser dev tools)
"Method X is not callable" errors
Make sure your methods are decorated with
@callable():
Type errors with
agent.stub
Add the agent and state type parameters:
Now that you have a working agent, explore these topics:
Client SDK Full useAgent and AgentClient API reference.