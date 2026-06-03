Browser agent

Build an agent that can browse the web, inspect pages, capture screenshots, and debug frontend issues with Browser Run tools. Beta

Instead of a fixed set of browser actions (click, screenshot, navigate), the LLM writes JavaScript code that runs CDP commands against a live browser session — accessing all domains, commands, events, and types in the protocol.

Two tools are provided:

Tool Description browser_search Query the CDP spec to discover commands, events, and types. The spec is fetched dynamically from the browser's CDP endpoint and cached. browser_execute Run CDP commands against a live browser via a cdp helper. Each call opens a fresh browser session, executes the code, and closes it.

Browser tools are useful when your agent needs to:

Inspect web pages — DOM structure, computed styles, accessibility tree

— DOM structure, computed styles, accessibility tree Debug frontend issues — network waterfalls, console errors, performance traces

— network waterfalls, console errors, performance traces Scrape structured data — extract content from rendered pages

— extract content from rendered pages Capture screenshots or PDFs — visual snapshots of web content

— visual snapshots of web content Profile performance — Core Web Vitals, JavaScript profiling, memory analysis

For basic page fetches that do not need a rendered DOM, use fetch() instead.

Install

Browser tools require the Agents SDK and @cloudflare/codemode :

Terminal window npm install agents @cloudflare/codemode ai zod

Quick start

1. Configure bindings

Add the Browser Run (formerly Browser Rendering) and Worker Loader bindings to your wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " browser " : { " binding " : "BROWSER" , }, " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" , }, ], } TOML compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [ browser ] binding = "BROWSER" [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER"

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createBrowserTools } from "agents/browser/ai" ; const browserTools = createBrowserTools ( { browser : env . BROWSER , loader : env . LOADER , } ) ; TypeScript import { createBrowserTools } from "agents/browser/ai" ; const browserTools = createBrowserTools ( { browser : env . BROWSER , loader : env . LOADER , } ) ;

To connect to a custom CDP endpoint instead of the Browser Run binding, pass cdpUrl .

3. Use with streamText

Pass browser tools alongside your other tools. The model can be any AI SDK provider — here using Workers AI:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , system : "You are a helpful assistant that can inspect web pages." , messages , tools : { ... browserTools , ... otherTools , }, } ) ; TypeScript import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , system : "You are a helpful assistant that can inspect web pages." , messages , tools : { ... browserTools , ... otherTools , }, } ) ;

Both tools accept a code parameter containing a JavaScript async arrow function. The sandbox injects globals depending on the tool — spec for browser_search and cdp for browser_execute .

When the LLM uses browser_search , the code queries the CDP spec via the injected spec object:

JavaScript async () => { const s = await spec . get () ; return s . domains . find ( ( d ) => d . name === "Network" ) . commands . map ( ( c ) => ( { method : c . method , description : c . description } )) ; };

When the LLM uses browser_execute , the code runs CDP commands via the injected cdp helper:

JavaScript async () => { const { targetId } = await cdp . send ( "Target.createTarget" , { url : "https://example.com" , } ) ; const sessionId = await cdp . attachToTarget ( targetId ) ; const { root } = await cdp . send ( "DOM.getDocument" , {}, { sessionId } ) ; const { outerHTML } = await cdp . send ( "DOM.getOuterHTML" , { nodeId : root . nodeId }, { sessionId }, ) ; await cdp . send ( "Target.closeTarget" , { targetId } ) ; return outerHTML ; };

Use with an Agent

The typical pattern is to create browser tools inside an AIChatAgent message handler, which gives you message persistence and streaming:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createBrowserTools } from "agents/browser/ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const browserTools = createBrowserTools ( { browser : this . env . BROWSER , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , system : "You can browse the web and inspect pages." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { ... browserTools , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createBrowserTools } from "agents/browser/ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent < Env > { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const browserTools = createBrowserTools ( { browser : this . env . BROWSER , loader : this . env . LOADER , } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , system : "You can browse the web and inspect pages." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { ... browserTools , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

TanStack AI

For TanStack AI, use the /tanstack-ai export:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createBrowserTools } from "agents/browser/tanstack-ai" ; import { chat , workersAIText } from "@tanstack/ai" ; const browserTools = createBrowserTools ( { browser : env . BROWSER , loader : env . LOADER , } ) ; const stream = chat ( { adapter : workersAIText ( env . AI , "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , tools : [ ... browserTools , ... otherTools ] , messages , } ) ; TypeScript import { createBrowserTools } from "agents/browser/tanstack-ai" ; import { chat , workersAIText } from "@tanstack/ai" ; const browserTools = createBrowserTools ( { browser : env . BROWSER , loader : env . LOADER , } ) ; const stream = chat ( { adapter : workersAIText ( env . AI , "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , tools : [ ... browserTools , ... otherTools ] , messages , } ) ;

Execution model

browser_search fetches the live CDP protocol from the browser's /json/protocol endpoint and caches it briefly.

fetches the live CDP protocol from the browser's endpoint and caches it briefly. browser_execute opens a fresh browser session for each call, exposes a small cdp helper API to sandboxed code, and closes the session when execution finishes.

opens a fresh browser session for each call, exposes a small helper API to sandboxed code, and closes the session when execution finishes. LLM-generated code runs in a Worker sandbox. CDP traffic stays in the host Worker.

CDP helper API

Inside browser_execute , the following functions are available to the sandboxed code.

Send a CDP command and wait for the response.

Parameter Type Description method string CDP method, for example "DOM.getDocument" or "Network.enable" params unknown Method parameters options.timeoutMs number Per-command timeout (default: 10 seconds) options.sessionId string Target session ID (required for page-scoped commands)

Attach to a target and get a session ID. Uses Target.attachToTarget with flatten: true .

Parameter Type Description targetId string The target to attach to options.timeoutMs number Timeout for the attach command

Returns the sessionId string.

Get recent CDP debug log entries (sends, receives, errors). Defaults to the last 50 entries, max 400.

Clear the debug log buffer.

Configuration

Returns AI SDK tools ( browser_search and browser_execute ).

Option Type Default Description browser Fetcher — Browser Run binding cdpUrl string — Optional override for a custom CDP endpoint cdpHeaders Record<string, string> — Headers for CDP URL discovery (for example, Cloudflare Access) loader WorkerLoader required Worker Loader binding for sandboxed execution timeout number 30000 Execution timeout in milliseconds

Either browser or cdpUrl must be provided. When both are set, cdpUrl takes priority.

Raw access

For custom integrations, import the building blocks directly:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { CdpSession , connectBrowser , connectUrl , createBrowserToolHandlers , } from "agents/browser" ; // Connect to a custom CDP endpoint const session = await connectUrl ( "http://localhost:9222" ) ; const version = await session . send ( "Browser.getVersion" ) ; session . close () ; TypeScript import { CdpSession , connectBrowser , connectUrl , createBrowserToolHandlers , } from "agents/browser" ; // Connect to a custom CDP endpoint const session = await connectUrl ( "http://localhost:9222" ) ; const version = await session . send ( "Browser.getVersion" ) ; session . close () ;

Local development

Recent Wrangler releases support Browser Run in local development. npx wrangler dev provisions the browser automatically, so the same browser: env.BROWSER setup works locally and when deployed.

Use cdpUrl only when you intentionally want to connect to some other CDP-compatible browser endpoint, such as a tunnel or a manually managed Chrome instance.

Security considerations

LLM-generated code runs in isolated Worker sandboxes — each execution gets its own Worker instance

— each execution gets its own Worker instance External network access ( fetch , connect ) is blocked in the sandbox at the runtime level

, ) is in the sandbox at the runtime level CDP commands are dispatched via Workers RPC — the WebSocket lives in the host, not the sandbox

The CDP spec stays on the server — only query results flow to the LLM

Responses are truncated to approximately 6,000 tokens to prevent context window overflow

Current limitations

One session per execute call — each browser_execute invocation opens a fresh browser session. Multi-step workflows must be completed within a single code block.

— each invocation opens a fresh browser session. Multi-step workflows must be completed within a single code block. No authenticated sessions — the browser starts without any cookies or login state.

— the browser starts without any cookies or login state. Requires @cloudflare/codemode as a peer dependency.

as a peer dependency. Limited to JavaScript execution in the sandbox (no TypeScript syntax).

Using Puppeteer directly

If you prefer to control the browser programmatically without LLM-generated code, you can use Puppeteer with the Browser Run API directly.

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i -D @cloudflare/puppeteer yarn add -D @cloudflare/puppeteer pnpm add -D @cloudflare/puppeteer bun add -d @cloudflare/puppeteer

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async browse ( browserInstance , urls ) { let responses = [] ; for ( const url of urls ) { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( browserInstance ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . goto ( url ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( "body" ) ; const bodyContent = await page . $eval ( "body" , ( element ) => element . innerHTML , ) ; let resp = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" , { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : `Return a JSON object with the product names, prices and URLs from the website content below. <content> ${ bodyContent } </content>` , }, ] , } ) ; responses . push ( resp ) ; await browser . close () ; } return responses ; } } TypeScript import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; interface Env { BROWSER : Fetcher ; AI : Ai ; } export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { async browse ( browserInstance : Fetcher , urls : string [] ) { let responses = [] ; for ( const url of urls ) { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( browserInstance ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . goto ( url ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( "body" ) ; const bodyContent = await page . $eval ( "body" , ( element ) => element . innerHTML , ) ; let resp = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" , { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : `Return a JSON object with the product names, prices and URLs from the website content below. <content> ${ bodyContent } </content>` , }, ] , } ) ; responses . push ( resp ) ; await browser . close () ; } return responses ; } }

Add the browser binding to your wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" , }, " browser " : { " binding " : "BROWSER" , }, } TOML [ ai ] binding = "AI" [ browser ] binding = "BROWSER"

Using Browserbase

You can also use Browserbase ↗ by using the Browserbase API directly from within your Agent.

Once you have your Browserbase API key ↗, you can add it to your Agent by creating a secret:

Terminal window cd your-agent-project-folder npx wrangler@latest secret put BROWSERBASE_API_KEY

Install the @cloudflare/puppeteer package and use it from within your Agent to call the Browserbase API:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/puppeteer yarn add @cloudflare/puppeteer pnpm add @cloudflare/puppeteer bun add @cloudflare/puppeteer