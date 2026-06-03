Browser agent
Build an agent that can browse the web, inspect pages, capture screenshots, and debug frontend issues with Browser Run tools. Beta
Instead of a fixed set of browser actions (click, screenshot, navigate), the LLM writes JavaScript code that runs CDP commands against a live browser session — accessing all domains, commands, events, and types in the protocol.
Two tools are provided:
|Tool
|Description
browser_search
|Query the CDP spec to discover commands, events, and types. The spec is fetched dynamically from the browser's CDP endpoint and cached.
browser_execute
|Run CDP commands against a live browser via a
cdp helper. Each call opens a fresh browser session, executes the code, and closes it.
Browser tools are useful when your agent needs to:
- Inspect web pages — DOM structure, computed styles, accessibility tree
- Debug frontend issues — network waterfalls, console errors, performance traces
- Scrape structured data — extract content from rendered pages
- Capture screenshots or PDFs — visual snapshots of web content
- Profile performance — Core Web Vitals, JavaScript profiling, memory analysis
For basic page fetches that do not need a rendered DOM, use
fetch() instead.
Browser tools require the Agents SDK and
@cloudflare/codemode:
Add the Browser Run (formerly Browser Rendering) and Worker Loader bindings to your wrangler configuration:
To connect to a custom CDP endpoint instead of the Browser Run binding, pass
cdpUrl.
Pass browser tools alongside your other tools. The
model can be any AI SDK provider — here using Workers AI:
Both tools accept a
code parameter containing a JavaScript async arrow function. The sandbox injects globals depending on the tool —
spec for
browser_search and
cdp for
browser_execute.
When the LLM uses
browser_search, the code queries the CDP spec via the injected
spec object:
When the LLM uses
browser_execute, the code runs CDP commands via the injected
cdp helper:
The typical pattern is to create browser tools inside an
AIChatAgent message handler, which gives you message persistence and streaming:
For TanStack AI, use the
/tanstack-ai export:
browser_searchfetches the live CDP protocol from the browser's
/json/protocolendpoint and caches it briefly.
browser_executeopens a fresh browser session for each call, exposes a small
cdphelper API to sandboxed code, and closes the session when execution finishes.
- LLM-generated code runs in a Worker sandbox. CDP traffic stays in the host Worker.
Inside
browser_execute, the following functions are available to the sandboxed code.
Send a CDP command and wait for the response.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
method
string
|CDP method, for example
"DOM.getDocument" or
"Network.enable"
params
unknown
|Method parameters
options.timeoutMs
number
|Per-command timeout (default: 10 seconds)
options.sessionId
string
|Target session ID (required for page-scoped commands)
Attach to a target and get a session ID. Uses
Target.attachToTarget with
flatten: true.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
targetId
string
|The target to attach to
options.timeoutMs
number
|Timeout for the attach command
Returns the
sessionId string.
Get recent CDP debug log entries (sends, receives, errors). Defaults to the last 50 entries, max 400.
Clear the debug log buffer.
Returns AI SDK tools (
browser_search and
browser_execute).
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
browser
Fetcher
|—
|Browser Run binding
cdpUrl
string
|—
|Optional override for a custom CDP endpoint
cdpHeaders
Record<string, string>
|—
|Headers for CDP URL discovery (for example, Cloudflare Access)
loader
WorkerLoader
|required
|Worker Loader binding for sandboxed execution
timeout
number
30000
|Execution timeout in milliseconds
Either
browser or
cdpUrl must be provided. When both are set,
cdpUrl takes priority.
For custom integrations, import the building blocks directly:
Recent Wrangler releases support Browser Run in local development.
npx wrangler dev provisions the browser automatically, so the same
browser: env.BROWSER setup works locally and when deployed.
Use
cdpUrl only when you intentionally want to connect to some other CDP-compatible browser endpoint, such as a tunnel or a manually managed Chrome instance.
- LLM-generated code runs in isolated Worker sandboxes — each execution gets its own Worker instance
- External network access (
fetch,
connect) is blocked in the sandbox at the runtime level
- CDP commands are dispatched via Workers RPC — the WebSocket lives in the host, not the sandbox
- The CDP spec stays on the server — only query results flow to the LLM
- Responses are truncated to approximately 6,000 tokens to prevent context window overflow
- One session per execute call — each
browser_executeinvocation opens a fresh browser session. Multi-step workflows must be completed within a single code block.
- No authenticated sessions — the browser starts without any cookies or login state.
- Requires
@cloudflare/codemodeas a peer dependency.
- Limited to JavaScript execution in the sandbox (no TypeScript syntax).
If you prefer to control the browser programmatically without LLM-generated code, you can use Puppeteer with the Browser Run API directly.
npm i -D @cloudflare/puppeteer
yarn add -D @cloudflare/puppeteer
pnpm add -D @cloudflare/puppeteer
bun add -d @cloudflare/puppeteer
Add the browser binding to your wrangler configuration:
You can also use Browserbase ↗ by using the Browserbase API directly from within your Agent.
Once you have your Browserbase API key ↗, you can add it to your Agent by creating a secret:
Install the
@cloudflare/puppeteer package and use it from within your Agent to call the Browserbase API:
npm i @cloudflare/puppeteer
yarn add @cloudflare/puppeteer
pnpm add @cloudflare/puppeteer
bun add @cloudflare/puppeteer