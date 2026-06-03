Build a Remote MCP server
This guide will show you how to deploy your own remote MCP server on Cloudflare using Streamable HTTP transport, the current MCP specification standard. You have two options:
- Without authentication — anyone can connect and use the server (no login required).
- With authentication and authorization — users sign in before accessing tools, and you can control which tools an agent can call based on the user's permissions.
The Agents SDK provides multiple ways to create MCP servers. Choose the approach that fits your use case:
|Approach
|Stateful?
|Requires Durable Objects?
|Best for
createMcpHandler()
|No
|No
|Stateless tools, simplest setup
McpAgent
|Yes
|Yes
|Stateful tools, per-session state, elicitation
|Raw
WebStandardStreamableHTTPServerTransport
|No
|No
|Full control, no SDK dependency
createMcpHandler()is the fastest way to get a stateless MCP server running. Use it when your tools do not need per-session state.
McpAgentgives you a Durable Object per session with built-in state management, elicitation support, and both SSE and Streamable HTTP transports.
- Raw transport gives you full control if you want to use the
@modelcontextprotocol/sdkdirectly without the Agents SDK helpers.
You can start by deploying a public MCP server ↗ without authentication, then add user authentication and scoped authorization later. If you already know your server will require authentication, you can skip ahead to the next section.
The button below will guide you through everything you need to do to deploy an example MCP server ↗ to your Cloudflare account:
Once deployed, this server will be live at your
workers.dev subdomain (for example,
remote-mcp-server-authless.your-account.workers.dev/mcp). You can connect to it immediately using the AI Playground ↗ (a remote MCP client), MCP inspector ↗ or other MCP clients.
A new git repository will be set up on your GitHub or GitLab account for your MCP server, configured to automatically deploy to Cloudflare each time you push a change or merge a pull request to the main branch of the repository. You can clone this repository, develop locally, and start customizing the MCP server with your own tools.
You can use the Wrangler CLI to create a new MCP Server on your local machine and deploy it to Cloudflare.
-
Open a terminal and run the following command:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- remote-mcp-server-authless --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/remote-mcp-authless
yarn create cloudflare remote-mcp-server-authless --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/remote-mcp-authless
pnpm create cloudflare@latest remote-mcp-server-authless --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/remote-mcp-authless
During setup, select the following options: - For Do you want to add an AGENTS.md file to help AI coding tools understand Cloudflare APIs?, choose
No. - For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
No. - For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be testing the server before deploying).
Now, you have the MCP server setup, with dependencies installed.
-
Move into the project folder:
-
In the directory of your new project, run the following command to start the development server:
Check the command output for the local port. In this example, the MCP server runs on port
8788, and the MCP endpoint URL is
http://localhost:8788/mcp.
-
To test the server locally:
-
In a new terminal, run the MCP inspector ↗. The MCP inspector is an interactive MCP client that allows you to connect to your MCP server and invoke tools from a web browser.
The MCP Inspector will launch in your web browser. You can also launch it manually by opening a browser and going to
http://localhost:<PORT>. Check the command output for the local port where MCP Inspector is running. In this example, MCP Inspector is served on port
5173.
-
In the MCP inspector, enter the URL of your MCP server (
http://localhost:8788/mcp), and select Connect. Select List Tools to show the tools that your MCP server exposes.
-
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You can now deploy your MCP server to Cloudflare. From your project directory, run:
If you have already connected a git repository to the Worker with your MCP server, you can deploy your MCP server by pushing a change or merging a pull request to the main branch of the repository.
The MCP server will be deployed to your
*.workers.devsubdomain at
https://remote-mcp-server-authless.your-account.workers.dev/mcp.
-
To test the remote MCP server, take the URL of your deployed MCP server (
https://remote-mcp-server-authless.your-account.workers.dev/mcp) and enter it in the MCP inspector running on
http://localhost:5173.
You now have a remote MCP server that MCP clients can connect to.
Now that your remote MCP server is running, you can use the
mcp-remote local proxy ↗ to connect Claude Desktop or other MCP clients to it — even if your MCP client does not support remote transport or authorization on the client side. This lets you test what an interaction with your remote MCP server will be like with a real MCP client.
For example, to connect from Claude Desktop:
-
Update your Claude Desktop configuration to point to the URL of your MCP server:
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Restart Claude Desktop to load the MCP Server. Once this is done, Claude will be able to make calls to your remote MCP server.
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To test, ask Claude to use one of your tools. For example:
Claude should invoke the tool and show the result generated by the remote MCP server.
To learn how to use remote MCP servers with other MCP clients, refer to Test a Remote MCP Server.
The public MCP server example you deployed earlier allows any client to connect and invoke tools without logging in. To add user authentication to your MCP server, you can integrate Cloudflare Access or a third-party service as the OAuth provider. Your MCP server handles secure login flows and issues access tokens that MCP clients can use to make authenticated tool calls. Users sign in with the OAuth provider and grant their AI agent permission to interact with the tools exposed by your MCP server, using scoped permissions.
You can configure your MCP server to require user authentication through Cloudflare Access. Cloudflare Access acts as an identity aggregator and verifies user emails, signals from your existing identity providers (such as GitHub or Google), and other attributes such as IP address or device certificates. When users connect to the MCP server, they will be prompted to log in to the configured identity provider and are only granted access if they pass your Access policies.
For a step-by-step deployment guide, refer to Secure MCP servers with Access for SaaS.
You can connect your MCP server with any OAuth provider that supports the OAuth 2.0 specification, including GitHub, Google, Slack, Stytch, Auth0, WorkOS, and more.
The following example demonstrates how to use GitHub as an OAuth provider.
Run the following command to create a new MCP server with GitHub OAuth:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-mcp-server-github-auth --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/remote-mcp-github-oauth
yarn create cloudflare my-mcp-server-github-auth --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/remote-mcp-github-oauth
pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-mcp-server-github-auth --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/remote-mcp-github-oauth
Now, you have the MCP server setup, with dependencies installed. Move into that project folder:
You'll notice that in the example MCP server, if you open
src/index.ts, the primary difference is that the
defaultHandler is set to the
GitHubHandler:
This ensures that your users are redirected to GitHub to authenticate. To get this working though, you need to create OAuth client apps in the steps below.
You'll need to create two GitHub OAuth Apps ↗ to use GitHub as an authentication provider for your MCP server — one for local development, and one for production.
-
Navigate to github.com/settings/developers ↗ to create a new OAuth App with the following settings:
- Application name:
My MCP Server (local)
- Homepage URL:
http://localhost:8788
- Authorization callback URL:
http://localhost:8788/callback
- Application name:
-
For the OAuth app you just created, add the client ID of the OAuth app as
GITHUB_CLIENT_IDand generate a client secret, adding it as
GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRETto a
.envfile in the root of your project, which will be used to set secrets in local development.
-
Run the following command to start the development server:
Your MCP server is now running on
http://localhost:8788/mcp.
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In a new terminal, run the MCP inspector ↗. The MCP inspector is an interactive MCP client that allows you to connect to your MCP server and invoke tools from a web browser.
-
Open the MCP inspector in your web browser:
-
In the inspector, enter the URL of your MCP server,
http://localhost:8788/mcp
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In the main panel on the right, click the OAuth Settings button and then click Quick OAuth Flow.
You should be redirected to a GitHub login or authorization page. After authorizing the MCP Client (the inspector) access to your GitHub account, you will be redirected back to the inspector.
-
Click Connect in the sidebar and you should see the "List Tools" button, which will list the tools that your MCP server exposes.
You'll need to repeat Step 2.1 to create a new OAuth App for production.
- Navigate to github.com/settings/developers ↗ to create a new OAuth App with the following settings:
- Application name:
My MCP Server (production)
- Homepage URL: Enter the workers.dev URL of your deployed MCP server (ex:
worker-name.account-name.workers.dev)
- Authorization callback URL: Enter the
/callbackpath of the workers.dev URL of your deployed MCP server (ex:
worker-name.account-name.workers.dev/callback)
- For the OAuth app you just created, add the client ID and client secret, using Wrangler CLI:
Use any random string for
COOKIE_ENCRYPTION_KEY, for example the output of
openssl rand -hex 32.
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Set up a KV namespace
a. Create the KV namespace:
b. Update the
wrangler.jsoncfile with the resulting KV ID:
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Deploy the MCP server to your Cloudflare
workers.devdomain:
-
Connect to your server running at
worker-name.account-name.workers.dev/mcpusing the AI Playground ↗, MCP Inspector, or other MCP clients, and authenticate with GitHub.